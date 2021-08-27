Successfully reported this slideshow.
Data & Analytics
Aug. 27, 2021
Interpretación de datos en marketing

Data & Analytics
Aug. 27, 2021
La interpretación de datos, es esencial en marketing. Aprende más en clarauribe.co

License: CC Attribution License

Interpretación de datos en marketing

  1. 1. Cómo interpretar datos clarauribe.co
  2. 2. Datos existentes clarauribe.co
  3. 3. Identifica los datos Revisa de que tipo de datos estamos hablando: texto, números, etc. Rule No. 1
  4. 4. Rule No. 2 Define la lista de campos Ya con la visualización de los datos y el tipo de datos, realiza una lista.
  5. 5. Rule No. 3 Define el programa u hoja de cálculo Definir el programa en el cual vas a registrar y transformar los datos
  6. 6. Encontrar datos existentes Sitio web Informe Programa Otros
  7. 7. Objetivos Existen diferentes tipos de objetivos Automatizar datos Tabla generada a mano y se requiere automatizarla Definir información adicional Datos complementarios o necesarios de la tabla o informe entregado.
  8. 8. Herramientas Power Query Excell Otras
  9. 9. Tablas Los datos se almacenan en tablas Las tablas se pueden relacionar entre si Las tablas se pueden unir Tabla de clientes offline Tabla de clientes online Ejemplo:
  10. 10. TIPOS DE UNIONES clarauribe.co Uniones Internas - INNER JOIN Uniones externas- OUTER JOIN
  11. 11. ENTONCES Clientes offline CLIENTES DE LA MARCA Outer Join Clientes online De la tabla se van a extraer solo los clientes frecuentes, o los que compran + 3 veces al mes. CLIENTES FRECUENTES Inner Join +
  12. 12. ¿Qué otro dato (s) puedo descubrir o extraer? clarauribe.co

La interpretación de datos, es esencial en marketing. Aprende más en clarauribe.co

