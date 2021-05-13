Successfully reported this slideshow.
AITANA SUMARAN
ÍNDICE 1. Conceptos Elementales. 2. Informática. 3. La Representación de la Información. 4. Sistemas de Numeración Decimal...
1. CONCEPTOS ELEMENTALES Dato Información Comunicación TIC Informática
Dato: Carácter o conjunto de caracteres que al procesarlos brinda información. Ejemplo: 16, 52,1.50, negro, etc. Informaci...
Comunicac ión: La información es transferida desde FUENTE a DESTINO. El vínculo entre 2 medios físicos se llama medio de t...
2. INFORMÁTICA: Ciencia que se ocupa del tratamiento automático de la información usando equipos electrónicos llamados com...
Fase De Entrada: Se introducen los datos a través de unos dispositivos (Periféricos de Entrada) conectados al ordenador. E...
Fase De Proceso: Recibe datos, los almacena en la memoria y realiza operaciones para obtener los resultados. Fase De Salid...
3. LA REPRESENTACIÓN DE LA INFORMACIÓN Para introducir y almacenar datos en los ordenadores, éstos deben darse en forma de...
4. SISTEMAS DE NUMERACIÓN DECIMAL Y BINARIO. PASOS DE UN SISTEMA A OTRO Paso del sistema decimal al sistema binario Paso d...
Paso Del Sistema Decimal Al Sistema Binario: Se realizan divisiones sucesivas entre 2, sin aproximar. El resultado del últ...
Paso Del Sistema Binario Al Sistema Decimal: Se realiza la misma operación pero a la inversa, es decir, en lugar de dividi...
5. CÓDIGO ASCII (AMERICAN STANDARD CODE FOR INFORMATION INTERCHANGE). El código más empleado es el llamado ASCII. Se elabo...
6. LA INFORMACIÓN DENTRO DEL ORDENADOR Un bit es la unidad de medida de información más pequeña. Una combinación de ocho b...
7. EL HARDWARE DEL ORDENADOR - La CPU - Memoria RAM - La memoria ROM - Las ranuras de expansión - Los buses Es la parte fí...
CPU (Unidad Central De Proceso): Controla y coordina el funcionamiento de todos los dispositivos conectados al ordenador, ...
Unidad De Control: Se encarga de controlar y coordinar el funcionamiento de todos los componentes del ordenador Unidad Ari...
Memoria RAM (Memoria De Acceso Aleatorio): • Componente electrónico donde se almacena la información. • Memoria de lectura...
Memoria ROM (Memoria De Solo Lectura): • Su contenido no puede alterarse. • Almacena las instrucciones básicas, entre las ...
Ranuras De Expansión: Está integrado en la placa base. Son conectores donde se insertan las tarjetas. Algunos dispositivos...
Buses: • Son los caminos mediante los cuales se transportan datos hacia los dispositivos integrados en la placa base. • Po...
8. PERIFÉRICOS DE ENTRADA Y PERIFÉRICOS DE SALIDA • Periféricos de entrada: • Periféricos de salida: - Ratón -Teclado - Es...
- Teclado: Posee varios tipos de teclas (teclas de función, teclado alfanumérico, teclado numérico, etc.); Al pulsar algun...
- Escáner: Permite digitalizar imágenes, datos, señales y otros tipos de información. - Micrófono: Graba audios o sonidos,...
- Monitor: Muestra en su pantalla los resultados de la ejecución de los programas. - Impresora: Permite obtener la informa...
- Plotter: Se utiliza junto con el ordenador e imprime en forma lineal. Se utilizan en diversos campos: ciencias, ingenier...
- Altavoz O Parlante: Se utilizan para escuchar los sonidos emitidos por la computadora (música, sonidos de errores, confe...
9. PERIFÉRICOS DE ENTRADA/SALIDA • Nos permiten introducir datos en el ordenador y obtener información de él. Entre ellos ...
- Unidad De Disco Duro: Contiene el disco duro y almacena datos permanentemente. Está formado por varios discos unidos por...
- Unidad Óptica De DVD: Están preparados para leer los discos DVD (Digital Video Disc). Como mínimo almacenan 4,7 Gb. Los ...
- Pantalla Táctil: Pantalla que mediante un toque directo sobre su superficie permite la entrada de datos y órdenes al dis...
- Casco Realidad Virtual: Dispositivo de visualización que permite reproducir imágenes sobre una pantalla muy cercana a lo...
10. TIPOS DE CONEXIONES Los puertos son los dispositivos mediante los periféricos se conectan a la CPU. Según el tipo de p...
- Puerto Serie: La información viaja a través de un solo cable. El teclado y el ratón lo utilizan más, aunque ya no tanto ...
- Puerto USB (Universal Serial Bus): Se usa para conectar periféricos de alta velocidad. También pueden utilizarse como fu...
- Puertos PS2: Se trata de un conector para teclado y mouse. Actualmente muy pocas computadoras lo utilizan. - Puertos VGA...
- Puerto HDMI (High Definition Multimedia Interface): Conecta una pantalla con la computadora. Brinda la posibilidad de tr...
- Sin Cables: • Sin cables es cuando se habla de WIFI y de Bluetooth. • WIFI: redes sin cables que hacen las veces de una ...
11. ARMADO DE LA COMPUTADORA Para el armado de una computadora se necesitan los componentes. Estos son imprescindibles par...
- Disco Rígido Mecánico (HDD – Hard Disc Drive): Almacena datos de forma permanente. Utiliza el magnetismo para el almacen...
- Gabinete: Armazón que contiene y protege los principales componentes de la computadora. De acuerdo a las necesidades y a...
- Placa Madre: Tarjeta de circuito impreso donde se conectan o encastran los demás componentes de la computadora. - Cooler...
12. COMPONENTES PRESCINDIBLES: - Placa de video - Placa de red - Grabadora/lectora de CD/DVD/Blu-ray - FAN Cooler - Placa ...
13. SOFTWARE Es la parte lógica (los programas). Interpreta las instrucciones que recibe a través de los componentes y rea...
- Software de Sistemas: Son los programas operativos que coordinan y controlan el hardware, además dotan al ordenador de c...
Está integrado por los programas dedicados a la realización de tareas específicas, como son los procesadores de texto, los...
Está constituido por los programas que se utilizan para realizar nuevos programas. Están creados con un lenguaje de progra...
14. NETWARE Son las redes informáticas. Una red informática es un conjunto de equipos (computadoras y/o dispositivos) cone...
×