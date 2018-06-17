Coevaluacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Lesson’s Hetero evaluation (Yessica Alejandra Villa) 1. Observe a complete lesson and pay particular attention to any learning tasks the teacher sets. Consider:  The context of the task  How it is managed from beginning to end by the teacher  How it is ‘processed’ by the learners. 2. Try to sit close enough to be able to hear the students working on the task. Listen for the language they produce to help them negotiate their way through the task. 3. Select one of the tasks and record information about the following aspects, using the questions to guide you. Observing the teacher a) How was the task introduced? La introducción al tema fue por medio de un rompecabezas. b) What instructions were given? Las instrucciones dadas por la estudiante maestra fueron claras y acordes con cada actividad. c) How many steps were involved in the task? 1. Ambientacion 2. Explicacion del tema 3. Desarollo de actividades 4. Evaluacion 5. Tarea d) Was any monitoring involved? Si, en cada momento de la clase donde los estudiantes realizaban la producción de sus conocimientos la estudiante maestra se preocupó por realizar un continuo monitoreo con los estudiantes e) Was there a report-back phase? Si, el informe de la clase se dio a partir de la proyección de unas diapositivas que mostraban lugares del municipio y su nombre en ingles f) How was the task ‘resolved’? Las actividades ejecutadas durante la clase se desarrollaron en forma grupal e individual. Observing the learners a) Was the level of the task suitable for the level of the students? Si, cada actividad involucrada era acorde con el nivel de los estudiantes. b) Were the instructions adequate for the task? Si, cada instrucción era clara y precisa para la realización de una actividad. c) Were the learners able to ‘process’ the task? Debido a la instrucción y del lenguaje corporal que la estudiante maestra utilizaba para trasmitir el conocimiento los estudiantes iban procesando y entendiendo cada actividad. d) Were the learners able to perform the task? Si, esto se debió al continuo monitoreo y retroalimentación de la estudiante maestra. e) Was collaboration/interaction involved? La interaccion entre los estudiantes no fue mucha. Solo la evidencie en la activiadad de concentracion donde los estudiantes se realizaron en dos grupos. f) Comment on the language of task-doing that you overheard. El lenguaje utlizado durante la clase en muchas ocasiones fue muy claro y los estudiantes ejecutaban las acciones planteadas con las instrucciones.
  2. 2. SELF EVALUATION Strengths and weaknesses Como fortalezas se encuentra la disciplina y el nivel de autoridad que maneja con los estudiantes además de los materiales que trajo para la clase, el uso de la maqueta llamo la atención y por ende el aprendizaje fue más significativo. Como debilidades se encuentra el dominio del idioma y de la pronunciación en ciertas palabras, además del uso constante de las memo fichas con las instrucciones de la clase. Eliciting: La estudiante maestra llevo a cabo como actividad de ambientacion un rompecabezas donde los educandos involucraban sus habilidades y ponían en jugo sus conocimientos al realizar la socialización. Giving Instructions: Al dar las instrucciones no se evidencio tanta fluidez y dominio de estas, ya que se apoyaba mucho del uso de las memo fichas. Monitoring: El monitoreo fue constante con cada una de las actividades propuestas para realizar. Timing: Las actividades se desarrollaron de tal manera que fuesen ejecutadas dentro del tiempo estipulado por el docente. Planning and Rationale En cuanto a la planificación , fue muy buena estando cada una de las actividades de la clase acordes a cada momento de la clase. Checking understanding: La estudiante maestra realizaba una continua retroalimentación, para aclarar el conocimiento.
  3. 3. The peer observations: Las observaciones para la clase de la estudiante maestra, se enfocaron en el mejoramiento de la fluidez y el dominio de cada instrucción. Language level: En cuanto al nivel de su idioma estuvo bien, aunque en algunas ocasiones la pronunciación de algunas palabras estuvo confusa. Materials: En cuanto a los materiales llevados para la clase fueron muy variados y acordes con el tema y el nivel de los estudiantes; sin embargo en una actividad planteada “Unir la imagen con su palabra”, las imágenes que allí se presentaron no eran tan claras como para diferenciar los lugares que estos pretendían representar. Speaking skill En ocasiones pronunciaba algunos términos de una manera incorrecta, pese a ello en la mayoría de la clase la pronunciación y la habilidad para este lenguaje fue buena.
  4. 4. Lesson’s Hetero evaluation (Angie Yuliana Puerta Gonzalez) 1. Observe a complete lesson and pay particular attention to any learning tasks the teacher sets. Consider:  The context of the task  How it is managed from beginning to end by the teacher  How it is ‘processed’ by the learners. 2. Try to sit close enough to be able to hear the students working on the task. Listen for the language they produce to help them negotiate their way through the task. 3. Select one of the tasks and record information about the following aspects, using the questions to guide you. Observing the teacher a) How was the task introduced? La introducción al tema fue por medio de un rompecabezas el cual fue escondido por todos los lugares del salón de clase. b) What instructions were given? Las instrucciones dadas por la estudiante maestra fueron claras y acordes con cada actividad. c) How many steps were involved in the task? 1. Ambientacion 2. Explicacion del tema 3. Desarollo de actividades 4. Evaluacion 5. Tarea d) Was any monitoring involved? Si, en cada momento de la clase las estudiantes maestra estuvo realizando un continuo monitoreo. e) Was there a report-back phase? Si, el informe de la clase se dio a partir de unas láminas con el vocabulario de la clase. f) How was the task ‘resolved’? Las actividades ejecutadas durante la clase se desarrollaron en forma grupal e individual. Observing the learners g) Was the level of the task suitable for the level of the students? Cada actividad involucrada era acorde con el nivel de los estudiantes. h) Were the instructions adequate for the task? Cada instrucción era clara y precisa para la realización de una actividad. i) Were the learners able to ‘process’ the task? Las actividades fueron desarrolladas por los estudiantes, debido a la explicación brindada por la estudiante maestra. j) Were the learners able to perform the task? Si, los estudiantes lograron la realización adecuada de las actividades. k) Was collaboration/interaction involved? La interacción entre los estudiantes se evidencio en el desarrollo de algunas actividades ya que se involucraba el trabajo grupal. l) Comment on the language of task-doing that you overheard. El lenguaje utlizado durante la clase en muchas ocasiones fue muy claro.
  5. 5. SELF EVALUATION Strengths and weaknesses Como fortalezas se encuentra los materiales que trajo para la clase, y el lenguaje corporal que utilizó para la comprensión de las actividades. Como debilidades se encuentra el dominio del idioma ya que debido al tiempo que tuvo para prepararse las instrucciones debieron sonar con mucha más fluidez y con una utilización mínima de las memo fichas Eliciting: La estudiante maestra llevo a cabo como actividad de ambientación un rompecabezas en donde escondió las partes el rompecabezas por todo el salón de clase. Giving Instructions: Al dar las instrucciones no se evidencio tanta fluidez y dominio de estas teniendo en cuenta el tiempo d preparación que obtuvo Monitoring: El monitoreo fue constante con cada una de las actividades propuestas para realizar. Timing: Las actividades se desarrollaron de tal manera que fuesen ejecutadas dentro del tiempo estipulado por el docente. Planning and Rationale En cuanto a la planificación, fue muy clara y las actividades estuvieron acordes a cada momento. Checking understanding: La estudiante maestra realizaba retroalimentación, para aclarar el conocimiento. The peer Las observaciones para la clase de la estudiante maestra, se enfocaron en
  6. 6. observations: el mejoramiento de la fluidez de las instrucciones. Language level: En cuanto al nivel de su idioma estuvo bien. Materials: En cuanto a los materiales llevados para la clase fueron muy variados y acordes con el tema y el nivel de los estudiantes. Speaking skill En ocasiones pronunciaba algunos términos de una manera incorrecta. Evaluacion desarrollada por: Cielo Ramirez

