Tcm heli forklift spare parts list from zefeng manufacturer 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SHANGHAI ZEFENG INDUSTRY CO., LIMITED  ATTN : Mrs aimee whatsapp/wechat: +8618721729659 zefengsales5@zefengseal.com zefeng...
ZF-TCM FD50~100Z7/Z8;Heli H2000,HC R Series, Baoli /CPCD50~100 ZF-TCM use for control valve 12N53-89831 ZF-TCM wear plate ...
ZF-TCM brake repair kit 23453-79801 ZF-TCM FD20-30Z5 master cylinder repair kit 25595-42501 ZF-TCM pump seal kit R-403-238...
ZF-TCM tilt cylinder seal kit B-B685A-00007 ZF-TCM lift cylinder seal kit 234F8-49801 ZF-TCM lift cylinder seal kit 234A8-...
ZF-TCM FD20T3 tilt cylinder seal kit 22N58-52921 C2 ZF-TCM tilt cylinder seal kit 234A8-59803 ZF-TCM tilt cylinder seal ki...
ZF-TCM Free lift seal kit, FB20-25/7 277P0-89811 ZF-TCM Power seal kit, FD20-30/Z3/Z5/T6 214A4-59802 214A4-59801,214A4- 59...
ZF-TCM steer cylinder seal kit 55902-40271 ZF-TCM Lift cylinder seal kit 234F0-59801 ZF-TCM steering seal kit 20A74-59801 ...
ZF-TCM TB OIL SEAL 03217-14501 ZF-TCM shaft seal 33012 23453-02131 ZF-TCM TCM 10-30 20803-02151 ZF-TCM pump seal for TCM 3...
ZF-TCM TCM forklift oil seal 03211-09501 ZF-TCM TCM forklift oil seal 25784-32111 ZF-TCM TCM forklift oil seal 42*60*9 ZF-...
ZF-TCM OIL SEAL 48525-FK000 ZF-TCM OIL SEAL 48525-FJ100 ZF-TCM plate cover 32114-L1400 ZF-TCM Gear knob 216G4-12681 ZF-TCM...
ZF-TCM Mast bushing 230F8-02001 ZF-TCM Mast bushing for TCM 120*139*32.2 ZF-TCM steer axle bushing 214A6-12601 steer axle ...
ZF-TCM cap A01D2-20301, 23452-20010 ZF-TCM Fuel cap 25782-21011 ZF-TCM cap 216G2-22051 ZF-TCM Fuel cap ZF-TCM Air inlet TC...
ZF-TCM Hose pulley 20028-00250 ZF-TCM TCM hose pulley-5T ZF-TCM Oil tank 23775-42102 23775-42101 ZF-TCM Engine Mount for T...
ZF-TCM mounting 40005-FK000 ZF-TCM UPPER/LOWER 22B52-12001 ZF-TCM RUBBER HOSE 22B52-12011 ZF-TCM TCM-lower radiator hose 2...
ZF-TCM TCM radiator hose 234A7-62101 ZF-TCM Brake pedal pad 20315-30021 ZF-TCM Brake pedal pad 239A5-42301 ZF-TCM TCM/HELI...
ZF-TCM Filter assy 216G1-02451 ZF-TCM 234A8-59804 ZF-TCM B-3070A-00103 ZF-TCM 277P0-59801 ZF-TCM steel clutch plate 11243-...
ZF-TCM fan balde 21060-90073 ZF-TCM fan balde 21060-5K201 ZF-TCM Core Strainer 12N53-89811 ZF-TCM filter 215E7-52031 ZF-TC...
ZF-TCM fuel filter 16405-T9005 ZF-TCM oil filter 20801-01441 ZF-TCM needle bearing 03146-13201 ZF-TCM king pin 55902-42101...
ZF-TCM gas spring 22N56-43041
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
54 views
May. 20, 2021

Tcm heli forklift spare parts list from zefeng manufacturer 2021

TCM HELI forklift spare parts manufacturer
zefengsales5@zefengseal.com
whatsapp: +8618721729659

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tcm heli forklift spare parts list from zefeng manufacturer 2021

  1. 1. SHANGHAI ZEFENG INDUSTRY CO., LIMITED  ATTN : Mrs aimee whatsapp/wechat: +8618721729659 zefengsales5@zefengseal.com zefengsales8@zefengseal.com skype : seals.zefeng5 www.zefengforkliftparts.com TCM HELI forklift parts No. ITEM Picture Part No. ZF-TCM LPG repair kit 17120-6K000 ZF-TCM HELI/TCM forklift 3T transmission repair kit for FD20Z5, FD20T6, FD25Z5, FD25T6 FD30 15583-80252 ZF-TCM HELI/TCM forklift 5T-10T transmission repair kit 15793-80352 ZF-TCM TCM transmission seal kit 15793-80361 ZF-TCM seal riing kit ZF-TCM FD20~30Z5/T6/VT/T3C/T3C- A,FD/G20~30N5/T6/VT/T3C/ T3C-A;Heli 2313931 ZF-TCM FD20~30T6/T7/T3/T4,FG20~30 T6/T7/T3/T4,FD10~18T13, FG10~18T13
  2. 2. ZF-TCM FD50~100Z7/Z8;Heli H2000,HC R Series, Baoli /CPCD50~100 ZF-TCM use for control valve 12N53-89831 ZF-TCM wear plate 12N53-82721 ZF-TCM TCM seal ring use for shaft ZF-TCM TCM seal ring use for gearbox ZF-TCM case gasket for CPCD10~35 11243-82501 ZF-TCM transmission repair kit 12N53-89801 ZF-TCM Control Valve Kit B-2101A-40002 ZF-TCM clutch repair kit 134G3-89811 ZF-TCM clutch repair kit 15583-80291
  3. 3. ZF-TCM brake repair kit 23453-79801 ZF-TCM FD20-30Z5 master cylinder repair kit 25595-42501 ZF-TCM pump seal kit R-403-23834 ZF-TCM FG20-30 pump seal kit 110F7-12001 ZF-TCM pump seal kit 13657-19801 ZF-TCM pump seal kit 114A7-12001 ZF-TCM cylinder seal kit 22N48-52921 ZF-TCM lift cylinder seal kit B-3045A-00020 ZF-TCM FG25T3 lift cylinder seal kit B-3050A-00093 ZF-TCM FG30T3 lift cylinder seal kit B-3055A-00058
  4. 4. ZF-TCM tilt cylinder seal kit B-B685A-00007 ZF-TCM lift cylinder seal kit 234F8-49801 ZF-TCM lift cylinder seal kit 234A8-49801 ZF-TCM lift cylinder seal kit 230C8-49801 ZF-TCM lift cylinder seal kit 25908-49801 ZF-TCM FG25T3 steering cylinder seal kit 22N54-59801 C2 ZF-TCM steering cylinder seal kit 22N54-59801 C3 ZF-TCM steering cylinder seal kit 514A2-49801 ZF-TCM steering cylinder seal kit 514A2-49802 ZF-TCM tilt cylinder seal kit 29568-59801
  5. 5. ZF-TCM FD20T3 tilt cylinder seal kit 22N58-52921 C2 ZF-TCM tilt cylinder seal kit 234A8-59803 ZF-TCM tilt cylinder seal kit 224T8-59801 ZF-TCM tilt cylinder seal kit 230C8-59801 ZF-TCM master cylinder seal kit 27390-59801 ZF-TCM lift cylinder seal kit 214A0-59821 ZF-TCM master cylinder seal kit 214A0-59801 ZF-TCM master cylinder seal kit 27830-89802 ZF-TCM FD35-50, T8 T9 Lift cylinder seal kit 524W2-40211 ZF-TCM Power steering seal kit, FD10-18,T19 25594-59802
  6. 6. ZF-TCM Free lift seal kit, FB20-25/7 277P0-89811 ZF-TCM Power seal kit, FD20-30/Z3/Z5/T6 214A4-59802 214A4-59801,214A4- 59802,NP23353-05118 ZF-TCM Tilt cylinder seal kit 216G8-52501 ZF-TCM Free lift seal kit, FRB15-6, FD10-18T12 216G0-59801 ZF-TCM seal kit 27560-59801 ZF-TCM ORBITROL KIT FD20~30Z5/T6/T3/V3/V5 514A2-42631 516G2-42411 ZF-TCM repair kit 22673-79801 ZF-TCM king pin kit 215E4-39801 ZF-TCM king pin A21B4-32221
  7. 7. ZF-TCM steer cylinder seal kit 55902-40271 ZF-TCM Lift cylinder seal kit 234F0-59801 ZF-TCM steering seal kit 20A74-59801 ZF-TCM seal kit 10917-19801 ZF-TCM SEAL KIT 12437-19801 ZF-TCM steering cylinder seal kit 25784-59803 ZF-TCM FD30T3 tilt cylinder seal kit 22N58-52921 C3 ZF-TCM SEAL KIT B-3065A-00030 ZF-TCM center pin kit 24234-39813 ZF-TCM SEAL KIT 124W7-10351 ZF-TCM clutch ring 11243-82171 ZF-TCM clutch ring 11243-82161 ZF-TCM clutch ring 15943-82501 ZF-TCM TCM/HELI HUB OIL SEAL 25783-02061 ZF-TCM Oil Seal,Front Axle Hub 23653-02001 Z6311-10014
  8. 8. ZF-TCM TB OIL SEAL 03217-14501 ZF-TCM shaft seal 33012 23453-02131 ZF-TCM TCM 10-30 20803-02151 ZF-TCM pump seal for TCM 3T silicone 15583-82171 ZF-TCM OIL SEAL 03217-08501 ZF-TCM OIL SEAL 20803-02131 Z6301-09534 ZF-TCM DKH OIL SEAL 40*47*6/9 ZF-TCM DKH OIL SEAL 45*52*6/9 ZF-TCM TCM forklift oil seal 52*75*12 ZF-TCM TCM forklift oil seal 130*160*14 ZF-TCM TCM forklift oil seal 24843-02051
  9. 9. ZF-TCM TCM forklift oil seal 03211-09501 ZF-TCM TCM forklift oil seal 25784-32111 ZF-TCM TCM forklift oil seal 42*60*9 ZF-TCM torque converet seal 12163-82131 ZF-TCM wheel hub oil seal 135*165*14 ZF-TCM wheel hub oil seal 120*155*16 ZF-TCM TB OIL SEAL 125*155*14 ZF-TCM TB OIL SEAL 235C3-02001， 03217-11501 ZF-TCM king pin dust seal 32*39*6/8 ZF-TCM wiper seal 214A4-32161 ZF-TCM OIL SEAL 12279-FF200 12279-5L310
  10. 10. ZF-TCM OIL SEAL 48525-FK000 ZF-TCM OIL SEAL 48525-FJ100 ZF-TCM plate cover 32114-L1400 ZF-TCM Gear knob 216G4-12681 ZF-TCM Mast bushing 230C8-02001 25788-02011 ZF-TCM Mast bushing for TCM 5T FD50Z 25788-02011 ZF-TCM Mast bushing for TCM 224T8-02001 ZF-TCM Mast bushing 214A8-02201 22518-30031 ZF-TCM Mast bushing 216G8-02001
  11. 11. ZF-TCM Mast bushing 230F8-02001 ZF-TCM Mast bushing for TCM 120*139*32.2 ZF-TCM steer axle bushing 214A6-12601 steer axle bushing 23656-12621 ZF-TCM steer axle bushing 24236-12581 ZF-TCM steer axle bushing 22N54-32321 ZF-TCM OIL dipstick 12163-82232 ZF-TCM OIL dipstick 234A7-52101 ZF-TCM OIL dipstick 277H7-50151 ZF-TCM OIL dipstick 230C7-52101 ZF-TCM steering wheel horn buttin assy, HANGCHA A20.30.35.38 HELI K30 K35
  12. 12. ZF-TCM cap A01D2-20301, 23452-20010 ZF-TCM Fuel cap 25782-21011 ZF-TCM cap 216G2-22051 ZF-TCM Fuel cap ZF-TCM Air inlet TCM FD20~30V ZF-TCM H2000 Side cover H26D6-42131 ZF-TCM H2000 Side cover H26D6-42141 ZF-TCM H2000 Side cover A73J6-42062 ZF-TCM H2000 Side cover A73J6-42052 ZF-TCM H2000 Side cover H43E6-42001 ZF-TCM H2000 Side cover H43E6-42011 ZF-TCM Grip handle(1-10T) 516G5-13051 ZF-TCM Hose pulley 63130-15302
  13. 13. ZF-TCM Hose pulley 20028-00250 ZF-TCM TCM hose pulley-5T ZF-TCM Oil tank 23775-42102 23775-42101 ZF-TCM Engine Mount for TCM 3T ZF-TCM Engine Mount for TCM 5T for TCM 5T ZF-TCM Engine Mount for CPCD50-100 ZF-TCM Kinds of engine mounts ZF-TCM engine mount use for TCM FD/G20-30/Z5/N5/T6/T3C HELI@/H2000 CPC(D) 20-35 23651-02001 22671-02001 23651-02001 216G1-02111 217G1-02011 214A1-02111 25782-52041 23651-02011 ZF-TCM axle bushing for HELI H2000
  14. 14. ZF-TCM mounting 40005-FK000 ZF-TCM UPPER/LOWER 22B52-12001 ZF-TCM RUBBER HOSE 22B52-12011 ZF-TCM TCM-lower radiator hose 22U52-12011 ZF-TCM TCM-upper radiator hose 22U52-12001 ZF-TCM TCM-lower radiator hose 242F2-12051 ZF-TCM TCM radiator hose 238F2-12011 ZF-TCM TCM radiator hose 91A72-21700 ZF-TCM TCM radiator hose 22N57-62101
  15. 15. ZF-TCM TCM radiator hose 234A7-62101 ZF-TCM Brake pedal pad 20315-30021 ZF-TCM Brake pedal pad 239A5-42301 ZF-TCM TCM/HELI pedal 214A5-22051 ZF-TCM TCM/HELI pedal 23655-22201 ZF-TCM Accelarate pedal 22N55-20211 ZF-TCM Accelarate pedal 18017-58000 ZF-TCM TCM HELI filter housing K1330 ZF-TCM HELI filter housing K1122A
  16. 16. ZF-TCM Filter assy 216G1-02451 ZF-TCM 234A8-59804 ZF-TCM B-3070A-00103 ZF-TCM 277P0-59801 ZF-TCM steel clutch plate 11243-82151 ZF-TCM oil filter cap MD008-784 ZF-TCM rubber cushion 214A1-02101 216G1-02111 ZF-TCM rubber cushion 214A1-02111 ZF-TCM rubber cushion 23451-02031 ZF-TCM rubber cushion 22N51-00161 ZF-TCM Potentiometer 277H2-62701
  17. 17. ZF-TCM fan balde 21060-90073 ZF-TCM fan balde 21060-5K201 ZF-TCM Core Strainer 12N53-89811 ZF-TCM filter 215E7-52031 ZF-TCM air filter 20801-03092 ZF-TCM air filter 256个-08011 ZF-TCM air filter 213T1-02021 ZF-TCM TCM FG20 , HELI H2000 air filter 213T1-02011 256C1-08011 91B61-00112 16546-FJ100 20801-03351 ZF-TCM oil filter 20801-01271
  18. 18. ZF-TCM fuel filter 16405-T9005 ZF-TCM oil filter 20801-01441 ZF-TCM needle bearing 03146-13201 ZF-TCM king pin 55902-42101 ZF-TCM spline disc 15183-10201 ZF-TCM Torque concentor 12N53-80301 ZF-TCM Crankshaft pulley 12303-FU400 ZF-TCM hub 24233-02011 ZF-TCM clutch cover 131A3-10201
  19. 19. ZF-TCM gas spring 22N56-43041

×