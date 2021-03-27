Successfully reported this slideshow.
MI HISTORIA CON LA ACTIVIDAD FISICA FASE 1 PRESENTADO POR JHONNA YULEXIS OROZCO ARIAS GRUPO 80020_86 1193459169 PRESENTADO...
INTRODUCCIÓN La actividad física permite a los seres humanos, estar en contantes movimientos, lo que permite que se logre ...
GUÍA DE ACTIVIDADES Y RÚBRICADE EVALUACIÓN – FASE 1 MI HISTORIA CON LA ACTIVIDAD FÍSICA 1. Diligenciar la siguiente matriz...
Reduce los riesgos de muchas enfermedades tanto físicas como mentales Las enfermedades en el organismo se incrementan y se...
y me hizo reflexionar sobre mi estado de salud, pues considero que soy muy joven, pero ya presento jaquecas que como lo di...
Luego llego el momento de ser madre, y hay si que menos tiempo tenia, entre mi trabajo y mi hijo ni un minuto del día me q...
  1. 1. MI HISTORIA CON LA ACTIVIDAD FISICA FASE 1 PRESENTADO POR JHONNA YULEXIS OROZCO ARIAS GRUPO 80020_86 1193459169 PRESENTADO A: LORENA ANDREA MARTINEZ UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD ESCUELA DE LA CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD CURSO: ACTIVIDAD FÍSICA Y PARA LA SALUD CCVA PITALITO-HUILA 2021
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN La actividad física permite a los seres humanos, estar en contantes movimientos, lo que permite que se logre el mantenimiento de una buena salud, excelentes condiciones de estado de animo y ser activo, contar con muy buenas energías, estar dinámico y con ganas de hacer las cosas durante todo el día y quizás lo mas importante el ejercicio físico no solo previene las enfermedades, sino que atrasa el envejecimiento. Ahora quien dijo que para hacer ejercicio se necesita ir a sitios especializados, no con el solo caminar diario durante 30 minutos ya estamos ejercitando nuestro cuerpo, hacer sentadillas mientas hago una pausa activa en mi diario de trabajo, levantarme estirar mis brazos y piernas le estoy haciendo muy bien a mi cuerpo. También subir escaleras, salir a pasear al perro, y si se puede pues practicar un deporte o hacer ejercicio de forma continua, esto garantiza una mejor calidad de vida de nosotros los seres humanos.
  3. 3. GUÍA DE ACTIVIDADES Y RÚBRICADE EVALUACIÓN – FASE 1 MI HISTORIA CON LA ACTIVIDAD FÍSICA 1. Diligenciar la siguiente matriz, como reconocimiento de su propio cuerpo EDAD (años) ESTATURA (metros y centímetros) PESO (kilos) FRECUENCIA CARDIACA REPOSO (latidos por minuto) 24 1,60 54 165 2. Definir: - Actividad física -Sedentarismo  Actividad Física: La actividad física se puede definir como todos los movimientos naturales y/o planificados que realiza el ser humano obteniendo como resultado un desgaste de energía, ya sea con fines deportivos, estéticos o de salud. Mientras que la OMS, define la actividad física como todos los movimientos que forman parte de la vida diaria, incluyendo trabajo, recreación, ejercicios y deportes.  Sedentarismo: Se define por sedentarismo a estar en un solo lugar, en el caso de los seres humanos a no realizar ninguna actividad física. 3. Realice un cuadro comparativo en el que se relacione: 15 beneficios de la práctica regular de la actividad física en la salud física y mental y 15 desventajas del sedentarismo o la inactividad en la salud física y mental BENEFICIOS DE LA PRÀCTICA REGULAR DE LA ACITIVIDAD FÌSICA EN LA SALUD FÌSICA Y MENTAL DESVENTAJAS DEL SEDENTARISMO O LA INACTIVIDAD EN LA SALUD FÌSICA Y MENTAL El ejercicio aumenta la producción de sustancias químicas que alientan el desarrollo de las neuronas y de nuevas conexiones entre ellas, El no hacer ejercicio promueve el Envejecimiento El ejercicio, promueve el crecimiento de vasos sanguíneos que nutren a las estructuras como la ósea que, a partir de los 35 años de edad, comienza a envejecer. El no hacer ejercicio genera una de las enfermedades mas comunes como es el sobre peso y la obesidad.
  4. 4. Reduce los riesgos de muchas enfermedades tanto físicas como mentales Las enfermedades en el organismo se incrementan y se presentan a tempana edad, cuando se es adulto mayor las complicaciones aumentan. aumentando la interacción social, lo que fomenta la salud mental Personas menos activas, con cansancio mental y físico todo el día. En los niños la actividad física mejora la salud de los huesos, fuerza muscular y flexibilidad La falta de ejercicio estimula enfermedades cardiacas y de presión arterial. En los adultos la actividad física mejora su peso, articulaciones y músculos como a su estado mental Las personas se encierran mas en si misma por su misma obesidad o falta de energía La actividad física previne enfermedades del corazón, diabetes, reduciendo el riesgo de hipertensión y algunas formas de cáncer, y tensión decreciente, ansiedad, depresión, colon, osteoporosis y soledad Tanto el sistema muscular como óseo con el tiempo pierden su potencia y hace que el ser humano se caiga más fácil o sienta mucho dolor en las articulaciones reduce el riesgo de caídas entre personas más viejas; La falta de ejercicio hace que las personas vivan irritadas y se molesten por nada mejora la salud mental y el humor, Las personas tienden a estar estresadas porque no queman energía releva síntomas de depresión y ansiedad y mejora habilidades sociales el sedentarismo hace que el organismo se debilite. Mas vitalidad y energía El sedentarismo convierte a las personas en presas fácil de cualquier enfermedad viral o respiratoria Evita la disminución de la respuesta motora El sedentarismo convierte a las personas en seres amargados que se culpan a ellos mismos y a la sociedad Reduce el estrés, la ansiedad y la depresión La persona sedentaria difícilmente llega a la edad adulta. Reduce el estrés, la ansiedad y la depresión La persona sedentaria presenta muchas enfermedades de tipo metal. Retarda o evita enfermedades crónicas La persona sedentaria tiene muchos problemas de espalda y de cintura llegando al caso de que tengan que consumir muchos analgésicos 4. Escriba una conclusión personal sobre este artículo Al leer el artículo, se genero un sentimiento de culpa con mi organismo, me di cuenta que no soy una mujer de realizar ejercicios, pues siempre encuentro una justificación como estoy cansada, tengo que hacer esto o lo otros, pero ni siquiera camino, pues tengo una moto y me lleva a todas partes. De verdad que este articulo toco lo mas profundo de mi ser
  5. 5. y me hizo reflexionar sobre mi estado de salud, pues considero que soy muy joven, pero ya presento jaquecas que como lo dice el articulo se pueden evitar con el solo hecho de caminar 30 minutos y que se que lo puedo hacer pero no saco el tiempo, ahora muchas de las actividades que recomienda el articulo son muy fácil de hacer y las puedo desarrollar en mi trabajo, el articulo me cambia la forma de pensar, creía que hacer ejercicio era mas duro, tediosos y ahora con este articulo me puedo dar cuenta que el ejercicio se puede realizar lo mas de fácil. Definitivamente, este articulo enseña o cambia el concepto de hacer ejercicio, lo presenta como una rutina mas de la vida, muy fácil y al mismo tiempo me ilustra como de no hacer ejercicio se pueden generar muchas enfermedades que ponen en riesgo incluso la vida, a la vez hace énfasis que el ejercicio no solo ayuda a prevenir enfermedades físicas del organismo sino mentales como la depresión y por último lo más impórtate, el ejercicio no se debe practicar por vanidad, sino por salud. 5. Descripción en 1 párrafo de mínimo 15 líneas, sobre cómo ha asumido la actividad física a lo largo de su vida y como ha afectado a su salud en general de manera positiva o negativa. Soy una persona de muy poca actividad física, de niña realizaba lo normar, pero todo por el juego, como saltar laso, correr saltar moverme ágilmente, pero no he sido dedicada a realizar ejercicio ni a practicar un deporte, nunca se me estimulo esta parte del deporte mucho menos la necesidad e importancia de hacer ejercicio. Cuando fui creciendo, que ya podía decidir, no me intereso hacer ejercicio, ni miraba la necesidad, siempre he sido muy delgada y consideraba hasta hace muy poco tiempo que el ejercicio era para los gordos o las personar de edad que ya no trabajaban y que recitaban ocupar su tiempo en algo, por ello nunca practiqué ni un deporte ni hice ejercicio, no era mi caso, no lo necesitaba. Luego inicie mi vida laboral y le eche la culpa al tiempo, no tenia minutos que perder, ni el ejercicio representaba, eso, perdida de tiempo, entonces me volví mas sedentaria, pues ya no era niña, y no estudiaba para al menos tomar la hora de educación física y creo que el ejercicio se desapareció de mi vida, igual no miraba la necesidad de hacerlo, porque si yo tenia buen cuerpo, era delgada, entonces cero ejercicios en m vida.
  6. 6. Luego llego el momento de ser madre, y hay si que menos tiempo tenia, entre mi trabajo y mi hijo ni un minuto del día me quedaba y lo único que quería era dormir, descansar, entonces no miraba la necesidad de ir a cansarme corriendo o caminando, además con quien dejaba mi hijo, todo se complicó, y el tiempo era menor como para malgastarlo haciendo ejercicio y cansándome más, entonces, nada de ejercicio, era lo mejor. Hoy en día mi vida sigue igual no practico ninguna clase de ejercicio, sigo echándole la culpa al tiempo, y esta es la fecha no hago ningún ejercicio, solo los escaso pasos que doy diario haciendo alguna diligencia de mi trabajo o personal. ReferentesBibliografías Cintra, O., & Balboa, Y. (Agosto de 2011). La actividad física: un aporte para la salud. 159(16). La Habana, Cuba: EFDeportes.com, Revista Digital. Buenos Aires. https://www.efdeportes.com/efd159/la-actividad-fisica-para-la-salud.htm

