Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Start Your Own Import/Export Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success (StartUp Series) FOR ANY DEVI...
Book details Author : The Staff of Entrepreneur Media Pages : 277 pages Publisher : Entrepreneur Press 2017-02-14 Language...
Description this book Importing and exporting are trillion-dollar industries Â— but that doesnâ€™t mean theyâ€™re just for...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
click here to download AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Start Your Own Import/Export Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success (Start...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Start Your Own Import/Export Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success (StartUp Series) FOR ANY DEVICE

19 views

Published on

Read and Download AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Start Your Own Import/Export Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success (StartUp Series) FOR ANY DEVICE FOR KINDLE

Get now http://bit.ly/2rE46VF

Importing and exporting are trillion-dollar industries  but that doesn’t mean they’re just for big business. In fact, small businesses make up about 96 percent of this field. Get your share of an ever-expanding economy with the essential advice in this top-selling guide.As a successful import/export agent, you can net a healthy six-figure income by matching buyers and sellers from around the globe, right from your own home. This book is loaded with valuable insights and practical advice for tapping into highly lucrative global markets. You’ll learn every aspect of the startup process, including: Choosing the most profitable goods to buy and sell Setting up and maintaining a trade route Using the internet to simplify your transactions How the government can help you find products and customers Essential trade law information to keep your business in compliance How to choose a customs broker The latest government policies Proven methods for finding contacts in the Unites States and abroadTricks of the trade from successful importers/exporters and hundreds of valuable resources help you become a player in the lucrative world of international exchange.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Start Your Own Import/Export Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success (StartUp Series) FOR ANY DEVICE

  1. 1. AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Start Your Own Import/Export Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success (StartUp Series) FOR ANY DEVICE
  2. 2. Book details Author : The Staff of Entrepreneur Media Pages : 277 pages Publisher : Entrepreneur Press 2017-02-14 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1599186063 ISBN-13 : 9781599186061
  3. 3. Description this book Importing and exporting are trillion-dollar industries Â— but that doesnâ€™t mean theyâ€™re just for big business. In fact, small businesses make up about 96 percent of this field. Get your share of an ever-expanding economy with the essential advice in this top-selling guide.As a successful import/export agent, you can net a healthy six- figure income by matching buyers and sellers from around the globe, right from your own home. This book is loaded with valuable insights and practical advice for tapping into highly lucrative global markets. Youâ€™ll learn every aspect of the startup process, including:Â• Choosing the most profitable goods to buy and sellÂ• Setting up and maintaining a trade routeÂ• Using the internet to simplify your transactionsÂ• How the government can help you find products and customersÂ• Essential trade law information to keep your business in complianceÂ• How to choose a customs brokerÂ• The latest government policiesÂ• Proven methods for finding contacts in the Unites States and abroadTricks of the trade from successful importers/exporters and hundreds of valuable resources help you become a player in the lucrative world of international exchange.read ebook AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Start Your Own Import/Export Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success (StartUp Series) FOR ANY DEVICE (PDF,EPUB,TXT) read ebook AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Start Your Own Import/Export Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success (StartUp Series) FOR ANY DEVICE FOR IPAD Pdf AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Start Your Own Import/Export Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success (StartUp Series) FOR ANY DEVICE ONLINE Epub. AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Start Your Own Import/Export Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success (StartUp Series) FOR ANY DEVICE FOR ANY DEVICE
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  5. 5. click here to download AUDIOBOOK DOWNLOAD Start Your Own Import/Export Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success (StartUp Series) FOR ANY DEVICE Click this link : http://bit.ly/2rE46VF if you want to download this book OR

×