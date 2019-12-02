Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pagpapahayag ng resulta ng pananaliksik
PAGSUSURI Ayon kina Marshall at Rossman (1990), ang pagsusuri ng datos ay binubuo ng pagsasaayos, kategorisasyon, at pagsi...
Ang paglalahad at pagpapakahulugan ng mga datos sa pananaliksik ay naglalahad ng mga resulta at mga pagtalakay. Ang mga ta...
Calderon at Gonzales (1993) 4
1. TEKSTWAL NA PRESENTASYON Ito ay gumagamit ng mga patalatang pahayag upang ilarawan ang mga datos. 5
MGA KATANGIAN NG TEKSTWAL NA PRESENTASYON • Kaisahan • Kaugnayan • Diin • Malinaw • Tuwiran • Maikli • Wasto ang grammar •...
2. TABULAR NA PRESENTASYON • ang ginagamit ay isang istatistikal na talahanayan • ang bawat numerikal na datos ay itinatal...
3. GRAPIKAL NA PRESENTASYON - ang grap ay isang biswal na presentasyong kumakatawan sa kwantitatibo na baryasyon o pagbaba...
Sa paglalahad ng resulta ng pananaliksik maaaring gamitin ang mga sumusunod: • Bar graph • Pie chart • Line graph • Pictog...
• 10
11
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pagpapahayag ng resulta ng pananaliksik

28 views

Published on

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pagpapahayag ng resulta ng pananaliksik

  1. 1. Pagpapahayag ng resulta ng pananaliksik
  2. 2. PAGSUSURI Ayon kina Marshall at Rossman (1990), ang pagsusuri ng datos ay binubuo ng pagsasaayos, kategorisasyon, at pagsisiyasat ng mga ebidensya upang mapatunayan o mapasublian ang inisyal na mga proposisyon ng pag-aaral.
  3. 3. Ang paglalahad at pagpapakahulugan ng mga datos sa pananaliksik ay naglalahad ng mga resulta at mga pagtalakay. Ang mga talahanayan, graphs at iba pang mga kagamitang grapik ay nakatutulong sa kalinawan ng presentasyon.
  4. 4. Calderon at Gonzales (1993) 4
  5. 5. 1. TEKSTWAL NA PRESENTASYON Ito ay gumagamit ng mga patalatang pahayag upang ilarawan ang mga datos. 5
  6. 6. MGA KATANGIAN NG TEKSTWAL NA PRESENTASYON • Kaisahan • Kaugnayan • Diin • Malinaw • Tuwiran • Maikli • Wasto ang grammar • Lohikal 6
  7. 7. 2. TABULAR NA PRESENTASYON • ang ginagamit ay isang istatistikal na talahanayan • ang bawat numerikal na datos ay itinatala sa ilalim ng isang kolum at katapat ng isang hanay (row) . 7
  8. 8. 3. GRAPIKAL NA PRESENTASYON - ang grap ay isang biswal na presentasyong kumakatawan sa kwantitatibo na baryasyon o pagbabago ng mga baryabol - o kwantitatibong komparison ng pagbabago ng isang baryabol sa iba pang baryabol o mga baryabol na anyong paglarawan o diagramatik. 8
  9. 9. Sa paglalahad ng resulta ng pananaliksik maaaring gamitin ang mga sumusunod: • Bar graph • Pie chart • Line graph • Pictograph • Flow chart • Istruktura ng organisasyon • Talahanayan 9
  10. 10. • 10
  11. 11. 11

×