[Ebook] Lord of the Rings and the Eucharist unlimited

What is "the one great thing to love on earth" according to J. R. R. Tolkien the author of The Lord of the Rings The Eucharist! Tolkien made sure his one great love was woven throughout his books. It's easy to find if you know where to look. In Smith's new book find Tolkien's hidden Eucharist!The Lord of the Rings can't be fully understood without understanding its hidden Eucharistic significance. What's more perhaps J. R. R. Tolkien can't be fully understood apart from his Catholic identity and his devotion to the Eucharist. Are you ready to read Lord of the Rings like you never have before