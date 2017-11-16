Clara Dingevan, 1ºJ
 Conjunto de elementos físicos o materiales que constituyen una computadora o un sistema informático.
 Componente electrónico donde se realizan los procesos lógicos.
RAM ROM RAM: Memoria principal de la computadora, donde residen programas y datos, sobre la que se pueden efectuar operaci...
 RAM  ROM
 De entrada  De salida  De entrada y salida Comunicación Almacenamiento
 Conjunto de programas y rutinas que permiten a la computadora realizar determinadas tareas.
 De base: software que sirve para controlar e interactuar con el sistema operativo.  De aplicación: El Software de Aplic...
Partes de la computadora dingevan
Partes de la computadora dingevan

Power Point de las partes de la computadora.

Published in: Education
Partes de la computadora dingevan

×