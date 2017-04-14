Лекція 2Лекція 2 Походження, особливості будови та фізико-хімічні властивості крохмалю проф. Грабовська О.В.проф. Грабовсь...
ПланПлан 1. Походження крохмалю і особливості будови крохмалю. 2. Хімічна будова амілози. 3. Особливості будови амілопекти...
Зерна крохмалю (картопляного, кассави та рисового) та їх формування в рослинних клітинах
 Крохмаль є полімером глюкози.  Його хімічна формула (C6H10O5)n.  Наукове вивчення будови полісахаридів крохмалю почало...
 Кількість амілози та амілопектину у крохмалі різного походження суттєво відрізняється.  У більшості видів крохмалю спів...
БУДОВА АМІЛОЗИБУДОВА АМІЛОЗИ Амілоза складається із залишків глюкози, зв’язаних між собою α-1-4- глікозидними зв’язками
Схема утворення амілозної спіралі (1) і амілозо-ліпідного комплексу: 2- спіраль амілози; 3 – молекула ліпіду
 Середня молекулярна маса амілози картоплі біля 400 000, кукурудзяної та рисової біля 100 000 та 200 000.  існує 2 типи ...
 Молекули амілози у розчині приймають форму спіралі, та утворюють комплекс з йодом, що дає синє забарвлення.  У водних р...
АмілопектинАмілопектин  Сильно розгалужений полісахарид, у якому α-1-6-зв’язки складають 4 – 5 % загальної кількості.  М...
Будова амілопектинуБудова амілопектину
Уявлення про будову амілопектину
 У 1974 р. була запропонована нова модель амілопектину (1974 р. Робін, Мерсьє), в якій чергуються області впорядкованої с...
Модель будови амілопектину (Робін, Мерсьє, 1974 р. )
Кластерна модель молекули амілопектину
Амілопектин має кластерну будову
Об’ємна модель будови амілопектину
 Біосинтез крохмалю відбувається на поверхні зерна, а молекули амілози та амілопектину орієнтовані перпендикулярно їй (по...
Будова зерна крохмалю
Схематична будова крохмальногоСхематична будова крохмального зерназерна
Типи кристалічності крохмалю  Існує 2 основних типи кристалічної будови крохмалю:  А форма –щільним пакуванням подвійних...
Типи кристалічності крохмалю
лекція 2

  1. 1. Лекція 2Лекція 2 Походження, особливості будови та фізико-хімічні властивості крохмалю проф. Грабовська О.В.проф. Грабовська О.В. 20172017
  2. 2. ПланПлан 1. Походження крохмалю і особливості будови крохмалю. 2. Хімічна будова амілози. 3. Особливості будови амілопектину. 4. Будова крохмального зерна. 5. Типи кристалічної будови зерен крохмалю.
  3. 3. Зерна крохмалю (картопляного, кассави та рисового) та їх формування в рослинних клітинах
  4. 4.  Крохмаль є полімером глюкози.  Його хімічна формула (C6H10O5)n.  Наукове вивчення будови полісахаридів крохмалю почалось на початку 40-х років двадцятого століття.  Мейєр довів,що крохмаль являє собою суміш двох гомополісахаридів: лінійноїлінійної амілозиамілози та розгалуженогорозгалуженого амілопектинуамілопектину, які різняться за будовою.
  5. 5.  Кількість амілози та амілопектину у крохмалі різного походження суттєво відрізняється.  У більшості видів крохмалю співвідношення амілози та амілопектину становить як 1 : 3, тобто вміст амілози ≈ на рівні 24 – 28 %.  Якщо амілози > 30% то крохмаль називають високоамілозним. Амілопектинові крохмалі з деяких видів кукурудзи та рису майже не містять амілози.  Останнім часом була доведена гетерогенність фракций амілози та амілопектину, тобто кожен з цих полісахаридів можна розділити на декілька субфракцій.
  6. 6. БУДОВА АМІЛОЗИБУДОВА АМІЛОЗИ Амілоза складається із залишків глюкози, зв’язаних між собою α-1-4- глікозидними зв’язками
  7. 7. Схема утворення амілозної спіралі (1) і амілозо-ліпідного комплексу: 2- спіраль амілози; 3 – молекула ліпіду
  8. 8.  Середня молекулярна маса амілози картоплі біля 400 000, кукурудзяної та рисової біля 100 000 та 200 000.  існує 2 типи амілози:  з відносно невисоким ступенем полімеризації (2000), що повністю розщеплюється ферментом β- амілазою до мальтози;  з високим ступенем полімеризації (> 6000), що має розгалуження, та може розщеплюватися ферментом лише на 60%.
  9. 9.  Молекули амілози у розчині приймають форму спіралі, та утворюють комплекс з йодом, що дає синє забарвлення.  У водних розчинах може утворюватись подвійна спіраль. Один оберт спіралі містить 6 – 8 залишків глюкози.
  10. 10. АмілопектинАмілопектин  Сильно розгалужений полісахарид, у якому α-1-6-зв’язки складають 4 – 5 % загальної кількості.  Молекулярна маса амілопектину різних видів крохмаленосіїв складає від 4 до 5 ⋅108 .
  11. 11. Будова амілопектинуБудова амілопектину
  12. 12. Уявлення про будову амілопектину
  13. 13.  У 1974 р. була запропонована нова модель амілопектину (1974 р. Робін, Мерсьє), в якій чергуються області впорядкованої структури, що визначають кристалічність, та області менш впорядковані, розгалужені (аморфні області).  Молекули побудовані ніби з грон і мають кластерну будову (кластер - гроно).  Грона сформовані спіралями коротких бокових гілок А і В, з’єднаними водневими зв’язками.
  14. 14. Модель будови амілопектину (Робін, Мерсьє, 1974 р. )
  15. 15. Кластерна модель молекули амілопектину
  16. 16. Амілопектин має кластерну будову
  17. 17. Об’ємна модель будови амілопектину
  18. 18.  Біосинтез крохмалю відбувається на поверхні зерна, а молекули амілози та амілопектину орієнтовані перпендикулярно їй (поверхні) та в протилежних напрямках.  Крохмаль у рослинах синтезується у вигляді пористих шарів, які утворються за ферментативним механізмом перетворення розчинних сахаридів у полісахариди.  У синтезі амілози та амілопектину приймають участь різні ферменти, тому вони не сумісні і можуть бути розділені за відповідних умов.
  19. 19. Будова зерна крохмалю
  20. 20. Схематична будова крохмальногоСхематична будова крохмального зерназерна
  21. 21. Типи кристалічності крохмалю  Існує 2 основних типи кристалічної будови крохмалю:  А форма –щільним пакуванням подвійних спіралей – притаманна зерновим крохмалям – пшениці, жита, кукурудзи.  В – форма – з розрідженим (не щільним) пакуванням подвійних спіралей, містить більшу кількість зв’язаних молекул води. Вона притаманна крохмалю, отриманому з кореню та бульби (картопляному, тапіоковому).
  22. 22. Типи кристалічності крохмалю

