How To Withdraw Money On Classic Rummy
Online rummy is for Entertainment, Make First Deposit at Classic Rummy, and play your favorite online rummy game. Play rummy online and make money anywhere!

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
ClassicRummy Withdrawal – How To Withdraw Money On Classic Rummy

  1. 1. How To Withdraw Money On Classic Rummy
  2. 2. Are you struggling to understand the process of withdrawal at Classic Rummy? Continue reading to understand how transactions work on the ClassicRummy platform and how easy to withdraw cash from Classic Rummy. What are the Withdrawal Rules at Classic Rummy? • ClassicRummy uses 3D secure technology wherein your rummy account is incredibly safe. • The Online Rummy Withdrawal Rules on classic rummy are simple and you will never have to worry about safety as the ClassicRummy platform provides it for you. • You can do multiple withdrawal requests on the same day; all withdrawal requests will be processed on same day. • Classic Rummy enables you to receive payments to your bank account with ease via online transfer.
  3. 3. • All you have to do is play online, make money, and withdraw. Making money online through the ClassicRummy gaming platform is the definition of safe hassle-free transactions. • Now that you have mastered the game of online rummy using ClassicRummy, it’s time for you to withdraw your well-deserved earnings. • In the article we’ll covered, the rummy players frequently asking questions on withdrawal at classic rummy, What are the Withdrawal Rules at Classic Rummy?
  4. 4. Let’s get into ‘how to withdraw your ClassicRummy earnings?’ 1. How to Withdraw your ClassicRummy Earnings? 2. When can you Withdraw your Amount? 3. How much can you Withdraw in one go? 4. How many times can you Withdraw in a Single Day? 5. What Documents are required? 6. Can I cancel my Withdrawal request? 7. What happens if I give the wrong Bank Details? 8. Does PAN card necessary to share to withdraw?
  5. 5. FAQ 1: How to Withdraw your ClassicRummy Earnings? ClassicRummy platform provides you with a simple creative user interface for withdrawing your ClassicRummy earnings with ease. Follow the steps below to Withdraw your Classicrummy Earnings Today! 1. Open the ClassicRummy Mobile app and click on ‘Buy Chips’. 2. Now, open the Withdrawals Tab and enter the amount you wish to Withdraw Online. 3. Enter the details of the Bank Account where you wish to receive your funds from ClassicRummy. 4. Place the request and you will receive the complete amount on the same day (Note: place request before 12 PM)
  6. 6. FAQ 2: When can you Withdraw your Amount? • You can Withdraw your ClassicRummy Earnings anytime. • To be eligible, have an Update Profile at Classic Rummy with your Verified Mobile Number and Email Address. • You must have a Minimum Balance of Rs.200 to Withdraw your Earnings. • It is Mandatoryto submit your Bank Account Details to receive money smoothly.
  7. 7. FAQ 3: How much can you Withdraw in one go? • The available mode for withdrawing funds from Classic Rummy is through Online Transfer. • Minimum amount: Rs.200 • Maximum amount: Rs.50,000 • For same day pay-out, raise a withdrawal request before 12 PM.
  8. 8. FAQ 4: How many times can you Withdraw in a Single Day? • There is no limit to how many withdrawal requests you can raise. • ClassicRummy provides and handles multiple withdrawal requests in a single day. • Therefore, you can receive money to your bank account multiple times. • ClassicRummy does not charge a fee for withdrawal requests. Receive money free of charge to your bank account.
  9. 9. FAQ 5: What Documents are required? Following are the Mandatory Documents that need to be submitted before an online withdrawal request: 1.One Address proof 2.One Id proof 3.List of Eligible Documents: 1. PAN card 2. Aadhaar card 3. Driving licence 4. Voter ID 5. Passport
  10. 10. FAQ 6: Can I cancel my Withdrawal request? If yes, what happens if I do? • You can cancel your current withdrawal request if it is still not approved. • The cancelled amount will be instantly credited back to your ClassicRummy account.
  11. 11. FAQ 7: What happens if I give the wrong Bank Details? • ClassicRummy follows a strict process to verify bank details. • If the bank details do not match with your online profile, then the withdrawal request is rejected. • You will be asked to update the correct bank details before continuing. • Connect with our support team, we are available at your service 24 x 7 x 365
  12. 12. FAQ 8: Is PAN Card Mandatory to Withdraw Money from Classic Rummy? • Yes, PAN card information of the user is mandatory to withdraw money from ClassicRummy. • Update your PAN details and withdraw money from ClassicRummy anytime.
  13. 13. ClassicRummy has made it possible to make money safely and securely. So, withdraw your online rummy earnings today! So, with your top queries answered, go ahead, and enjoy smooth withdrawal process. Still got questions? please write into us at account@classicrummy.com and we shall get back to you shortly. Play rummy online and make money anywhere! Source: https://www.classicrummy.com/blog/withdraw-money-on-classic-rummy/
  14. 14. Give a missed call to Download latest Classic Rummy APP 9533-787-7807

