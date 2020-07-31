2. idea y pregunta

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Idea y pregunta de investigación
  2. 2. Al finalizar la sesión, el estudiante formula una pregunta de investigación relevante y novedosa, siguiendo la estructura PICO. LOGRO DE LA SESIÓN
  3. 3. Lluvia de ideas … ¿De dónde puedo generar una pregunta de investigación? REFLEXIÓN DESDE LA EXPERIENCIA
  4. 4. Contenido • Concepción de una idea de investigación • Pregunta de investigación • Pregunta PICO
  5. 5. Concepción de una idea de investigación Fuentes de ideas • Las fuentes que originan las ideas no se relacionan con la calidad de éstas.
  6. 6. Concepción de una idea de investigación Vaguedad de ideas iniciales • ¿Qué otras variables pueden influir? • ¿Qué edad y otras características debe tener la población? De acuerdo a: la factibilidad, al tipo de problema que voy a estudiar… • ¿Qué enfoque seguir? • ¿Qué se sabe hasta el momento?
  7. 7. Concepción de una idea de investigación Necesidad de conocer los antecedentes • Sirve para: • No investigar un tema que ya se ha estudiado a fondo  investigación novedosa. • Estructurar más formalmente la idea de investigación • Seleccionar la perspectiva principal desde la cual se abordará la idea de investigación y el enfoque.
  8. 8. Concepción de una idea de investigación • Criterios para generar ideas • Las buenas ideas intrigan, alientan y motivan al investigador de manera personal. • Las buenas ideas de investigación “no son necesariamente nuevas, pero sí novedosas”. • Las buenas ideas de investigación pueden servir para elaborar teorías y solucionar problemas. • Las buenas ideas pueden servir para generar nuevos interrogantes y cuestionamientos.
  9. 9. La pregunta de investigación • Representan el qué de la investigación. • Las preguntas demasiado generales no conducen a una investigación concreta, a veces se confunden con ideas iniciales. • Es necesario establecer los límites temporales y espaciales del estudio (época y lugar), y esbozar un perfil de las unidades de observación (personas, periódicos, viviendas, escuelas, animales, eventos, etc.)
  10. 10. La pregunta de investigación Requisitos: • Que no se conozcan las respuestas (si se conocen, no valdría la pena realizar el estudio). • Que puedan responderse con evidencia empírica (datos observables o medibles). • Que impliquen usar medios éticos. • Que sean claras. • Que el conocimiento que se obtenga sea sustancial (que aporte conocimiento a un campo de estudio).
  11. 11. Definir una pregunta estructurada: Estrategia PICO (PICoR) • Paciente o población o problema de interés: ¿Podría describir un grupo de pacientes similar al que me interesa? • Intervención a considerar: ¿Cuál es la principal intervención que quiero llevar a cabo? • Comparación: • ¿Qué otras opciones existen? • Outcome o resultado: ¿Qué esperamos que le suceda al paciente? 11
  12. 12. Componentes PICO : P: TIPO DE PACIENTE (edad, sexo, estadio de la enfermedad, ámbito donde se realiza la atención, comorbilidad…) O PROBLEMA DE SALUD. I: INTERVENCIÓN (factor pronóstico, agente etiológico, prueba diagnóstica, tratamiento…). C: ALTERNATIVA a la intervención que queremos valorar (placebo, ausencia de un factor de riesgo, agente etiológico, patrón oro de una prueba diagnóstica…). O: (outcomes=RESULTADOS), Qué esperamos obtener como resultado de nuestra intervención.
  13. 13. Rotaeche R, et al 2019
  14. 14. Rotaeche R, et al 2019
  15. 15. Clasificación de preguntas y tipos de estudio Eficacia de una intervención: Ensayo clínico Validez de pruebas diagnósticas: Estudio transversal o de cohorte Pronóstico: Cohortes Etiología: Casos y controles, Cohortes Creencias, actitudes y expectativas: Investigación cualitativa Rotaeche R, et al 2019

