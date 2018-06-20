Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. The Iron Brigade Audiobook Free | The Iron Brigade free book on tape download The title of “Iron Brigade” has been given to a number of different U.S. Army brigades over the last century and a half, but it has become almost entirely synonymous with the Civil War soldiers who fought in the brigade for the Army of the Potomac. Also known as the “Iron Brigade of the West,” “Rufus King’s Brigade” and the “Black Hat Brigade,” the Iron Brigade was comprised of the 2nd, 6th, and 7th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Regiments, the 19th Indiana, Battery B of the 4th U.S. Light Artillery, and later, the 24th Michigan. Wisconsin governor Alexander William Randall had hoped to organize an all-Wisconsin brigade to contribute to the Union’s Civil War effort, but the U.S. Army dispersed Wisconsin regiments to different areas as needs arose. Nevertheless, Wisconsin regiments comprised a majority of the brigade, and it would distinguish itself as the only all- Western brigade in the Army of the Potomac. It would come to be recognized for its unique uniforms, strong discipline, and “iron” disposition, earning the name during the Maryland Campaign both for its tenacity and for the costs paid by fighting so hard. Naturally, historians have focused on the battles where the Iron Brigade earned its name and demonstrated its reputation. Renowned Civil War historian Alan T. Nolan wrote and published the most complete military history of the Iron Brigade in 1961, tracing the brigade’s activity in the Civil War from the first mustering of Wisconsin regiments to the battle of Gettysburg. Nolan’s The Iron Brigade: A Military History served as the authority on Iron Brigade history for decades and called Gettysburg the Iron Brigade’s “last stand,” arguing that the battle was where the brigade lost its Western character. Since the publication of Nolan’s book in 1961, however, new sources—including letters and journals of men in the brigade—have been discovered, providing new
  3. 3. The Iron Brigade Audiobook Free | The Iron Brigade free book on tape download Written By: Charles River Editors . Narrated By: David Zarbock Publisher: Charles River Editors Date: December 2016 Duration: 1 hours 41 minutes
