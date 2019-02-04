Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
political best sellers : JFK Has Been Shot | Politics
In this gripping, firsthand account, accomplished surgeon Charles Crenshaw relates how he attempted to save the lives
of John F. Kennedy and Lee Harvey Oswald in November 1963.
On November 22, 1963, Dr. Charles Crenshaw, an accomplished surgeon, tried to save John F. Kennedy's life—and
then days later, the life of the alleged assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. His gripping, firsthand account contradicts the
Warren Commission and years of public misperception, and illuminates a chapter in American history long cloaked in
conspiracy.
Writing with eye-opening immediacy, Dr. Crenshaw takes listeners into the emergency room to share the critical events
at Parkland Hospital as he lived them. Now updated, his searing testimony punctures myths and shatters a cover-up of
massive proportions.
Written By: Charles A. Crenshaw, MD, J. Gary Shaw, Jens Hansen.
Narrated By: James C. Lewis
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: October 2013
Duration: 7 hours 7 minutes
