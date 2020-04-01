Successfully reported this slideshow.
REDES MODULARES
ÍNDICE • Qué es una red modular y un módulo • El módulo en la naturaleza • El módulo en nuestro entorno • El módulo en la ...
¿QUÉ ES UNA RED MODULAR? • Es una estructura en la que se relacionan una serie de figuras iguales o semejantes. • Esta est...
¿QUÉ ES UN MÓDULO? • Es la figura que se repite y relaciona con otras semejantes o iguales en una estructura modular. De e...
MODULO Y NATURALEZA • Encontramos estructuras modulares, basadas en la repetición, en la naturaleza.
MODULO Y NATURALEZA
MODULO Y NATURALEZA
MODULO Y NATURALEZA
MÓDULO Y ENTORNO • La composición modular es un recurso muy utilizado en el diseño de objetos que nos rodean. Tanto en 2 c...
MÓDULO Y ENTORNO
MÓDULO Y ENTORNO Diseño de objetos
MÓDULO Y ENTORNO Diseño de objetos. Muebles
MÓDULO Y ENTORNO Suelos
MÓDULO Y ENTORNO Baldosas
MÓDULO Y ENTORNO Arquitectura
MÓDULO Y ENTORNO Arquitectura
MÓDULO Y ENTORNO Arquitectura
MÓDULO EN LA HISTORIA • A lo largo de la historia son numerosísimas las culturas que han utilizado diseños modulares en su...
MÓDULO EN LA HISTORIA Fresco minoico
MÓDULO EN LA HISTORIA Mosaico y acueducto romano
MÓDULO EN LA HISTORIA Ajedrezado románico
MÓDULO EN LA HISTORIA Alhambra Granada
MÓDULO EN LAS ARTES PLÁSTICAS • Numerosos artistas han utilizado el módulo para realizar sus composiciones
MÓDULO EN LAS ARTES PLÁSTICAS Escher
MÓDULO EN LAS ARTES PLÁSTICAS Vasarely
MÓDULO EN LAS ARTES PLÁSTICAS
TIPOS DE REDES MODULARES • Las redes modulares deben rellenar toda la superficie. • Existen redes básicas y redes mixtas
REDES BÁSICAS triángulo, cuadrado y hexágono
REDES MIXTAS
VARIACIONES DEL MÓDULO • A lo largo de la red modular podemos introducir variaciones tales como: desplazamiento, giro o si...
VARIACIONES DEL MÓDULO Traslación
VARIACIONES DEL MÓDULO Giro
VARIACIONES DEL MÓDULO Giro
VARIACIONES DEL MÓDULO Otras
VARIACIONES DEL MÓDULO Otras
VARIACIONES DEL MÓDULO Otras
MÓDULOS TRIANGULARES
CÓMO HACER EL EJERCICIO
CÓMO HACER EL EJERCICIO • Lámina 28. Red modular con giros. • Diseña un módulo cuadrado con regla y compás. • Es recomenda...
CÓMO DISEÑAR UN MÓDULO - Trabaja con regla y compàs. - Dividir el módulo en partes iguales puede ayudarte a guiarte. - Apl...
EJEMPLOS DE MÓDULOS
EJEMPLOS DE MÓDULOS
EJEMPLOS DE MÓDULOS MÓDULO CUADRADO RED MODULAR CON GIROS
EJEMPLOS DE MÓDULOS MÓDULO CUADRADO RED MODULAR CON GIROS
EJEMPLOS DE MÓDULOS MÓDULO CUADRADO RED MODULAR CON GIROS REPERTICIÓN 4 VECES
EJEMPLOS DE MÓDULOS MÓDULO CUADRADO RED MODULAR CON GIROS EN 2 DIRECCIONES
FIN
  1. 1. REDES MODULARES
  2. 2. ÍNDICE • Qué es una red modular y un módulo • El módulo en la naturaleza • El módulo en nuestro entorno • El módulo en la historia • El módulo en las artes plásticas • Tipos de redes modulares • Variaciones del módulo • CÓMO HACER EL EJERCICIO
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ ES UNA RED MODULAR? • Es una estructura en la que se relacionan una serie de figuras iguales o semejantes. • Esta estructura, generalmente geométrica, es como una malla ,de formas triangulares, rectangulares o derivadas, que cubren toda la superficie de la obra. • Se estructuran a partir de la repetición de un módulo
  4. 4. ¿QUÉ ES UN MÓDULO? • Es la figura que se repite y relaciona con otras semejantes o iguales en una estructura modular. De este modo, utilizando un modulo sobre una red modular, obtendremos una composición modular. • El nivel de complejidad de un módulo puede ser muy variable. En algunas ocasiones nos resultará fácil distinguirlo y otras ocasiones nos resultará complicado aislar su forma y percibir su repetición.
  5. 5. MODULO Y NATURALEZA • Encontramos estructuras modulares, basadas en la repetición, en la naturaleza.
  6. 6. MODULO Y NATURALEZA
  7. 7. MODULO Y NATURALEZA
  8. 8. MODULO Y NATURALEZA
  9. 9. MÓDULO Y ENTORNO • La composición modular es un recurso muy utilizado en el diseño de objetos que nos rodean. Tanto en 2 como en 3 dimensiones.
  10. 10. MÓDULO Y ENTORNO
  11. 11. MÓDULO Y ENTORNO Diseño de objetos
  12. 12. MÓDULO Y ENTORNO Diseño de objetos. Muebles
  13. 13. MÓDULO Y ENTORNO Suelos
  14. 14. MÓDULO Y ENTORNO Baldosas
  15. 15. MÓDULO Y ENTORNO Arquitectura
  16. 16. MÓDULO Y ENTORNO Arquitectura
  17. 17. MÓDULO Y ENTORNO Arquitectura
  18. 18. MÓDULO EN LA HISTORIA • A lo largo de la historia son numerosísimas las culturas que han utilizado diseños modulares en sus obras.
  19. 19. MÓDULO EN LA HISTORIA Fresco minoico
  20. 20. MÓDULO EN LA HISTORIA Mosaico y acueducto romano
  21. 21. MÓDULO EN LA HISTORIA Ajedrezado románico
  22. 22. MÓDULO EN LA HISTORIA Alhambra Granada
  23. 23. MÓDULO EN LAS ARTES PLÁSTICAS • Numerosos artistas han utilizado el módulo para realizar sus composiciones
  24. 24. MÓDULO EN LAS ARTES PLÁSTICAS Escher
  25. 25. MÓDULO EN LAS ARTES PLÁSTICAS Vasarely
  26. 26. MÓDULO EN LAS ARTES PLÁSTICAS
  27. 27. TIPOS DE REDES MODULARES • Las redes modulares deben rellenar toda la superficie. • Existen redes básicas y redes mixtas
  28. 28. REDES BÁSICAS triángulo, cuadrado y hexágono
  29. 29. REDES MIXTAS
  30. 30. VARIACIONES DEL MÓDULO • A lo largo de la red modular podemos introducir variaciones tales como: desplazamiento, giro o simetría.
  31. 31. VARIACIONES DEL MÓDULO Traslación
  32. 32. VARIACIONES DEL MÓDULO Giro
  33. 33. VARIACIONES DEL MÓDULO Giro
  34. 34. VARIACIONES DEL MÓDULO Otras
  35. 35. VARIACIONES DEL MÓDULO Otras
  36. 36. VARIACIONES DEL MÓDULO Otras
  37. 37. MÓDULOS TRIANGULARES
  38. 38. CÓMO HACER EL EJERCICIO
  39. 39. CÓMO HACER EL EJERCICIO • Lámina 28. Red modular con giros. • Diseña un módulo cuadrado con regla y compás. • Es recomendable que lo hagas en una figura aparte, que puedas recortar y girar. • Repite el módulo girándolo en cada cuadrado de la lámina. • Pásalo a tinta con regla y compás • Colorea en blanco y negro
  40. 40. CÓMO DISEÑAR UN MÓDULO - Trabaja con regla y compàs. - Dividir el módulo en partes iguales puede ayudarte a guiarte. - Aplica color. Blanco y negro - Trabajar el módulo en un recorte aparte puede ayudarte a girarlo.
  41. 41. EJEMPLOS DE MÓDULOS
  42. 42. EJEMPLOS DE MÓDULOS
  43. 43. EJEMPLOS DE MÓDULOS MÓDULO CUADRADO RED MODULAR CON GIROS
  44. 44. EJEMPLOS DE MÓDULOS MÓDULO CUADRADO RED MODULAR CON GIROS
  45. 45. EJEMPLOS DE MÓDULOS MÓDULO CUADRADO RED MODULAR CON GIROS REPERTICIÓN 4 VECES
  46. 46. EJEMPLOS DE MÓDULOS MÓDULO CUADRADO RED MODULAR CON GIROS EN 2 DIRECCIONES
  47. 47. FIN

