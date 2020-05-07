Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Batman: The Movie watch free | cult Batman: The Movie free cult movies streaming | Batman: The Movie watch free LINK IN LA...
Batman: The Movie watch free | cult Batman: The Movie is a movie starring Adam West, Burt Ward, and Lee Meriwether. The Dy...
Batman: The Movie watch free | cult Type: Movie Genre: Adventure,Comedy,Crime,Family Written By: Lorenzo Semple Jr., Bob K...
Batman: The Movie watch free | cult Download Full Version Batman: The Movie Video OR Watch Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Batman: The Movie watch free | cult

14 views

Published on

Batman: The Movie free cult movies streaming | Batman: The Movie watch free

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Batman: The Movie watch free | cult

  1. 1. Batman: The Movie watch free | cult Batman: The Movie free cult movies streaming | Batman: The Movie watch free LINK IN LAST PAGE TO WATCH OR DOWNLOAD MOVIE
  2. 2. Batman: The Movie watch free | cult Batman: The Movie is a movie starring Adam West, Burt Ward, and Lee Meriwether. The Dynamic Duo faces four supervillains who plan to hold the world for ransom with the help of a secret invention that instantly dehydrates people. Spanish Trailer for Batman
  3. 3. Batman: The Movie watch free | cult Type: Movie Genre: Adventure,Comedy,Crime,Family Written By: Lorenzo Semple Jr., Bob Kane, William Dozier, Lorenzo Semple Jr.. Stars: Adam West, Burt Ward, Lee Meriwether, Cesar Romero Director: Leslie H. Martinson Rating: 6.5 Date: 1966-07-30 Duration: PT1H45M Keywords: batman character,parody,campy,tongue in cheek,world domination
  4. 4. Batman: The Movie watch free | cult Download Full Version Batman: The Movie Video OR Watch Now

×