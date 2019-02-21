Successfully reported this slideshow.
Planning for an ecommerce business

Planning for an eCommerce business? Choose WooCommerce WordPress Theme

Planning for an ecommerce business

  1. 1. Planning for an eCommerce business? Choose WooCommerce WordPress Theme Today we are living in an era where everything is moving towards digitization. Whether it is a small office or big corporate houses, small factories or big-scale factories, everything is going digital, even our studies, our traffic and so on. And, when so much digitization is taking place, then how our daily life can be untouched by this digitization? Today, electronic tools or electronic mediums, have become mainly interfering in our everyday life. From our morning to night till sleeping, all day, we all use electronic resources. Even our social life is dependent on electronics. And, all this is affecting the markets, that cater to our everyday needs. They are gradually getting digitized. Nowadays, electronic media is becoming an easy way to buy stuff. People can buy goods easily without visiting the shops by using mobile, laptop, and other internet mediums. And, all this has been possible due to e-commerce. What is E-commerce? “E-commerce is the activity of buying or selling of products on online services or over the Internet.” — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/E-commerce So, if any commercial transaction, like buying or selling, is conducted online using the Internet, it will be referred to as E-commerce. It means you are involved in e-commerce when you buy or sell anything online using the Internet. E-commerce Types E-commerce websites can be categorized on a different basis, like what they sell, to whom they sell. Here are details of e-commerce website types based on their business nature. Based on What TheySell: In this category, websites can be categorized by what they are selling. This category includes websites selling Physical Goods, Services, and Digital Products. Some websites sell physical goods like electronics, apparels, home supplies, and other everyday needs. These websites offer various methods for delivery of the products after purchasing. These websites either deliver goods at customer's doorstep or provide the facility of in-store pickup for customers. Some websites sell services like education, online consultancy,
  2. 2. freelancing services, etc. And, some websites sell digital products like software, ebooks, graphics, videos, and other virtual goods. Based on Who is Selling to Whom: In this category, websites can be categorized by who is selling to whom. This category includes Business to consumer (B2C), Business to business (B2B), Consumer to business (C2B), Consumer to consumer (C2C), Government to business (G2B), Business to government (B2G), and Consumer to government (G2C). These categories involve parties, as the name suggests, with all type types of selling like physical goods, services, and digital goods. When it comes to big companies in e-commerce, they can handle their businesses as they have a big budget and huge infrastructures. With the help of a big budget and huge infrastructures, big companies can easily sell their goods using their own specially crafted platforms. But, when it comes to small sellers, they have only two options, either sell their product through large marketplaces, where they have to pay a hefty commission to platform providers, or set up their own system, which is not an easy option. Because, setting up a system, like big companies, requires a large number of funds and expertise. In this situation, e-commerce platforms help a lot. These platforms come with various basic and advanced features, which an e-commerce website requires. Also, with the help of these platforms, e-commerce websites can be made with limited resources. WooCommerce If we look into current trends and market share of e-commerce platforms, we can see that WooCommerce is the biggest e-commerce platform. WooCommerce shares 22% of the top 1 million e-commerce websites (Source: BuiltWith.com). WooCommerce is a free and open source e-commerce system, developed by Automattic, which runs on WordPress. And, WordPress shares 33% of all websites, and 60% of the CMS market (Source: w3techs.com). So, WordPress and WooCommerce, combinedly are the biggest platform in respect of e-commerce websites. WooCommerce is an open-source, easy and entirely customizable WordPress e-commerce plugin, which can turn your website into a fully-functional e-commerce website just in a few clicks. WooCommerce was launched in 2011, and it becomes widely used and popular e-commerce plugin on WordPress, in a very short duration, due to its highly customizability and simplicity. WooCommerce was developed by WooThemes and was acquired by Automattic in 2015.
  3. 3. Highly Extensible Out of the box, with default settings, WooCommerce comes with a basic store, but with some incredible functions. There are many methods to extend the features and functionality of WooCommerce. Here are a few key features of WooCommerce: ● Create a store for any kind of product, physical, digital, and even services. ● Allows adding the unlimited count of products and images. ● Comes with various types of product categorization like Product Categories, Product Tags and Product Attributes (including size, and colors). You can add many attributes as you require. ● Show ratings and reviews on the product pages. ● Customize store with currency, language and measurement units. ● Product sorting and filtering based on rating, popularity, newness, price or attribute. ● Embed products on any page. ● Detect customers' address with Geolocation to calculate shipping and taxes. ● Built-in payments methods like PayPal, Credit Cards, Direct Bank Transfer, Checks or Cash on Delivery. And, this list can be extended with plugins. ● Various shipping options and settings based on customer location. ● Manage orders and order status with one-click You can use themes, plugins for this. Even, if there is not any method available for your need, then you can do custom coding, either in theme, child-theme or your plugin. There are hundreds of extensions available free, in WordPress plugins repository, and commercially, in various other marketplaces, to extend the features and functionality. WooComerce Themes WooCommerce works well with most WordPress themes out of the box, and there are lots of free responsive woocommerce wordpress themes available on WordPress theme repository with various features and functionalities. If a free themes is not sufficient or does not fulfill your requirements, there are various commercial marketplaces, who sell premium responsive woocommerce wordpress theme. So, if you are building your ecommerce website, you can choose a responsive woocommerce wordpress theme for your website as per your requirements and branding. WooCommerce themes are WordPress themes, specially crafted for WooCommerce, with many built-in features and enhancements. In recent days, most themes come with responsive layouts. Responsive themes are very useful when it comes to cross-platform user experience. Responsive themes fit well in all type of devices. So, when you are searching for a responsive woocommerce wordpress theme, you should consider below points:
  4. 4. ● Theme should be compatible with all major browsers. ● Theme layout should support WordPress Customizer. ● Theme should be responsive and supporting widely used devices variations. ● How much custom features, like shortcodes, sliders, widgets and layouts, it contains.

