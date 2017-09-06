Citlali Paulina Castillo Bautista
 La UNIVIM presenta un modelo centrado en el alumno , desarrollando competencias mediante una relación: Tutor Alumno Cont...
 Uno de los objetivos de la UNIVIM es atender a las comunidades y municipios de mayor marginación  El nuevo modelo pedag...
 El modelo educativo de UNIVIM se implementa con base en el concepto de competencias (capacidad adaptativa cognitivo-cond...
*Nomas *Lineamientos *Mecanismos *Procedimientos Excelente: * Elaboración * Producción * Corrección de contenidos digitales
• Software, hardware e infraestructura de redes informáticas y telecomunicaciones Plataforma tecnológica •Planeación pedag...
EL SABER: conocimientos que se adquieres EL SABER HACER: uso de conocimientos EL SABER CONVIVIR: participar, cooperar, est...
Modelo pedagógico

Modelo pedagógico

  1. 1. Citlali Paulina Castillo Bautista
  2. 2.  La UNIVIM presenta un modelo centrado en el alumno , desarrollando competencias mediante una relación: Tutor Alumno Contenidos digitales TIC
  3. 3.  Uno de los objetivos de la UNIVIM es atender a las comunidades y municipios de mayor marginación  El nuevo modelo pedagógico de la UNIVIM se basa en las características de la sociedad, integrando las TIC, considerando en ello los aportes de las ciencias, la tecnología y la humanística, al conocimiento en general, valorando las implicaciones y la inclusión
  4. 4.  El modelo educativo de UNIVIM se implementa con base en el concepto de competencias (capacidad adaptativa cognitivo-conductual), esto conlleva a un procedo de adaptación entre: sujeto Demanda del medio Necesidades que se producen
  5. 5. *Nomas *Lineamientos *Mecanismos *Procedimientos Excelente: * Elaboración * Producción * Corrección de contenidos digitales
  6. 6. • Software, hardware e infraestructura de redes informáticas y telecomunicaciones Plataforma tecnológica •Planeación pedagógica de los contenidos, recursos didácticos, metodología y diseño de actividades de la formación en línea Diseño instruccional •Estructuración de los contenidos en el campus Diseño comunicacional
  7. 7. EL SABER: conocimientos que se adquieres EL SABER HACER: uso de conocimientos EL SABER CONVIVIR: participar, cooperar, establecer y desarrollar relaciones sociales EL SABER SER: autodirección, responsabilidad, la solución de problemas, la toma de decisiones y los valores Educación en 4 aprendizajes

