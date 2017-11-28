1 Лекція 8. ТЕМА №6: Кола несинусоїдного струму 6. Періодичні несинусоїдні струми в електричних колах 6.1. Надання періоди...
2 x=F(t) T 2 5 7 3 1 Рис. 1.74. До розкладання несинусоїдної періодичної функції у ряд Фурьє. З аналізу цього рівняння вип...
3 Подібним чином розраховують діючі значення несинусоїдних ЕРС і напруги –  n kEE 0 2 ,  n kUU 0 2 . Середньоінтеграль...
4 Реактивну потужність несинусоїдного струму визначають за формулою:    n k k n k kkk QIUQ 11 sin . Повну потужніст...
5 Оскільки діюче значення будь-якої з гармонійних складових струму цього елемента можна визначити за законом Ома – )/( LkU...
6 L rн a б в C L rн C L rн CC L Рис. 1.76. Низькочастотні фільтри: а – Г-подібний; б – Т-подібний; в – П-подібний. Високоч...
7 з частотою  = 1000 рад/с. Визначити миттєві значення струмів у вітках кола та покази амперметрів електромагнітної систе...
8 33,33)101010003/(1ω3/1 6   CxС ,       1 321 1 321 )/(1)/(1/1/1 LC jxrrjxrZZZZ    89,30j1 e848,...
9  5 )5( 153 )3( 131 )1( 11 φcosφcoscos IEIEIEP φ  )89,30cos(333,0225,18)22,65cos(313,0787,33  45,10)76,14cos...
  1. 1. 1 Лекція 8. ТЕМА №6: Кола несинусоїдного струму 6. Періодичні несинусоїдні струми в електричних колах 6.1. Надання періодичних несинусоїдних електричних величин у вигляді ряду Фурьє 6.2. Діюче і середнє значення несинусоїдного струму 6.3. Потужність несинусоїдного струму 6.4. Вплив індуктивності і ємності на форму кривої струму 6.5. Електричні фільтри 6.6. Питання для самоперевірки за розділом “ Періодичні несинусоїдні струми в електричних колах” 6. Періодичні несинусоїдні струми в електричних колах На практиці у колах змінного струму ЕРС, напруга і струм часто можуть змінюватися не за синусоїдою. У більшості випадків це викликано наявністю у колах нелінійних елементів (котушок з феромагнітним осердям, засобів електроніки, тощо), перехідними процесами, використанням різноманітних спеціальних, наприклад імпульсних, режимів роботи обладнання, і, у кінцевому рахунку, недосконалістю джерел синусоїдної ЕРС. Необхідно відмітити, що зміна напруги джерела суворо за законом синусоїди є показником якості електричної енергії. У більшості випадків, наявність у колі несинусоїдного струму свідчить про певну зіпсованість енергії. Разом з тим, у сучасній електротехніці періодичні несинусоїдні напруги і струми широко використовуються при передачі і обробці різноманітних сигналів і інформації, при електричних вимірюваннях, у багатьох інших випадках. 6.1. Надання періодичних несинусоїдних електричних величин у вигляді ряду Фурьє Найпростіша задача розрахунку кола, до якого прикладена несинусоїдна напруга полягає у побудові кривої струму цього кола. Принципово, будь-яка несинусоїдна періодична функція x = F(t), зокрема напруги (рис. 1.74), може бути розкладена у ряд Фурьє і надана у вигляді: )sin( )sin(...)2sin()sin( 1 0 22110 k n k mk nmnmm tkUU tnUtUtUUu     де U0 – постійна складова напруги, яка дорівнює середньому значенню величини за період; Umk і k – амплітуда і початкова фаза k-тої гармоніки напруги.
  2. 2. 2 x=F(t) T 2 5 7 3 1 Рис. 1.74. До розкладання несинусоїдної періодичної функції у ряд Фурьє. З аналізу цього рівняння випливає, що у загальному випадку, джерело періодичної несинусоїдної напруги можна розглядати як послідовне з’єднання k джерел. Причому, одне з цих джерел дає наругу постійну U0, а інші – синусоїдні напруги, які відрізняються між собою за амплітудою і частотою. Тоді струм кола можна знайти за методом накладання і також надати у вигляді ряду – ,)sin()/()/()sin( 1 00 1 0    n k kkkmkkk n k mk tkZURUtkIIi  де I0 та Imk – постійна складова струму кола і амплітудні значення струму для k-тої гармоніки струму; R0 – еквівалентний опір кола постійному струму; Zk – повний опір, яке має коло при кутовій частоті k; k – кут зсуву фаз між k-ми гармоніками струму і напруги. Відмітимо, що кожній з k гармонік струму і напруги відповідають свої чисельні значення реактивного xk і повного Zk опорів кола, а також значення k = arctg(xk/r), оскільки ці величини є функціями частоти. Це означає, що при певному значені k у колі можуть мати місце резонансні явища. Гармоніку з кутовою частотою , тобто для якої k = 1, називають основною синусоїдою напруги (струму), чи основною хвилею. Гармоніку, для якої k = 2, називають другою, для якої k = 3 – третьою і т.д. Тобто, всі інші гармоніки, крім першої, називають вищими гармоніками. У випадку, коли функція напруги (струму) симетрична відносно вісі часу, наприклад, крива ЕРС генератора, то при її розкладанні у ряд Ейлера-Фурьє не буде парних гармонік і постійної складової. Вони – постійна складова і парні гармоніки, є у кривих напруги (струму), яку одержують у колі з випрямлячем змінного струму. 6.2. Діюче і середнє значення несинусоїдного струму За період, енергія періодичного несинусоїдного струму в активному опорі r дорівнює сумі енергій всіх його n гармонік. Отже, діюче значення несинусоїдного струму може бути розраховане так:  n kn IIIIII 0 222 2 2 1 2 0 ... , де I0 – постійна складова несинусоїдного струму, I1, I2, … In – діючі значення струмів відповідних гармонік. При цьому, діюче значення струму будь-якої k-тої гармоніки розраховують за такою ж формулою, як для синусоїдного струму: 2/ 0 2`1 km T k IdtiTI    .
  3. 3. 3 Подібним чином розраховують діючі значення несинусоїдних ЕРС і напруги –  n kEE 0 2 ,  n kUU 0 2 . Середньоінтегральні значення несинусоїдних напруги і струму дорівнюють їх постійним складовим: 0 0 1 cp UudtTU T    , 0 0 1 cp IidtTI T    . Зокрема, при умові, що на вході однонапівперіодного випрямляча маємо синусоїдні напругу і струм, то на виході цього випрямляча, середні за період значення напруги і струму будуть:   /)/(2sin)/1( 2/ 0 cp mm T m UTUdttUTU ,  /cp mII , тобто удвічі менші ніж для синусоїдної функції. На виході двонапівперіодного випрямляча середні за період значення напруги і струму будуть у двічі більшими, тобто такі, як для синусоїдної функції –  /2cp mUU ,  /2cp mII . Для аналізу кіл періодичного несинусоїдного струму часто використовують поняття середнє за модулем значення напруги або струму. Чисельно середнє за модулем значення може дорівнювати або бути більшим відповідного середнього значення величини: cp 0 1 cp.м UdtuTU T    , cp 0 1 cp.м IdtiTI T    . З використанням інформації про діюче і середнє значення несинусоїдного струму (ЕРС, напруги) визначають коефіцієнти: амплітуди ka = Im/I, форми кривої kф = I/Icp, спотворення kcп = I1/I, за величиною яких оцінюють ступінь відхилення кривої струму від синусоїди, тобто якість електричної енергії. Для якісного синусоїдного струму ці коефіцієнти мають такі значення: ka = 1,41, kф = 1,11, kcп = 1. 6.3. Потужність несинусоїдного струму Середню або активну потужність кола несинусоїдного струму визначають, як і у випадку синусоїдного струму, відношенням використаної за період енергії до тривалості періоду –     T T uidtTpdtTP 0 0 11 . В результаті підстановки у це рівняння миттєвих значень несинусоїдних струмів і напруг –      n k kkkm T n k kkm dttkIItkUUTP 1 0 0 1 0 1 )]sin(][)sin([ , і множення виразів у квадратних дужках та інтегрування, отримуємо, що середня або активна потужність несинусоїдного струму дорівнює сумі потужності постійної складової і середніх (активних) потужностей гармонік:    n k k n k kkk PPIUIUP 1 0 1 00 cos .
  4. 4. 4 Реактивну потужність несинусоїдного струму визначають за формулою:    n k k n k kkk QIUQ 11 sin . Повну потужність кола при несинусоїдних напрузі та струмі вихначають за діючими значеннями напруги і струму – UIIIUUS n k k n k k    1 2 0 1 2 0 . Оскільки в даному випадку: 22 QPS  , то використовують поняття потужність спотворення, ВА – 222 QPST  . Для спрощення практичних розрахунків кіл несинусоїдного струму періодичні несинусоїдні величини (ЕРС, напругу, струм), які не мають постійних складових, замінюють еквівалентними синусоїдами. Таке роблять за умовою, що діючі значення напруги Uе і струму Iе, які мають еквівалентні синусоїди, дорівнюють діючим значенням відповідних несинусоїдних величин і, що комплекси еквівалентних величин зсунуті між собою за фазою на кут е, при якому виконується співвідношення: )/(cos еее IUP , де    n k kkk IUP 1 cos , або ж потужність кола несинусоїдного струму виміряна ватметром. Така заміна несинусоїдних величин еквівалентними синусоїдними величинами дає можливість при розрахунках кіл несинусоїдного струму використовувати комплексні числа. 6.4. Вплив індуктивності і ємності на форму кривої струму Припустимо, що до затискачів індуктивності L (рис. 1.75, а) прикладена несинусоїдна змінна напруга діюче значення якої описується рівнянням – 22 5 2 3 2 1 ... nUUUUU  . u, i a б i u i i u 0 t t t0 iн 0 1 2 L rн iн u rн с Рис. 1.75. Вплив індуктивності (а) та ємності (б) на форму кривої струму: 1 – без конденсатора; 2 – з конденсатором.
  5. 5. 5 Оскільки діюче значення будь-якої з гармонійних складових струму цього елемента можна визначити за законом Ома – )/( LkUI kk  , то діюче значення несинусоїдного струму індуктивності буде: 222 5 2 3 2 1 1 /...25/9/1/)( nUUUULI n  . З результатів порівняльного аналізу рівнянь, які описують діючі значення напруги і струму індуктивності, випливає, що крива струму спотворена менше ніж крива напруги (рис. 1.75, а). Це пояснюється тим, що зі збільшенням частоти пропорційно збільшується опір елемента і, отже, пропорційно порядку гармонійної складової струму зменшується її вплив у загальній кривій. Якщо несинусоїдну напругу прикласти до обкладинок ємності C (рис. 1.75, б), то з урахуванням, що – CkUI kk  , діюче значення струму ємності буде: 222 5 2 3 2 1 ...259 nUnUUUCI  Як бачимо, тут навпаки – зі збільшенням частоти опір елемента зменшується і, отже, в несинусоїді струму ємності зростає вплив вищих гармонік. Таки чином, крива струму ємності буде спотворена більше ніж прикладена до цього елемента несинусоїдна крива напруги (рис. 1.75, б). З викладеного випливає, що при розрахунках електрифікованого обладнання, яке містить L, C елементи, необхідно обов’язково враховувати можливість появи на вході несинусоїдної напруги. Разом з тим, вплив індуктивності і ємності на форми кривих струму і напруги широко використовується, наприклад, в електричних фільтрах 6.5. Електричні фільтри Для одержання у споживачеві кривої струму бажаної форми в електричні кола між джерелом і споживачем вмикають так звані електричні реактивні фільтри. Основними елементами електричного реактивного фільтра є індуктивна котушка і конденсатор. Оскільки реактивний опір хL котушки у прямій пропорції, а конденсатора xС – у зворотній пропорції залежать від частоти : fLLxL  2 , )2/(1)/(1 fCCxС  , то використання цих елементів у схемах фільтрів дає можливість виділяти або подавляти гармоніки струму певної частоти і, тим самим, впливати на загальну форму кривої струму. В залежності від призначення електричні фільтри поділяють на: низькочастотні, високочастотні, загороджувальні і смугові. Низькочастотні або згладжуючі фільтри використовують для придушення гармонік високої частоти і отримання на навантажені r лише низькочастотних гармонік. Найпростішими з таких фільтрів є індуктивність L, яку вмикають послідовно з навантаженням, або ємність С, яку вмикають паралельно по відношенню до споживача rн. Із рис. 1.75 видно, що вмикання зазначених елементів у коло, до якого підведена несинусоїдна напруга u або у якому діє несинусоїдний струм i, призводить до “сгладжування” кривої струму. Але кращі властивості мають більш складні, так звані Г-, Т- і П-подібні фільтри, схеми яких наведені на рис. 1.76.
  6. 6. 6 L rн a б в C L rн C L rн CC L Рис. 1.76. Низькочастотні фільтри: а – Г-подібний; б – Т-подібний; в – П-подібний. Високочастотні фільтри, навпаки призначені для придушення низькочастотних гармонік і отримання на споживачеві гармонік високої частоти. У порівнянні зі схемами низькочастотних фільтрів в високочастотних фільтрах конденсатор вмикають послідовно із споживачем, а котушку індуктивності – паралельно. Загороджувальні фільтри або так звані пробки (рис. 1.77), призначені для придушення сигналу лише k-тої гармоніки. Для цього паралельний або послідовний коливальні контури фільтра настроюють на резонанс з частотою k. В умовах резонансу паралельний коливальний контур має дуже великий опір по відношенню до небажаної гармоніки і не пропускає її, а послідовний коливальний контур – опір якого дуже малий, утворює шлях для небажаної гармоніки в обхід навантаження. a б rн uuнu L C L C rн L C CL Рис. 1.77. Загороджувальні фільтри з паралельним (а) та послідовним (б) коливальними контурами. Смугові фільтри використовують для пропускання в навантаження певної вузької смуги частот або лише будь-якої однієї k-тої гармоніки. Так як і у попередніх, робота цих фільтрів базується на використанні резонансних явищ струму і напруги, але тут навпаки, по відношенню до навантаження паралельний коливальний контур вмикають паралельно, а послідовний коливальний контур – послідовно (рис. 1.78). a б rн u rн C uнuL L C Рис. 1.78. Смугові фільтри з паралельним (а) та послідовним (б) коливальними контурами. 6.6. Приклад чисельного розрахунку кола несинусоїдного струму В електричному колі, схема якого наведена на рис. 1.79, діє джерело несинусоїдної ЕРС, В –      ,87,78ω5sin265,9100ω3sin74,2523,29ωsin64,47)(   tttte
  7. 7. 7 з частотою  = 1000 рад/с. Визначити миттєві значення струмів у вітках кола та покази амперметрів електромагнітної системи, активну і реактивну потужності, а також спотворену потужність і cos  джерела енергії, скласти баланс активних потужностей при: Em = 100 B; r1 = r2 = r3 = 30 Ом; L = 8 мГн; С = 10 мкФ. Рис. 1.79. Розрахункове коло несинусоїдного струму Розрахункове коло складається з трьох ділянок, комплекси повних опорів яких у загальному вигляді можуть бути записані так: CjxrZ  11 , 012 jrZ  , LjxrZ  33 . Оскільки джерело несинусоїдної ЕРС являє собою суму джерел синусоїдних ЕРС (гармонік), то на першому етапі вирішення задачі виконуємо розрахунок окремо для кожного з джерел синусоїдних гармонік. Перша гармоніка – e1 = 47,64sin(t+29,23), B. Діюче значення ЕРС джерела та його комплекс, В: 787,3341,1/64,472/1  mEЕ ;   23,29 1 787,33 j eE  . Опір реактивних елементів та комплекс повного опору кола, Ом: 81081000ω 3   LxL ; 100)10101000/(1)ω/(1 6   CxС ;       1 321 1 321 )/(1)/(1/1/1 LC jxrrjxrZZZZ    22,651 978,107034,98262,45)830/(130/110030 j ejjj   . Комплекс струму першої ділянки, він же струм кола, А –   312,0024,0313,0 978,107 787,33 45,94 22,65 23,29 11 1 je e e Z E I j j j       . Комплекси спаду напруги на паралельних ділянках кола, В, та струмів цих ділянок, А:       79,101145,941 32 1 123 816.4)]830/(130/1[313,0)/1/1( jj ejeZZIU   ,     79,10179,101 223 1 2 161,030/816,4/ jj eeZUI  ,     86,8679,101 323 1 3 155,0)830/(816,4/ jj ejeZUI  . Третя гармоніка – e3 =25,74sin(3t – 100). Діюче значення ЕРС джерела, та його комплекс, В: 255,182/74,252/3  mEЕ ,   100 3 255,18 j eE   . Опір реактивних елементів та комплекс повного опору кола, Ом: 2410810003ω3 3   LxL , r3 L А3А2 А1 r1 C r2 e(t)
  8. 8. 8 33,33)101010003/(1ω3/1 6   CxС ,       1 321 1 321 )/(1)/(1/1/1 LC jxrrjxrZZZZ    89,30j1 e848,54157,28j069,47)24j30/(130/133,33j30   Комплекс струму на першій ділянці, він же струм кола, А –   311,0119,0333,0 848,54 255,18 11,69 89,30 100 33 1 je e e Z E I j j j          . Комплекси спаду напруги на паралельних ділянках кола, В та струмів цих ділянок, А:      1 32 3 123 )/1/1( ZZIU  25,52111,69 939,5)]2430/(130/1[333,0 jj eje   ;     25,5225,52 223 3 2 198,030/939,5/ jj eeZUI   ;     91,9025,52 323 3 3 155,0)2430/(939,5/ jj ejeZUI   . П’ята гармоніка – e5 = 9,265sin(5t+78,87), B. Діюче значення ЕРС джерела та його комплекс, В: 571,62/265,92/3  mEЕ ;   87,78 3 571,6 j eE   . Опір реактивних елементів та комплекс повного опору кола, Ом: 4010810005ω5 3   LxL ; 20)101010005/(1ω5/1 6   CxС ;       1 321 1 321 )/(1)/(1/1/1 LC jxrrjxrZZZZ    76,141 309,51077,13615,49)4030/(130/12030 j ejjj   . Комплекс струму на першій ділянці, він же струм кола, А –   1278,00081,0128,0 309,51 571,6 63,93 76,14 87,78 55 1 je e e Z E I j j j       . Комплекси спаду напруги на паралельних ділянках кола, В, та струмів цих ділянок, А:       07,113163,931 32 5 123 663,2)]4030/(130/1[128,0)/1/1( jj ejeZZIU   ;     07,11307,113 223 5 2 089,030/663,2/ jj eeZUI  ;     94,5907,113 323 5 3 053,0)4030/(663,2/ jj ejeZUI  . Діюче значення струму вимірюють амперметрами електромагнітної системи. Отже, прилади, вказані в умові задачі, будуть показувати діюче значення несинусоїдного струму на відповідних ділянках кола, А:       475,0128,0333,0313,0)()()( 22225 1 23 1 21 11  ІІІІ ;       27,0089,0198,0161,0)()()( 22225 2 23 2 21 22  ІІІІ ;       226,0053,0155,0155,0)()()( 22225 3 23 3 21 33  ІІІІ . Миттєві значення струмів на ділянках кола будуть, А:  )11,69ω3sin(471,0)45,94ωsin(434,0)(1  ttti )63,93ω5sin(181,0  t ;  )25,52ω3sin(28,0)79,101ωsin(228,0)(2  ttti )07,113ω5sin(126,0  t ;  )91,90ω3sin(219,0)86,86ωsin(219,0)(3  ttti ).94,59ω5sin(075,0  t Активна Р, Вт, реактивна Q, вар, та повна S, ВА, потужності джерела несинусоїдної ЕРС:
  9. 9. 9  5 )5( 153 )3( 131 )1( 11 φcosφcoscos IEIEIEP φ  )89,30cos(333,0225,18)22,65cos(313,0787,33  45,10)76,14cos(128,0571,6   ;        5 5 153 3 131 1 11 φsinφsinφsin IEIEІЕQ  )89,30sin(333,0225,18)22,65sin(313,0787,33  93,12)76,14sin(128,0571,6   ; 507,18571,6255,18787,33475,0 2222 5 2 3 2 11  EEEIS . Потужність спотворення T, BA, та cos джерела несинусоїдної ЕРС 13,893,1245,10507,18 222222  QPST , 565,0507,18/45,10/φcos  SP . Активна потужність, яку споживають резистині елементи кола, Вт: 49,10)226,027,075,0(30 2222 33 2 22 2 11к  IrIrIrP . Похибка балансу активних потужностей джерела несинусоїдної ЕРС і споживача не перебільшує – %4,0100]49,10/)45,1049,10[(  , 6.7. Питання для самоперевірки за розділом “ Періодичні несинусоїдні струми в електричних колах” 1. В наслідок чого у електричному колі може з’явитися несинусоїдний струм? 2. Чому при розрахунках кіл несинусоїдного струму застосовують теорему Фурьє? 3. Як визначають діюче та середнє значення несинусоїдного струму (ЕРС, напруги)? 4. Як визначають потужність кола несинусоїдного струму? 5. Як впливає індуктивність на форму кривої струму? 6. Як впливає електрична ємність на форму кривої напруги? 7. Які схеми можуть мати низькочастотні електричні фільтри? 8. Які схеми можуть мати загороджувальні електричні фільтри? 9. Які схеми можуть мати смугові електричні фільтри?

