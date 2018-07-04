-
Differentiated Projects for Gifted Students Kids love exploring complex topics, and the more than 150 ready-to-use projects in this book will get their minds working and their hands investigating as they complete fun tasks like "Can You See Sound?" and "It s All in the Advertising." The research-oriented activities in this book will help teachers provide differentiated learning experiences for advanced and gifted learners based on grade-lev... Full description
Author : Brenda McGee
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Brenda McGee ( 10✮ )
