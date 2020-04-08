El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 1 Título: El Renacer de la Filosofía Subtítulo: La Hipóstasis ...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 2 Contenido Contenido ...........................................
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 3 El último descubrimiento ......................................
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 4 Descubrimiento cosmológico.....................................
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 5 La Hipóstasis de Platón Prefacio Mi historia con la hipóstas...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 6 En 2006, noviembre para ser más exacto, fue cuando entré en ...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 7 La sustancia podrá encontrarse y verse en las cosas. La esen...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 8 Recordando a Platón El Universo contempla su alma. Y desea s...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 9 El sujeto capaz lo distingue, distingue los efectos de causa...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 10 Sobre el no Ser Soy aquél, para ser el de hoy luego, y el d...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 11 Ahora solo sé que existió, y al leerlo no veo sueño ya, me ...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 12 Siéntete perdonado, y te darás cuenta cómo los demás tambié...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 13 pensar sintió, y con el sentir llegó a conocer, para termin...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 14 Sobre El Ser ¿Quién soy? Un objetivo metafísico es el ser ¿...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 15 Somos iguales, estamos compuestos por los mismos átomos y p...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 16 Sobre la Hipóstasis Esencia de Ser 1 La hipóstasis es la po...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 17 3 La hipóstasis en el individuo es un estado, el cual entra...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 18 El efecto contrario producirá confusión mental, nada será y...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 19 Condición: SER La razón de ser No puedo decir ahora que sol...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 20 Sobre Pitágoras El universo de las formas Lo que Pitágoras ...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 21 Si ser Lo UNO es ser también invisible, como quedó constata...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 22 TEORIA DE LA HIPOSTASIS 1 Después del primer Big Bang, la p...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 23 Sobre Lo Uno y la partícula El concepto es un conjunto de m...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 24 Trinidad y Asociación La Hipóstasis es la esencia del ser, ...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 25 La fuerza primigenia, el UNO, solo necesita un instante, pa...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 26 Sobre el aspecto...de dios. Dios y el vagabundo 1 El aspect...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 27 Esta bola de fuego que es un punto de luz en el espacio inf...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 28 Serán los cinco aspectos principales que definen el lugar q...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 29 El primer suspiro se materializó en el ser vivo a través de...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 30 El TIEMPO Y LOS PRIMOS GEMELOS Si el tiempo, y lo que a él ...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 31 3 La fórmula para viajar al lugar del tiempo es eliminando ...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 32 Siguientes 100 101+103=204= 6 NO 0 107+109=216= 9 NO 0 149+...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 33 El Aliento y el Suspiro del universo No fue fácil terminar ...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 34 5 Y el recorrido de estas dos nuevas líneas formaran otro c...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 35
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 36 Sobre la gravedad Ayer un amigo, Pepe, me dice: “ ¿Tú no sa...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 37 Sobre la Casualidad La casualidad bien pudiese ser nada, pu...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 38 La estructura del concepto Quisiera proponer un tema filosó...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 39 La estructura del concepto sirve para darle el sentido a la...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 40 El ultimo conocimiento El último descubrimiento Los antiguo...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 41 Y tengo la impresión que con él se cerrará el círculo entre...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 42 Gravedad y energía libre Me pregunté una vez si no sería la...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 43 Realizar vuestros propios experimentos, aprender y enseñar,...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 44 Energía y materia. Vacío y forma. Las fuerzas energéticas e...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 45 Singularidad y Ser La energía como principio. Ser es lo que...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 46 La singularidad también está cuando el objeto pasa a ser su...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 47 Pienso que los físicos no pueden comprender completamente l...
El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 48 Al explicar que es la tolerancia y la empatía, las personas...
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020

21 views

Published on

Soy aquél, para ser el de hoy luego, y el de más allá después.
https://sites.google.com/site/enriquedealli/ La conferencia

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El Renacer de la Filosifia 2020

  1. 1. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 1 Título: El Renacer de la Filosofía Subtítulo: La Hipóstasis de Platón Edición PDF en español 2020 Barcelona Autor y editor: Enrique Rodríguez Ruíz 1960 Barcelona Soy aquél, para ser el de hoy luego, y el de más allá después. https://sites.google.com/site/enriquedealli/ La conferencia
  2. 2. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 2 Contenido Contenido ...............................................................................................................................................2 La Hipóstasis de Platón ...........................................................................................................................5 Recordando a Platón...............................................................................................................................8 Sobre el no Ser......................................................................................................................................10 SUEÑO...............................................................................................................................................10 SOLEDAD ...........................................................................................................................................11 MUERTE ............................................................................................................................................11 Sobre El Ser...........................................................................................................................................14 Sobre la Hipóstasis................................................................................................................................16 Esencia de Ser ...................................................................................................................................16 Condición: SER ......................................................................................................................................19 La razón de ser ..................................................................................................................................19 Sobre los filósofos. ............................................................................................................................19 Sobre Pitágoras.....................................................................................................................................20 El universo de las formas...................................................................................................................20 TEORIA DE LA HIPOSTASIS ....................................................................................................................22 Sobre Lo Uno y la partícula ...................................................................................................................23 Trinidad y Asociación............................................................................................................................24 Sobre el aspecto...de dios.....................................................................................................................26 Dios y el vagabundo ..........................................................................................................................26 El TIEMPO Y LOS PRIMOS GEMELOS .....................................................................................................30 LOS NÚMEROS PRIMOS GEMELOS TRATADOS COMO UNO. ................................................................30 El Aliento y el Suspiro del universo .......................................................................................................33 Sobre la gravedad .................................................................................................................................36 Sobre la Casualidad...............................................................................................................................37 La estructura del concepto ...................................................................................................................38 El ultimo conocimiento.........................................................................................................................40
  3. 3. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 3 El último descubrimiento ..................................................................................................................40 Gravedad y energía libre.......................................................................................................................42 Energía y materia. Vacío y forma. .........................................................................................................44 Singularidad y Ser .................................................................................................................................45 La energía como principio.................................................................................................................45 Tiempo y espacio ..................................................................................................................................46 Energía y la metafísica. .........................................................................................................................47 Metafísica, la conciencia de la física..................................................................................................48 Energía y materia..................................................................................................................................49 La singularidad y el universo.................................................................................................................50 Singularidad y constante cosmológica..................................................................................................54 Observaciones a estudiar e investigar ..................................................................................................57 Teoría de la inflación.............................................................................................................................57 Observación del cosmos .......................................................................................................................58 Agujeros negros. El fenómeno .............................................................................................................60 Much Force, la teoría de la expulsión. ..................................................................................................63 Desdoblamiento del espacio-tiempo....................................................................................................65 Centros atómicos. Cazadores de electrones. ........................................................................................67 Ley dinámica del cosmos ......................................................................................................................69 1ª Conclusión ....................................................................................................................................69 Anexos a la Dinámica del cosmos ........................................................................................................70 Antecedentes ....................................................................................................................................70 Introducción..........................................................................................................................................71 La singularidad es un lugar...................................................................................................................73 Expansión del cosmos...........................................................................................................................75 La luz y su espacio tiempo....................................................................................................................76 Descubrimiento de la física cuántica ¿Y no lo saben? ..........................................................................78 El universo en rotación .........................................................................................................................80
  4. 4. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 4 Descubrimiento cosmológico................................................................................................................81 La energía obscura como efecto de un Universo en rotación. ..........................................................81 Descubren que todas las galaxias del universo giran como un reloj. .................................................82 El Universo parece girar sobre sí mismo...........................................................................................82 Einstein tenía razón: El movimiento de rotación también es relativista.............................................83 Espacio de diálogo de los socios y lectores de T21...........................................................................84 Problema de física.................................................................................................................................85 Averiguar la dirección de un vector...................................................................................................85 Tema: el espacio y el tiempo son inseparables.....................................................................................88 Cuanto de espacio tiempo ....................................................................................................................90 Anexos a la hipóstasis de Platón ...........................................................................................................92 Introducción......................................................................................................................................92 Ser: Cuerpo mente y espíritu. ...............................................................................................................93 Ser: Cuerpo, mente y energía. ..............................................................................................................94 Conocerte a ti mismo............................................................................................................................95 El Universo y el alma del universo ........................................................................................................96 La energía en la India............................................................................................................................98 Experiencia humana del sentir............................................................................................................100 El fenómeno humano......................................................................................................................100 Existe un secreto oculto desde hace 17 siglos ....................................................................................101 Dhyana. El Yoga de Buda ....................................................................................................................104
  5. 5. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 5 La Hipóstasis de Platón Prefacio Mi historia con la hipóstasis empieza en 1993, no sabría decir exactamente como la encontré, ni porque la buscaba, es un enigma místico para mí el principio, sí sé que recuerdo ser llamado a buscar. La palabra la encontré en el diccionario de la historia de la filosofía, hipóstasis se la atribuye a Platón, mas no indica en cuál de sus libros. Ahora sé que hay que buscar su teoría de las ideas. En segundo término, nombra a Tomás de Aquino y la suma teológica (libro XXII), donde le dedica un espacio para llamar anatema lo dicho por Nestorio. Y constata a Jesús como único ser poseedor de tal condición, la Hipóstasis. Al crear la iglesia católica se utiliza la Hipóstasis de Platón para hacer Dios a Jesús. La divide (Hipóstasis) en tres y les llama personas, y después llama Hipóstasis a la tercera persona (en los diccionarios existía, y probablemente exista, esta definición de hipóstasis). Nestorio discrepó, y algunos más, tras el segundo concilio todas las iglesias cristianas se separaron de la católica, y pasaron a llamarse iglesias ortodoxas. Es interesante la historia de Nestorio, porque es desterrado (Alejandría) por pensar que la hipóstasis estaba al alcance todas las personas, al pensar que había dos hipóstasis en Jesús: una divina (trascendente) y otra humana. ¿Sería este aspecto, el estado expresado que tendría un individuo al ser bañado por la hipóstasis? La iglesia católica prohibía a nadie ser bañado por la hipóstasis, y en la edad media, bajo mandato de la santa inquisición se quemaba en la hoguera quién comentase tener experiencias con Dios, pues eran acusados de tratar con el demonio. Por último, el diccionario, nombra un artículo de una revista católica de la ciudad francesa de Lille. La palabra hipóstasis empieza a desaparecer de los diccionarios de bolsillo y escolares en los años 1990 hacia delante. ¿Por qué? Posiblemente porque su traducción se simplificaba a la tercera persona de la santísima trinidad, una traducción totalmente religiosa. Me pareció enigmático no encontrar libros que hablasen de la hipóstasis, a pesar de su importancia histórica a simple vista, y me sumergí en su búsqueda y significado. Casualmente en el 2004 encontré una definición de ella en un diccionario de medicina catalán, ¿qué hacia la hipóstasis en un libro de enfermedades? Su traducción literal: un punto de presión en la sangre. A simple vista para un médico esto es un trombo. Curioso verdad, porque si quisieran hablar de un simple trombo, ¿por qué acudir a la hipóstasis?
  6. 6. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 6 En 2006, noviembre para ser más exacto, fue cuando entré en internet buscando “la hipóstasis de Platón” y cuando por fin pude leer su historia. Ésta se contaba a través de los conocimientos trasmitidos por la escuela neoplatónica, haciendo breves, pero interesantes comentarios, y leí por primera vez su similitud con la iluminación trascendental en oriente. En su teoría de las ideas, Platón utilizó la hipóstasis como elemento mediador entre los dos lados, el mundo inteligible y el mundo sensible, pudiéndose describir como el cielo y la tierra. Cabría decir, entre lo físico y lo metafísico. Y entre la esencia y la sustancia. También se le atribuye a Platón nombrarla demiurgo, en su libro Timeo. Sería quién pone en contacto, o quién media entre... La hipóstasis es traducida como esencia principalmente, no cualquier esencia, esencia primera, esencia de ser, también como realidad verdadera. También como sustancia, incluso como “supuesto” en los siglos venideros en las traducciones al latín, pienso que es la que más se aleja, pues hoy significaría que se habla de algo que no tiene porqué existir, desvirtuando al final la esencia, mezclándola con la sustancia, creyendo a esta inferior a la esencia en vez de diferente. Es como si la historia quisiera negar la hipóstasis, no puede, y existe un afán de desvirtuar su significado primero. No en vano, la iglesia católica seguidora de Platón en sus comienzos, abandonó éste para abrazar a su discípulo Aristóteles antes del segundo concilio. Siendo perseguido más adelante el pensamiento neoplatónico por la iglesia católica. La compleja realidad de la palabra estriba en que su definición trasladada al ser humano, a la persona, trasciende la realidad y a la persona, y envuelve a ésta en un estado místico. Así, la historia reconoce el hecho a través de los profetas, personas que decían tener mensajes universales revelados desde “el más allá”, y catalogados como personas santas. Estos mensajes debían ser trasmitidos a la humanidad. Hoy se podría traducir por “inspiración” y se expresa a través del arte, el artista reconoce tener un don divino, y lo expresa reconociendo esa ayuda que llama inspiración, como si existiera un ente detrás de esa ayuda. La esencia se asume como perfecta y no la sustancia por formar parte de ella, pero la sustancia puede llegar a la perfección como sustancia sin necesidad de llegar a ser esencia, cuando es esencia sería perfecta como esencia y ya no como sustancia, luego tanto la esencia como la sustancia son perfectas en sus respectivas naturalezas. Prefiero pensar que las cosas tienen o no tienen esencia, aun formando parte de ésta, pero si existen en el plano físico tienen sustancia y ésta se verá siempre por muy minúscula que sea.
  7. 7. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 7 La sustancia podrá encontrarse y verse en las cosas. La esencia, aun encontrándola no puede verse, está en el plano metafísico, y éste solo puede ser contemplado por un ser con alma, o conciencia plena, no puede describirse en el plano físico, solo se puede contemplar con la mente. Este hecho provocaría un nuevo “estado” en el alma o conciencia de quien lo consigue. (Quien tenga problemas con el alma que utilice energía, asumo que hay personas que la prefieran) La sustancia necesita de justificación, su existencia en el plano físico. La esencia no necesita justificación, porque todo es en esencia al formar parte de ella, pero verla solo será posible en el plano metafísico. Y tener, ¿todo tiene esencia? La respuesta es no, de hecho, nada tiene esencia, ¿cómo tener algo inexistente en el plano físico? La esencia hay que conquistarla para tenerla. En esencia solo se tiene la posibilidad. Solo la contemplación de la esencia tiene la posibilidad de conseguir albergar en la sustancia algo de esencia, provocando un cambio cualitativo de la sustancia que lo consiga. En el caso de una persona, como individuo, sería aquel que sabe que tiene que buscar cuando despierta conciencia, pues siente la necesidad de dejar de ser lo que es, para ser otra cosa: quiere trascender a su realidad, que ahora la considera relativa, para ser realidad verdadera o absoluta. Este cambio cualitativo lo realizaría el nuevo conocimiento adquirido por la contemplación. El individuo, convertido en buscador, necesita adentrarse en la metafísica para alcanzar la esencia, sin hipóstasis alcanzará el alma, mas no al espíritu, éste solo lo alcanza acompañado de la hipóstasis, la inspiración del universo. Esta historia trata de mi relación con la Hipóstasis de Platón mediante la escritura, mientras investigo ésta y las ideas que surgen.
  8. 8. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 8 Recordando a Platón El Universo contempla su alma. Y desea ser contemplado como él contempla su alma. El motivo crea el cosmos. El objetivo es crear un ser capaz de contemplar el motivo y recordar su naturaleza. Este ser tiene la posibilidad de contemplar la Alma del Universo Mundo inteligible ALMA contemplación IDEA Hipóstasis Encarnación física Olvido: ¿Qué olvido? Mundo sensible CUERPO percepción COSAS Relación Alma- Idea: Contemplación Relación entre mundos: Hipóstasis Relación entre alma-cuerpo: Olvido El cuerpo se da cuenta de su sensibilidad al percibir ésta en las cosas. Y se reconoce como algo más que un cuerpo físico. Empieza a recordar. La Idea se manifiesta en todas las cosas a través de la hipóstasis. El símbolo de la Idea es el alma, su contemplación. El ser vivo olvida la Idea en su encarnación del Alma, el cuerpo, su estado físico. La percepción de las cosas, su sensibilidad, devuelve el recuerdo al cuerpo. El reconocimiento es quién trae el recuerdo de su raíz. El cuerpo, lo físico, reconoce su estado original; en el momento solo es un instante de luz, una visión, pues el cuerpo ha de ser capaz de, ya no solo percibir la sensibilidad sino también de ver su naturaleza, el Alma del universo a quién pertenece, y la Idea de éste, su esencia. El cuerpo, según percibe de las cosas obtiene más posibilidades de recordar, y son estas posibilidades las que hacen surgir las preguntas: ¿Qué recordar? ¿Quién recordar? La sensibilidad denota inteligencia en la observación, lo bello de la estética en el movimiento, incluso con el paso del tiempo. La posibilidad de que sea el instante la respuesta son pocas, porque hay infinidad de instantes. Sin embargo, la posibilidad está en el instante, es el momento de recordar, no es otro. El sujeto es quién tiene la posibilidad, es el ser vivo. ¿Quién de los sujetos? Quién además de razón tenga capacidad de razonamiento. Este sujeto con capacidad de razonar aplicará su voluntad en la comunicación con todas las cosas que le atraen, y con todas las cosas que le repelen. Será su capacidad de razonar quién crea la necesidad de utilizarla instantáneamente, a él y su especie. Esta capacidad traerá el reconocimiento de la causa y efecto, de la percepción existente en el mundo sensible de las cosas, y del suyo propio en el tiempo.
  9. 9. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 9 El sujeto capaz lo distingue, distingue los efectos de causas exteriores, y cuando surgen los efectos de causas interiores. Cuando el sujeto con capacidad de razonar existe, existe una familia que como él tiene esta capacidad. Con la razón se nace y el razonar correctamente ha de ser enseñado, permite relacionarse con los demás, y con las demás cosas. En el transcurso de la vida se percibe el “don”, se reconoce parte de la Idea y su universalidad. Las cosas y animales de su alrededor son tan efímeras como él, no existieron en el pasado y no existirán en el futuro. El primer entendimiento al razonar provocó entusiasmo por las cosas y el sujeto cambió para evolucionar, conjuntamente con su alrededor. La vida es maravillosa, la vida es una gratificación. Sin vida la Idea continuaría siendo bella, más nadie tendría la gracia de saberlo. Sin embargo, la vida es parte de la Idea, y va a seguir dando la oportunidad en su creación y procreación del sujeto capaz de observar y observarse, requisito para ver más allá de lo razonado. La sensibilidad puso en jaque la estabilidad de las cosas en su ser. Diseñó la intuición, y con ella la capacidad de la razón sin necesidad de utilizarla, o sea, sin razonamiento. Es un don: la deducción instantánea. De esta manera la razón está en sustancia y esencia en los seres vivos. El propio universo que contemplamos es una parte de la Idea. La Idea, que no es el universo, quiere ser contemplada como lo es el universo por ella. Solo el universo tiene la llave para hacer realidad estos deseos, y ha de crear una familia de seres que, pudiendo ver una parte de la Idea cada vez, fuese fotografiando sus partes para ser contempladas por seres venideros, futuras generaciones. Hasta que el tiempo les permita visualizar la IDEA completa.
  10. 10. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 10 Sobre el no Ser Soy aquél, para ser el de hoy luego, y el de más allá después. Pobre sabio que no pudo dar a conocer su sabiduría por no saber escribir, lo llamaron loco, mas no por ello dejó de ser feliz. Hoy decidí que sea este el año de mi muerte, sin pretender suicidarme físicamente, lo que quiero es nacer de nuevo y explicarme las lecciones que me enseña la vida. Quiero tener vista de águila, porque es en mi escritura donde encontraré las enseñanzas de mi otro yo. Y es a él a quien le encomiendo la pluma. SUEÑO A los 8 años tuve un sueño. Nunca lo olvidé, tal vez ha marcado mi vida sin yo saberlo. Recuerdo que andaba cada vez más deprisa, escuchando los pasos agigantados de una sombra. Y los escuchaba cada vez más cerca, como si me envolviese su majestuosidad gigantesca. La noche se volvió más oscura, mis amigos delante, reían y jugaban mientras andaban y corrían, sin darse cuenta que atrás, yo me estaba perdiendo. Me encontré solo y sin ver nada. El miedo no me dejaba girar la cabeza. La majestuosa sombra me tocó el hombro, y yo sin girarme, sin verla, muerto de miedo, desperté. Me cubrí hasta la cabeza con la sabana, debajo de ella y acurrucado como un bebé, le pedí ayuda al cielo tras prometer que sería bueno a partir de entonces; estaba rogando cuando se encendió la luz de mi habitación, y me hice el dormido inmediatamente. Recibí un beso en la frente y me quedé dormido. Al día siguiente asimilé a mi padre con el beso, pues se levantaba temprano para trabajar, y le pregunté si me dio un beso la noche anterior, su respuesta fue no. Insistí, y repitió que no. Entonces le pregunté a mi madre y repitió la respuesta, no. Hoy no recuerdo que me obsesionara los días siguientes, sí sé que recordaba el sueño perfectamente hasta que lo escribí, y se borró de mi mente.
  11. 11. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 11 Ahora solo sé que existió, y al leerlo no veo sueño ya, me veo a mi escribiendo. SOLEDAD Una vez le pregunté a mi maestro por la soledad: ¿Estás solo? No, estoy con Dios. Y es verdad que no soy religioso, pues no tengo una religión especifica. Y que me escuchas decir a quién me pregunta que dios no existe. Y aunque la respuesta no albergue duda, es un no saber explicar mi pena. Porque a pesar de conocer su existencia no sé dónde está, ni lo veo en ninguna parte. Veo una luz, pero a intermitencias. Se apaga cada vez que muere una persona por hambre, por frío, o como efecto colateral de las guerras. Se vuelve a iluminar cuando de repente, en lo más profundo de mi tortura, cuando el cieno empieza a cubrirme la cabeza...me encuentro con una sonrisa que brilla con la luz de su mirada, mientras ilumina la faz de las líneas de una cara, que, formándose poco a poco, dibujan la divinidad hecha rostro. Es entonces cuando veo lo que veo, cuando siento lo que siento, cuando sin quererlo se escapan un par de lágrimas que caen al suelo con la fuerza de un torrente, intentando hacer surco donde brote la semilla una vez regada por la generosidad. Sus palabras las recuerdo como el evangelio del no credo. MUERTE Otro día pregunté si debía tener miedo a la muerte. No tengas miedo, contestó con rotundidad. Cualquier motivo, hecho, objeto, sujeto, animal y sobrenatural por el cual podamos tener el sufrimiento del miedo existe. El miedo es la falta de un conocimiento, es una ignorancia. Y por mucha sabiduría que se crea tener, sin ver el miedo se está en predisposición a sufrirlo. Verlo es tener la oportunidad de conocer su naturaleza y dejar de sufrir por él, pues éste se desvanece cuando es reconocido. Entonces, ¿pueden ser perdonados mis errores? Si existe una verdad existe un perdón. Si la verdad es absoluta, el perdón también lo es, el perdón debe ser absoluto. La verdad es el conocimiento de un ser consciente, luego la verdad vive. El perdón es el efecto del conocimiento del ser vivo.
  12. 12. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 12 Siéntete perdonado, y te darás cuenta cómo los demás también son perdonados. Cada vez que niegues el perdón a una persona, te lo niegas a ti mismo. Este desconocimiento nubla la verdad hasta no verla, pues si existe un plano superior de vida después de la muerte, ésta está obligada a enseñarnos el camino hacia ella. La presuntuosidad de confiar en tu verdad hace que te sientas mejor en el silencio, en la nada, estarás solo con tu secreto, y posiblemente sabrás quién eres. ¿Y sabré vivir sin vivir? Aprenderás, sí. En realidad, es lo que haces, pues la vida es una farsa, y esta no existe más que en nuestra mente. Si logras vivir en la realidad y comprender la no realidad, conocerás el equilibrio que las relaciona. En tu caso es el yo y las circunstancias. Tú no existes por ti mismo solamente, estás rodeado de otras existencias que te son necesarias para sentirte y reconocerte como eres en la realidad. Estas ligado a todas las existencias como el agua al río, las nubes al cielo, las estrellas al universo...como la naturaleza a la vida y a la muerte. Las circunstancias son vida surgida de sí misma, y convertida en la razón. ¿Y cuál es el propósito? Para hacer conclusión de sí misma y poder perfeccionarse. Y esta respuesta me hizo recordar. Al principio la vida era simple y sencilla, el tiempo y la creación de múltiples formas de vida llevó a la complejidad y su evolución hasta la conversión en verbo. Existió un hombre que se atrevió con el verbo. Ha pasado algún tiempo desde que Jesús sanaba enfermos, daba luz a los vacíos de espíritu, daba de comer a los hambrientos de conocimiento. Tranquilizaba el corazón a los ansiosos de deseos, hacia ver a los que no querían ver y oír a los que no querían escuchar, despertaba a los dormidos y enseñaba vigilia a los despiertos. Y sobre todo perdonar, amar y perdonar, él no hubiese querido dejar de hacerlo, pero se precipitaron los acontecimientos, y en un lapsus del micro espacio y el macro tiempo volvió a tener una luz, esta vez la luz era negra… Se dio cuenta de la micro sutileza de la arrogancia y se presentó la presuntuosidad: "Te proclamas hijo del Padre porque verdaderamente no crees que exista, y si creyeras que existe pensarías que le haces un bien considerarte su Hijo ¿de verdad podrás pensar que Dios te necesitaría a ti en particular?" Jesús sintió llegar el final, se vio vencido... pero al instante dudó, y entonces pensó, y al
  13. 13. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 13 pensar sintió, y con el sentir llegó a conocer, para terminar, viendo. "Si, tienes razón, tal vez he subestimado a quién llamo padre, y tu razonamiento me ha llamado la atención, por lo que pediré perdón". Y pidió perdón, no solo para él, pidió perdón para la humanidad, para todas las personas que se sacrificaban por ser, ser mejores hijos, ser mejores padres, ser mejores amigos, y a la arrogancia de tener una visión positiva de la vida e intentar ser mejor persona. Jesús introdujo la idea del perdón con la generosidad del amor, a la filosofía.
  14. 14. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 14 Sobre El Ser ¿Quién soy? Un objetivo metafísico es el ser ¿quién soy?... el que existe. La existencia de un yo deriva en ser yo absoluto y ser yo relativo. Ser y no ser es la misma cosa cuando se reconocen. El pensamiento transmite el conocimiento desde lo Uno y lo múltiple reconociendo la unión de los opuestos. Primero se observa el yo absoluto como pensamiento: existo luego soy Lo afirmo, y luego lo niego: existir no es ser si no se reconoce. No niego el no ser ni tampoco el ser, sino la existencia del único ser que veo. Negando esta existencia de mí yo observo las partes que componen el yo relativo: el cuerpo, el organismo que conforma la existencia del Ser. En cuanto son observadas, las partes son reconocidas, así como su utilidad. Cada parte de nuestro cuerpo tiene una función y aunque le ponemos nombre ¿tienen un yo?, ¿saben que existen? Sí, sabemos que sería absurdo decir que nuestro yo es el dedo gordo del pie izquierdo, y que cuando nos llaman es él quien se entera y me avisa a mí, el cerebrito. Dividiendo las partes, nuestros órganos, encontraríamos los átomos y partículas que conforman el universo. En ninguna de las partes veo un yo absoluto, ni siquiera el universo parece tener un yo absoluto. Los antiguos enseñan que es la experiencia quien te da la última respuesta. Hay que ser universo para saber si siente o no, y si se reconoce tanto si siente como sino. Siento, y no me reconozco en ninguna de mis partes, ni en la última de mis partículas. ¿Quién soy? Si no soy ninguna de mis partes, soy todas ellas ¿todas ellas son mi yo? Si soy todas ellas, ¿han de tener necesariamente ellas algo de mí?, ¿no? No se puede obtener nada de quien no existe, el no ser es imposible ubicarlo en lugar alguno. Mi existencia física es indudable, la existencia metafísica es la cuestión: ¿Quién reconozco que soy? Cuando reconozco el animal que soy frente a los demás animales, se algo que no saben los demás animales, y ellos no tienen esta preocupación, este interés casi irremediable de saber quién soy además de un nombre. A lo largo de la historia de la filosofía se ha intentado enseñar "el camino” que lleva a la respuesta. Ser un todo para sentir la esencia de lo Uno. Ir comprendiendo las partes que comprenden tu ser para entender su cometido: crear al ser, a ti. Tu cometido ha de estar a la altura de las circunstancias, y decidir con audacia para unir el todo que eres en armonía. El momento, cada momento de armonía es el momento de ser uno y compartirlo con todos. Es un pensamiento universal. ¿Quién soy? Soy tú.
  15. 15. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 15 Somos iguales, estamos compuestos por los mismos átomos y partículas que conforman las estrellas del firmamento. La diferencia solo está en saberlo, averiguarlo, ver el universo como uno y tú ser sus partes unidas.
  16. 16. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 16 Sobre la Hipóstasis Esencia de Ser 1 La hipóstasis es la posibilidad que tiene la eternidad de existir en las personas, haciéndolas participes de la creación. La Hipóstasis en la persona es un estado. La diferencia entre estar en Hipóstasis y un estado parecido es la plena conciencia universal. La Hipóstasis también es sustancia, una sustancia muy particular, pues puede crear energía donde no la hay, pero ha habido antes y ha dejado su rastro. Puede crear vida en la Tierra. Pues ante todo es esencia de ser. En el ser humano, este estado conduce a un camino iniciático. Esta iniciación es única en cada persona. Desde su estado habitual vivirá acontecimientos que serán como pruebas que ha de superar, y estas pruebas no cesan hasta no encontrar el equilibrio, el centro del saber que le lleva a ver la Hipóstasis, pues es un punto de luz en la mente, y ésta la vislumbra en el horizonte. El camino enseña la quietud, y es necesario admitir su existencia para la "iniciación". 2 Las reglas de los seres humanos definen a la persona por su comportamiento y no aclara su situación de estado. Para esto utiliza un concepto: el bien y el mal. Lo inventan para enseñar, y los gobiernos lo utilizan para poner reglas a las personas y no ver su estado. En el estado de una conciencia universal no existe el concepto del bien y el mal. Solo la mente humana es capaz albergar el bien y el mal. Se dogmatiza con la justicia, vinculándola con las leyes judiciales y son las que juzgan conflictos humanos, este es su lugar. En el ámbito de la enseñanza se entiende por qué es más adecuado utilizar el concepto de lo correcto e incorrecto. En la idea de relaciones humanas predomina la intención primera, sería lo correcto. Las segundas intenciones sería lo incorrecto. Mas lo incorrecto no se juzga como bueno o malo, pues no es un delito, es una equivocación. En la educación desde la igualdad de las personas, lo incorrecto sería el aspecto a mejorar en el trayecto hacia lo correcto, sin utilizar la comparación de lo bueno o malo pues lleva a la discriminación, es su idea, llegar a la eliminación, pues elijo uno y desecho el otro. Y contradice la idea universal de la no violencia entre las personas. En lo concerniente a enseñar, cuando a los jóvenes, desde niños, se les enseña comparando sus comportamientos con los de otros, y éstos son definidos como malos, también definen al joven señalado. Por lo que el concepto del bien y el mal, utilizado contra personas, además de enseñar a discriminar, enseña a marginar.
  17. 17. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 17 3 La hipóstasis en el individuo es un estado, el cual entra en un momento concreto de su vida, este momento es provocado por unas circunstancias en concreto y no otras. En segundo término, este estado será despertar de conciencia progresivo. La diferencia entre un individuo en plena hipóstasis y otro el cual siente un estado parecido, estriba en que el primero se implica en el esclarecimiento de los problemas individuales y sociales, mientras el segundo se siente satisfecho de lo feliz que es habiendo reconocido su estabilidad interior. La hipóstasis, antes de ser estado es sustancia, una muy particular pues, es capaz de crear energía donde no la hay, pero ha habido antes y ha dejado su rastro. Lo cierto es que esta hipóstasis suele entrar en acción cuando se le termina la energía al individuo. Una circunstancia en concreto en un individuo es cuando está en el denominado, simbólicamente: pozo oscuro y sin fondo, por lo tanto, sin salida. La hipóstasis es un punto de luz en ese pozo, y se vislumbra al final, por lo que hay que llegar al final para ver la luz clara, el llegar es contactar con la hipóstasis, es encontrarse con la verdadera realidad. Aunque solo es una posibilidad en el tiempo, la realidad ha de ser en el instante. Una vez se ha distinguido el punto de luz, pueden ocurrir dos cosas: La primera que el individuo se dé por satisfecho, siendo posible salir de la oscuridad en la que se haya sumergido; esta satisfacción suele convertirse en euforia, dando por concluida la causa que le retiene en la oscuridad. La segunda cosa que puede ocurrir es la atracción de la luz. Es este instante donde la sustancia crea energía inmediata. Aquí los motivos por los que el individuo se encuentra en la oscuridad son diferentes, no hay desesperación por salir del estado, y la luz se convierte en la posibilidad que ha estado buscando para reencontrarse consigo mismo, puede ser el encuentro con la eternidad. Lo que sucede al individuo entonces es lo que podríamos llamar una realización personal y gradual en el tiempo, pues en el momento inmediato es una experiencia mística. Ésta es concebida por una serie de relaciones (y una relación directa) que le indican el camino de la realización como persona, la consecuencia es la implicación de ayudar a los demás, es un agradecimiento instintivo, sale del corazón: puedo y quiero ayudar a los demás. Es una visión universal la adquirida. La hipóstasis se convierte entonces en conocimiento, y aquí puede entrar un inconveniente, éste estriba en reconocer o no que la sabiduría adquirida no es suya, por ser tan inteligente, sino que es revelada y no le pertenece a él únicamente, sino que es patrimonio de la especie, y su naturaleza. La mente adquiere una nueva dimensión, y lo que antes parecía pura imaginación, ahora es realidad, pero solo la persona que mantiene la humildad en su ser podrá diferenciar la realidad de la imaginación.
  18. 18. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 18 El efecto contrario producirá confusión mental, nada será ya lo que parece, porque nada sabrá explicar con la palabra, la obsesión por la explicación puede no tener fin alguno. 4 Dirigirse hacia la luz es adentrarse en lo desconocido, y no hay marcha atrás. Si se desfallece y bajan las defensas se tenderá a dudar, y es en la duda donde está la confusión, después de cada duda viene una elección, es el error o el acierto, la confusión o la claridad. El lenguaje del corazón indica el camino entonces, y no tiene perdida. La hipóstasis no es una enfermedad en el individuo, todo lo contrario, es la esperanza del ser, ¿ser qué?, ser luz, Ser despierto. Inevitablemente para entender la luz hemos de sentirnos despiertos, decirnos unos a otros que es verdad, contar nuestro secreto, hablar sobre nuestra vida interior-espiritual, y reconoceremos que esta vida que está dentro de nosotros necesita salir fuera, conectar para por fin ser y estar, es la verdadera realidad de las personas, y las personas el lugar de la verdadera realidad, la Hipóstasis.
  19. 19. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 19 Condición: SER La razón de ser No puedo decir ahora que solo sé que no se nada. Porque, sí sé lo que no sé. Este instinto del saber busca lo mismo saber, su contrario es lo primero que se encuentra en la búsqueda. Es el encuentro o acontecimiento de averiguar lo que no se sabe. El Saber siempre busca el lado positivo en el acontecimiento de Encontrar. Para hablar de Ser ha de quedar establecido que se dejará de nombrar la palabra, en cuanto se conozca su estadio en la oración. Así en un primer término habrá de nombrarse ésta una y las veces que sean hasta encontrar el ser en algún lugar. Ser es ahora un Lugar. Un saber. Todo lo que existe tiene un lugar. Sobre los filósofos. La filosofía enseña el lenguaje de nuestra mente. El filósofo enseña el entendimiento de ese lenguaje. Dentro de la palabra enseña dialéctica. No cualquier dialéctica, la dialéctica filosófica, estudiadora del saber. Esta Dialéctica no solo une y coordina las palabras por su sonido. También une y coordina las palabras a través de la luz. Tanto el sonido como la luz desarrollan un Tiempo. Por ende, el tiempo se desarrolla en la unión “del sonido y de la luz. Esto es un acontecimiento en el tiempo. Un Acontecimiento en el tiempo lo constituyen como tres elementos unidos. La unión en el tiempo de 3 elementos es un Acontecimiento. La Dialéctica es la encargada de resolver las cuestiones de la palabra: Ver más allá de la palabra. Es la Creación del universo. Cuando entiendes la palabra se entiende la necesidad. A ésta la define el deber de la decisión, porque al final le toca a la palabra decidir. Y es el sonido el primero que puede llegar a la luz de todos los elementos primeros. Este Universo tiene vida. Por lo que la vida tiene un mínimo de 3 Elementos Principales. -Un primer elemento que sabemos que no es nada, pero es inamovible; y entendemos su quietud. -Otro elemento es totalmente inquieto en su principio. -Estos dos principios unidos, es y son el Lugar. -Del lugar se obtiene un saber estar, ser estar. El lugar de encuentro y de unión a la vez, entre ellos, es lo que define este Lugar, y el aspecto que lo ocupa.
  20. 20. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 20 Sobre Pitágoras El universo de las formas Lo que Pitágoras quiso enseñar en el fondo era un conocimiento ancestral y lo hizo a través de la Geometría en su medida. Y aprovechó para enseñar filosofía. La filosofía enseña el lenguaje de nuestra mente. El filósofo enseña el entendimiento de ese lenguaje de las palabras. Dentro de la palabra enseña dialéctica. No cualquier dialéctica, la dialéctica filosófica. Ésta enseña a ver, además de lo lógico, que sería escuchar. Esta Dialéctica no solo une y coordina las palabras por su sonido. También une y coordina las palabras a través de su luz. Tanto el sonido como la Luz desarrollan un tiempo. Por ende, el Tiempo se desarrolla en la unión del sonido y de la luz. La Unión del tiempo la explica Pitágoras en el mundo de las formas. La primera figura que se podía realizar con los mínimos elementos era el triángulo. Sumando a este un lado se podría abrir el triángulo hasta el infinito de lados siempre que los lados se alargasen en línea recta. En ese supuesto se necesitaría un espacio infinito. Y justo para explicar esto mismo, un punto en el espacio, creó un método para enseñar una dialéctica filosófica que debatiese el ser, que enseñaba a través del círculo. Y el SER es debatido y constatada su existencia, nace la Ciencia Filosófica y los maestros que la enseñan. El estudio de la física, con sus demostraciones, tiene una clara visión de la materia, como objeto y como forma. Y empieza a utilizar energía mecánica para mover la materia que hasta entonces parecía imposible de mover. Tan clara que está recogida en la ley general del universo. Cuando rompen un punto sólido del universo hasta la extenuación encuentran energía, la seleccionan y encuentran alguna de las principales que rigen el universo. Nace la fórmula de la energía. La energía es el campo que produce la materia en movimiento. A partir del estudio de la energía las matemáticas convencionales no eran suficientes. Hubo de dar un giro atrás en el tiempo y volver a escuchar a los filósofos, de esta unión nace la metafísica. Los griegos escribieron grandes tratados, mas es Platón su máximo exponente con su teoría de Las Ideas. Las generaciones llamadas neoplatónicas transmitieron después este conocimiento, La Hipóstasis. Y entonces sí, con nuevas ecuaciones que den supuestos en fórmulas matemáticas se consigue atravesar la energía. Y hay más materia. ¿Encuentran lo que buscan? Si encuentran, el universo. Con los últimos conocimientos la física, ahora que ven a través de la energía, no encuentra el último eslabón de la materia, se le resiste a la física, a pesar de saber dónde buscar... en la fuerza de la gravedad; esta es la misma fuerza que también se le resiste a la mecánica cuántica, y no quiere unirse a las otras 3 fuerzas, primigenias asociadas.
  21. 21. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 21 Si ser Lo UNO es ser también invisible, como quedó constatado en el pasado, si se llega a él, la prueba de que está es que no está. ¿Será eso lo que le pasa al gravitón? Si fuese así ¿cambiaría la forma de pensar sobre Lo UNO?, ¿o se le llamaría gravitón a Lo UNO? Reconozco lo absurdo de la cuestión. Pero es el infinito el que lleva de cabeza a la física de antes y a la física de ahora. El estudio de la física ha llegado casi a la perfección en el conocimiento de la materia, ese punto en el universo, pero es conocer la formula del infinito la que hace viajar en el tiempo, y lo saben los físicos y metafísicos. Y también saben dónde buscar, los números primos (Euclides). Las matemáticas convencionales no entienden estos números, y a la vez los tienen localizados perfectamente. El estudio de la Hipóstasis de Platón y Pitágoras conjunta, demuestra que la mente humana ve el universo entero como una idea, y es tan real como lo que está viendo. Si todo tiene forma todo tiene un lugar, quien no tenga Forma buscará una para ir al Lugar.
  22. 22. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 22 TEORIA DE LA HIPOSTASIS 1 Después del primer Big Bang, la primera partícula que en línea recta se separó de la luz provocada se paró. Toda la materia creada que posteriormente pasó por ese meridiano fue absorbida por el punto que permanecía inmóvil. Y todas las líneas rectas se curvaron Aconteció una serie de nuevos Big Bang cuyo objetivo era minimizar la cantidad de materia unida en bloque que explosionaban al llegar al lugar de la quietud. Este extremo llevó a la creación de un universo compacto donde coexisten las partículas y las asociaciones de éstas. 2 Sabemos dónde ha llegado las asociaciones de partículas, en la materia inerte y en la viva. Y conocemos sus movimientos, a excepción del último y el primer movimiento exacto. ¿Qué sabemos sobre este primer o último movimiento, según se vea, de esa primera partícula perdida? Sabemos que existe, y que de la misma manera que se demuestra su inmovilidad se demuestra su movilidad a través de su aspecto, y es su aspecto quien nos confirma que necesita un lugar. La teoría de la Hipóstasis dice que, cuando ésta primera partícula se paró no pudo asumir la constante fuerza que colisionó con ella. Y no pudo absorber tal cantidad de materia en su círculo vital. A ésta la rechazó todo lo que pudo después de absorberla. Cuando se creó la serie de nuevos Bien Bang el aspecto de la primera partícula escapaba del lugar en el interior de las fuerzas asociadas que escapaban después de las explosiones. Y se creó el Universo. 3 Desde entonces el aspecto de la primera partícula vaga por el universo a través de la luz y en compañía de las primeras 3 fuerzas asociadas que rigen este universo. Busca un lugar. El lugar de su ser. Si en un lugar del Universo se planta una partícula y se crea una partícula asociada capaz de hacer de espejo con la luz y pararla (que le rebote y no la destruya), en este punto del universo el tiempo plantará y creara la misma semilla que define el aspecto de lo UNO y la primera partícula, la Hipóstasis. Es el Ser y la esencia de ser. Esta acción se repetirá hasta que la luz y el sonido vuelvan a llegar al punto exacto donde se paró la primera partícula.
  23. 23. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 23 Sobre Lo Uno y la partícula El concepto es un conjunto de mínimo 3 elementos; es la unidad que enlaza los pensamientos dentro de la IDEA. 1- Lo UNO y partícula 3- LA TRINIDAD - ASOCIACIÓN 4- EL OBJETO 5- LA IDEA 6- LA UNIÓN 7- EL RECONOCIMIENTO 8- EL RETORNO 9- LA RECONCILIACIÓN 0- EL TIEMPO 1 Lo UNO y la partícula son de la misma condición. Existe un ser primero y ese ser existe. El uno más la TRINIDAD es cuatro, mas solo son dos. La trinidad suma 1 hacia delante y resta 2 hacia atrás. Si un concepto tiene como mínimo 3 elementos, el objeto en cuestión sería el número 4. El cuarto elemento es El OBJETO. 2 Es la reunión mínima de 3 elementos la que hacen posible la TRINIDAD…el hecho...lo siguiente. También enlaza sucesos. Su relación está en el tiempo, pues es quien dispone de todas las posibilidades en el mundo dual de las formas, la masa y el espacio. La fuerza primigenia, la única a la que se le puede llamar principio, descansa en el momento de ser creación; en el momento de crear descansa, ¿para crear qué? La asociación. 3 El aspecto de Lo UNO (la fuerza) convertido en movimiento es la paz que lleva al descanso. El TIEMPO. Es el numero 0 porque equilibra los diferentes estados que adquiere el tiempo en la fuerza de Lo UNO mientras descansa éste. Este aspecto del movimiento lo aprovecha la TRINIDAD para materializar la partícula en luz. Y el OBJETO tiene la posibilidad de vislumbrar la IDEA. 4 En su momento y tocado por el instante el OBJETO tendrá su propia fuerza primigenia que, parando el tiempo cree el suyo propio cambiando su velocidad. Lo UNO crea un ente que lo reconozca, éste para reconocerlo crea un nuevo elemento capaz de conocer al UNO, reconociéndose a sí mismo. Cuando esto ocurre todo vuelve a su origen.
  24. 24. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 24 Trinidad y Asociación La Hipóstasis es la esencia del ser, la energía de la luz pura. Es la fuerza interior en el ser vivo, su verdadera realidad. 1- Lo UNO y partícula 3- LA TRINIDAD y asociación 4- EL OBJETO 5- LA IDEA 6- LA UNIÓN 7- EL RECONOCIMIENTO 8- EL RETORNO 9- LA RECONCILIACIÓN 0- EL TIEMPO 1 La vida, no se puede alimentar a sí misma, depende de un ser vivo para alimentarse. De este hecho nace la semilla, para crear el alimento de la vida. En el mundo de los detalles todo pasa por elegir la pregunta cual sea, que la respuesta empezará siempre por negación o afirmación, en este sentido todos los detalles son un SI o un NO; es la eterna lucha que crea la rueda y donde domina la ley de causa y efecto en el mundo de los detalles. Solo la cohesión (interacción hacia el equilibrio) de los contrarios termina con la cuestión, y entonces la TRINIDAD obtiene la semilla. Lo UNO, mientras, descansa. 2 La TRINIDAD en el instante, salta la chispa que despierta la conciencia del principio primigenio, que descansa en un momento y lugar perteneciente a la eternidad. Falta saber el lugar. Lo UNO es; es sin ser estar. El lugar es el elegido por la semilla. Y en ese espacio se depositará la semilla de la que brotará el alimento de la partícula. El OBJETO. 3 De nuevo se repiten los pasos, esta vez para procrear. Y se suceden a través de los pasos con número 5, 6 y 7. Es el 7 quien cierra el círculo de esta nueva asociación, el reconocimiento de su existencia y la IDEA. Ésta vagará primero por el mundo de los detalles, los entresijos de la ley de causa y efecto, hasta que el objeto se una a la idea y obtengan mutuamente RECONOCIMIENTO con la UNIÓN. Esta trinidad (5, 6 y 7) crea el eterno RETORNO (8), y la procreación alimentará el OBJETO con motivo de evolucionar hacia SUJETO, un ente que pueda ser y estar a la vez. La nueva trinidad es ahora VIDA y el nuevo SUJETO es un ser vivo. La partícula ha encontrado asociación. 4
  25. 25. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 25 La fuerza primigenia, el UNO, solo necesita un instante, para efectuar la RECONCILIACIÓN con su ser: La Hipóstasis. Este es el último de los pasos, el 9. Y todo estará listo para que la luz del principio sea reconocida por la Hipóstasis. Vendrá el descanso, asignado al número cero. Cuando despierte, la LUZ habrá llegado al lugar. Observación: El numero 2 son los opuestos que utiliza el número 3 para existir como concepto y crear una asociación.
  26. 26. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 26 Sobre el aspecto...de dios. Dios y el vagabundo 1 El aspecto que mejor define al dios es el de vagabundo. Va de aquí para allá sin preocuparse dónde, y cuando quiere se queda en un lugar el tiempo que quiera, hasta que decida volver a viajar donde le lleve el viento. Su cualidad humana es el poder de decisión. Cuando una persona no puede elegir, por norma se vuelve inquieta. La forma en que viaja este aspecto tiene idea de suspiro. Como si invocaras al aire para luego soltarlo todo junto. La idea de la respiración. Dios en la quietud creó a la energía, para liberarla después. Nació la primera idea. Primero la unió y solidificó y la energía, una vez asociada, se fue convirtiendo en masa. Cuando ésta se multiplicó hasta el infinito la liberó hasta el lugar de la lejanía que, dentro del infinito, se escuchó por último el suspiro de dios. 2 Esta idea se materializó liberando energía al espacio abierto encubierta en la masa, y la hizo sólida en su conjunto, masa y energía. La idea llevada a término creó la materia y un lugar en el infinito donde estar. La energía hace que la masa siga el movimiento exacto que le corresponde en el espacio infinito. La energía sigue a la luz, y dirige a la materia hacia la dirección de la luz. La materia tomará el hábito de viajar todo el tiempo. Va hacia la luz, la luz que le dicta su interior, pues es quien tiene la información. La materia no ve la luz por sí misma, pero la tiene, el tener dominará su inquietud, y éste será su aspecto, la inquietud de la materia como masa en movimiento hasta el infinito. Es el aspecto contrario de dios, pues él es, cuando está quieto. El lugar donde la materia lograba estabilizar su velocidad, lo encontraba idóneo la energía para procrear. Y unía más energía a la masa que se iba equilibrando, creando materia con una nueva masa, sin perder su aspecto asociativo. Es la asociación quien tiene la idea del suspiro, y en asociación se realiza a través de la respiración, que es el proceso que recrea el suspiro. Con este método la energía del suspiro viajará por el espacio en la materia y su masa, y encontrará la luz con el tiempo. 3 En el tiempo la nueva materia da con el lugar donde puede volver a equilibrar más su velocidad idónea para que la energía de su interior vuelva a realizar su idea. Y surge un lugar con espacio propio dentro del espacio infinito. Dentro de este lugar, el nuevo espacio, la materia encuentra su quietud interior. Este instante, este primer encuentro con la realidad crea la eternidad del momento y del lugar, y se hace divina en la idea de crear que tiene la energía, que definiría el aspecto quieto e infinito de dios, de la luz y sus mil formas de viajar. Y el aspecto de la luz será la atracción en el tiempo.
  27. 27. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 27 Esta bola de fuego que es un punto de luz en el espacio infinito, atrae a otras que tienen una velocidad capaz de encontrar el equilibrio, y se mueven en esa dirección cuando distinguen la luz entre los ecos del sonido provocado por el suspiro. El sonido infinito de un suspiro, es un grito en el tiempo. Conforme llegan al centro de la luz, la energía consume la materia para luego expulsarla y continúe la masa su viaje al espacio con energía. Y recrea la acción primera del suspiro. 4 Y así la idea de dios materializada en energía, masa, y su conjunto, viaja por el espacio para reencontrarse ésta, la idea, con el pensamiento divino de la creación. (Entender divinidad como los 3 aspectos principales de la idea). Cuando llega al lugar primero de la creación del suspiro, llega con el ejercicio de respiración aprehendido. Con la respiración se controla el suspiro, y su fuerza. Dios no creará más energía de la que necesita. Así, la energía no creará más masa de la que necesita. Como ya había una energía, asociada con tres de sus aspectos más importantes que era su idea principal, no tuvo necesidad de crear más energía nueva, ahora pretendería él viajar con su aspecto como energía. 5 En su siguiente creación, la energía creó una masa que se uniese en materia, con la cualidad que al equilibrarse en el espacio esta materia no expulsase masa con energía sino energía sola, sin masa aparente. Es el lugar perfecto para que dios viaje y esté quieto a la vez, por lo que su idea adquirirá el don de ver. Don que adquirirá la materia en la que viaja. Este don, significará para la materia el recuerdo que le dejará el viaje, y el porqué del espacio infinito aún sin ser necesario. El espacio infinito es para ver mejor un espacio en concreto. El recuerdo es lo que ha visto en un momento preciso. El lugar perfecto donde viaja dios, está ocupado por una materia que multiplica su masa y energía. En esta multiplicación nace una materia con el recuerdo de la creación de la luz. Y le dará vida a la multiplicación también. Esta vida, tendrá el mismo aspecto de dios, en cuanto a la creación a través de la respiración, que diferenciará de la simple suspiración, con la expiración e inspiración. En este proceso, cada siete movimientos completos hacen un Suspiro. 6 Y este lugar, donde todo es materia y fuerza, adquirirá el poder de hacer respirar y unir en el suspiro la fuerza en la materia, y que por sí sola se desmorone y se diluya en la fuerza que no tiene, pues ya no saldrá del lugar. Y el lugar adquirirá el poder de creación y decisión cuando están unidos en la erosión que provoca la inquietud de la materia sólida en el constante movimiento de sus partes. El arte de respirar, dominado por la materia y su fuerza, logrará reunir los elementos para la vida: Aire, fuego, agua, tierra, y el éter que es la sustancia elemental del universo.
  28. 28. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 28 Serán los cinco aspectos principales que definen el lugar que traslada a dios y la naturaleza de su aspecto. El lugar tiene la misma forma que una bola de fuego, pero esta está en su interior, y no se ve desde el exterior, por lo que no tiene luz a simple vista y en un principio. La vida dará color al lugar, su luz serán sus colores, estos son los que identifican el lugar desde el exterior, y lo diferencia del resto. 7 El aspecto vagabundo de dios lo adquirirá la vida con el movimiento, a través del proceso del parar y volverse a parar mientras la vida se mueve, evoluciona en la creación del ser vivo. La evolución será la razón. La misión de la vida es crear un ser que tenga la condición de la quietud, y sea objeto de estar, definición de desear ser persona, Hipóstasis. A través de la respiración, la vida crea un Suspiro que mueve hacia delante, la quietud viaja con la fuerza creada, hasta que ésta pierde su impulso, se para, entre los lapsos existentes cada final y principio de la respiración, la quietud da sentido al lugar. Donde hay quietud no hay inquietud, y viceversa. Y, sin embargo, conviven. La virtud de la vida es la convivencia de los seres vivos, en el lugar. Esta virtud, la vida, la hereda de la asociación. Y el ser vivo adquiere su fuerza en la quietud. Y con ésta tiene la posibilidad de ver más allá de la simple vida, su evolución. Esta evolución se la sugiere el recuerdo. La unión de ver y el recuerdo crean la idea, es el encuentro con la Hipóstasis. Y al ser vivo que adquiría el sentido de pararse y asociarse, la idea le proporcionaba la sustancia que crea el instinto. Y el Instinto, en el instante, es ser y estar. El Ser es un ser quieto, el lugar es un lugar quieto, la hipóstasis es esta unión en un Ser Vivo, y, por ende, el ser y su especie. Se vislumbra una conciencia, y será universal. Cuando los seres vivos poblaron el lugar tenían esta condición de relación, por lo que cuando un miembro de una especie tenía el Instinto se transmitía a todos los de su especie con los que se relacionaba. El instinto lleva el reconocimiento, y la asociación también, en el reconocimiento está el arte de entender. La razón será su creación. 8 La razón evolucionará en el recuerdo. El recuerdo creó conciencia de realizar, y este instinto lo adquiriría el ser capaz de hacer. Este hecho crea la idea de saber parar. Esta idea, en la quietud, es un sueño, es la idea virtual de cómo se realizará la explicación de lo ocurrido en el instante. Esta idea provoca el deseo de mejorar su explicación al ser y tener. Empieza a ver con más nitidez el sueño, empieza a reconocer el pensamiento. Y lo entiende en su realización. 9
  29. 29. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 29 El primer suspiro se materializó en el ser vivo a través del reconocimiento de éste como elemento primordial de la vida. Un pensamiento es un reconocimiento, y, por ende, un conocimiento instantáneo. A este pensamiento le atrae la asociación con lo diferente. Y al realizar esta idea crea un pensamiento contrario a la inquietud, la quietud. Los primeros seres vivos adquirieron esta condición no dual, el sonido y la luz, el ver y el escuchar. En la línea práctica de este saber y conocimiento, nació la observación diferente entre los que se fijaban más en la luz y los que lo hacían en el sonido. La observación de la luz, el ver, se realizaba dentro de la quietud como condición. La condición del sonido seria la inquietud en el mover y la quietud en el escuchar, pues provoca movimientos sin acordes precisos en un principio, para al final conseguir equilibrar el sonido en acordes unidos que tengan juntos relación de quietud, el movimiento último del proceso. El final de su relación, será el silencio que produce la quietud después del suspiro. El suspiro es el grito que habla a la luz cuando ve ésta.
  30. 30. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 30 El TIEMPO Y LOS PRIMOS GEMELOS Si el tiempo, y lo que a él le acontece, se ve en una línea recta, podemos medir con números el tiempo y lo que acontece. El tiempo lineal se mide haciendo 10 particiones, a saber: 1234567890 Y a través de las matemáticas medimos la línea y con la geometría se puede ver más allá del punto medido en el espacio para seguir midiendo hasta el infinito. A los acontecimientos que ocurren en el tiempo se les da el trato de sucesos; un punto del tiempo donde varios sucesos acontecen es un acontecimiento: unión de sucesos. Estos sucesos son repetitivos en nuestra realidad, no se podrían ver en una línea recta, en nuestra realidad esta línea imaginaria termina encontrándose y formando un círculo. La misma fuerza que les hace girar les induce a seguir girando todo su tiempo. El tiempo lineal se ha convertido en redondo cuando queremos medir los acontecimientos. Porque se curva para reencontrarse cada vez que dos líneas se cruzan en un punto. Los números de veces que se da este acontecimiento desde la creación del universo quedan recogidos en los números primos y el conjunto de acontecimientos están recogidos en los números primos gemelos. Estudiando los primos gemelos se puede averiguar el momento exacto del acontecimiento de la vida y en cuantos lugares se desarrolló. Hoy nos diría cuántas vidas desarrolladas quedan en el universo y si tienen un lugar preciso. LOS NÚMEROS PRIMOS GEMELOS TRATADOS COMO UNO. 1 En esta teoría el numero 2 no existe más que como ilusión, si dejan de ser ilusión se unen, se suman entre ellos y se multiplican, es el mundo de los detalles. El tiempo existente entre números primos podemos medirla con matemáticas convencionales, pero no sirven para ver su relación, solo las parejas de primos gemelos tienen relación: Un mismo espacio de tiempo entre ellos mismos. Ver esta relación en el espacio sería la manera de ver todos los acontecimientos existentes hasta el infinito como partes de números enteros asociados, estas partes serían los primos gemelos. Los números primos son acontecimientos, los primos gemelos suman los acontecimientos. Es esta nueva forma de sumar la que encuentra secuencia en los números resultantes. 2 En el espacio infinito no es un punto, es un cuanto, de tiempo, y nos dice las coordenadas de un punto en el infinito, si existen primos gemelos que relacionen estas coordenadas en el tiempo. En la nueva forma de sumar, los primeros 10 números pasan a ser 9. Así: 134567890. El dos no existe, aunque es. Es el proceso infinito de sumar. El numero 1 está implícito en los impares y el 2 en los pares, su unión crea el tiempo y lo hace infinito a través de las matemáticas.
  31. 31. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 31 3 La fórmula para viajar al lugar del tiempo es eliminando uno de estos dos números, y las matemáticas dijeron que solo podía ser el 2. Pitágoras fue el primero en enunciarlo en sus matemáticas. Si dividimos éstos 9 números: 5 impares, 3 pares, y el 0 representaría la unidad. El que los impares tengan más peso que los pares hace que el tiempo se detenga un instante en el infinito, suficiente para desestabilizarlo. Es este instante quien tiene frecuencia matemática en los números primos gemelos. Para probar esta teoría hay que estudiar los primos gemelos. 4 Una fórmula es sumar los números primos gemelos entre ellos y formular un numero binario (0 o 1). Estos números se sumarán cada 10 particiones, y el resultado será parte de 10 números que se sumaran entre ellos hasta dar un resultado menor de diez, este número corresponderá los primos gemelos encontrados en los 1000 primeros números. Ejemplo: 41+43=84=12=3, si da número primo adquiere el valor de 1 11+13=24=6, el valor de 0 si no lo es. Después hay que ver su secuencia lineal en el tiempo. Un número resultante de 10 particiones, sus números son resultado de las primeras 10 particiones, donde nacen los números binarios 0 y 1. Empezar desde el valor 0 al 1000 y como primer número primo el 3. 1000 dividido entre 10. Cada 100 resultará un número de la suma de sus números binarios positivos. Para comprobar esta teoría encontré un programa en internet, buscador de números primos. Con este programa comprobé el siguiente capítulo. Mi sorpresa fue cuando descubrí secuencia en los primeros 3 mil números, 2-4-8, esto hace que sea publicable. Si los resultados hubiesen sido otros, tal vez la decisión de publicar también sería otra. La 1ª secuencia 1000: 3112112000 = 11 = 2 Secuencia segundos mil: 2012202112 = 13 = 4 Tercera secuencia: 021301100 = 8 Primeras Parejas de primos: 1ª secuencia: HIPÓSTASIS Primeros 100: 5+7=12= 3 SI 1 1 lo UNO 11+13= 24 6 NO 0 17+19=36= 9 NO 0 29+31=60= 6 NO 0 41+43=84=12= 3 SI 1 3 TRINIDAD 59+61=120= 3 SI 1 4 OBJETO 71+73=144= 9 NO 0 7 parejas 3 Tres números primos, ... conjunto.
  32. 32. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 32 Siguientes 100 101+103=204= 6 NO 0 107+109=216= 9 NO 0 149+151=300= 3 SI 1 5 IDEA 179+181=360= 9 NO 0 197+199=396=18= 9 NO 0 5 parejas 1 Un numero primo, ...unidad. Siguientes 100 227+229=456=15= 6 NO 0 239+241=480=12= 3 SI 1 6 UNIÓN 269+271=540= 9 NO 0 281+283=564=15= 6 NO 0 4 parejas 1 Un número primo, ...forma. Siguientes 100 311+313=624=12= 3 SI 1 347+349=696=21= 3 SI 1 2 parejas 2 Un par que se reconocen como formas Siguientes 100 419+421=840=12= 3 SI 1 7 RECONOCIMIENTO 431+433=864=18= 9 NO 0 461+463=924=15= 6 NO 0 3 parejas 1 Un número primo multiplica La forma. Siguientes 100 521+523=1044= 9 NO 0 599+601=1200= 3 SI 1 8 RETORNO 1 o 2 parejas? ¿Una y media? 1 Una paradoja en el tiempo, el principio no encuentra el final sin volver a empezar. El objeto multiplicado toma direcciones distintas Siguientes 100 617+619=1236=12= 3 SI 1 9 RECONCILIACIÓN 641+643=1284=15= 6 NO 0 659+651=1310= 5 SI 1 0 DESCANSO 3 parejas 2 Una novedad, un numero primo entero, reconocida la forma el OBJETO adquirirá la inmovilidad en un lugar determinado.
  33. 33. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 33 El Aliento y el Suspiro del universo No fue fácil terminar la idea primera de la inspiración y describirla lo más legible posible. Incluida su geometría. Dibujar dicha construcción, al principio lo veía negro, tardé meses en dibujar el viaje de una partícula que escapa de su entorno. Y efectivamente se vislumbra un espacio por el que salir, justo al lado de su propio entorno, el primer círculo. Sinceramente, la primera vez que vi el dibujo terminado, pensé en una cámara fotográfica réflex. Otra razón para publicarla. Geometría de la Hipóstasis La relatividad no habla solo de objetos iguales, también de la relación entre desiguales. Las relaciones entre partículas son claras, siempre gana una y se rompe o fusiona la otra. La relatividad en la vida puede ir más allá y ver que ocurre con lo uno cuando se ha estudiado al otro. 1 Entre la línea creada por dos puntos en el universo existe la Hipóstasis, Y está en un punto de presión que iguala a los otros puntos de los extremos en fuerza. Al estar estos puntos en paralelo mediante una recta, la hipóstasis crea un círculo haciendo girar los extremos sobre ella, esto lo haría presionando en el centro de la línea. 2 La hipóstasis se colocaría en un punto de la circunferencia quieto, haciendo un movimiento recto. Cuando los dos puntos vuelvan al punto de la circunferencia que está quieto, cada uno se convertirá en una “fuerza en movimiento”; una que pasará por el interior de la circunferencia, y otra fuerza que pasará por el exterior. En el interior se formará un caos que el tiempo equilibrará hasta desintegrarse el círculo creado por los 3 primeros puntos. El caos es la procreación, solo la sutileza creada de la materia podrá escapar del círculo, cuando ésta esté en línea con el punto quieto. La fuerza exterior será su escape. 3 La fuerza que se escapa por el exterior hace una línea recta en diagonal con el punto quieto. Y crea una línea 4 veces el radio de la circunferencia creada, el radio es el movimiento. 4 En su proyección crea una partícula que se pare al final de la nueva línea recta, que será 4 veces el radio de la primera circunferencia. Las partículas que le siguen se desviaran a su paso, creando dos líneas rectas opuestas pero iguales. Y volverán a buscarse en sus diagonales y formar un cuadrado.
  34. 34. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 34 5 Y el recorrido de estas dos nuevas líneas formaran otro cuadrado reflejo del anterior, la diferencia será que su fuerza motriz estará en la diagonal de la anterior intersección, el lugar que une el primer cuadrado su fuerza. Su radio es la tercera parte que el formado por el círculo del primer cuadrado. El círculo formado por el primer cuadrado tiene el radio la mitad más grande que el primer círculo, el creado por la “hipóstasis”. Los giros crean campos circulares que impiden que se escape la energía. En un punto de las líneas que hacen el cubo habrá una partícula quieta que permita salir energía de su centro cuando exista exceso, estará en línea con la diagonal salida del círculo de la hipóstasis. 6 Una vez lleno el cubo, el aspecto de la partícula quieta escapará por el punto débil que primero ceda de los cuatro puntos que forman un rectángulo. Hay 4 puntos débiles, los forman los vértices de los cuadrados que están a ambos lados de la línea recta en diagonal. 7 Si trazamos una circunferencia, tomando como centro la segunda partícula quieta (el primer punto de intersección paralelo al primer punto con el que comenzó el cubo y que hace una línea en la diagonal del primer cuadrado creado), esta circunferencia elimina de su espacio dos de los cuatro puntos del rectángulo. Estos serán los puntos débiles o liberados por los que tiene oportunidad de salir una partícula quieta a través de su aspecto. El radio de esta circunferencia es la mitad de la diagonal de un cuadrado de los ya descritos. 8 La energía liberada de los vértices del primer cuadrado, en cualquiera de sus formas, será absorbida por el circulo formado en primera instancia. Su referencia será la diagonal que sale de él. 9 Las dos líneas se cruzarán en la mitad de la línea diagonal que une el primer cuadrado y el círculo primero que ahora las absorbe. Estas líneas miden 4 veces el radio de la primera circunferencia creada. 10 Y hay que seguir las líneas de intersección desde este nuevo cruce y formar un cono de luz tomando como eje el centro del primer círculo. La medida de su radio crea un cuadrado, y la diagonal de este el otro eje que formará un triángulo isósceles. Se vislumbrará el lugar por el que finalmente se puede liberar energía de un centro lleno de materia, las partículas que se escapan formaran el alimento del nuevo universo que se creará.
  35. 35. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 35
  36. 36. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 36 Sobre la gravedad Ayer un amigo, Pepe, me dice: “ ¿Tú no sabes que la luz se curva? Se me iluminó una neurona y me puse a pensar. Las investigaciones científicas van dirigidas a unificar las fuerzas conocidas, a saber, eléctrico, magnético, nuclear (fuerte y débil) y la gravedad, esta última es la que no logran unificar con las otras tres. Pensando en las razones de los físicos clásicos llegué a pensar que era inútil o imposible que esa línea de investigación de resultado, pues la formula dice que son de diferente naturaleza las tres fuerzas de la de la gravedad, tanto unidas como por separado. Pero..., si el universo funciona como uno, sí ha de tener su propia gravedad. La cuestión es si la fuerza de la gravedad tiene una única unidad de medición, o ésta varía según su fuerza o velocidad. El gravitón ¿tiene siempre el mismo tamaño? Si la fuerza es el mismo objeto que atrae, su medición sería la de la misma materia que conforma el objeto, no se podría encontrar la fuerza porque no es más que un cúmulo de circunstancias, las que forman el objeto y sin las cuales no se produciría la atracción, en el momento que un objeto con más poder de atracción invada su círculo vital será aniquilada la fuerza, se desintegrará si se rompe el objeto. La gravedad es una fuerza individual, por lo tanto, efímera e imposible de encontrar, no se rige por la materia pues ella es la propia materia. La misma materia que puede hacer que un objeto caiga más lento o rápido según la densidad de su espacio. Está en perpetuo cambio la gravedad, tiene la misma velocidad con la que se corrompe el objeto, que es la inercia de la materia: Crear y destruir. Después de esto me pregunté ¿se curva la luz por la gravedad del universo? Pepe me dijo que estaba bien por hoy pero que mañana hay que madrugar, me dejó solo con el marrón... pero eso es otra historia.
  37. 37. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 37 Sobre la Casualidad La casualidad bien pudiese ser nada, puesto que de la nâda nace, mas, lejos está de ello la Casualidad. Sin más decir que, entre ella y la Nâda hay causalidad, la fuerza que mueve a ésta, la velocidad, el tiempo, el espacio, la necesidad, el momento, la posibilidad, la eternidad. ¿Y todo para ser... nada? Con la Casualidad la Eternidad tiene la posibilidad en el instante del momento, y la necesidad en el espacio – tiempo que mueve con fuerza la causalidad de la nâda. Casualidad no es nada, Casualidad es Hipóstasis. Hipóstasis es sustancia primigenia, porque viene de la eternidad. La Casualidad ha estado siempre, desde el principio, justo después del primer momento. ¿Qué gana la Eternidad con la Casualidad? Hacer eterno el momento, y es en ese momento donde el instante de la causalidad de la Casualidad, hace constancia de la eternidad. Y dejará rastro, evidencias. Momento, instante, hipóstasis. En el momento que la Hipóstasis entra en el tiempo, nace la Eternidad. La Casualidad es pues la sala de operaciones, el lugar de reunión del Ser y su entorno, en el momento de su alineación.
  38. 38. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 38 La estructura del concepto Quisiera proponer un tema filosófico, aunque no será de actualidad si es importante para el futuro de las próximas generaciones: La estructura del concepto Todo empezó en una conversación con unas chicas estudiantes de filosofía. Nuestra conversación terminó al nombrar el concepto, parece ser que yo no sabía lo que era, porque decía que el concepto tiene como mínimo 3 elementos en su explicación. Cuando llegué al pueblo, pregunté a una amiga. “Elena ¿cómo enseñan el concepto en la universidad? No se enseña, es algo intrínseco a nosotros y lo aprendemos a lo largo de nuestra vida”. Contestó ¿Por qué no se enseña el concepto en los colegios? ¿Se ha profundizado lo suficiente en su estudio para estar seguros de conocer el concepto? Si la respuesta fuese si, cómo es que no se sabe enseñar en el colegio. Si preguntamos a las personas de nuestro alrededor ¿qué es el concepto? la respuesta más común será una pregunta: ¿el concepto de qué? y cuando responden por fin, cada uno tendrá su propia respuesta. Y por último están los que buscan la definición en el diccionario y dan su respuesta: El concepto es una idea. ¿El concepto es una idea? No, y es la definición más popular en los diccionarios para estudiantes de primaria, y se convierte en la más usada. ¿Será por pensar que el concepto es una imagen en el cerebro?, y cómo explicar esto en los colegios. ¿Sabemos realmente que es el concepto? En internet se encuentran tantas definiciones diferentes que es complicado saber quién tiene la respuesta real de concepto entre intelectuales y estudios@s. Dejo esta aproximación para su análisis: La estructura del concepto El concepto es una herramienta que sirve para formular la idea, y tiene como mínimo tres elementos en su explicación. El concepto explica la Idea. Cuando no se utiliza es nada, no existe por sí mismo; y cuando es, es el número 3. Así, explicando: la raíz, el tallo y las hojas tenemos el concepto de la idea planta. Con dos elementos la explicación está incompleta, y aunque existen plantas sin hojas, y por consiguiente plantas sin todo lo demás que se obtiene a través de las hojas, es un ejemplo recurrente porque todos (los niños también) lo entendemos. Así, nombrando la raíz y el tallo de la idea planta, no estaríamos formulando completamente la realidad, porque son plantas con hojas lo que mayoritariamente vemos en nuestra realidad. Ahora directamente nombramos 3 elementos: A B C y creamos una fórmula: A+B=C concepto de la idea suma. Con 2 elementos es imposible crear una fórmula que explica la idea suma, necesita obligadamente un tercer elemento, como mínimo, para terminar su explicación. Es necesario el concepto para la creación. Así, el primer número de la creación es el 3.
  39. 39. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 39 La estructura del concepto sirve para darle el sentido a la idea, cuando se la quiere describir. Observando los elementos que utiliza en su explicación nos dirá el sentido de ésta. El lado negativo o el lado positivo sería lo más fácil de ver. Un cuarto elemento en el concepto de planta (el fruto, por ejemplo) podría identificar la familia de ésta. La conexión Idea-creación, es la razón por la cual reconocemos el concepto como algo intrínseco en nosotros cuando queremos explicar la idea, y podemos identificarlo sin que se nos haya enseñado, porque nosotros somos una creación y no hay creación sin idea. Idea y concepto están unidos, son uno en nuestra realidad. Mas, es su estructura lo que nos falta por definir, para discernir la diferencia entre idea y concepto. Y entonces se enseñará en los colegios.
  40. 40. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 40 El ultimo conocimiento El último descubrimiento Los antiguos griegos decían que la sabiduría última era la unidad de lo místico (experiencia) y la razón. Así, si la experiencia obtenía un conocimiento, la razón la observaba y estudiaba. Más cuando la razón obtenía un conocimiento, no se podía observar ni estudiar desde lo místico sin haber tenido la experiencia antes. Y de aquí nace la necesidad de estudiar la metafísica, para obtener el último conocimiento. La metafísica es el estudio de lo que no existe, no existe como físico, no es materia. En 1994 leyendo la historia del tiempo, recuerdo una sorpresa y una inevitable expresión: "Son tontos, han descubierto a Dios y no lo saben". Después recordé que no son tontos, hace algún siglo ya, la comunidad científica se dividió por este motivo. Básicamente pienso que el debate es si la metafísica es o no importante en la física. Posiblemente la actitud a veces despectiva hacia la metafísica de los físicos no les deja ver los grandes descubrimientos que hacen en favor de ésta. Hay una anécdota que me hizo descubrir la conexión entre metafísica y física hoy, en el siglo XXI. En una charla de amigos dije la palabra "alma", y al unísono se escuchó: "Alaaaaa". Unas 4 o 5 voces a la vez. Y dije: "¿cómo se dice?" I contestaron al unísono algunas voces: ¡energía! Claro que sí, hoy es a través de la energía como se conoce la metafísica en una sociedad laica. Mas siempre ha sido así en otras sociedades antes de la laica. Hoy (2012) al escuchar la noticia del descubrimiento de un nuevo bosón, he escuchado decir a la comunidad científica su importancia para un mejor conocimiento de la materia, y me he dado cuenta de algo que se dejan en el camino y no dicen. No hablan de energía, sus noticias resaltan la materia explicando causas sorprendentes de fotones y electrones sin aclararnos que hablamos de energía. El estudio de las partículas elementales nos lleva a hablar de energía. Y así entendemos mejor la ciencia cuántica, que se adentra en lo profundo de la materia Para encontrar su origen, la energía. Y resulta más fácil entender que la materia no hace magia, es la energía quien se comporta de diferente manera a la materia cuando no está presente. El nuevo bosón encontrado es una partícula que pertenece a la energía.
  41. 41. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 41 Y tengo la impresión que con él se cerrará el círculo entre física y metafísica, y nuestra relación con las fuerzas de la naturaleza. Nuestro interior es energía, contiene las partículas elementales de las que se nutre el cosmos, podemos entenderla porque está en nuestra naturaleza entenderla.
  42. 42. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 42 Gravedad y energía libre Me pregunté una vez si no sería la gravedad Dios. Puesto que la gravedad es todo, como Dios. Pues resulta que sí, que es todo porque todo se crea desde la gravedad, desde el vacío. Y esta es la razón para decir desde la física que dios no existe, porque existe la gravedad. Las matemáticas de Einstein formulaban que la densidad del vacío (espacio) era infinita. Ni él mismo creía que fuese cierta esta conclusión, mas hoy no hay duda de que son correctas. Hoy existe un papel premiado que contiene la teoría sobre la geometría del vacío, de Nassim Haramein, y demuestra que el centro de gravedad es el centro de creación o transformación de la energía en lo que observamos como materia. Nassim tuvo en cuenta la densidad infinita del vacío La materia sería cuantos de energía comprimidos. Y esta idea deriva en el conocimiento de la energía libre. Esta energía la produce el movimiento ejercido dentro de un campo magnético. La energía sobrante se puede almacenar. El campo magnético da fuerza al movimiento indefinidamente, es su motor. Y se puede almacenar y utilizar esta energía sobrante indefinidamente. La naturaleza es sabia y ha encontrado la manera de suministrarnos energía infinita. No se necesitan motores alimentados por electricidad sino motores que se auto alimentan ellos mismos magnéticamente. El señor Nikola Tesla es considerado hoy un genio, más en la época que le tocó vivir para muchos solo era un excéntrico inventor. Competía con Tomas Edison, y le ganó creando el motor de corriente alterna. La intención de Nikola era llevar corriente y luz a las viviendas sin necesidad de cables. Aquí perdió. Se ganaba más dinero con la visión empresarial de Edison. Los mandos a distancia de hoy es invento de él, patentó alrededor de 100 inventos referente a la energía. Lámparas fluorescentes, luces de neón, son invento de Nikola. Nombro estos inventos para enseñar su funcionamiento. En un tubo de cristal se introduce una especie de gas que contiene unos cuantos electrones, cuando se les da luz mediante una chispa esta luz ya no se apaga, se le coloca un pequeño condensador y tenemos la lámpara. Esta lámpara no consume, este genio pensaba en la humanidad, y no en su lucro personal. Desde entonces muchos intentan llevar a cabo su filosofía creando motores que beneficiarían a la humanidad, y aún hoy son ignorados por los gobiernos, incluso por la comunidad científica. Y se apoyan subvenciones a proyectos que solo buscan dinero. La energía libre y gratuita liberaría a la humanidad, crear estos motores magnéticos que se auto alimentan ellos mismos y a la vez crean más electricidad de la que necesitan (este sobrante es el que se utiliza o almacena) es fácil de aprender y realizar a cualquier persona interesada. No esperar a que se comercialice porque esa tarea va a llevar tiempo.
  43. 43. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 43 Realizar vuestros propios experimentos, aprender y enseñar, estar preparados para dar luz a vuestras vidas vosotros mismos. Como dato curioso el señor Nassim nos invita a leer el prefacio de la Biblia hebrea, donde dice que Dios es el Tetragramatón. Tetra de tetraedro y gramatón de gravedad. La geometría del vacío, según Nassim, empieza con 1 tetraedro y termina la primera construcción con 64 tetraedros. Y en su centro se origina una singularidad, la fuerza de la gravedad. La figura formada por los 64 tetraedros dibuja la estrella de David, la estrella de David es esta figura vista en 3 dimensiones. El átomo consta de un protón y un electrón que se mueve alrededor de su centro que es el protón. El espacio que hay entre ellos es el vacío, este vacío (es como lo vemos) contiene una sopa eléctrica que los físicos llaman plasma. La densidad de este plasma es infinita, esta sopa eléctrica está en el 99’5% del universo (redondeo la fracción), el o’5% restante es la materia observable del universo. Esta misma diferencia se encuentra en el átomo y en nosotros mismos. Solo el 0’5% de nosotros es lo que llamamos materia, el 99’5% restante es vacío (espacio), sopa eléctrica, plasma. Las ultimas conclusiones son que el vacío contiene información, y están de acuerdo la mayoría de quién estudia este conocimiento. La opinión de que el cerebro almacena información en algún lugar físico ya no se sostiene. La información de toda nuestra vida no cabría en ningún órgano físico, la razón de poder almacenar información infinita es porque nuestro almacén de datos es de capacidad infinita, y este almacén es el 99’5% de nuestro ser, el espacio vacío llamado sopa eléctrica y plasma.
  44. 44. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 44 Energía y materia. Vacío y forma. Las fuerzas energéticas en el ser humano (y otros…), se interiorizan y se exteriorizan. Aun siendo fuerzas contrarias, el equilibrio está en su unión. La norma en el ser humano es la de elegir, y es el elegir quién desequilibra las fuerzas. Saber discernir entre visión dual y visión no dual, da la sabiduría de cómo no elegir, no provocar causas. El motivo de la elección será el karma; más en relación a la naturaleza del sujeto, cuando a un ser concreto se refiere. Ya que la ley de causa y efecto controla la generalidad, y en lo particular se topa con el inconveniente de descubrir el Yo de esa naturaleza, su esencia, porque no podrá tener poder sobre lo que no existe y no concuerda con la ley kármica. (La contradicción desemboca en el otro lado, ¿De qué naturaleza me habla?) Existe la fuerza centrípeta, que hace crecer el interior y es infinita. Y existe la fuerza centrífuga, que abre puertas de escape, para que se fugue parte de la energía que crece en el interior. El símbolo de la renovación, la respiración. Existe un infinito dentro de lo definido como finito. Y a la vez lo definido como finito, puede seguir creciendo. De esta forma se idea “la creación”, haciendo de lo finito pasado, pues siempre habrá un devenir, éste terminará cambiando lo finito. Y todas las cosas fueron creadas con este principio. Así, siendo lo finito la forma, será la materia. Y siendo lo infinito el vacío, será la energía. La creación pasa por la alternancia de las diferentes naturalezas y sus fuerzas, entre materia y energía. Energía + movimiento = materia Materia + movimiento = energía El movimiento es la fuerza, partículas elementales, partículas que, con masa o sin ella, pertenecen a la energía. La unidad de medida de la materia es el átomo. Es el objeto de creación de la energía. Una vez construido el átomo, se da forma a la materia con su multiplicación. En su paso de energía a materia, estas partículas tienen varias posibilidades a la hora crear, pueden tomar un camino u otro, pueden elegir. Es la diferencia entre materia y energía. La materia no puede elegir. La energía que se fuga tiene su causa en el estado que la sostiene, y está fuera del alcance del karma. A través de la respiración se depuran tanto la materia como la energía, depuradas reconocen el equilibrio por las vibraciones que transmiten. En estado de meditación, una persona puede sentir las ondas gravitacionales de estas vibraciones, cada vez que observando el silencio se las encuentren.
  45. 45. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 45 Singularidad y Ser La energía como principio. Ser es lo que es y lo que no es. Ser es completo sin diferencia ni comparación. Pitágoras lo enseñaba mediante un círculo y un punto en el centro. El círculo determina el límite del ser y el punto que no tiene límite en su interior. Dibujando líneas en el círculo enseñaba geometría. Y para contar las líneas matemáticas. Enseñaba lógica para entender la unión de ambas, geometría y matemáticas, pues con ellas se explica cómo está construido el ser. Enseñaba también dialéctica, para explicar la construcción exacta del ser, es lo que busca la filosofía, y termina constatando la ciencia cuando lo comprueba. La ciencia ha comprobado que la existencia de ser pasa por experimentar espacio y tiempo a la vez. Pues en nuestra realidad el espacio y el tiempo son inseparables. Einstein. Los fenómenos que llamamos tiempo y espacio están determinados por dos fuerzas: Centrípeta y centrifuga. La fuerza centrípeta determina el fenómeno del tiempo y domina el microcosmos que no tiene límites. Y la fuerza centrífuga determina el espacio y domina el macrocosmos que es limitado. La unión de los opuestos crea la chispa donde nace el universo. (Cosmología hindú) Esta unión del espacio y el tiempo es una singularidad en física. Y solo data una en el principio del universo, y otra en todos los agujeros negros. Mas, cada vez que nace o se crea un ser es motivo de una singularidad. Una singularidad es un cúmulo de energía pura donde el tiempo y el espacio se retuercen, y es la creadora del ser, que sí experimenta un tiempo y un espacio. En la India los antiguos contaban que dos fuerzas primordiales dominan el mundo desde el principio. Estas dos fuerzas son la centrípeta y la centrifuga. Tiempo y espacio Llamando a una masculina y la otra femenina, dicen que al unirse crean la chispa de la que nace la creación. Los filósofos griegos, estudiando la chispa de la creación, le dieron el nombre de Ser y desde aquí estudiaron hasta comprender que ser tiene dos lados cuando se convierte en objeto u/o sujeto. Un lado se llamó físico y el otro Aristóteles le llamó metafísica, más allá de la física. Así al estudiar objetos le llamamos física y estudia el espacio-tiempo y lo que contiene. Y al estudiar sujetos llamamos metafísica y observa los fenómenos que le acontecen en el espacio-tiempo.
  46. 46. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 46 La singularidad también está cuando el objeto pasa a ser sujeto por auto reconocerse, algo que nos sucede también a las personas. En ese instante de contemplación no existe ni el tiempo ni el espacio. La energía transmite un conocimiento y el objeto evoluciona. Su evolución será ser sujeto. Necesitará comprender el fenómeno todavía. Esta experiencia la llamaron imprescindible para que la razón alcance la verdad última que busca la filosofía, conocer la naturaleza última de Ser. Razón y experiencia se necesitan para comprender el fenómeno de la trascendencia del ser humano, también para todos los demás. Platón. En su libro Timeo. Formación del alma del universo. . Substancia indivisible que se conduce siempre de una manera invariable. . Substancia divisible que se halla en los cuerpos La mezcla de las dos compuso una tercera clase de substancia intermedia que comprendía la naturaleza de lo mismo y de lo otro. Y así la formó Él (el creador), entre el elemento indivisible de las dos realidades y la substancia divisible de los cuerpos. Tomó él las tres substancias y las combinó en una forma única, armonizando por la fuerza con lo mismo la substancia de lo otro que se resistía a ser mezclada. Mezcló las dos primeras con la tercera e hizo una sola de las tres. Luego dividió ese todo en tantas partes como convenía, estando hecha cada una de ellas de la mezcla de lo Mismo, de lo otro y de esa tercera substancia dicha. Comentario: La Substancia indivisible es el tiempo. La Substancia divisible es el espacio. La tercera substancia es la chispa que produce la unión de los opuestos, que habla la cosmología hindú. El Ser de los filósofos griegos. Ser es lo que es y lo que no es. Ser es completo sin diferencia ni comparación. El primer número es el tres, la asociación, son partes de lo uno, el ser. El número áureo es el resultado de dividir uno entre tres. Será una constante en la construcción de todo lo que participa del universo. Es una secuencia numérica encontrada en la construcción de los seres por la naturaleza. Tiempo y espacio Todavía no he explicado mi visión personal del espacio y el tiempo, que como sabéis son inseparables, grandísimo descubrimiento de Einstein.
  47. 47. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 47 Pienso que los físicos no pueden comprender completamente la relatividad de Einstein sin primero entender que espacio y tiempo son inseparables. Y, por ende, no pueden enseñarla correctamente. Este descubrimiento lo expresó Einstein con la realización de su teoría que llamó “de la relatividad”, y lo hizo en términos físicos y matemáticos. Pienso que a la ley de relatividad le falta un dato filosófico que Einstein tal vez no terminó de explicar. Es posible que sea una de las razones por la cual décadas después sólo 3 o 4 personas la entendían como Einstein. Y todavía hoy necesitan comprobar las predicciones de Einstein, un siglo después. Y así hoy la relatividad de Einstein se explica a través de mediciones y matemáticas, faltándole la explicación filosófica que pueda entender todas las personas. Siguiendo esta línea de pensamiento, el tiempo y el espacio son inseparables: Esto quiere decir que usted y yo compartimos el espacio y el tiempo exterior. Y, como además ocupamos un espacio propio, por ende, también tenemos nuestro propio tiempo, al ser este inseparable del espacio. Y esto le ocurre a todo lo que participa en el espacio que llamamos universo. Y así es como se desdobla el espacio tiempo. Por un lado, está el espacio tiempo que ocupa todo el universo, y por otro lado está el espacio tiempo que ocupa cada ser dentro del espacio tiempo que llamamos universo. Esta es la idiosincrasia de todo lo que participa de este universo, tiene una actividad interior y otra exterior. Y son distintas e iguales a la vez. Porque todo tiene relación, todo está interconectado. La teoría del todo incluiría el tiempo, el espacio y el movimiento. Por ende, ha de incluir el Ser. Tanto determinado como cosa u objeto, como determinado sujeto. Y es el movimiento quién determina la perspectiva, a través de la geometría, el dibujo originado por el movimiento del ser en cuestión (ej. astros, galaxias). Energía y la metafísica. La metafísica es el estudio de lo que no existe, como físico. Es lo que hay que alcanzar, llegar a ello. Una explicación sencilla con dos palabras: Empatía y tolerancia.
  48. 48. El Renacer de la Filosofía 2020 Enrique Dealli PDF gratuito 48 Al explicar que es la tolerancia y la empatía, las personas que no saben lo que significa, no se vuelven tolerantes ni empáticas por escucharlas, pues son actitudes que se han de cultivar en la persona. Primero la persona necesita concienciarse, darse cuenta. Y después de comprender prepararse y entrenarse. Estos conocimientos sólo se reciben a través de la experiencia y no se pueden heredar, todas las generaciones hemos de alcanzar la sabiduría por nosotros mismos, con nuestra propia comprensión. Metafísica, la conciencia de la física Hace años que me di cuenta que la física cuántica estaba demostrando la metafísica. Hoy he encontrado la fórmula de cómo lo hace. La física cuántica termina estudiando el vacío, ese lugar donde la densidad, según Einstein, es infinita. De la energía, en forma de vibración o partícula, se obtiene estos datos: tiene posibilidades e información. Sobre las posibilidades, se ha encontrado la forma de averiguar que las partículas tienen varias opciones en su camino, y ante diferentes opciones hay que tomar una decisión, hay que elegir. Quién tiene posibilidades puede tener elección. Sobre la información decir que nadie niega este hecho. Y quién tiene información puede tener conocimiento. Así, las cualidades de la energía son: Tener posibilidad, luego el poder de darse cuenta y elegir. Tener información, luego el poder de darse cuenta que es conocimiento. Física “Lo que se tiene” Metafísica “Lo que hay que alcanzar” Posibilidades Elección Información Conocimiento Es verdad que, para ver así a la energía, primero hay que distinguirla de la materia.

×