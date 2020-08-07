Historia Slideshare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL DISEÑO GRÁFICO CONTEMPORÁNEO EN VENEZUELA Instituto Universitario de Tecnología “Antonio José de Sucre” Extensión Guaya...
2 Importancia del Diseño Gráfico en el mundo actual ● El diseño gráfico es una profesión que se encarga de elaborar y dise...
La planificación Aunque sean distintas, las 2 áreas necesitan una planificación bien estructurada. De esta forma, las acci...
● Publicaciones en revistas especializadas del sector en el que se desarrolla la empresa. 4 La Publicidad y la Industria M...
“Es una pieza corta de vídeo que se ha popularizado mucho en Internet en los últimos tiempos. Difiere del cortometraje en ...
● Adobe Photoshop CC ● Adobe Illustrator ● Adobe InDesign ● Corel Draw ● Paint Shop Pro 2020 ● GIMP ● Canva ● Photo Pos Pr...
Historia del Diseño

  1. 1. EL DISEÑO GRÁFICO CONTEMPORÁNEO EN VENEZUELA Instituto Universitario de Tecnología “Antonio José de Sucre” Extensión Guayana Cindy Arzolay C.I: 26.969.352
  2. 2. 2 Importancia del Diseño Gráfico en el mundo actual ● El diseño gráfico es una profesión que se encarga de elaborar y diseñar una determinada comunicación visual a través de imágenes que logran transmitir mensajes significativos, expresando sentimientos y valores. Esto se logra conjugando de manera armoniosa los elementos de la imagen como la tipografía, los colores, las proporciones, etc. ● La importancia de esta profesión radica principalmente en el nivel de consideración que tiene la imagen en la sociedad actual. La imagen ha comenzado a sustituir al texto, por eso cada vez más las estrategias de comunicación, publicidad y marketing se centran en el formato visual, ya sea mediante una fotografía, un folleto, un cartel.
  3. 3. La planificación Aunque sean distintas, las 2 áreas necesitan una planificación bien estructurada. De esta forma, las acciones se vuelven más efectivas y proporcionan resultados positivos para el negocio. Es una herramienta para organizar todas las decisiones estratégicas. 3 Relación entre Publicidad y Mercadeo La persona Otro aspecto similar es que el público que la marca pretende alcanzar es el centro de cualquier estrategia. Si antes era común que una empresa actuara de adentro hacia afuera, hoy es muy diferente. El análisis Al contrario de lo que muchos piensan, quien trabaja con ciencias humanas necesita, sí, lidiar bien con los números. Así como en la publicidad, en el mercadeo también es importante entender las principales métricas que deben evaluarse.
  4. 4. ● Publicaciones en revistas especializadas del sector en el que se desarrolla la empresa. 4 La Publicidad y la Industria Manufacturera ● Ofrecer promociones al público objetivo, que vayan dirigidas a un campo empresarial específico. ● Asistir a conferencias dirigidas a profesionales: decirle que es lo nuevo que les trae tu compañía, haz que vean lo que necesitan incluso antes de que lo sepan. ● La publicidad de productos industriales no debe conformarse con atraer clientes nuevos, también ha de mantener satisfechos a los fieles; bríndales charlas en las que sepan que más que una empresa, eres un aliado cordial.
  5. 5. “Es una pieza corta de vídeo que se ha popularizado mucho en Internet en los últimos tiempos. Difiere del cortometraje en la medida en que es muchísimo más corto y no se somete obligatoriamente a un proceso de producción y edición industrial o técnico. 5 Videos Musicales
  6. 6. ● Adobe Photoshop CC ● Adobe Illustrator ● Adobe InDesign ● Corel Draw ● Paint Shop Pro 2020 ● GIMP ● Canva ● Photo Pos Pro 3 ● Pixlr 6 Programas de Diseño Gráfico

