Whose Birthday Is It?: A Lift-The-Flap Surprise Story (Disney's Mickey Mouse Club)

"Happy Birthday!" Today is somebody s birthday, but Mickey can t figure out whose it is.? Could it be Daisy s Perhaps he should get her a new hair bow.? Maybe it s Pluto s, and Mickey can get him a bone. Young readers will have great fun following Mickey on a birthday-themed treasure hunt, peeking below the book s lift-the-flaps to uncover clues.? "Happy Birthday!" introduces math concepts such as size-order, patterns, and counting, while inviting children to put their imagination and reasoning skills to the test as they follow Mickey on his quest to find the perfect present for the mysterious birthday party.

