COLÉGIO COC – UNIDADE ARAUCÁRIA SUELEN VEDANA LEMOS ENERGIA LIMPA E ACESSÍVEL ARAUCÁRIA 2019
SUELEN VEDANA LEMOS ENERGIA LIMPA E ACESSÍVEL Trabalho apresentado para a obtenção de nota parcial do 2º bimestre de 2019 ...
SUMÁRIO 1 INTRODUÇÃO
1 INTRODUÇÃO O presente Trabalho refere-se a importância da energia limpa e acessível...
5 2 CONCEITO DE ENERGIA LIMPA E ACESSÍVEL Energia limpa é aquela que não libera, durante seu processo de produção ou consu...
6 3 MODELOS DE ENERGIAS LIMPAS E ACESSÍVEIS - Energia eólica - gerada a partir da força do vento. - Energia solar - gerada...
7 A energia cinética proveniente das ondas dos mares é aproveitada para gerar energia elétrica ao passar pelas turbinas. d...
8 4 A IMPORTÂNCIA DA ENERGIA LIMPA PARA UMA SOCIEDADE BEM DESENVOLVIDA A produção e o consumo de energia de fontes limpas ...
5 CONCLUSÃO Conclui-se a
11 6 ANEXOS
12 7 REFERÊNCIAS CONCEITO ENERGIA LIMPA E ACESSÍVEL. Disponível em: https://www.suapesquisa.com/energia/energia_limpa.htm....
