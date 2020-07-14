Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Importance of Connecting and Collaborating in Humanitarian Assistance and Crisis Response

George Fenton, Chief Executive, Humanitarian Logistics Association is Guest Speakers for CILT international webinar on Wednesday 1st July 2020.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
  1. 1. Connecting & Collaborating in Humanitarian Assistance and Crisis Response George Fenton, Chief Executive
  2. 2. 168 million people 134 Countries
  3. 3. US$28.8 billion
  4. 4. LOGISTICS
  5. 5. GOVERNMENT UN NGO’sCORPORATIONS ? TRADERS SUPPLIERS RED CROSS PUBLIC SECTOR PRIVATE SECTOR DONORS HUMANITARIAN ACTORS Logistics A Neutral Platform for Knowledge Exchange Military
  6. 6. WHY COORDINATE? • Assess needs • Agree priorities • Fill gaps • Develop strategies • Mobilize resources • Clarify messaging • Monitor progress
  7. 7. GLOBAL HUMANITARIAN COORDINATION
  8. 8. COVID-19 SUPPLY CHAIN SYSTEM
  9. 9. Empowering logisticians to deliver aid more effectively. By 2035 we will be living in a world where aid reaches those in need faster, and there will have been dramatic improvements in aid supply chains through improved coordination, collaboration and connection. PURPOSE AND VISION
  10. 10. • Knowledge • Resource pooling • Coordination & connection • Local innovation • Streamlined supply chains MISSION
  11. 11. AFRICA MEDICAL SUPPLIES PLATFORM Online marketplace (the future?)
  12. 12. SUPPLIER PORTAL Dynamic purchasing systems – a solution?
  13. 13. Join the network. Be a part of the global team membership@humanitarianlogistics.org

