Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Claudia steele castillo c.steele@pascualbravo. edu.co
Calidad .Conceptos básicos ¡ tiene múltiples significados. Es un conjunto de propiedades inherentes a un objeto que le con...
Evolución histórica de la calidad • Inspección • Control • Aseguramiento • Gestion y administración de la calidad total
Tipos de calidad • Calidad que se espera: características mínimas que los clientes dan por supuestas y por tanto no solici...
Para evaluar o aspirar obtener calidad en el desempeño de una actividad X o de una empresa, institución, etc deben dominar...
la calidad puede ser interna o externa. Calidad externa: Que corresponde a la satisfacción de los clientes. El logro de la...
Tipos de clientes: En función de los tipos de calidad los clientes pueden clasificarse como clientes internos o clientes e...
Estas cuatro fases de la calidad son • Control de la calidad------- Calidad = Conformidad con las especificaciones • Asegu...
Círculos de la calidad
Filosofías industriales en la calidad
Objetivos de un sistema de calidad: • PREVENCIÓN: Evitar que se produzcan elementos no conformes • DETECCIÓN: Segregar ele...
característica que se deben medir para gestionar la calidad 1.Tiempo. ¿Cuánto debe esperar un cliente el servicio y la ter...
Clase 1- calidad
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Clase 1- calidad

31 views

Published on

calidad , conceptos

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Clase 1- calidad

  1. 1. Claudia steele castillo c.steele@pascualbravo. edu.co
  2. 2. Calidad .Conceptos básicos ¡ tiene múltiples significados. Es un conjunto de propiedades inherentes a un objeto que le confieren capacidad para satisfacer necesidades implícitas o explícita !subjetiva¡
  3. 3. Evolución histórica de la calidad • Inspección • Control • Aseguramiento • Gestion y administración de la calidad total
  4. 4. Tipos de calidad • Calidad que se espera: características mínimas que los clientes dan por supuestas y por tanto no solicitan explícitamente. • Calidad que satisface: características que los clientes solicitan explícitamente y que en su conjunto satisfacen sus expectativas. • Calidad que deleita: características positivas que los clientes no solicitan porque desconocen que pueden existir. Las organizaciones que las ofrecen sobre cumplen se sitúan en posición ventajosa.
  5. 5. Para evaluar o aspirar obtener calidad en el desempeño de una actividad X o de una empresa, institución, etc deben dominarse los conceptos implícitos o explicito en el concepto de calidad: • Proceso: Es el conjunto de actividades secuénciales, con un principio y un final con entradas • Producto: Resultado de un proceso. • Servicio: Es un tipo de producto que tiene características determinadas. • Clientes: Usuario final
  6. 6. la calidad puede ser interna o externa. Calidad externa: Que corresponde a la satisfacción de los clientes. El logro de la calidad externa requiere proporcionar productos o servicios que satisfagan las expectativas del cliente para establecer lealtad con el cliente y de ese modo mejorar la participación en el mercado. Calidad interna: Que corresponde al mejoramiento de la operación interna de una compañía. El propósito de la calidad interna es implementar los medios para permitir la mejor descripción posible de la organización y detectar y limitar los funcionamientos incorrectos
  7. 7. Tipos de clientes: En función de los tipos de calidad los clientes pueden clasificarse como clientes internos o clientes externos. • Cada tipo de clientes tienen sus propias necesidades y particularidades que responden a muchos factores por ejemplo el tipo de personalidad, el comportamiento ,la situación económica financiera ,el estilo de trabajo ,las relaciones contractuales ,etc. , todas las que deben ser perfectamente conocidas si se quiere finalmente cumplir con el objeto de la calidad ¨ Satisfacer las expectativas del cliente.
  8. 8. Estas cuatro fases de la calidad son • Control de la calidad------- Calidad = Conformidad con las especificaciones • Aseguramiento de la calidad ---- Calidad = Aptitud para el uso • Calidad Total ----- Calidad = Satisfacción del cliente • Excelencia empresarial ----- Calidad = Satisfacción de los clientes y eficiencia económica
  9. 9. Círculos de la calidad
  10. 10. Filosofías industriales en la calidad
  11. 11. Objetivos de un sistema de calidad: • PREVENCIÓN: Evitar que se produzcan elementos no conformes • DETECCIÓN: Segregar elementos no conformes • CORRECCIÓN Y MEJORA: Eliminar las causas de no conformidades y mejora de los procesos • DEMOSTRACIÓN: Evidenciar objetivamente que se han cumplido todos los requisitos
  12. 12. característica que se deben medir para gestionar la calidad 1.Tiempo. ¿Cuánto debe esperar un cliente el servicio y la terminación del mismo? 2. Oportunidad. ¿Se realizará el servicio a la hora convenida? 3. Totalidad. ¿Se ha realizado el servicio completo? 4. Cortesía. ¿Los empleados saludan a los clientes? 5. Consistencia. ¿Se realizan los servicios de la misma manera para todos los clientes? 6. Accesibilidad y conveniencia. ¿Es fácil para el cliente obtener el servicio? 7. Precisión. ¿Se realiza el servicio correctamente la primera vez? 8. Sensibilidad. ¿Puede el personal del servicio responder con rapidez cuando aparecen problemas inesperados?

×