Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
audiobook Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) online mp3 audiobook Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) online mp3 LINK IN PA...
audiobook Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) online mp3 The Napoleon Hill Foundation received many requests from people wa...
audiobook Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) online mp3 Written By: Napoleon Hill. Narrated By: Fred Stella Publisher: Bri...
audiobook Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) online mp3 Download Full Version Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) Audio OR ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

audiobook Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) online mp3

4 views

Published on

audiobook Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) online mp3

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

audiobook Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) online mp3

  1. 1. audiobook Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) online mp3 audiobook Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) online mp3 LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. audiobook Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) online mp3 The Napoleon Hill Foundation received many requests from people wanting the original, unedited, 1937 copy of Think and Grow Rich. To satisfy those customers the Foundation reproduced Napoleon Hill’s personal copy of the first edition, printed in March of 1937. The book has the notation, “not to be loaned,” and signed: Annie Lou Hill (the wife of Dr. Hill). This personal copy of Dr. Hill’s was given to me by Dr. Charles W. Johnson, Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Foundation and a nephew of Napoleon Hill. It was Napoleon Hill who sent Dr. Johnson to medical school, and today he is a practicing cardiologist. Charlie refers to Napoleon Hill as “Uncle Nap” and will often makes the statement, “Uncle Nap would be proud of the Foundation today.” The original 1937 manuscript was written and edited with the assistance of Napoleon’s wife. In later years, the existing document was again edited by Dr. Hill. For example, the Foundation owns a 1958 edition that Hill edited personally. This did not lessen the book’s value in Hill’s judgment. Hill made the editing remarks in his own handwriting and the resulting 1960 edited edition has sold over 100 million copies making it the most read self-help book of all time. Think and Grow Rich sells more copies today than before Dr. Hill died in 1970. Now, a new and authoritative recording of this original, unedited, one-of-a-kind work, authorized by the Napoleon Hill Foundation is available. By purchasing this audio edition, you will be supporting the nonprofit Napoleon Hill Foundation. The entire philosophy of Napoleon Hill is based on the Golden Rule. The Foundation deeply appreciates the support of those of you who only purchase Napoleon Hill authorized books. You can identify these materials by the Foundation Logo and by looking inside for Napoleon Hill copyright.
  3. 3. audiobook Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) online mp3 Written By: Napoleon Hill. Narrated By: Fred Stella Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: November 2014 Duration: 10 hours 55 minutes
  4. 4. audiobook Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) online mp3 Download Full Version Think and Grow Rich (1937 Edition) Audio OR Download

×