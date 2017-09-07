.
Gestión centralizada de recursos y equipos de la red se realiza, por un servidor con S.O. en red. Aparece la figura del ...
Conecta todos los equipos y recursos de la red. Coordina las funciones de los periféricos y recursos. Proporciona segur...
Compartir recursos Gestión usuarios o de grupos de usuarios que pueden acceder a los recursos de la red Gestión red
Tipo arquitectura de red (cliente/servidor o grupo de trabajo) que mejor se ajusta a nuestras necesidades.  Nivel Segurid...
Los servicios de red son programas que se ejecutan de forma permanente en los S.O. y que determinan qué es lo que se puede...
Sistemas Operativos en Red
  2. 2. Gestión centralizada de recursos y equipos de la red se realiza, por un servidor con S.O. en red. Aparece la figura del administrador de red, que gestiona la infraestructura de la red (no presente en grupos de trabajo).
  3. 3. Conecta todos los equipos y recursos de la red. Coordina las funciones de los periféricos y recursos. Proporciona seguridad controlando el acceso a los datos y recursos. Optimiza la utilización de los recursos.
  4. 4. Compartir recursos Gestión usuarios o de grupos de usuarios que pueden acceder a los recursos de la red Gestión red
  5. 5. Tipo arquitectura de red (cliente/servidor o grupo de trabajo) que mejor se ajusta a nuestras necesidades.  Nivel Seguridad de la red.  Número usuarios de la red.  Número equipos de la red (Idem nº usuarios)  Interoperabilidad de la red
  6. 6. Los servicios de red son programas que se ejecutan de forma permanente en los S.O. y que determinan qué es lo que se puede hacer sobre el sistema.  Seguridad. Políticas de seguridad,  Uso compartido de archivos.  Impresión.  Correo electrónico y mensajería.  Web.

