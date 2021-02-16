Successfully reported this slideshow.
ISABEL GUERRA the artist nun
Biografía y obra de Isabel Guerra en inglés

Published in: Education
  1. 1. ISABEL GUERRA the artist nun
  2. 2. •BIOGRAPHY •Isabel was born in Madrid on April 30 in 1947. •She was the only child in her family. •When she was a girl she usually went to the Prado Museum to watch and study the paintings and the very important painters. •When she was 15 she had her first exhibititon. •From that moment she won many prizes as a painter. •When she was 23 she became a nun in a convent in Zaragoza.
  3. 3. •HER WORK •She uses different tecniques: drawing, paintings, photographs, … •Her paintings are hyperrealistic, this means that they could be real, like photos. •She paints portraits, still life, religious paintings and some landscapes. •She makes magic with light in her paintings. •Many people had visited her exhibitions.
  4. 4. PORTR AITS
  5. 5. STILL LIFE
  6. 6. RELIGIOUS PAINTINGS
  7. 7. LANDSC APES
  8. 8. THE END

