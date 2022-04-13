Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 13, 2022
PA SOSTENIBILE E RESILIENTE 2022
Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile

PA SOSTENIBILE E RESILIENTE 2022
Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile

Government & Nonprofit

Premio PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2022 - Cittaslow.pptx

  1. 1. #forumpa2022 PA SOSTENIBILE E RESILIENTE 2022 Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile In collaborazione con
  2. 2. FORUM PA 2022 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2022» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile #forumpa2022 In collaborazione con SOGGETTO PROPONENTE: Cittaslow International TITOLO DELLA SOLUZIONE: Rete delle Città del Buon Vivere CATEGORIA: FARE RETE per raggiungere obiettivi di sostenibilità AMBITO: Ambiente, energia, capitale naturale - Diseguaglianze, pari opportunità, inclusione - Economia circolare, innovazione e occupazione - Capitale umano ed educazione - Città, infrastrutture e capitale sociale - Giustizia, trasparenza, partecipazione e partenariati - Alimentazione, Salute e welfare
  3. 3. FORUM PA 2022 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2022» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile #forumpa2022 In collaborazione con GRUPPO DI LAVORO Pier Giorgio Oliveti Segretario Generale Cittaslow International, Giornalista, Esperto di sviluppo locale Luca Filippetti Web content specialist, giornalista pubblicista Aldo Graziani Responsabile Certificazione di qualità delle città
  4. 4. FORUM PA 2022 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2022» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile #forumpa2022 In collaborazione con PRESENTAZIONE DELLA SOLUZIONE 1/2 Le amministrazioni dei Comuni Cittaslow si sottopongono ad una certificazione con una griglia di 72 requisiti di qualità suddivisi in sette macoaree; i requisiti sono misurabili e ogni cinque anni la certificazione va ripetuta.
  5. 5. FORUM PA 2022 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2022» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile #forumpa2022 In collaborazione con PRESENTAZIONE DELLA SOLUZIONE 2/2 Amministrazione i dei Comuni associati, amministrazioni di Parchi, Province, Regioni, cittadini dei Comuni associati, portatori di interesse (imprenditori, soggetti associativi, scuole, ecc) dei Comuni interessati. Obiettivi: declinare il "buon vivere" come frontiera avanzata multitasking, condividendo scelte e progetti tra Sindaci e amministrazioni pubbliche con i cittadini; fare rete di comunità che si scambiano progetti concreti di buone pratiche; proporre modelli di miglioramento e successo nel "capacity building" delle amministrazioni locali; migliorare la qualità della vita attraverso azioni per favorire giustizia sociale, ascensore sociale, parità dei diritti, formazione permanente; opporsi alle forme di banalizzazione congenite al modello di globalizzazione forzata e di "turbo" economie in ogni settore, dalla produzione primaria, all'attività produttiva turismo, ai servizi e all'innovazione di strumenti e di processo.
  6. 6. FORUM PA 2022 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2022» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile #forumpa2022 In collaborazione con PER ULTERIORI APPROFONDIMENTI www.cittaslowarchive.org
  7. 7. FORUM PA 2022 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2022» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile #forumpa2022 In collaborazione con ANAGRAFICA DEL REFERENTE Nome e Cognome: Pier Giorgio Oliveti Email: cittaslow@cittaslow.net Altre informazioni: www.cittaslow.org

