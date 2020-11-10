Jesus david-escobar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Redes sociales con las que interactuó • Facebook • Tik Tok Whatssapp Las 3 redes con las que mas interactuó
Facebook Ventajas • Posibilidad de conexión • Herramienta fundamental para emprendedores • Encuestas • Medio informativo •...
Tik Tok Ventajas • Informarse • Promover, publicidad • Crecer como empresa Desventaja • Contenido para adulto • Sexualidad...
whatssapp Ventajas • Comunicar • Gratuito • No muestra contenido publicitario • Ofrece diversos servicios • Imputar contac...
imágenes fa
Mi punto de vista Pienso que es de mucha ayuda, para informar al igual que de sinformar y como todo en la vida tiene cosas...
