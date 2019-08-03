Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best�Audiobooks�The�Sanctuary best�audiobooks�The�Sanctuary�for�road�trip�|�best�audiobooks�The�Sanctuary�for�couples�road...
The�Sanctuary THE�SANCTUARY�is�the�gripping�story�of�vigilante�priest,�Danny�Hansen,�who�is�now�serving�a�fifty�year�priso...
The�Sanctuary
The�Sanctuary
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Audiobooks The Sanctuary

2 views

Published on

Best Audiobooks The Sanctuary

best audiobooks The Sanctuary for road trip \ best audiobooks The Sanctuary for couples road trip

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Audiobooks The Sanctuary

  1. 1. Best�Audiobooks�The�Sanctuary best�audiobooks�The�Sanctuary�for�road�trip�|�best�audiobooks�The�Sanctuary�for�couples�road�trip LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. The�Sanctuary THE�SANCTUARY�is�the�gripping�story�of�vigilante�priest,�Danny�Hansen,�who�is�now�serving�a�fifty�year�prison�term in�California�for�the�murder�of�two�abusive�men.�Filled�with�remorse,�Danny�is�determined�to�live�out�his�days�by�a code�of�non�violence�and�maneuvers�deftly�within�a�ruthless�prison�system. But�when�Renee�Gilmore,�the�woman�he�loves,�receives�a�box�containing�a�bloody�finger�and�draconian�demands from�a�mysterious�enemy�on�the�outside,�Danny�must�find�a�way�to�escape. They�are�both�drawn�into�a�terrifying�game�of�life�and�death.�If�Renee�fails,�the�priest�will�die;�if�Danny�fails,�Renee will�die.�And�the�body�count�will�not�stop�at�two. THE�SANCTUARY�is�Ted�Dekker�at�his�best,�a�powerful�thriller�that�relentlessly�plumbs�the�depths�of�punishment and�rehabilitation,�both�in�a�flawed�corrections�system�and�in�the�human�heart.
  3. 3. The�Sanctuary
  4. 4. The�Sanctuary

×