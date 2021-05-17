Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROTEIN SYNTHESIS
THE FUNCTION OF DNA  The DNA molecule contains all your hereditary information in the form of genes A gene is a coded se...
Because DNA is so large, it is stuck inside the nucleus It needs a messenger to move the information from nucleus to pro...
DNA NEEDS RNA RNA is a nucleic acid messenger between DNA and ribosomes and 3 differences are – RNA has ribose sugar – ...
3 TYPES OF RNA  Messenger RNA (mRNA): – copies DNA in the nucleus and carries the info to the ribosomes (in cytoplasm)
 Ribosomal RNA (rRNA): – makes up a large part of the ribosome; reads and decodes mRNA
 Transfer RNA (tRNA): – carries amino acids to the ribosome where they are jined to form proteins
TOTAL TYPES OF RNA • rRNA • tRNA • mRNA • snRNA • snoRNA • siRNA • hnRNA • Catalytic RNA • Telomerase RNA • gRNA • tmRNA
PROTEIN SYNTHESIS  Protein synthesis is the assembly of amino acids (by RNA) into proteins  • Involves two steps: – 1. T...
STEPS INVOLVED IN PROTEIN SYNTHESIS
MECHANISM OF PROTEIN SYNTHESIS
TRANSCRIPTION  Performed in nucleus by mRNA • mRNA “reads” single DNA strand and forms the complementary copy
HOW TRANSCRIPTION WORKS  DNA strand splits, exposing the active strand  Complementary mRNA nucleotides line up opposite ...
TRANSLATION  Translation occurs in ribosomes (in cytoplasm)  All three types of RNA work together during translation to ...
 Translation is the process of protein synthesis in which the genetic information encoded in mRNA is translated into a se...
 Ribosomes catalyse the formation of peptide bonds between adjacent amino acids (via a condensation reaction)  The ribos...
DECODING MRNA (TRANSLATION)  The sequence of bases in an mRNA molecule serves as instructions for the order in which amin...
USING A CODON CHART  A codon chart is used to determine the sequence of the amino acids in the polypeptide  The sets of ...
THANK YOU
May. 17, 2021

Protein synthesis in prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells with a note on mechanism of protein synthesis.

Protein synthesis

  1. 1. PROTEIN SYNTHESIS
  2. 2. THE FUNCTION OF DNA  The DNA molecule contains all your hereditary information in the form of genes A gene is a coded section of DNA; it tells our cells how to build specific proteins Genes code for EVERYTHING our body needs and does (saliva, bones, eye shape)
  3. 3. Because DNA is so large, it is stuck inside the nucleus It needs a messenger to move the information from nucleus to protein production locations (ribosomes!)
  4. 4. DNA NEEDS RNA RNA is a nucleic acid messenger between DNA and ribosomes and 3 differences are – RNA has ribose sugar – RNA is single stranded – RNA contains a nitrogen base called uracil.
  5. 5. 3 TYPES OF RNA  Messenger RNA (mRNA): – copies DNA in the nucleus and carries the info to the ribosomes (in cytoplasm)
  6. 6.  Ribosomal RNA (rRNA): – makes up a large part of the ribosome; reads and decodes mRNA
  7. 7.  Transfer RNA (tRNA): – carries amino acids to the ribosome where they are jined to form proteins
  8. 8. TOTAL TYPES OF RNA • rRNA • tRNA • mRNA • snRNA • snoRNA • siRNA • hnRNA • Catalytic RNA • Telomerase RNA • gRNA • tmRNA
  9. 9. PROTEIN SYNTHESIS  Protein synthesis is the assembly of amino acids (by RNA) into proteins  • Involves two steps: – 1. Transcription – copying DNA code into mRNA – 2. Translation – reading the mRNA code and assembling amino acids into a polypeptide chain (protein)
  10. 10. STEPS INVOLVED IN PROTEIN SYNTHESIS
  11. 11. MECHANISM OF PROTEIN SYNTHESIS
  12. 12. TRANSCRIPTION  Performed in nucleus by mRNA • mRNA “reads” single DNA strand and forms the complementary copy
  13. 13. HOW TRANSCRIPTION WORKS  DNA strand splits, exposing the active strand  Complementary mRNA nucleotides line up opposite the active strand, forming mRNA  mRNA leaves the nucleus
  14. 14. TRANSLATION  Translation occurs in ribosomes (in cytoplasm)  All three types of RNA work together during translation to produce proteins
  15. 15.  Translation is the process of protein synthesis in which the genetic information encoded in mRNA is translated into a sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain  Ribosomes bind to mRNA in the cell's cytoplasm and move along the mRNA molecule in a 5' - 3' direction until it reaches a start codon (AUG)  Anticodons on tRNA molecules align opposite appropriate codons according to complementary base pairing (e.g. UAC will align with AUG)
  16. 16.  Ribosomes catalyse the formation of peptide bonds between adjacent amino acids (via a condensation reaction)  The ribosome moves along the mRNA molecule synthesising a polypeptide chain until it reaches a stop codon, at this point translation stops and the polypeptide chain is released
  17. 17. DECODING MRNA (TRANSLATION)  The sequence of bases in an mRNA molecule serves as instructions for the order in which amino acids are joined to produce a polypeptide  Ribosomes decode the instructions by using codons, sets of 3 bases that each code for 1 amino acid  Each codon is matched to an anticodon, or complementary sequence on the tRNA to determine the order of the amino acids
  18. 18. USING A CODON CHART  A codon chart is used to determine the sequence of the amino acids in the polypeptide  The sets of 3 mRNA bases (codons) are used to find the amino acid
  19. 19. THANK YOU

