Chuanpob Iaosanurak Ph.D. Department of educational technology and innovation Rambhai Barni Rajabhat University โโโโโโโโโโ...
Mobile phone use in classrooms
5 Technologies That Will Change Classroom Education
AR vs VR
R + VR = AR
Virtual reality: VR
http://www.quivervision.com/
Google Cardboard
Gamification
What is AR?
AR
AR AR AR
AR 1. Marker (Markup) (Marker Database) 2. Sensor (Image Analysis) marker 3 Marker
AR (โโโ) 3. 4. 3 (3D Rendering) 3
AR Marker Type
AR Marker Type
AR Marker Type
AR Object Type
AR Object Type
AR Object Type
AR Object Type
AR Location based Type
AR Location based Type
โโโโโโโโ AR • •
กกกกกกกกกกกกกกกกกก AR (Augmented Reality)
Project Esper: Mixed Reality Anatomy Learning
Place IKEA furniture in your home with augmented reality
Augmented Reality Virtual Fitting Room, Try Live Apparel
Teaching with Aurasma
Augmented reality advertising : Heinz Tomato Ketchup Turns Their Bottles Into Recipe Books
Mercedes-Benz Accessories: Augmented Reality Apps
Discovery based learning
AR gaming
Modeling object
AR book
AR Glasses
Program AR Browser Application
Advantage of Aurasma application • Free • Online and Off-line • Copyright • Create AR by yourself
Install AURASMA via Mobile Phone
Record your Username/Password!!!
Install AURASMA via Mobile Phone
Install AURASMA via Mobile Phone
Install AURASMA via Mobile Phone
Mobile camera test
Using AURASMA via Mobile Phone
Using AURASMA via Mobile Phone
Using AURASMA via Mobile Phone
Using AURASMA via Mobile Phone
Using AURASMA via Mobile Phone
Using AURASMA via Mobile Phone
Using AURASMA via Mobile Phone
Using AURASMA via Mobile Phone
ภภภ Trigger ภภภภภ 1. ภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภ ภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภ ภภภภภภภภ 2. ภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภ ภภภภภภภภภภ ภภภภภภ ภภภภภภภภภ 3. ภภภภภภภภ...
ภภภ Trigger ภภภภภภ ภภภภภภภ 1. ภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภ ภภภภภภภภภภ 2. ภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภ 3. ภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภภ 4. ภ...
ภภภภภภภภภภภ Trigger ภภภ ภภภภภภภภภภ
Using AURASMA via Mobile Phone
Using AURASMA via Mobile Phone
Using AURASMA via Mobile Phone
Install via Website (https://www.aurasma.com/)
Install via Website (https://www.aurasma.com/)
Install via Website (https://www.aurasma.com/)
หหหหหหห aurasma.com
Facebook name: Chuanpob Iao
Facebook group name: arrbru
Newest and Following
http://keepvid.com/sites/download- youtube-video.html
How to download YouTube videos using SS
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Video 1. หหหหหหหหหหหห www.aurasma.com/ 2. Log in 3. Aurasma – Terms of Services ---I ...
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton 4. หหหหหหหหหหหหหหหหหห Aurasma
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton 5. Edit your profile
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton 6. Insert your picture for Trigger (File JPEG + PNG only) > 500,000 pixel. 7. ...
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton 8. Click to upload Trigger image.
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton 9. Click “Browse” and “Save”
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton 10. Click “Next”
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton 11. Click to up load overlay (+)
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton 12. Resize overlay 1
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton 13. Insert overlay 2,3…….
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton 14. Add action in overlay 1
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton 15. Edit actions, click “save”
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton 16. Edit actions all overlay.
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton 17. Click “Preview” หหหหหหห App AURASMA หหหห
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton 18. Click “Next”
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton
Workshop .05 : หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Botton
Workshop 1: หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Video 1. Open “MY AURAS” and “Create New Aura” 2. Click upload trigger image
Workshop 1: หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Video 3. Insert your picture for Trigger (related your subject)
Workshop 1: หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Video
Workshop 1: หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Video
Workshop 1: หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Video 4. Searching and save “video” (from YouTube) in your computer. 5. Click “Next” for...
Workshop 1: หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Video 6. Click to upload overlay
Workshop 1: หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Video 7. Select “video” and click “save”
Workshop 1: หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Video 8. Click “add actions” and click “save”
Workshop 1: หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Video 9. Click “save” and “preview”
Workshop 1: หหหหหหหห AR หห หหหหหห Video
Workshop 2: หหหหหหหห AR หหหหหห Video หหหห Button 1. Open “MY AURAS” and “Create New Aura” 2. Click upload trigger image
Workshop 2: หหหหหหหห AR หหหหหห Video หหหห Button 3. Select trigger image and rename.
Workshop 2: หหหหหหหห AR หหหหหห Video หหหห Button 4. Click upload button “play”, “stop” , “pause” and “www”.
Workshop 2: หหหหหหหห AR หหหหหห Video หหหห Button 5. Click “add actions” (play button)
Workshop 2: หหหหหหหห AR หหหหหห Video หหหห Button 5. Click “add actions” (play button)
Workshop 2: หหหหหหหห AR หหหหหห Video หหหห Button 5. Click “add actions” (pause button)
Workshop 2: หหหหหหหห AR หหหหหห Video หหหห Button 5. Click “add actions” (stop button)
Workshop 2: กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Button 5. Click “add actions” (add web links)
Workshop 2: กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Button 5. Click “add actions” (add web links)
Workshop 2: กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Button 5. Click “add actions” (add web links)
Workshop 2: กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Button 6. Upload video
Workshop 2: กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Button
Workshop 2.5 : กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Picture
Workshop 2.5 : กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Picture 1. Edit trigger
Workshop 2.5 : กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Picture 2. Insert 2 picture
Workshop 2.5 : กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Picture 3. Insert 2 video that relate pervious picture
Workshop 2.5 : กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Picture 4. Picture right hand add action follow this
Workshop 2.5 : กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Picture
Workshop 2.5 : กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Picture 5. Picture left hand add action follow this
Workshop 2.5 : กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Picture
Workshop 2.5 : กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Picture 6. Click take-in “Initially hidden” and take-out “Fade in”
Workshop 2.5 : กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Picture
Workshop 2.5 : กกกกกกกก AR กกกกกก Video กกกก Picture
Workshop 3 : กกกกกกกก AR กกก 3D 1. Creating New Auras
Workshop 3 : กกกกกกกก AR กกก 3D 2. Insert Trigger (3D box)
Workshop 3 : กกกกกกกก AR กกก 3D 3. Add actions
Workshop 3 : กกกกกกกก AR กกก 3D 4. Preview
3D Overlay To upload a 3D model as an Overlay, the Aurasma Studio requires it to be packaged inside a '.tar' archive file ...
Program for create 3D Model
Workshop 3+: กกกกกกกก 3D กกกกกกกกกกก Blender: chair object
Workshop 3+: กกกกกกกก 3D กกกกกกกกกกก Blender: chair object
Workshop 3+: กกกกกกกก 3D กกกก กกกกกกกBlender: chair object
Workshop 3+: กกกกกกกก 3D กกกก กกกกกกกBlender: chair object
Workshop 3+: กกกกกกกก 3D กกกก กกกกกกกBlender: chair object
Workshop 3+: กกกกกกกก 3D กกกก กกกกกกกBlender: chair object
Workshop 3+: กกกกกกกก 3D กกกก กกกกกกกBlender: chair object
Workshop 3+: กกกกกกกก 3D กกกก กกกกกกกBlender: chair object
Workshop 3+: กกกกกกกก 3D กกกก กกกกกกกBlender: chair object
Workshop 3+: กกกกกกกก 3D กกกก กกกกกกกBlender: chair object
Workshop 3+: กกกกกกกก 3D กกกกกกกกกกก Blender: chair object
Workshop 3+: กกกกกกกก 3D กกกกกกกกกกก Blender: chair object
Workshop 3+: กกกกกกกก 3D กกกกกกกกกกก Blender: chair object
Workshop 3+: กกกกกกกก 3D กกกกกกกกกกก Blender: chair object
http://www.qr-code-generator.com/
Program for create AR (High level)
QR code Download PowerPoint
