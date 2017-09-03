Presentaciones quimica aplicaciones grupo e

COMBUSTÓN DEL GAS DOMÉSTICO QUÌMICA II. INTEGRANTES: Diego LaudirYebra Lara Joaquín Contreras Ramos Daniella calderón Hern...
Gas butano o doméstico (𝐶4 𝐻10) ▪ Es un hidrocarburo saturado, inflamable, gaseoso. ▪ El butano comercial es un gas licuad...
COMBUSTIÓN ▪ La reacción de combustión se basa en la reacción química exotérmica de una sustancia o mezcla de sustancias l...
COMBUSTIÓN DEL GAS DOMÉSTICO Combustión completa. Sustancias hasta su máximo grado de reducción. Su características es una...
COMBUSTIÓN DEL GAS DOMÉSTICO Combustión incompleta. Se presentan sustancias comoC y H2. Tiene una llama característica col...
Gas butano La inhalación puede provocar efectos sobre el sistema nervioso central, asfixia, perdida de conciencia o movili...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
Fabricación de H2SO4 Y Fertilizantes EQUIPO: JENNIFER MIRELES RAMÍREZ SALVADOR EMILIANO GONZÁLEZ LANDEROS CARLOS MARTÍN LA...
Acido sulfúrico  Se puede obtener haciendo pasar una corriente del gas dióxido de azufre (SO2) en disolución de peróxido ...
Usos del acido sulfúrico  Fertilizantes.  Refinación del petróleo,  Producción de pigmentos,  Tratamiento del acero, ...
Fertilizantes  Nitrato de amonio:  El nitrato de amonio se obtiene por neutralización de ácido nítrico con hidróxido de ...
Sulfato de amonio  2NH3 + H2SO4 → (NH4)2SO4  Tipo de reacción: Síntesis  De esta manera se hace pasar amoniaco gaseoso ...
 Nitrato de Calcio  2 HNo3 + Ca(OH)2 = Ca(No3)2 + 2 H2O  Tipo de reacción: doble desplazamiento
Bibliografía  http://www.diquima.upm.es/old_diquima/docencia/tqindustrial/docs/tema4_ sulfurico.pdf  https://www.quimine...
z Hidróxidos como antiácidos *Paola Ilayali Perera Pimentel *Ingrid Karina Razo Mora *Paulina Itzel Torres Ordaz *Andrea M...
z Antiácidos Un antiácido es una sustancia que actúa en el cuerpo, específicamente en el sistema digestivo, para controlar...
z Hidróxidos  Son un compuesto químico formado por un metal, y diversos aniones hidroxilos en vez de oxigeno como ocurre ...
z El hidróxido de aluminio y el hidróxido de magnesio son los antiácidos mas usados para aliviar la acidez estomacal, la i...
z Propiedades  Reaccionan con el HCl para formar cloruros, agua y dióxido de carbono y neutralizan el acido (R y L)  NaH...
z  Aunque la función principal del antiácido es la neutralización de la acidez estomacal, es posible que también promueva...
z Bibliografía  Ácidos: http://conceptodefinicion.de/antiacido/  Hidroxidos: http://conceptodefinicion.de/hidroxido/  H...
Obtención de cloro y yodo Pablo Fabián Rocha Mendiola Tessa Renata Saucedo Hernandez Isael Aaron Segoviano Caudillo Katia ...
Cloro El cloro es un gas altamente reactivo del color verde amarillo que pertenece a los No metales de la tabla periódica...
Como se obtiene el Cloro? El cloro se fabrica de dos formas distintas. 1. Electrólisis: El cloro se produce mediante la el...
Yodo El yodo (I) es un elemento químico de la Tabla Periódica que fue descubierto en Francia por el químico Bernard Court...
Como se obtiene el yodo? El yodo se obtiene a partir de los yoduros, I-, presentes en el agua de mar y en algas, o en form...
Referencias bibliográficas. 1.- https://sites.google.com/site/455obtenciondecloro/propiedades-del-cloro-y-metodos-de- obte...
FOTOSÍNTESIS Carla Lira Díaz Alma Arizbeth Pons Álvarez Citlalli Yazmín Quintero Parvo Sesasi Eugenia Macías Alcocer Ilse ...
¿QUÉ ES LA FOTOSÍNTESIS? • Es un proceso mediante el cual las plantas producen sustancias orgánicas a partir del dióxido d...
¿CÓMO SE REALIZA? • El proceso se realiza mientras la planta recibe luz, bien sea natural o artificial, existen dos tipos ...
FASES DE LA FOTOSINTESIS • FASE LUMINOSA: Recibe este nombre porque todas las reacciones que ocurre durante ella depende d...
¿EN QUÉ PARTES DE LA PLANTA SE REALIZA? • Se realiza en las hojas y tallos verdes de la planta, en unas estructuras especi...
FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN • La actividad fotosintética o velocidad del proceso fotosintético es influenciada por factores como...
LA FOTOSINTESIS COMO REACCIÓN QUÍMICA • Consiste, básicamente, en la elaboración de azúcares a partir del C02 (dióxido de ...
AIRBAG “Bolsa de Aire” Integrantes Gabriela Flores Barrón Carlos Arturo Godínez David Hernández Uriostegui Luis Fernando J...
AIRBAG • Sistema de seguridad pasiva instalado en los automóviles modernos. • Se introdujo por primera vez en un Mercedes-...
¿Cómo funciona? El sistema cuenta con tres elementos básicos: varios detectores de impacto, dispositivos de inflado y una ...
Los sensores destacan si se ha producido un impacto y envían a una centralita electrónica la información esta determina la...
Este se realiza mediante la relación explosiva de unos componentes químicos que generan gas Nitrógeno necesario para el in...
Las bolsas cuenta con unos agujeros para el desinfle de la misma sea progresiva ya que es necesario que el aire comprimido...
¿Afectan en la vida cotidiana? • Evita aproximadamente un 14% de muertes en conductores y un 11% de daños en pasajeros. • ...
Bibliografía • https://prezi.com/og41jegdjxs5/la-historia-del-airbag/ • http://www.starmedia.com/autos/funcionamiento-bols...
Lluvia Ácida EQUIPO 3 MÓNICA ALEJANDRA CHÁVEZ ACEVES BRUNO VALLEJO HERNÁNDEZ SARAHÍ MONSERRAT FONSECA CALVILLO FRANCISCO E...
¿Qué es la lluvia acida?  La lluvia ácida es una forma de contaminación que hace referencia a la caída de ácidos presente...
¿Cómo se forma?  La lluvia se vuelve s vuelve ácida principalmente por la presencia de dos elementos químicos: azufre y n...
Causas Cuando el ser humano quema combustibles fósiles, libera dióxido de azufre (SO2) y óxidos de nitrógeno (NOx) a la at...
Efectos de la lluvia ácida en la naturaleza  Lagos y corrientes de aguas:  Suelo http://vidamasverde.com/2013/5-formas-d...
 Edificios y construcciones de hormigón:  Animales:  Seres humanos:  En todos los organismos
Soluciones  Utiliza fuentes de energía alternativa, tales como baterías, energía solar y eólica, electricidad y similares...
RESPIRACIÓN *Alan Miguel Jasso Hernández *Cintya Gabriela Vázquez Vázquez *Gabriel Antonio Yebra Rangel *Karla Camila Angu...
◦ La respiración es un proceso vital el cual consiste en la entrada de oxígeno al cuerpo de un ser vivo y la salida de dió...
Plantas y animales, lo mismo que otros organismos de metabolismo equivalente, se relacionan a nivel macro ecológico por la...
Consta de 3 faces
Intercambio en los pulmones ◦El aire entra en los pulmones y sale de ellos mediante la inspiración espiración.
El transporte de gases El oxígeno tomado por los alveolos pulmonares es llevado por los glóbulos rojos de la sangre al cor...
Respiración en las células y los tejidos Las celular toman el oxígeno que lleva la sangre y/o la utilizan para quemar los ...
×