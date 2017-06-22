INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA N° 11009 José Leonardo Ortiz – Chiclayo INVENTARIO DEL CRT Y AIP - 2017 MATERIAL CANTIDAD CONDICIÓN ...
MATERIAL CANTIDAD CONDICIÓN OBSERVACIONBUENA REGULAR MALA Estabilizadores 7 x Recursos Propios 2 APAFA 5 Supresor de pico ...
MATERIAL CANTIDAD CONDICIÓN OBSERVACIONBUENA REGULAR MALA cargadores 78 35 43 Cargadores malogrados en estante de metal. T...
MATERIAL CANTIDAD CONDICIÓN OBSERVACIONBUENA REGULAR MALA laptops y tablets IMPLEMENTOS DE SEGURIDAD E HIGIENE Protector m...
Inventario 2017

Inventario 2017

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA N° 11009 José Leonardo Ortiz – Chiclayo INVENTARIO DEL CRT Y AIP - 2017 MATERIAL CANTIDAD CONDICIÓN OBSERVACIONBUENA REGULAR MALA MUEBLES Sillas de madera Pequeñas 37 x Para estudiantes Grandes 2 x Para docentes Mesas Grandes 11 6 5 Para Robótica Educativa Mediana 1 x Para registrar la asistencia Pequeñas 12 x Para uso de las XO Escritorio 1 x Para uso del Servidor Estante de madera 1 x Tamaño mediano Estante de metal 1 x Tamaño: Grande ÚTILES DE OFICINA Fólderes con documentos del AIP/CRT 4 x Material: plástico ESTANTE DE MADERA Limpia tipo, cinta de embalaje, goma, tijera, etc. 1 de C/U x ESTANTE DE MADERA LIBROS -ESTANTE DE MADERA “Educación en Valores” 4 x Guías metodológicas del Programa Huascarán Revistas Anilladas: Lego- Dacta (ELAB – LEGO DACTA Y ROBOLAB- LEGO DACTA) 6 x Entregados por Infoescuela Libro de consulta de Robótica Educativa WeDo 1 x Entregados por MINEDU Guías de Construcción del Libro de Robótica Educativa WeDo 4 x Estante de metal Manual Pedagógico Robótica Educativa Wedo 7 x Entregado en julio 2016 Manual Técnico Software de robótica Educativa 7 x Entregado en julio 2016 EQUIPOS DE MULTIMEDIA Y OTROS Proyector Multimedia 1 x Epson – MINEDU Pizarra Ecran 1 x MINEDU DVD – Samsung (con control remoto) 1 x Recursos Propios Televisor (con Control Remoto) – LG 1 x MINEDU Televisor Panasonic 1 x Recursos Propios Estabilizadores 1 x MINEDU
  2. 2. MATERIAL CANTIDAD CONDICIÓN OBSERVACIONBUENA REGULAR MALA Estabilizadores 7 x Recursos Propios 2 APAFA 5 Supresor de pico 1 x Recursos Propios Parlantes pequeños marca Super Woofer 1 x Donación de la profesora Nancy Pajares. Bastón para Selfie 1 x Aporte de docentes de la Red de Robótica Microradio 1 x Aporte de docentes de la Red de Robótica 1 ponchadora para cable de internet 1 x ESTANTE DE MADERA 02 EXTENSIONES PARA USO DE LAS LAPTOPS X0 2 x Recursos Propios EQUIPOS DE RED ACCES POINT –MARCA DLINK con dos antenas inalámbricas. 1 x Entregado por MINEDU,MARCA DLINK. SERIE: ID 3408043393FE - 2012 ACCES POINT WIRELESS MARCA DLINK 4 X MINEDU 2016 PARA TABLETS ROUTER MARCO POLO 7 X Movistar 2015 Switch de 8 puertos 1 x Modelo TPLINK – Recursos propios. Estante de madera Teléfonos negros 7 x Movistar 2015 COMPUTADORAS SERVIDOR ADVANCE 1 x Entregado por MINEDU-2012 1 Notebook LENOVO 1 x Modelo: THINKPAD EDGE – MINEDU - DIRECCIÓN PC Pentium IV 7 1 5 1 Marca Advance – MINEDU Inoperativa- falta mouse APAFA 2017 1 PC PC Core I3 2 x Recursos Propios 2015 PC Dual Core 4 APAFA 2016 Computadora Personal Portátil -LENOVO INTEL CORE I7 4 x MINEDU – 2016 para uso exclusivo de las Tablets. LAPTOP XO Y TABLET Laptops XO (primaria) 78 59 19 Entregado por la DIGETE Setiembre 2011
  3. 3. MATERIAL CANTIDAD CONDICIÓN OBSERVACIONBUENA REGULAR MALA cargadores 78 35 43 Cargadores malogrados en estante de metal. Tableta Pad Marca Hp Modelo: PROSLATE10EEG1 106 X MINEDU 2016 KITS DE ROBÓTICA EDUCATIVA Kits de Robótica Educativa 18 16 2 11 Entregado por MINEDU- 2012 Y 7 EL 2016 estante de metal Caja – Lego Dacta (color blanco) 1 x Infoescuela estante de metal SOFTWARE (CDs) ESTANTE DE MADERA Videoteca Huascarán 8 X Volúmenes del 1 al 8 Comunidades virtuales 1 X Programa Huascarán DNI de menores de la RENIEC 1 X CDs Instaladores y drivers de las PC Convencionales 20 x MINEDU y Recursos Propios Creando cuentos con Pancho 1 x Programa Huascarán Video Aprendiendo con la familia OSINERG 1 x VHS CDs Instaladores del Servidor Escuela 5 x DIGETE Videos educativos 3 x Recursos propios CD de Robótica Educativa/Software Wedo 1 x MINEDU 2016 Memoria USB De Restauración / Software Wedo 1 X MINEDU 2016 “Memoria USB de Restauración” – USB exclusivo para restauración de laptop servidor 1 X MINEDU 2016 Estante de metal CD de instalación servidor escuela 5 x UGEL CHICLAYO 2017 Estante de metal Caja con 106 cargadores y lápices ópticos para tablets. 1 x MINEDU 2016 Estante de metal Kit de Instalación para 2 x MINEDU 2016 Estante de metal
  4. 4. MATERIAL CANTIDAD CONDICIÓN OBSERVACIONBUENA REGULAR MALA laptops y tablets IMPLEMENTOS DE SEGURIDAD E HIGIENE Protector metálico 2 x Candados grandes 2 x Extintor 1 x Botiquín 1 x Escobillón, recogedor, tacho de basura y piso de entrada. 1 de C/U x Gabetas para tablets 4 x Parlante con radio/USB 1 x _______________________ OSCAR ELI DIAZ CASTRO GUISELLA MUÑOZ VASQUEZ Docente Responsable Docente Responsable Turno Mañana Turno tarde José Leonardo Ortiz, Abril del 2017

