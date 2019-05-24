Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACC 571 PAPERS Redefined Education--acc571papers.com

  1. 1. ACC 571 DQs FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc571papers.com This Tutorial doesnt contain All week DQs Please check Details below This Tutorial gives you idea about each DQ mentioned below Acc 571 week 2-7 Educational Requirements and Professional Organizations for Frau d Examinations and Financial Forensics" Please respond to the following: Fraud examination and financial forensic skills have a key role in co rporate governance. Appraise the key roles in corporate governance, indicating how gaps in the roles may lend itself to corporate fraud. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACC 571 Week 2 Assignment 1 Corporate Fraud Schemes FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc571papers.com ACC 571 Week 2 Assignment 1 Assignment 1: Corporate Fraud Schemes
  2. 2. Identify an organization that was involved in corporate fraud. Expla in how fraud can be detected and evaluate the importance of teamw ork and leadership in a fraud investigation. For this assignment, research the Internet or Strayer databases and identify an organization that was involved in corporate fraud. Write a three to four (3-4) page paper in which you: Based on your research, identify and assess the fraud that occurred i n the organization and the impact it has had on the corporation’s in vestors and creditors. Provide support for your rationale. Suggest how a financial forensic investigation could have detected fr aud in the organization that you researched. Consider the risk facto rs, the elements of fraud, and the analysis of competing hypotheses. Evaluate how teamwork and leadership is an effective tool for finan cial forensic investigations. Provide support for your evaluation. Assess the role of research in fraud examinations and financial foren sics professions. Give your opinion on whether or not fraud examina tions and financial forensics professions can have long- term success without continuous research in the field. Provide suppo rt for your rationale. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACC 571 Week 4 Assignment 2 Cybercrimes and Computer Security Systems FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc571papers.com ACC 571 Week 4 Assignment 2 Assignment 2: Cybercrimes and Computer Security Systems
  3. 3. With the advent of computers, cybercrime and Internet frauds are i ncreasing in frequency and in size. The trend is likely to continue. C ybercrimes are described as activities in which a computer or netwo rk of computers are an integral part of a crime. For this assignment, research the Internet or Strayer databases and identify an organization that was a victim of cybercrime. Write a four to five (4-5) page paper in which you: Based on your research, identify and assess the fraud that occurred i n the organization, as well as the impact that the fraud had on the co rporation’s investors and creditors. Suggest how a financial forensic investigation could have detected fr aud in the organization that you researched. Consider the risk facto rs, the elements of fraud, and the analysis of competing hypotheses. Asses the economic losses that occurred at the organization you rese arched and recommend a plan of action for the company to restore any economic losses. Compare and contrast accidental fraudsters and predators. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACC 571 Week 7 Assignment 3 Fraud Schemes and Fraud Investigations FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc571papers.com ACC 571 Week 7 Assignment 3 Fraud Schemes and Fraud Investiga tions
  4. 4. Due Week 7 and worth 280 points Using the Internet or Strayer databases, identify and research a com pany with an employee(s) who was involved in corporate fraud. Coo rdinate an investigation, identify various types of surveillance and c overt operations, identify red flags, and recommend a fraud prevent ion plan. Write a four to five (4-5) page paper in which you: Based on your research, assume that you are fraud investigator assi gned to coordinate an investigation of the fraudster. Determine how you would implement this investigation without the fraudster’s kno wledge. Provide support for your rationale. Assuming you are the fraud investigator on this case, assess what ty pes of surveillance and / or covert operations you would use to collec t evidence related to the fraud. Analyze technological options for inv estigating fraud, indicating what you believe to be the most effective option. Provide support for your rationale. During the investigation, assess the most significant red flags which would have been an indication of possible fraud needing corrective a ction by management. Based on your research, suggest key practices the fraud investigator could have used in conducting interviews with the fraudster and the company’s employees. Assess the various interviews and interrogati on questions available to you, and select the type of interview and in terrogation questions that would have been most appropriate for thi s investigation. Provide support for your rationale. Recommend a fraud prevention plan for this organization. Determin e the positive or negative consequences that this fraud prevention pl an might have on employees’ morale and the public perception of th e organization. Provide support for your rationale. Use at least four (4) quality resources in this assignment. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5. 5. ACC 571 Week 10 Assignment 4 Asset Misappropriation and Corporate Governance FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc571papers.com ACC 571 Week 10 Assignment 4 Asset Misappropriation and Corpo rate Governance For this assignment, use the Internet or Strayer databases to researc h and identify an organization that was a victim of asset misappropr iation. Write a five to six (5-6) page paper in which you: Based on your research, evaluate the type of asset misappropriation s that occurred at the organization, and assess the factors that contri buted to the misappropriation. Give your opinion on whether poor management or lack of management played a role in the asset misap propriation. Provide support for your rationale. Evaluate the legal mechanisms that could have been used to recover assets through the civil and criminal justice systems. Assess whether the civil and criminal justice systems did an effective job in recoveri ng the organization’s assets. Provide support for your rationale. Assess management’s responsibility to share information related to t he breach with various stakeholder groups, indicating what should b e shared and how. Provide support for your rationale. Review AICPA Statements on Auditing Standard (SAS) No. 99, “ Ri sk Factors Relating to Misstatements Arising from Misappropriatio n of Assets”, found within the text. Assess SAS 99 risk factors and di scuss if the risk factors were prevalent in the organization you resea rched. Give your opinion on whether or not organizations should im plement a plan that reviews risk factors on a regular basis to determ ine if fraud has occurred. Explain why or why not.
  6. 6. Review the corporate governance plan of the organization you resea rched, evaluate the effectiveness of the plan, and make suggestions f or improvements to protect the stakeholders. Provide support for y our rationale. Recommend a fraud prevention plan for this organization. Determin e what positive or negative consequences this fraud prevention plan might have on employees’ morale and the public perception of the o rganization. Use at least four (4) quality resources in this assignment. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

