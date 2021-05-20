Successfully reported this slideshow.
SHANGHAI ZEFENG INDUSTRY CO., LIMITED  whatsapp/wechat: +8618721729659 skype : seals.zefeng5 Mrs aimee Email : zefengsales5@zefengseal.com
Jungheinrich forklift spare parts from zefeng industry 2021

JUNGHEINRICH forklift spare parts manufacturer from China
contact me for special offer:
zefengsales5@zefengseal.com
whatsapp/wechat: +8618721729659

Jungheinrich forklift spare parts from zefeng industry 2021

  1. 1. SHANGHAI ZEFENG INDUSTRY CO., LIMITED  whatsapp/wechat: +8618721729659 skype : seals.zefeng5 Mrs aimee Email : zefengsales5@zefengseal.com JUNGHEINRICH forklift parts No. BRAND ITEM Part No. Description ZF-JU Jungheinrich Diaphragm O/H kit 50459817 ZF-JU Jungheinrich bracket 51078980 ZF-JU Jungheinrich Mounting-bea ZF-JU Jungheinrich Mounting-bea 50129982 ZF-JU Jungheinrich protective panel 51010250 ZF-JU Jungheinrich steering hand wheel knob 51134300
  2. 2. ZF-JU Jungheinrich steering hand wheel knob 51094095 ZF-JU Jungheinrich Knob 51058120 ZF-JU Jungheinrich label lift-up 52027051 ZF-JU Jungheinrich Microswitch lever, cam trip 50442510 ZF-JU Jungheinrich Sleeve 50012311 ZF-JU Jungheinrich pad 51287538 ZF-JU Jungheinrich switch assy 51045971 ZF-JU Jungheinrich Microswitch holder 51045958
  3. 3. ZF-JU Jungheinrich Microswitch bucket use for microswitch 51045971 ZF-JU Jungheinrich trip cam 51045950 ZF-JU Jungheinrich bearing pad 50054719 ZF-JU Jungheinrich bearing pad 50054720 ZF-JU Jungheinrich bearing pad 50054721 ZF-JU Jungheinrich bearing pad 50054722 ZF-JU Jungheinrich bearing pad 50010511 ZF-JU Jungheinrich Support steering axle 52002942 ZF-JU Jungheinrich rubber cap 05004118
  4. 4. ZF-JU Jungheinrich rubber pedal 52041930 ZF-JU Jungheinrich rubber pedal 05023009 ZF-JU Jungheinrich bushing 50029395 ZF-JU Jungheinrich bushing 35219490 ZF-JU Jungheinrich Jungheinrich 49217290 ZF-JU Jungheinrich switch induc 50297513 ZF-JU Jungheinrich sensor 50126739
  5. 5. ZF-JU Jungheinrich micro switch 51057962 ZF-JU Jungheinrich induction switch 50424639 ZF-JU Jungheinrich drive wheel 50262633 ZF-JU Jungheinrich micro switch 50314420 ZF-JU Jungheinrich stopswitch -contactor 51017545 ZF-JU Jungheinrich contactor 50297470 ZF-JU Jungheinrich sensor 51009815 ZF-JU Jungheinrich accelerator pedal 51175578
  6. 6. ZF-JU Jungheinrich control handle 50101880 ZF-JU Jungheinrich multipilot 50271576 ZF-JU Jungheinrich multi-function lever 0815763 ZF-JU Jungheinrich multipilot 02715775 ZF-JU Jungheinrich button push 50110048 ZF-JU Jungheinrich button push 50434891 ZF-JU Jungheinrich sensor 51113075 ZF-JU Jungheinrich sensor 50122610 ZF-JU Jungheinrich sensor bearing 50453843
  7. 7. ZF-JU Jungheinrich ignition key kit 26906870 ZF-JU Jungheinrich ignition switch 28526100 ZF-JU Jungheinrich axle hub oil seal 144*159*8/8.5 ZF-JU Jungheinrich seal ring 51008357 ZF-JU Jungheinrich hose 50303315 ZF-JU Jungheinrich tachometer 50430956 ZF-JU Jungheinrich fan 50049094 ZF-JU Jungheinrich fan 50471951
  8. 8. ZF-JU Jungheinrich fan 51063931 ZF-JU Jungheinrich return filter 51165900 ZF-JU Jungheinrich Respirator 51053370 ZF-JU Jungheinrich air filter 50294753 ZF-JU Jungheinrich volt horn 50437813 ZF-JU Jungheinrich filter cover 50469920 ZF-JU Jungheinrich filter 50297585 ZF-JU Jungheinrich steer wheel 26908050 ZF-JU Jungheinrich Control head 51060488
  9. 9. ZF-JU Jungheinrich cover 51106299 ZF-JU Jungheinrich gas spring 50460924 ZF-JU Jungheinrich Wheel fork 50127622 ZF-JU Jungheinrich Bolt 33138380 ZF-JU Jungheinrich fuel tank cap 51189840 ZF-JU Jungheinrich fuel tank cap 51210975 ZF-JU Jungheinrich bushing 50307359 ZF-JU Jungheinrich bushing 52036026

