Ponto e linha aulas abril

Educação Visual e Tecnológica O Ponto e a Linha Profª Rita Godinho
O Ponto … Em EVT o ponto actua como forma e desenvolve se numa superfície limitada a que damos o nome de Campo Visual. Cam...
Definição de Ponto … É o elemento mais pequeno de uma composição. Define-se também pelo limite ou intersecção de linhas. R...
Observa com atenção, os diferentes aspectos que o ponto pode tomar dentro do campo visual. Quanto ao aspecto gráfico os pontos podem estar dispostos … … ao acaso ou ordenados
Quanto ao número de pontos que uma superfície contém, podem considerar-se: Dispersos concentrados saturados
O Pontilhismo …. Técnica de pintura desenvolvida no século XIX, pelo pintor Georges Seurat que consiste na junção de ponto...
Exemplos de trabalhos usando o pontilhismo….
Seurat Klee Kandisky
A Linha ___ É definida pela deslocação de um ponto no campo visual. Representa-se com letras minúsculas. A ……………………………… . …………………………….. ………………………………………..
Desde os tempos pré-históricos que o homem tem observado a linha e se serviu dela para transmitir as suas mensagens. As pi...
Principais Tipos de Linha Longa ou curta Estreita ou Larga Colorida ou não Curva Aberta ou Fechada Ondulada
Recta Quebrada Mista Enrolada ou espiralada
Poderás ainda descobrir uma infinidade de linhas em que se calhar nunca reparaste e que se podem assemelhar a estes tipos:
Em suma, a linha é um meio de representação elementar. Como pudeste observar, a natureza da linha pode conferir-lhe aspect...
As linhas podem ainda dar a noção de … matéria ….. volume….
Trabalhos realizados com a linha …
Orientação das Linhas Rectas … Horizontal Vertical Oblíqua
Oblíqua vs Diagonal Designa-se de oblíqua , quando se refere à orientação de uma recta do espaço Diagonal é um segmento de...
A Geometria da Linha É uma linha infinita, sempre com a mesma direcção. ( Não tem princípio nem fim.) r Recta É uma linha ...
São linhas rectas que mantêm sempre a mesma distância entre si e por mais que se prolonguem nuca se encontram. São linhas ...
Exemplos de obras utilizando a linha Picasso
Klee Munch Fernand Léger
  Educação Visual e Tecnológica O Ponto e a Linha Profª Rita Godinho
  O Ponto … Em EVT o ponto actua como forma e desenvolve se numa superfície limitada a que damos o nome de Campo Visual. Campo visual - superfície Quando no campo visual limitada onde as formas se não existem formas, dizemos desenvolvem . que é um campo vazio.
  Definição de Ponto … É o elemento mais pequeno de uma composição. Define-se também pelo limite ou intersecção de linhas. Representa-se sempre com letras maiúsculas. A B C · · Ponto Isolado Limite de Linha Intersecção de linhas
  Observa com atenção, os diferentes aspectos que o ponto pode tomar dentro do campo visual. Quanto ao aspecto gráfico os pontos podem estar dispostos … … ao acaso ou ordenados
  Quanto ao número de pontos que uma superfície contém, podem considerar-se: Dispersos concentrados saturados
  O Pontilhismo …. Técnica de pintura desenvolvida no século XIX, pelo pintor Georges Seurat que consiste na junção de pontos de cores complementares que, ao serem observados ao longe, resultam numa mistura óptica no olhos do observador.
  Exemplos de trabalhos usando o pontilhismo….
  Seurat Klee Kandisky
  A Linha ___ É definida pela deslocação de um ponto no campo visual. Representa-se com letras minúsculas. A ……………………………… . …………………………….. ………………………………………..
  Desde os tempos pré-históricos que o homem tem observado a linha e se serviu dela para transmitir as suas mensagens. As pinturas rupestres, as figuras gravadas na rocha, os gravados em utensílios de cerâmica, comprovam a sua aplicação desde há muitos, muitos anos atrás. Mesmo tu... usas nos teus trabalhos a linha, quando fazes um desenho e até mesmo na escrita (sucessão de traços e linhas).
  Principais Tipos de Linha Longa ou curta Estreita ou Larga Colorida ou não Curva Aberta ou Fechada Ondulada
  Recta Quebrada Mista Enrolada ou espiralada
  Poderás ainda descobrir uma infinidade de linhas em que se calhar nunca reparaste e que se podem assemelhar a estes tipos:
  Em suma, a linha é um meio de representação elementar. Como pudeste observar, a natureza da linha pode conferir-lhe aspectos diferentes: Suave…. Agressiva … Rítmica …
  As linhas podem ainda dar a noção de … matéria ….. volume….
  Trabalhos realizados com a linha …
  Orientação das Linhas Rectas … Horizontal Vertical Oblíqua
  Oblíqua vs Diagonal Designa-se de oblíqua , quando se refere à orientação de uma recta do espaço Diagonal é um segmento de recta que une dois vértices de ângulos não situados sobre o mesmo lado.
  A Geometria da Linha É uma linha infinita, sempre com a mesma direcção. ( Não tem princípio nem fim.) r Recta É uma linha que parte de um ponto ou termina num ponto. ( tem princípio, mas não tem fim ou não tem princípio mas tem fim). A Semi-recta B É uma porção de linha recta, limitada por dois pontos. (tem princípio e fim) Segmento de Recta A B
  São linhas rectas que mantêm sempre a mesma distância entre si e por mais que se prolonguem nuca se encontram. São linhas rectas que se cruzam num único ponto . (Ponto de intersecção) São linhas que , geralmente, se tocam ou cruzam num ponto e que entre si formam um ângulo de 90º Paralelas Concorrentes Perpendiculares r s A r s A r s
  Exemplos de obras utilizando a linha Picasso
  Klee Munch Fernand Léger

