03 08-20 Cívica 9

9 Cívica lunes 03 de agosto 2020.
Evolución de la familia en Europa
Horda: simple organización social en la prehistoria, eran nómadas
 Clan obedecían a un jefe, conformados por una comunidad. Tenían un gran valor los lazos de parentesco
Familia consanguínea se basa en las relaciones biológicas (padres, abuelos, bisabuelos.)
Familia patriarcal surge con las primeras civilizaciones en la Edad Antigua predomina el sistema social de la herencia y l...
Familia extensa surge en la sociedad preindustrial durante la edad media.
