Portfolio Management Services In India | Zeva Astras

Robust Infrastructure

The current infrastructure financing demand is about $1.5 Trillion which is expected to increase to $2 Trillion. We have exciting Bharatmala of 6 to 50 corridors and all the districts will be connected by 4+ lane roads.

Digital India

Being a part of Digital India, we are the no. 1 in mobile data consumers. We are targeting to increase internet users from 460 M to 850 M. We are expecting digital payments to rise to $500 billion by (2020).

Urbanization

With a mission to develop 100 cities across the country, the Government of India has made the cities citizen friendly and sustainable. The new housing demand will reach 110 million.

Rising Income levels

We are expecting the discretionary consumption to increase to 70% of the share of the wallet. The no. of households with Rs. 5–20 lakhs p.a. income is expected to increase from 20% to 30% of the addressable market.

Portfolio Management Services Vs Mutual Funds

The mutual fund process is for retail investors and all its investors have to follow a single strategy. Thus, fund houses find mutual fund schemes restrictive if they wish to attract high net worth individuals (HNIs).

A mutual fund scheme cannot hold a concentrated portfolio as there are caps on individual holdings whereas these restrictions are not there in PMS schemes.

In the PMS strategy, a fund house has various model portfolios. So if an individual walks in and subscribes to the PMS, with his/her own existing portfolio of direct equities, the fund manager reshapes the existing portfolio and makes it as similar as possible to the sample portfolio of the PMS strategy that the investor subscribes to.

For example, if you have invested 25 Lakhs in a PMS five years ago, your investment would be worth around Rs.1.2 crores (best case scenario) today.

The PMS schemes have churned out 21.8% to 36.8% annual returns in the past five years, beating the benchmark Nifty by nearly 18–25 percentage points.

Despite the tremendous returns, experts feel that small investors should stay away from PMS because firstly, the large ticket size (the minimum investment in PMS is Rs 25 Lakhs) is a deterrent.



