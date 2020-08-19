Zeva Astras wealth management services in India



The wealthy know that, to stay wealthy, they need to properly manage their money. Often, they turn to a wealth management adviser who provides services including tax and estate planning, legal and accounting services, as well as financial investment advice. Increasingly, wealth management services are deploying wealthtech solutions — digital technologies to help people keep, manage and grow their financial well-being.

Just as in other fintech sectors, wealthtech lowers costs, broadens the market and optimizes performance by doing the following:

Automating procedures

Using artificial intelligence to provide deeper analytical insight

Customizing experiences and advice with digital personalization

There are a variety of different technologies and service offerings already on the market. And, as the sector covers so many services, there’ll no doubt be more capabilities, combinations and innovations that will drive the market forward. Wealthtech is not focused on the wealthy, but is democratizing wealth knowledge into the hands of more and more people.



