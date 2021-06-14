Successfully reported this slideshow.
One Day Menu By: Pun Promtong
BREAKFAST 1 Pcs. Sunny Side Up Eggs - 87 calories 3 Pcs. Bacon Strips - 151 calories 1 Glass Milk - 42 Snack 1 Pcs. Banana...
Food Recipes Sunny Side Up Eggs: ● 1 tablespoon canola oil ● 2 large eggs ● 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ● 1/8...
Bacon strips: ● 3lb skinless, boneless pork belly ● 3 tablespoons kosher salt ● 1/3 cup white sugar ● 2 tablespoons pepper...
FoodRecipes Banana Muffin: ● 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour ● 1 teaspoon baking powder ● 1 teaspoon baking soda ● ½ teaspoon s...
Food Recipes Mashed Potato: ● 2 pounds baking potatoes, peeled and quartered ● 2 tablespoons butter ● 1 cup milk ● salt an...
Food Recipes Steak (Well Done): ● Canola Oil ● Boneless Ribeye Caesar Salad: ● 2 heads of romaine lettuce ● Parmesan chees...
Carbonara Recipe: ● Spaghetti ● Bacon ● Eggs ● Parmesan ● Olive Oil ● Salt + Pepper
Breakfast Rationale Eggs give you the iron needed for oxygen circulation in blood. Eggs contain many vitamins and are high...
Snack Rationale The banana muffin in my menu was included because it is a good source of fiber, Vitamin B1-6, and Vitamin ...
Lunch Rationale The mashed potatoes are a very good source of flavonoids, Carotenoids, and Phenolic Acids, which are all a...
Dinner Caesar Salad is a food that is both good for the stomach and the heart. It helps with your immunity and can be bene...
Total Calories: 1977 Q:How available are these food items? A:Most food items are in my local wet market or in the mall nex...
Food
Pun s menu meal plan

Pun's Meal plan

