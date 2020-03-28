Geosinteticos irl

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aplicaciones de Geosintéticos en Obras Civiles
Patricia Bernuy Traverso Ingeniera Civil, UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERÍA Ingeniera Técnica Comercial GEOSISTEMAS PAVCO...
GEOSINTÉTICOS • GEOTEXTIL TEJIDO: REFUERZO, SEPARACIÓN • GEOTEXTIL NO TEJIDO: SEPARACIÓN, FILTRO • GEONET: DRENAJE • GEODR...
GEOSINTÉTICOS 1.- Geotextiles
APLICACIONES DE LOS GEOTEXTILES EN VÍAS
GEOTEXTILES FUNCIONES: Separación y Estabilización
PROCESO DE DETERIORO EN VÍAS Cuando se coloca suelo granular (base, subbase, relleno) sobre suelo fino (subrasante) se pre...
Capa Granular Migración de suelos finos dentro de la capa granular Subrasante Concreto
PROCESO DE DETERIORO EN VÍAS  2) Intrusión del suelo granular dentro del suelo fino Disminución de su capacidad portante...
Capa Granular Intrusión de suelo granular dentro de suelo fino Subrasante Concreto
SOLUCIONES  METODO DE DISEÑO TRADICIONAL Espesor adicional de material granular “material de sacrificio”. Se mezcla y se ...
SOLUCIONES  METODO DE DISEÑO CON GEOTEXTILES Colocar un geotextil de separación entre la subrasante y las capas granulare...
VENTAJAS:  El geotextil cumple la función de separación de materiales de la SR durante la vida útil de la vía  Mejora la...
FUNCIÓN DE SEPARACIÓN El geotextil es una barrera para la migración de partículas entre dos suelos diferentes, facilitando...
Subrasante Geotextil Separador FUNCIONES: Separación y Estabilización
VIAS Bogotá - Colombia
Geotextil Estabilizador Subrasante FUNCIONES: Separación y Estabilización
FUNCIONES: Refuerzo Efectos de la utilización de un Geotextil sobre la capa de Subrasante: •Incremento de la capacidad por...
Geotextil de RefuerzoSubrasante FUNCIONES: Refuerzo
VIAS Varadero - Cuba
VIAS Liberia - Costa Rica
VIAS San José - Costa Rica
VIAS Carr. Pucallpa-Yarinacocha - Perú
APLICACIONES DE LOS GEOTEXTILES EN MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
FUNCIONES: Refuerzo – Muros Armados - Ensayo de corte directo - Ensayo de pull out o jalonamiento. Interacción suelo Geote...
CAMPOS DE APLICACION Ampliación y conformación de Banca de Vías Reducción del volumen de relleno en taludes
CAMPOS DE APLICACION •Reconformación de Deslizamientos •Obtención de área plana adicional
TERRAPLENES EN SUELO REFORZADO Angulo de Inclinación menor a 700
Dren Chimenea Geotextil No Tejido Geotextil Tejido COLOCACIÓN DEL GEOTEXTIL
Geotextil No Tejido Geotextil Tejido Formaleta PRIMERA CAPA DE COMPACTACIÓN
Geotextil No Tejido Geotextil Tejido CONSTRUCCIÓN DE LA CAPA
Geotextil Tejido Dren Chimenea Geotextil No Tejido Muro Construido Tubería de drenaje perforada
Consideraciones en el diseño: • Estabilidad interna • Estabilidad externa • Estabilidad Global • Protección y drenaje METO...
1. Estabilidad interna: Para determinar la separación entre capas del Geotextil y la longitud a la que debe anclarse en la...
• Estabilidad interna – Definir la cantidad de refuerzo que permita soportar mediante tensión y anclaje los empujes de tie...
INFORMACION REQUERIDA • Altura del muro. • Cargas Externas debidas a vehículos, acopios, zapatas de muros o columnas. • Da...
• Estabilidad externa (deslizamiento, volcamiento y capacidad portante. METODOLOGIA DE DISEÑO
Metodología de Diseño  Estabilidad Global FS>1.1 Sismo; >13 Estática 18m software Slide
Transmilenio Calle 80- Av Suba (2005) Antes Después
Fachada Bloque Fachada Vegetada Transmilenio Calle 80- Av Suba (2005)
Bloque Independiente Transmilenio Calle 80- Av Suba (2005)
Drenaje interno (LLoraderos) Geodren Planar Fachada en Bloque Transmilenio Calle 80- Av Suba (2005)
Zona Terminada Transmilenio Calle 80- Av Suba (2005)
MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN Manizales - Colombia
Manizales - Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
Manizales - Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
Manizales - Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
Manizales - Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
Manizales - Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
Santo Domingo - Ecuador MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
Guanacaste - Costa Rica MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
Bogotá - Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
Moquegua - Perú MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
APLICACIONES DE GEOTEXTILES EN REPAVIMENTACIÓN
Base Asfáltica Deteriorada Fisuramiento de la Carpeta
Capa de Rodadura Base Asfáltica Deteriorada Limpieza de la Superficie
Capa de Rodadura Base Asfáltica Deteriorada Sellado de las Fisuras
Base Asfáltica Deteriorada Capa de Riego Riego con Cemento o Emulsión Asfáltica CEMENTO ASFALTICO
Base Asfáltica Deteriorada Capa de Riego Colocación del Geotextil Geotextil para Repavimentación
Colocación del Concreto Asfáltico Geotextil para Repavimentación Capa de Repavimentación
Compactación de la Nueva Capa Geotextil para Repavimentación Capa de Repavimentación
Bogotá - Colombia (1997) REPAVIMENTACIÓN
REPAVIMENTACIÓN Desaguadero - Perú (1998)
Desaguadero - Perú (1998) REPAVIMENTACIÓN
Iquitos - Perú (1998) REPAVIMENTACIÓN
APLICACIONES DE GEOTEXTILES NO TEJIDOS EN SUBDRENES
Alta permeabilidad Alta porosidad Geotextiles No Tejidos Ideal para sistemas de filtración SISTEMAS DE SUBDRENAJE
DISTRIBUCION DE ESFUERZOS  Subrasante   2 1 CON DRENAJE SIN DRENAJE FUNCIONES: Filtración y Drenaje
SUBDRENES Cundinamarca - Colombia
SUBDRENES Valle - Colombia
SUBDRENES Valle del Cauca - Colombia
SUBDRENES Antamina Huaraz- Perú
APLICACIONES DE GEOTEXTILES NO TEJIDOS EN CANALES Y EMBALSES
Pasto Grande, Moquegua - Perú CANALES
Pasto Grande, Moquegua - Perú CANALES
Pasto Grande, Moquegua - Perú CANALES
APLICACIONES: Protección
APLICACIONES EN RELLENOS SANITARIOS Y APLICACIONES MINERAS
TESTIMONIALES Yanacocha, Perú: collection ponds
TESTIMONIALES Minera Pierina, Perú: Pads de Lixiviación
TESTIMONIALES Minera Volcán, Perú: Poza de Aguas neutras
TESTIMONIALES Malpaso, Perú: Cierre de relaves
Cucuta - Colombia. RELLENO SANITARIO
2.- GEODRENES (GEOCOMPUESTOS)
GEODREN Geocompuesto, que tiene como objetivo captar, conducir y evacuar agua afuera de la masa de suelo sin afectar el bu...
Geotextil Geo-red Tubo Geodren con tubo GEODREN • El más Avanzado Sistema de Drenaje APLICACIONES: Filtración y Drenaje
GEOSINTÉTICOS Geo Redes
COMPONENTES GEODRÉN •GEOTEXTIL NT •(Permeablidad- Retener suelo) •GEORED (Captar y Transportar el agua) •TUBERÍA PERFORADA...
N.F. N.F. Q lluvia Q N.F. Q N.F. APLICACIONES: Filtración y Drenaje
APLICACIÓN DE GEOCOMPUESTOS EN VIAS
• Carretera Tarso - Pueblo Rico, Antioquia - Colombia
• Carretera Tarso - Pueblo Rico, Antioquia - Colombia Colocación Material filtrante
GEODRÉN CON TUBERÍA EN VÍAS • Carretera Tarso - Pueblo Rico, Antioquia - Colombia
• Vías, Bogotá - Colombia VIAS
• Vías, Bogotá - Colombia VIAS
• Vías, Antioquia - Colombia VIAS
APLICACIÓN DE GEOCOMPUESTOS EN MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
• Muro, Eje Cafetero- Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
• Muro, Eje Cafetero- Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
LLoraderos con Geodren Planar @ 2m DRENAJE EN MUROS EN SUELO REFORZADO LLoraderos Tubería Perforada
APLICACIÓN DE GEOCOMPUESTOS EN MUROS PARA EDIFICACIONES
MUROS PARA EDIFICACIONES
• Muros,San José-Costa Rica MUROS PARA EDIFICACIONES
APLICACIÓN DE GEOCOMPUESTOS EN CAMPOS DEPORTIVOS
CAMPOS DEPORTIVOS S%S% S% S%
• Campos Deprotivos, Ibagué -Colombia CAMPOS DEPORTIVOS
APLICACIÓN DE GEOCOMPUESTOS EN RELLENOS SANITARIOS
RELLENOS SANITARIOS • Relleno Sanitario, Bogotá- Colombia
• Relleno Sanitario, Bogotá - Colombia RELLENOS SANITARIOS
• Relleno Sanitario, Lima - Perú RELLENOS SANITARIOS
MINERÍA
• Sistema Detector de fuga, Pierina - Perú MINERÍA
Bio - Tecnología para el Control de Erosión
OBJETIVOS • Sensibilizar sobre la Causa efecto del hombre como elemento transformador del equilibrio natural • Conocer la ...
COSTO DE LA EROSION 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 LAM IN AR SU R CO S CAR CAVAS CAU CESD ER R U M BES COSTO REMEDIACION
Traditional approach: defensive Control de erosion Defensivo – Atrapar particulas de suelo despues de su desprendimiento.
Control de erosion preventivo… (Previene el desprendimiento inical de las particulas de suelo, permitiendo el establecimie...
Impacto de la gota de lluvia
Impacto de la gota de lluvia
La erosión comprende el desprendimiento,transporte y posterior deposito de materiales de suelo o roca por accion de la fue...
CONCEPTOS BASICOS De qué depende el proceso erosivo? El proceso erosivo depende de varios factores, como: •Intensidad , du...
CONCEPTOS BASICOS Cuál es el papel de la vegetación? •el intercambio del agua entre el suelo y la atmósfera, •la consolida...
NO HACER NADA
NO HACER NADA PAJA - HIDROSIEMBRA
MANTOS TEMPORALES Definición Para aplicaciones donde la vegetación natural (por si sola) provee suficiente protección cont...
Cara original del talud Los Sistemas para Control de Erosión NO prevendrán hundimientos, ni deslizamientos de suelos no co...
Instalación del AGROMANTO en Río Negro, Antioquía, Variante Aeropuerto, junto con el lodo fértil sobre el talud de más de ...
Instalación completa del AGROMANTO
Instalación completa del AGROMANTO
Proceso de revegetación completo
ECOMATRIX PAVCO Definición: Es una malla de polipropileno de apariencia natural, color verde que protege la superficie del...
Ecomatrix como Fachada de Muros Instalado, proceso de riego Home center - Barranquilla
Home center - Barranquilla
Germinación de las semillas
Proceso de revegetación completo
Preparación del sitio para la instalación de ECOMATRIX PAVCO, en el Gasoducto de Camisea - Perú
ECOMATRIX instalado, inicio de la germinación de las semillas
Gasoducto completamente revegetado
MANTOS PERMANENTES Definición: Son mantos que se instalan donde la vegetación natural (por si sola) no es suficiente para ...
Aplicaciones de los Mantos para Control de Erosión Protección de taludes Revestimiento de canales
LANDLOK Tecnología de Fibra X3TM
Tecnología de la Fibra X3™ La fibra X3 ofrece un balance único de: •Alta resistencia, •Estabilidad UV y •Flexibilidad
(1) Talud perfilado (2) Sembrado y llenado (3) TRM instalado TRM - SECCION TIPICA
APLICACIONES EN TALUDES
PROYECTO COSTA VERDE INSTALACIÓN VISTAAL MES 7
LANDLOK 450 instalado, inicio de la germinación de las semillas BARRANQUILLA - COLOMBIA
Proyecto de Protección para un Talud con pendiente muy fuerte Condado de Grainger, TN Talud de corte, rocoso 0.5H:1V
En los sitios rocosos se instaló Pyramat® anclado al talud Establecimiento de la Vegetación una vez empezado
PUERTO BOYACA Instalación Landlok 450
PUERTO BOYACA Instalación Landlok 450
PUERTO BOYACA Instalación Landlok 450
PUERTO BOYACA Instalación Landlok 450
PUERTO BOYACA Instalación Landlok 450
Cuneta existente Material fallado a remover Estrato firme
Cuneta existente Sistema de control de erosión permanente Tierra vegetal con semillas Sistema de control de erosión
Talud original
Talud revegetado
Talud revegetado
TALUDES - BARRANQUILLA
NO HACER NADA PAJA - HIDROSIEMBRA MANTOS PARA CONTROL DE EROSION TEMPORALES ECBs RIP RAP FLEXOCRETO GEOESTRUCTURAS GEOCOLC...
GRACIAS
  3. 3. GEOSINTÉTICOS • GEOTEXTIL TEJIDO: REFUERZO, SEPARACIÓN • GEOTEXTIL NO TEJIDO: SEPARACIÓN, FILTRO • GEONET: DRENAJE • GEODREN: FILTRACIÓN Y DRENAJE • GEOMEMBRANA: IMPERMEABILIZACIÓN • NEOWEB: REFUERZO, CONTROL DE EROSIÓN • GEOESTRUCTURA: DIQUES, DEFENSAS RIBEREÑAS, ESPIGONES, ETC. • BOLSACRETO: DIQUES, DEFENSAS RIBEREÑAS, ETC. • MANTOS PARA CONTROL DE EROSIÓN
  4. 4. GEOSINTÉTICOS 1.- Geotextiles
  5. 5. APLICACIONES DE LOS GEOTEXTILES EN VÍAS
  6. 6. GEOTEXTILES FUNCIONES: Separación y Estabilización
  7. 7. PROCESO DE DETERIORO EN VÍAS Cuando se coloca suelo granular (base, subbase, relleno) sobre suelo fino (subrasante) se presentan dos procesos en forma simultánea:  1) Migración de suelos finos dentro del suelo granular Disminución de su capacidad de drenaje
  8. 8. Capa Granular Migración de suelos finos dentro de la capa granular Subrasante Concreto
  9. 9. PROCESO DE DETERIORO EN VÍAS  2) Intrusión del suelo granular dentro del suelo fino Disminución de su capacidad portante (resistencia)
  10. 10. Capa Granular Intrusión de suelo granular dentro de suelo fino Subrasante Concreto
  11. 11. SOLUCIONES  METODO DE DISEÑO TRADICIONAL Espesor adicional de material granular “material de sacrificio”. Se mezcla y se contamina con el suelo de subrasante, perdiendo sus propiedades iniciales de diseño. DESVENTAJAS:  No tiene en cuenta el proceso de contaminación a largo plazo.  Deterioro de la estructura de la vía  Disminución de la vida útil  Incremento de costos en el proyecto
  12. 12. SOLUCIONES  METODO DE DISEÑO CON GEOTEXTILES Colocar un geotextil de separación entre la subrasante y las capas granulares. Mantiene la integridad de los materiales y mejora su funcionamiento VENTAJAS:  El geotextil reemplaza el material adicional que se emplea en los diseños tradicionales.  Reducción del impacto ambiental que puede generar el proyecto  Disminución de costos en el proyecto
  13. 13. VENTAJAS:  El geotextil cumple la función de separación de materiales de la SR durante la vida útil de la vía  Mejora las condiciones de servicio y estabilidad  Aumenta el periodo de vida útil
  14. 14. FUNCIÓN DE SEPARACIÓN El geotextil es una barrera para la migración de partículas entre dos suelos diferentes, facilitando la transmisión de agua. FUNCIONES: » Retener las partículas de suelo » Evitar el lavado de finos por acción del agua
  15. 15. Subrasante Geotextil Separador FUNCIONES: Separación y Estabilización
  16. 16. VIAS Bogotá - Colombia
  17. 17. Geotextil Estabilizador Subrasante FUNCIONES: Separación y Estabilización
  18. 18. FUNCIONES: Refuerzo Efectos de la utilización de un Geotextil sobre la capa de Subrasante: •Incremento de la capacidad portante del sistema. •Reducción de los espesores de las capas granulares. •Incremento de la vida útil de la vía.
  19. 19. Geotextil de RefuerzoSubrasante FUNCIONES: Refuerzo
  20. 20. VIAS Varadero - Cuba
  21. 21. VIAS Liberia - Costa Rica
  22. 22. VIAS San José - Costa Rica
  23. 23. VIAS Carr. Pucallpa-Yarinacocha - Perú
  24. 24. APLICACIONES DE LOS GEOTEXTILES EN MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
  25. 25. FUNCIONES: Refuerzo – Muros Armados - Ensayo de corte directo - Ensayo de pull out o jalonamiento. Interacción suelo Geotextil
  26. 26. CAMPOS DE APLICACION Ampliación y conformación de Banca de Vías Reducción del volumen de relleno en taludes
  27. 27. CAMPOS DE APLICACION •Reconformación de Deslizamientos •Obtención de área plana adicional
  28. 28. TERRAPLENES EN SUELO REFORZADO Angulo de Inclinación menor a 700
  29. 29. Dren Chimenea Geotextil No Tejido Geotextil Tejido COLOCACIÓN DEL GEOTEXTIL
  30. 30. Geotextil No Tejido Geotextil Tejido Formaleta PRIMERA CAPA DE COMPACTACIÓN
  31. 31. Geotextil No Tejido Geotextil Tejido CONSTRUCCIÓN DE LA CAPA
  32. 32. Geotextil Tejido Dren Chimenea Geotextil No Tejido Muro Construido Tubería de drenaje perforada
  33. 33. Consideraciones en el diseño: • Estabilidad interna • Estabilidad externa • Estabilidad Global • Protección y drenaje METODOLOGÍA DE DISEÑO
  34. 34. 1. Estabilidad interna: Para determinar la separación entre capas del Geotextil y la longitud a la que debe anclarse en la zona estable. 2. Estabilidad externa: Determinar la estabilidad al deslizamiento, al volcamiento y si los esfuerzos inducidos no superan la capacidad de soporte del suelo de fundación. 3. Estabilidad global: Se hace el análisis de estabilidad con un software Slide. 4. Protección y drenaje: Se deberá proteger el Geotextil, en la cara expuesta del muro contra el efecto de los rayos ultravioleta y vandalismo, como también el sistema de captación de aguas tanto superficiales como profundas, con el fin de asegurar una condición drenada al muro. de asegurar una condición drenada al muro. METODOLOGIA DE DISEÑO
  35. 35. • Estabilidad interna – Definir la cantidad de refuerzo que permita soportar mediante tensión y anclaje los empujes de tierra. – Determinación de la separación entre capas. – Determinación de las diferentes longitudes (Le, Lr,Lo y Lt). METODOLOGIA DE DISEÑO
  36. 36. INFORMACION REQUERIDA • Altura del muro. • Cargas Externas debidas a vehículos, acopios, zapatas de muros o columnas. • Datos del suelo de relleno: f = Angulo de fricción interna del suelo g = Peso unitario del suelo c = cohesión del suelo • Características de compactación del material de relleno. • Niveles freáticos o presencia de aguas. METODOLOGIA DE DISEÑO
  37. 37. • Estabilidad externa (deslizamiento, volcamiento y capacidad portante. METODOLOGIA DE DISEÑO
  38. 38. Metodología de Diseño  Estabilidad Global FS>1.1 Sismo; >13 Estática 18m software Slide
  39. 39. Transmilenio Calle 80- Av Suba (2005) Antes Después
  40. 40. Fachada Bloque Fachada Vegetada Transmilenio Calle 80- Av Suba (2005)
  41. 41. Bloque Independiente Transmilenio Calle 80- Av Suba (2005)
  42. 42. Drenaje interno (LLoraderos) Geodren Planar Fachada en Bloque Transmilenio Calle 80- Av Suba (2005)
  43. 43. Zona Terminada Transmilenio Calle 80- Av Suba (2005)
  44. 44. MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN Manizales - Colombia
  45. 45. Manizales - Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
  46. 46. Manizales - Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
  47. 47. Manizales - Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
  48. 48. Manizales - Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
  49. 49. Manizales - Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
  50. 50. Santo Domingo - Ecuador MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
  51. 51. Guanacaste - Costa Rica MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
  52. 52. Bogotá - Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
  53. 53. Moquegua - Perú MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
  54. 54. APLICACIONES DE GEOTEXTILES EN REPAVIMENTACIÓN
  55. 55. Base Asfáltica Deteriorada Fisuramiento de la Carpeta
  56. 56. Capa de Rodadura Base Asfáltica Deteriorada Limpieza de la Superficie
  57. 57. Capa de Rodadura Base Asfáltica Deteriorada Sellado de las Fisuras
  58. 58. Base Asfáltica Deteriorada Capa de Riego Riego con Cemento o Emulsión Asfáltica CEMENTO ASFALTICO
  59. 59. Base Asfáltica Deteriorada Capa de Riego Colocación del Geotextil Geotextil para Repavimentación
  60. 60. Colocación del Concreto Asfáltico Geotextil para Repavimentación Capa de Repavimentación
  61. 61. Compactación de la Nueva Capa Geotextil para Repavimentación Capa de Repavimentación
  62. 62. Bogotá - Colombia (1997) REPAVIMENTACIÓN
  63. 63. REPAVIMENTACIÓN Desaguadero - Perú (1998)
  64. 64. Desaguadero - Perú (1998) REPAVIMENTACIÓN
  65. 65. Iquitos - Perú (1998) REPAVIMENTACIÓN
  66. 66. APLICACIONES DE GEOTEXTILES NO TEJIDOS EN SUBDRENES
  67. 67. Alta permeabilidad Alta porosidad Geotextiles No Tejidos Ideal para sistemas de filtración SISTEMAS DE SUBDRENAJE
  68. 68. DISTRIBUCION DE ESFUERZOS  Subrasante   2 1 CON DRENAJE SIN DRENAJE FUNCIONES: Filtración y Drenaje
  69. 69. SUBDRENES Cundinamarca - Colombia
  70. 70. SUBDRENES Valle - Colombia
  71. 71. SUBDRENES Valle del Cauca - Colombia
  72. 72. SUBDRENES Antamina Huaraz- Perú
  73. 73. APLICACIONES DE GEOTEXTILES NO TEJIDOS EN CANALES Y EMBALSES
  74. 74. Pasto Grande, Moquegua - Perú CANALES
  75. 75. Pasto Grande, Moquegua - Perú CANALES
  76. 76. Pasto Grande, Moquegua - Perú CANALES
  77. 77. APLICACIONES: Protección
  78. 78. APLICACIONES EN RELLENOS SANITARIOS Y APLICACIONES MINERAS
  79. 79. TESTIMONIALES Yanacocha, Perú: collection ponds
  80. 80. TESTIMONIALES Minera Pierina, Perú: Pads de Lixiviación
  81. 81. TESTIMONIALES Minera Volcán, Perú: Poza de Aguas neutras
  82. 82. TESTIMONIALES Malpaso, Perú: Cierre de relaves
  83. 83. Cucuta - Colombia. RELLENO SANITARIO
  84. 84. 2.- GEODRENES (GEOCOMPUESTOS)
  85. 85. GEODREN Geocompuesto, que tiene como objetivo captar, conducir y evacuar agua afuera de la masa de suelo sin afectar el buen funcionamiento de las estructuras en ingeniería civil. GEODRÉN CON TUBERÍA GEODRÉN PLANAR
  86. 86. Geotextil Geo-red Tubo Geodren con tubo GEODREN • El más Avanzado Sistema de Drenaje APLICACIONES: Filtración y Drenaje
  87. 87. GEOSINTÉTICOS Geo Redes
  88. 88. COMPONENTES GEODRÉN •GEOTEXTIL NT •(Permeablidad- Retener suelo) •GEORED (Captar y Transportar el agua) •TUBERÍA PERFORADA (Evacuar el agua) Metodología de Diseño
  89. 89. N.F. N.F. Q lluvia Q N.F. Q N.F. APLICACIONES: Filtración y Drenaje
  90. 90. APLICACIÓN DE GEOCOMPUESTOS EN VIAS
  91. 91. • Carretera Tarso - Pueblo Rico, Antioquia - Colombia
  92. 92. • Carretera Tarso - Pueblo Rico, Antioquia - Colombia Colocación Material filtrante
  93. 93. GEODRÉN CON TUBERÍA EN VÍAS • Carretera Tarso - Pueblo Rico, Antioquia - Colombia
  94. 94. • Vías, Bogotá - Colombia VIAS
  95. 95. • Vías, Bogotá - Colombia VIAS
  96. 96. • Vías, Antioquia - Colombia VIAS
  97. 97. APLICACIÓN DE GEOCOMPUESTOS EN MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
  98. 98. MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
  99. 99. • Muro, Eje Cafetero- Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
  100. 100. • Muro, Eje Cafetero- Colombia MUROS DE CONTENCIÓN
  101. 101. LLoraderos con Geodren Planar @ 2m DRENAJE EN MUROS EN SUELO REFORZADO LLoraderos Tubería Perforada
  102. 102. APLICACIÓN DE GEOCOMPUESTOS EN MUROS PARA EDIFICACIONES
  103. 103. MUROS PARA EDIFICACIONES
  104. 104. • Muros,San José-Costa Rica MUROS PARA EDIFICACIONES
  105. 105. APLICACIÓN DE GEOCOMPUESTOS EN CAMPOS DEPORTIVOS
  106. 106. CAMPOS DEPORTIVOS S%S% S% S%
  107. 107. • Campos Deprotivos, Ibagué -Colombia CAMPOS DEPORTIVOS
  108. 108. APLICACIÓN DE GEOCOMPUESTOS EN RELLENOS SANITARIOS
  109. 109. RELLENOS SANITARIOS • Relleno Sanitario, Bogotá- Colombia
  110. 110. • Relleno Sanitario, Bogotá - Colombia RELLENOS SANITARIOS
  111. 111. • Relleno Sanitario, Lima - Perú RELLENOS SANITARIOS
  112. 112. MINERÍA
  113. 113. • Sistema Detector de fuga, Pierina - Perú MINERÍA
  114. 114. Bio - Tecnología para el Control de Erosión
  115. 115. OBJETIVOS • Sensibilizar sobre la Causa efecto del hombre como elemento transformador del equilibrio natural • Conocer la Tecnología de los Geosintéticos y sus aplicaciones en las obras para el control de Erosión
  116. 116. COSTO DE LA EROSION 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 LAM IN AR SU R CO S CAR CAVAS CAU CESD ER R U M BES COSTO REMEDIACION
  117. 117. Traditional approach: defensive Control de erosion Defensivo – Atrapar particulas de suelo despues de su desprendimiento.
  118. 118. Control de erosion preventivo… (Previene el desprendimiento inical de las particulas de suelo, permitiendo el establecimiento de la vegetación)
  119. 119. Impacto de la gota de lluvia
  120. 120. Impacto de la gota de lluvia
  121. 121. La erosión comprende el desprendimiento,transporte y posterior deposito de materiales de suelo o roca por accion de la fuerza de un fluido en movimiento. EROSION
  122. 122. CONCEPTOS BASICOS De qué depende el proceso erosivo? El proceso erosivo depende de varios factores, como: •Intensidad , duración y frecuencia de la lluvia, •Geometría del talud, •Tipo de suelo, •Exposición del talud, •Tipo de cobertura vegetal
  123. 123. CONCEPTOS BASICOS Cuál es el papel de la vegetación? •el intercambio del agua entre el suelo y la atmósfera, •la consolidación y el refuerzo de la capa superficial del suelo •la protección del suelo contra el impacto de las gotas de agua
  124. 124. NO HACER NADA
  125. 125. NO HACER NADA PAJA - HIDROSIEMBRA
  126. 126. MANTOS TEMPORALES Definición Para aplicaciones donde la vegetación natural (por si sola) provee suficiente protección contra la erosión.
  127. 127. Cara original del talud Los Sistemas para Control de Erosión NO prevendrán hundimientos, ni deslizamientos de suelos no cohesivos. La estabilidad geotécnica de taludes debe ser tratada por separado
  128. 128. Instalación del AGROMANTO en Río Negro, Antioquía, Variante Aeropuerto, junto con el lodo fértil sobre el talud de más de 65° de inclinación
  129. 129. Instalación completa del AGROMANTO
  130. 130. Instalación completa del AGROMANTO
  131. 131. Proceso de revegetación completo
  132. 132. ECOMATRIX PAVCO Definición: Es una malla de polipropileno de apariencia natural, color verde que protege la superficie del suelo de la erosión producida por eventos naturales como lluvias y vientos, integrándose finalmente al suelo.
  133. 133. Ecomatrix como Fachada de Muros Instalado, proceso de riego Home center - Barranquilla
  134. 134. Home center - Barranquilla
  135. 135. Germinación de las semillas
  136. 136. Proceso de revegetación completo
  137. 137. Preparación del sitio para la instalación de ECOMATRIX PAVCO, en el Gasoducto de Camisea - Perú
  138. 138. ECOMATRIX instalado, inicio de la germinación de las semillas
  139. 139. Gasoducto completamente revegetado
  140. 140. MANTOS PERMANENTES Definición: Son mantos que se instalan donde la vegetación natural (por si sola) no es suficiente para resistir las condiciones de flujo y no provee la protección suficiente para la erosión a largo plazo.
  141. 141. Aplicaciones de los Mantos para Control de Erosión Protección de taludes Revestimiento de canales
  142. 142. LANDLOK Tecnología de Fibra X3TM
  143. 143. Tecnología de la Fibra X3™ La fibra X3 ofrece un balance único de: •Alta resistencia, •Estabilidad UV y •Flexibilidad
  144. 144. (1) Talud perfilado (2) Sembrado y llenado (3) TRM instalado TRM - SECCION TIPICA
  145. 145. APLICACIONES EN TALUDES
  146. 146. PROYECTO COSTA VERDE INSTALACIÓN VISTAAL MES 7
  147. 147. LANDLOK 450 instalado, inicio de la germinación de las semillas BARRANQUILLA - COLOMBIA
  148. 148. Proyecto de Protección para un Talud con pendiente muy fuerte Condado de Grainger, TN Talud de corte, rocoso 0.5H:1V
  149. 149. En los sitios rocosos se instaló Pyramat® anclado al talud Establecimiento de la Vegetación una vez empezado
  150. 150. PUERTO BOYACA Instalación Landlok 450
  151. 151. PUERTO BOYACA Instalación Landlok 450
  152. 152. PUERTO BOYACA Instalación Landlok 450
  153. 153. PUERTO BOYACA Instalación Landlok 450
  154. 154. PUERTO BOYACA Instalación Landlok 450
  155. 155. Cuneta existente Material fallado a remover Estrato firme
  156. 156. Cuneta existente Sistema de control de erosión permanente Tierra vegetal con semillas Sistema de control de erosión
  157. 157. Talud original
  158. 158. Talud revegetado
  159. 159. Talud revegetado
  160. 160. TALUDES - BARRANQUILLA
  161. 161. NO HACER NADA PAJA - HIDROSIEMBRA MANTOS PARA CONTROL DE EROSION TEMPORALES ECBs RIP RAP FLEXOCRETO GEOESTRUCTURAS GEOCOLCHONES MANTOS PERMANENTES Velocidad 1.5 - 1.8 m/s Esfuerzo cortante 96 N/m2 LIMITE DE LA VEGETACION NATURAL BOLSACRETO Velocidad 3 - 4 m/s Esfuerzo cortante > 96 N/m2
  162. 162. GRACIAS

×