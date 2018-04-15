Farmacocinetica dme y farmacodinamia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Estudia el paso de las drogas a través del organismo. (LO QUE EL CUERPO LE HACE AL FARMACO) 1
2 Absorción. Transporte Plasmático. Distribución. Metabolismo o Biotransformación. Excreción o Eliminación. (ADME)
3 Distribución de fármacosDistribución de fármacos La droga absorbida y presente en sangre se concentra en distintas propo...
4 Distribución de fármacosDistribución de fármacos Droga unida a proteínas plasmáticas Ácidas: Albúminas Básicas: Glucopro...
5 Distribución de fármacosDistribución de fármacos Depende de la irrigación!!!Depende de la irrigación!!! Receptores espec...
6 Barreras NaturalesBarreras Naturales Hematoencefálica. Plexo coroideo. Placentaria. Hematoocular.
7 BiotransformaciónBiotransformación O METABOLISMO
BIOTRANSFORMACIÓN: Los fármacos para ser eliminados del organismo deben ser biotransformados o metabolizados en compuesto...
FASES DE LA BIOTRANSFORMACIÓN Los mecanismos de biotransformación originan modificaciones de las drogas llamados metaboli...
FASE I: FUNCIONALIZACIÓN Consisten en  reacciones de oxidación y reducción: alteran o crean nuevos grupos funcionales. ...
FASE I 1. REACCIONES DE OXIDACIÓN: se producen preferentemente en la fracción microsómica del hígado y de otros tejidos, t...
12 Existen numerosos citocromos P450, cada uno de ellos determinados genéticamente por un gen específico. Cada citocromo ...
OXIDACIONES EXTRAMICROSOMALES 13 Se producen intracelularmente, por lo general en las mitocondrias. Alcohol y aldehído-de...
REACCIONES DE REDUCCIÓN 14 Se llevan a cabo en la fracción microsómica hepática, en otros tejidos y en las bacterias inte...
FASE II 15 Son reacciones de conjugación, en las cuales el fármaco o el metabolito procedente de la fase I se acopla a un...
REACCIONES DE CONJUGACIÓN 16 Otros tipos de Conjugaciones puede realizarse con: •GLUTATIÓN •METILO (METILACIÓN) •RIBONUCLE...
17
De los cuatro procesos cinéticos, la biotransformación es la más sometida a la acción modificadora de diversos factores: 1...
INDUCCIÓN ENZIMÁTICA 19 La exposición crónica a un contaminante ambiental o a un fármaco provoca en diversos tejidos un i...
20
1) Por Distribución o redistribución en diversos compartimentos 2) Por Inactivación metabólica 3) Excreción por varias vía...
22 Parámetros farmacocinéticos
23 ParámetrosParámetros FarmacocinéticosFarmacocinéticos Volumen aparente de Distribución. Vida media plasmática. Clear...
24 Volumen Aparente de DistribuciónVolumen Aparente de Distribución (l/kg)(l/kg) VD= CONCENTRACIÓN PLASMÁTICA DOSIS
25 Tiempo necesario para eliminar el 50% de un fármaco
26 Eliminación o depuración de una droga por unidad de tiempo Cl sistémico= Cl renal + Cl hepático + otros Cl
27 Concentración estableConcentración estable Determina la frecuencia de administración de una droga Combina: Vida media, ...
28 BiodisponibilidadBiodisponibilidad Cantidad y velocidad con que una droga contenida en un fármaco es absorbida y queda ...
BIODISPONIBILIDAD Se entiende por biodisponibilidad a la fracción biodisponible de una droga administrada en un medicamen...
FRACCIÓN DE BIODISPONIBILIDAD Se denomina fracción biodisponible (F) a la fracción de la dosis administrada, que llega a ...
31 Resumen 31
32 ResumenResumen Absorción: Cantidad administrada, Velocidad de administración, Biodisponibilidad Distribución: Unión a p...
33 ResumenResumen VD y BD son importantes para determinar la primer dosis del Fármaco Cl o depuración para estipular el ré...
La Farmacodinamia comprende el estudio de los mecanismos de acción de las drogas y de los efectos bioquímicos, fisiológico...
Farmacodinamia Mecanismos de acción Efectos bioquímicos Efectos Fisiológicos Efectos Farmacológicos
DIFERENCIAR!!  Acción farmacológica: lo que produce la droga. Ej: analgésico, emético, somnolencia, estimulación, etc  E...
Farmacodinamia Fundamental el concepto de receptor farmacológico
Receptor Farmacológico Pueden estar ubicados: Membrana celular Intracelularmente: citoplasma o membranas intracelulares
Receptores Farmacológicos Un Fármaco se puede unir a una molécula produciendo una modificación en ella y originar cambios...
Receptor Farmacológico Unión droga – receptor acción farmacológica Unión droga - receptor segundos mensajeros acción far...
41
Características Fármaco - Receptor Afinidad: capacidad de unión entre un fármaco y un receptor específico Eficacia o act...
43
AGONISTAS Se dice que un fármaco es agonista cuando se puede unir a un receptor y desencadenar una respuesta. Es decir q...
ANTAGONISTAS Un fármaco es Antagonista cuando posee afinidad por un Receptor pero no desencadena una respuesta (no posee ...
46 Los Agonistas se unen al R inactivo e inducen a una conformación activa del Receptor. Los Antagonistas se unen al estad...
Relacionando afinidad y eficacia de los fármacos: Fármacos agonistas: afinidad y eficacia Fármacos antagonistas: afinida...
48
TIPOS DE INTERACCIONES F-R Los tipos de interacciones entre un FÁRMACO y su RECEPTOR son del tipo: INTERACCIONES COVALEN...
50
ENANTIOSELECTIVIDAD 51
Para que un FÁRMACO pueda interactuar con un receptor debe poseer una cierta estructura espacial que le permita unirse al...
“La célula expresa cierta cantidad de receptores según su función.” El n° de estos R y su reactividad son susceptibles d...
54
RECEPTOR ASOCIADO A CANAL DE SODIO Implicados principalmente en la Neurotransmición sináptica rápida (el canal se abre a ...
56
RECEPTORES ACOPLADOS A PROTEINAS G Implicados en una transmisión relativamente rápida, generándose una respuesta en seg. ...
58 12 3
SISTEMAS DE EFECTORES DE PROTEÍNAS G 59
60
SISTEMAS EFECTORES DE PROTEÍNAS G Una vez activadas las proteínas G, pueden activar: Canales iónicos Sistemas de Segund...
SISTEMA DE LA AC 62
SIATEMA DE LA PLC 63
64
RECEPTOR MUSCARINICO Es un tipo de R acoplado a Proteína G. Se conocen 5 tipos: M1, M3 y M5: + AC, +PLC M2, M4: - AC 65
RECEPTORES MUSCARÍNICOS M1: Gástricos, aumentan la secreción gástrica (plexos mientéricos del estómago) M2: Cardíacos, -...
67
RECEPTORES ADRENÉRGICOS Se clasifican en 2 grupos: RECEPTORES α :  α1: postsinápticos. Predominan en musculo liso vascu...
RECEPTORES ADRENÉRGICOS Pertenecen al grupo de Receptores acoplados a Proteína G: receptor Proteína G Sistema efector Acc...
70
71 DE50DE50 Dosis de una droga que provoca el efecto farmacológico deseado al 50% de los ejemplares tratados.
72 DL50DL50 Dosis de una droga que ocasiona la muerte al 50% de los ejemplares tratados El cálculo se hace en pruebas ex...
ÍNDICE TERAPEUTICO: DL50 / DE50  Medida de seguridad en clínica.  AMPLIO: Seguridad y Manejo sencillo.  ESTRECHO: PELIG...
Cómo elegir entre dos drogas terapeuticamente equivalentes 1) La que haya sido más investigada 2) La que tenga el perfil...
75 PREGUNTAS???PREGUNTAS??? MUCHAS GRACIASMUCHAS GRACIAS Bibliografía: Libros que se detallan en el programa PP y apuntes ...
  1. 1. Estudia el paso de las drogas a través del organismo. (LO QUE EL CUERPO LE HACE AL FARMACO) 1
  2. 2. 2 Absorción. Transporte Plasmático. Distribución. Metabolismo o Biotransformación. Excreción o Eliminación. (ADME)
  3. 3. 3 Distribución de fármacosDistribución de fármacos La droga absorbida y presente en sangre se concentra en distintas proporciones en el organismo
  4. 4. 4 Distribución de fármacosDistribución de fármacos Droga unida a proteínas plasmáticas Ácidas: Albúminas Básicas: Glucoproteinas α1
  5. 5. 5 Distribución de fármacosDistribución de fármacos Depende de la irrigación!!!Depende de la irrigación!!! Receptores específicos Redistribución (liposolubilidad, efecto corto, Tiopental)
  6. 6. 6 Barreras NaturalesBarreras Naturales Hematoencefálica. Plexo coroideo. Placentaria. Hematoocular.
  7. 7. 7 BiotransformaciónBiotransformación O METABOLISMO
  8. 8. BIOTRANSFORMACIÓN: Los fármacos para ser eliminados del organismo deben ser biotransformados o metabolizados en compuestos polares (pasan de muy lipofílicos y no no ionizados a hidrosolubles e ionizados) 8
  9. 9. FASES DE LA BIOTRANSFORMACIÓN Los mecanismos de biotransformación originan modificaciones de las drogas llamados metabolitos, que son usualmente sustancias más hidrosolubles. La Biotransformación se divide en 2 Fases: FASE I: Fase de Funcionalización (Oxidación Reducción). FASE II: Fase de Conjugación. 9
  10. 10. FASE I: FUNCIONALIZACIÓN Consisten en  reacciones de oxidación y reducción: alteran o crean nuevos grupos funcionales.  reacciones de hidrólisis: rompen enlaces ésteres y amidas liberando nuevos grupos funcionales. Estos cambios producen en general un aumento en la polaridad de la molécula y determinan algunos o varios de estos resultados: a) inactivación b) conversión de un producto inactivo en otro activo, en cuyo caso el producto original se denomina profármaco c) conversión de un producto activo en otro también activo, cuya actividad aprovechable con fines terapéuticos puede ser cualitativamente similar o distinta de la del fármaco original d) conversión de un producto activo en otro activo, con actividad tóxica. 10
  11. 11. FASE I 1. REACCIONES DE OXIDACIÓN: se producen preferentemente en la fracción microsómica del hígado y de otros tejidos, también en menor grado, en la mitocondria. 2. REACCIONES DE REDUCCIÓN: ocurren en la fracción microsómica. 3. REACCIONES DE HIDRÓLISIS: se producen en el plasma y en diversos tejidos. FASE II 4. REACCIONES DE CONJUGACIÓN: ocurren en el hígado y otros tejidos. 11
  12. 12. 12 Existen numerosos citocromos P450, cada uno de ellos determinados genéticamente por un gen específico. Cada citocromo es específico para determinado sustrato y también en su inductibilidad por drogas o xenobióticos. INDUCCIÓN ENZIMÁTICA: Las enzimas microsomales son inducibles, es decir que la síntesis de las mismas se incrementa por acción de las drogas que serán biotransformadas. Este fenómeno explica numerosos casos de tolerancia a drogas.
  13. 13. OXIDACIONES EXTRAMICROSOMALES 13 Se producen intracelularmente, por lo general en las mitocondrias. Alcohol y aldehído-deshidrogenasas: son enzimas poco específicas que oxidan diversos alcoholes y aldehídos, por ejemplo, el alcohol etílico, los aldehídos formados tras la acción de la monoaminooxidasa sobre las aminas biógenas. Su coenzima es la NAD. R—CH2OH R—COOH Xantinooxidasas: oxidan purinas (cafeína) Monoaminooxidasas (MAO): oxidan la noradrenalina, 5- hidroxitriptamina y otras aminas biógenas. R—CH2—NH2 R—CHO + NH3
  14. 14. REACCIONES DE REDUCCIÓN 14 Se llevan a cabo en la fracción microsómica hepática, en otros tejidos y en las bacterias intestinales. Ejemplo:
  15. 15. FASE II 15 Son reacciones de conjugación, en las cuales el fármaco o el metabolito procedente de la fase I se acopla a un sustrato endógeno, como el ácido glucurónico, el ácido acético o el ácido sulfúrico, aumentando así el tamaño de la molécula, con lo cual casi siempre se inactiva el fármaco y se facilita su excreción; pero en ocasiones la conjugación puede activar el fármaco. Ocurren generalmente en hígado aunque también en otros tejidos.
  16. 16. REACCIONES DE CONJUGACIÓN 16 Otros tipos de Conjugaciones puede realizarse con: •GLUTATIÓN •METILO (METILACIÓN) •RIBONUCLEOSIDOS Y RIBONUCLEOTIDOS
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18. De los cuatro procesos cinéticos, la biotransformación es la más sometida a la acción modificadora de diversos factores: 18 Edad:  Corta edad: inmaduréz metabólica + inmaduréz renal= riesgo de intoxicación.  Edad avanzada: disminución de la dotación enzimática del hígado + flujo hepático disminuído + reducción de la función renal= aumento de la vida media y riesgo de intoxicación Sexo:  El estado hormonal influye en la actividad de enzimas microsomales.  Ej: la testosterona reduce la vida ½ de antipirina. Alteraciones patológicas:  Los procesos de metabolización son profundamente alterados en situaciones en que el hígado se ve intensamente afectado. Dieta:  La dieta puede influir sobre la flora digestiva y su capacidad de metabolizar ciertos fármacos. Inducción enzimática.
  19. 19. INDUCCIÓN ENZIMÁTICA 19 La exposición crónica a un contaminante ambiental o a un fármaco provoca en diversos tejidos un incremento en la actividad metabolizante de la fracción microsómica. Este aumento es consecuencia de una estimulación específica de la síntesis de ciertos sistemas enzimáticos.
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. 1) Por Distribución o redistribución en diversos compartimentos 2) Por Inactivación metabólica 3) Excreción por varias vías: Riñón Hígado Ap. Digestivo Circulación enterohepática (bilis) Pulmones Saliva, leche CUIDADO: LECHE, MUSCULOS; ETC21
  22. 22. 22 Parámetros farmacocinéticos
  23. 23. 23 ParámetrosParámetros FarmacocinéticosFarmacocinéticos Volumen aparente de Distribución. Vida media plasmática. Clearence. Concentración estable. Biodisponibilidad.
  24. 24. 24 Volumen Aparente de DistribuciónVolumen Aparente de Distribución (l/kg)(l/kg) VD= CONCENTRACIÓN PLASMÁTICA DOSIS
  25. 25. 25 Tiempo necesario para eliminar el 50% de un fármaco
  26. 26. 26 Eliminación o depuración de una droga por unidad de tiempo Cl sistémico= Cl renal + Cl hepático + otros Cl
  27. 27. 27 Concentración estableConcentración estable Determina la frecuencia de administración de una droga Combina: Vida media, VD, Cl
  28. 28. 28 BiodisponibilidadBiodisponibilidad Cantidad y velocidad con que una droga contenida en un fármaco es absorbida y queda disponible en el sitio donde actúa. Implica la liberación de un fármaco para permitir su absorción. Debería ser objeto de control de calidad de un fármaco Incide: CARACTERÍSTICAS PROPIAS DE LA DROGA; PH Y PK; FORMA FARMACEUTICA
  29. 29. BIODISPONIBILIDAD Se entiende por biodisponibilidad a la fracción biodisponible de una droga administrada en un medicamento dado y a la velocidad con que esa droga llega a la circulación sistémica. A menudo, el término biodisponibilidad se usa como sinónimo de fracción biodisponible. BD = D – PS BD: biodisponibilidad. D: dosis PS: Eliminación Presistemica=no absorbida o eliminada antes de llegar al ventrículo izquierdo.
  30. 30. FRACCIÓN DE BIODISPONIBILIDAD Se denomina fracción biodisponible (F) a la fracción de la dosis administrada, que llega a la circulación sistémica: F = BD/D
  31. 31. 31 Resumen 31
  32. 32. 32 ResumenResumen Absorción: Cantidad administrada, Velocidad de administración, Biodisponibilidad Distribución: Unión a proteínas, Volumen de distribución (Vd) Metabolismo: Procesos enzimáticos (activan o desactivan) Excreción: Velocidad de administración, Vida media (t1/2), Cleareance (Cl)
  33. 33. 33 ResumenResumen VD y BD son importantes para determinar la primer dosis del Fármaco Cl o depuración para estipular el régimen posológico VM para establecer el tiempo necesario para alcanzar el estado de equilibrio y el intervalo entre dosis.
  34. 34. La Farmacodinamia comprende el estudio de los mecanismos de acción de las drogas y de los efectos bioquímicos, fisiológicos o directamente farmacológicos que desarrollan las drogas. (LO Q EL FARMACO LE HACE AL CUERPO) 34
  35. 35. Farmacodinamia Mecanismos de acción Efectos bioquímicos Efectos Fisiológicos Efectos Farmacológicos
  36. 36. DIFERENCIAR!!  Acción farmacológica: lo que produce la droga. Ej: analgésico, emético, somnolencia, estimulación, etc  Efecto Farmacológico: lo que se aprecia, ya sea clínicamente o a través de medios auxiliares. Ej: calma el dolor, inhibe el vómito, produce sueño, estimula la diuresis, etc.  Mecanismo de acción farmacológico: cómo hace la droga para producir la acción y manifestarse con los efectos determinados. Puede ser: 1) específico (conocido): a través de receptores (adrenalina, anthistamínicos) 2) Inespecífico (no conocido y en gral sistémico): anestesicos grales, tranquilizantes.
  37. 37. Farmacodinamia Fundamental el concepto de receptor farmacológico
  38. 38. Receptor Farmacológico Pueden estar ubicados: Membrana celular Intracelularmente: citoplasma o membranas intracelulares
  39. 39. Receptores Farmacológicos Un Fármaco se puede unir a una molécula produciendo una modificación en ella y originar cambios en la actividad celular, ya sea estimulando o inhibiéndola. Los RECEPTORES FARMACOLÓGICOS son: “las moléculas con que los fármacos son capaces de interactuar selectivamente, generándose como consecuencia de ello una modificación en la función celular” 39
  40. 40. Receptor Farmacológico Unión droga – receptor acción farmacológica Unión droga - receptor segundos mensajeros acción farmacológica
  41. 41. 41
  42. 42. Características Fármaco - Receptor Afinidad: capacidad de unión entre un fármaco y un receptor específico Eficacia o actividad intrínseca: capacidad para producir acción fisio-farmacológica
  43. 43. 43
  44. 44. AGONISTAS Se dice que un fármaco es agonista cuando se puede unir a un receptor y desencadenar una respuesta. Es decir que un fármaco es agonista cuando además de afinidad por un receptor, tiene eficacia. Un fármaco es AGONISTA PARCIAL cuando posee afinidad por un Receptor pero desencadena una respuesta menor que la de un agonista puro. 44
  45. 45. ANTAGONISTAS Un fármaco es Antagonista cuando posee afinidad por un Receptor pero no desencadena una respuesta (no posee Eficacia). Es decir que un antagonista posee afinidad pero carece de eficacia. 45
  46. 46. 46 Los Agonistas se unen al R inactivo e inducen a una conformación activa del Receptor. Los Antagonistas se unen al estado inactivo del R sin producir un cambio conformacional. MODELO AGONISMO/ANTAGONISMO
  47. 47. Relacionando afinidad y eficacia de los fármacos: Fármacos agonistas: afinidad y eficacia Fármacos antagonistas: afinidad pero no eficacia Agonista parcial: afinidad y cierta eficacia Agonista – antagonista (relaciona dos fármacos): uno con mayor afinidad
  48. 48. 48
  49. 49. TIPOS DE INTERACCIONES F-R Los tipos de interacciones entre un FÁRMACO y su RECEPTOR son del tipo: INTERACCIONES COVALENTES. INTERACCIÓN ELECTROSTÁTICA:  INTERACCION IÓNICA.  INTERACCIÓN IÓN-DIPOLO.  INTERACCIÓN DIPOLO-DIPOLO. INTERACCIONES DE VAN DER WAALS. INTERACCIONES HIDROFÓBICAS. 49
  50. 50. 50
  51. 51. ENANTIOSELECTIVIDAD 51
  52. 52. Para que un FÁRMACO pueda interactuar con un receptor debe poseer una cierta estructura espacial que le permita unirse al receptor. En una mezcla racémica, ambos estereoisómeros poseen diferente eficacia. 52
  53. 53. “La célula expresa cierta cantidad de receptores según su función.” El n° de estos R y su reactividad son susceptibles de MODULACIÓN. Los 4 tipos de R para mensajeros químicos son: R asociados a canales iónicos (ionotrópicos) R asociados a proteínas G (metabotrópicos) R asociados a tirosina-quinasa R con afinidad por ADN (esteroides) 53
  54. 54. 54
  55. 55. RECEPTOR ASOCIADO A CANAL DE SODIO Implicados principalmente en la Neurotransmición sináptica rápida (el canal se abre a los mseg de la unión del ligando). Ej: Receptor Nicotínico para Acetil-Colina Forma un canal permeable a Na+ 55 •Se unen 2 moléculas de Acetilcolina a las subunidades α presentando cooperativismo positivo. •Existen 2 tipos de R: •NM: musculares •NN: neuronales
  56. 56. 56
  57. 57. RECEPTORES ACOPLADOS A PROTEINAS G Implicados en una transmisión relativamente rápida, generándose una respuesta en seg. Ej: R muscarínicos. R adrenérgicos. R dopaminérgicos. R serotoninérgicos. R de los opioides. 57
  58. 58. 58 12 3
  59. 59. SISTEMAS DE EFECTORES DE PROTEÍNAS G 59
  60. 60. 60
  61. 61. SISTEMAS EFECTORES DE PROTEÍNAS G Una vez activadas las proteínas G, pueden activar: Canales iónicos Sistemas de Segundos Mensajeros  Sistema de la Adenilato Ciclasa (AC)  Sistema de la Guanilato Ciclasa (GC)  Sistema del Fosfolipasa C 61
  62. 62. SISTEMA DE LA AC 62
  63. 63. SIATEMA DE LA PLC 63
  64. 64. 64
  65. 65. RECEPTOR MUSCARINICO Es un tipo de R acoplado a Proteína G. Se conocen 5 tipos: M1, M3 y M5: + AC, +PLC M2, M4: - AC 65
  66. 66. RECEPTORES MUSCARÍNICOS M1: Gástricos, aumentan la secreción gástrica (plexos mientéricos del estómago) M2: Cardíacos, - contractibilidad, – frec cardíaca M3: M. Liso y Glándulas, + secreción exocrina, + la contracción de la musc lisa bronquial e intestinal (menos el vascular) M4: Endotelio y Útero, vasodilatación arterio M5: no se conoce su ubicación 66
  67. 67. 67
  68. 68. RECEPTORES ADRENÉRGICOS Se clasifican en 2 grupos: RECEPTORES α :  α1: postsinápticos. Predominan en musculo liso vascular.  α2: presinápticos. Inhiben la liberación de Catecolaminas. RECEPTORES β  β1: cardíacos. Estimulan todas las prop del corazón.  β2: musculo liso. Ej: M liso Bronquial y uterino, libera insulina.  β3: tejido adiposo. 68
  69. 69. RECEPTORES ADRENÉRGICOS Pertenecen al grupo de Receptores acoplados a Proteína G: receptor Proteína G Sistema efector Acción Farmacológica α1 Gq PLC Contracción de musculo liso vascular α2 Gi AC Control presináptico de liberación β1 Gs AC Estimulación de músculo liso cardíaco β2 Gs AC Relajación de musc liso vascular y bronquial 69
  70. 70. 70
  71. 71. 71 DE50DE50 Dosis de una droga que provoca el efecto farmacológico deseado al 50% de los ejemplares tratados.
  72. 72. 72 DL50DL50 Dosis de una droga que ocasiona la muerte al 50% de los ejemplares tratados El cálculo se hace en pruebas experimentales (generalmente ratones) y en la actualidad con modelos de simulación informático
  73. 73. ÍNDICE TERAPEUTICO: DL50 / DE50  Medida de seguridad en clínica.  AMPLIO: Seguridad y Manejo sencillo.  ESTRECHO: PELIGRO!!!! 73
  74. 74. Cómo elegir entre dos drogas terapeuticamente equivalentes 1) La que haya sido más investigada 2) La que tenga el perfil farmacocinético más favorable al estado fisiopatológico del paciente 3) La fabricada por laboratorios de conocida calidad de elaboración 4) Las más estable 5) La de cociente beneficio/riesgo más elevada 74
  75. 75. 75 PREGUNTAS???PREGUNTAS??? MUCHAS GRACIASMUCHAS GRACIAS Bibliografía: Libros que se detallan en el programa PP y apuntes de años anteriores Farm Pablo Corregidor

×