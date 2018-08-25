Read Download I Sing a Song of the Saints of God | PDF File Ebook Free

This charming presentation of the beloved classic hymn by "Lesbia Scott" (1898-1987) draws children into the vivid world of saints and their life adventures. We see how each saints have demonstrated qualities of courage, joy, love of Christ, kindness, patience, and generosity. Best of all, children discover that they, too, can become saints, and that these heroes and heroines of the church belong not only to the past, but that "the world is bright with joyous saints" still. The saints of God today are moms and dads, storekeepers and school teachers, and, happily, "the saints of God are just folks like me, and I mean to be one too." Biographies of the saints alluded to in the text, plus the music and words of the hymn are included.

