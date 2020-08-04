Successfully reported this slideshow.
87 asegurar su puesto; y iii. El aspirante a un cargo con ambiciones progresistas, cuyo objetivo es aumentar sus perspecti...
88 abusivo, y el ombudsman será percibido como un jefe independiente.
89 El buscador de oficinas con ambiciones estáticas La prioridad principal de este tipo ideal de jefe de ombudsman es mant...
90 60 Helmke (2005) ha desarrollado un modelo de "deserción estratégica" para explicar el comportamiento judicial en circu...
91 El buscador de oficiales con ambiciones progresivas El objetivo principal de este tipo de jefe ideal es el avance de su...
92 apoyo mutuo con la sociedad civil, especialmente con las ONG de derechos humanos.
93 TABLA 3.4 COMPORTAMIENTO DEL DEFENSOR DEL PUEBLO EN CONDICIONES DE INESTABILIDAD INSTITUCIONAL Tipo de Oficial Principa...
94 Sobre la base de estas deducciones, se pueden esbozar las siguientes hipótesis: 1. En sus relaciones con el Ejecutivo, ...
95 Información limitada Asumir que los jefes de los ombudsman disponen de información completa en un contexto de inestabil...
96 específicas de este tipo de funcionario (por ejemplo, si está considerando un futuro como
97 un funcionario electo, lo más probable es que preste atención a las preferencias del votante medio). A pesar de que se ...
98 campaña nacional, por ejemplo, antes de emitir una resolución que enfrente públicamente al gobierno.
99 Mientras el jefe de un ombudsman se enfrente a la incertidumbre sobre las preferencias del ciudadano medio y, en el cas...
100 61 Utilizo la expresión "capacidad institucional" para referirme a una combinación de indicadores de autonomía formal ...
101 relativamente confiado de conocer la línea del candidato con más probabilidades de ser elegido. Este tipo de jefe tend...
102 del jefe del ombudsman para elegir la resistencia estratégica, al reducir las presiones que de otro modo le harían par...
103 Las normas institucionales que rigen las sanciones contra el ombudsman son bastante importantes. Cuando las institucio...
104 Conclusión En este capítulo he demostrado que, en lugar del enfoque normativo comúnmente utilizado por los juristas pa...
105 fundamentales de los ciudadanos, los jefes de los ombudsman son actores estratégicos que se dan cuenta de que su capac...
106 depende de las elecciones que esperan que hagan los demás y del entorno institucional en el que se desempeñan. Tratand...
107 CAPÍTULO 4: DESEMPEÑO DEL OMBUDSMAN DE DERECHOS HUMANOS EN LOS ANDES CENTRALES: EXPLICANDO LA VARIACIÓN EN LA PERCEPCI...
108 individuos. Sin embargo, al analizar una amplia gama de factores, desde
109 instituciones formales de autonomía y atribuciones legales a la financiación pública, desde el apoyo de los organismos...
110 Hammergren 1998, entre otros). Si bien se ha hecho evidente que el fortalecimiento del poder judicial es crucial, tamb...
111 Es evidente que un poder judicial fuerte no basta para promover el estado de derecho, no todas las personas tienen acc...
112 64 Véase, por ejemplo, la declaración escrita presentada porla Comisión Andina de Juristas ante el 55º período de sesi...
113 la oficina del ombudsman es fácil y gratuita y, a diferencia de los procedimientos judiciales, las investigaciones del...
114 65 Esto es cierto para todas las oficinas de defensores de los derechos humanos en América Latina. Recientemente me en...
115 evaluar la eficacia que la institución ha tenido en el ámbito político y su impacto en la defensa del estado de derech...
116 H1: Una mayor autonomía formal facilita la eficacia del defensor del pueblo. Según la literatura neoinstitucionalista,...
117 66 Schedler (2003) sigue esta lógica en su estudio de los organismos de gestión electoral en América Latina.
118 H2: Las mayores atribuciones legales facilitan la eficacia del defensor del pueblo. Las atribuciones legales establece...
119 funcionarios principales pueden
120 tienen. La independencia de comportamiento del ombudsman de los partidos políticos también es importante, porque si el...
121 restringir la autonomía del ombudsman a través del proceso presupuestario, tengo la hipótesis de que cuando el jefe de...
122 Medición: Hago un seguimiento de la evolución de la financiación pública de los ombudsman y del apoyo de los organismo...
123 Medición: Si bien fue muy difícil hacer un seguimiento del número exacto de organizaciones de la sociedad civil que ha...
124 Utilizando la información de contacto disponible en el Instituto Kellogg, me puse en contacto inicialmente con un grup...
125 de "expertos" a los que encuesté durante mi visita al Ecuador (del 19 de octubre al 7 de noviembre), Bolivia (del 8 al...
110 TABLA 4.1 DISTRIBUCIÓN DE LOS ENCUESTADOS Y ENTREVISTADOS POR PROFESIÓN Y PAÍS Encuestados Entrevistado s Antecedentes...
111 Casos He seleccionado como casos para este estudio los períodos de servicio de los jefes de las agencias de ombudsman ...
112 brevísimo período en el que Iván Zegada se desempeñó como jefe de la oficina del defensor del pueblo constituye el ter...
113 TABLA 4.2 ESTADO DE LOS OFICIALES JEFES, DURACIÓN DEL SERVICIO Y PRESIDENTES Oficial Principal Estad o Términ o Presid...
114 9. Walter Albán Defensor del Pueblo en funciones 11/29/2000 – 11/15/2005 Valentín Paniagua (22/11/2000 - 28/07/2001) A...
115 En Ecuador no considero a Julio César Trujillo como un caso para el estudio de la efectividad del ombudsman porque fue...
116 escala, 0 significaba ninguna eficacia y 4 significaba
117 muy alta efectividad. Julio César Trujillo no fue incluido en esta pregunta porque renunció a su cargo antes de que se...
118 Para asegurarme de que mis encuestados pensaban en la eficacia en términos que fueran relevantes para mi estudio y no ...
119 69 En Bolivia, según la Ley del Defensor del Pueblo Nº 1818, para ser candidato a la reelección, el jefe de la oficina...
120 TABLA 4.4 EL PAPEL DE LOS JEFES DE LOS DEFENSORES DEL PUEBLO EN LA DEFENSA DEL ESTADO DE DERECHO Y LOS DERECHOS HUMANO...
121 Romero decidió tentar la reelección "por insistencia de muchas organizaciones de la sociedad civil". (Ibargüen)70 70 E...
122 lógica supone que el jefe de la oficina puede estar razonablemente seguro de que el titular o su partido no será reele...
  3. 3. 89 El buscador de oficinas con ambiciones estáticas La prioridad principal de este tipo ideal de jefe de ombudsman es mantener su estatus personal. El funcionario jefe profesional con ambiciones estáticas es probablemente el más susceptible a la amenaza de destitución y, por lo tanto, el que menos probabilidades tiene de oponer una resistencia estratégica contra el gobierno. Al igual que ocurre en el caso de los jueces (Helmke 2005:33), en los países en los que la economía es muy volátil y en los que un puesto de alto nivel en el Estado como jefe de la oficina del ombudsman garantiza un sueldo considerable y unos requisitos atractivos, este tipo de persona que busca un puesto tendrá grandes incentivos para seguir una lógica de alineación estratégica. Por lo tanto, el jefe de la oficina del ombudsman no hará declaraciones públicas ni realizará investigaciones que puedan poner al gobierno en una posición difícil, porque ello podría dar lugar a un riesgo de eliminación que no está dispuesto a asumir. Cuando el mandato del Defensor del Pueblo no coincide con el del Ejecutivo, la situación puede cambiar sustancialmente hacia el final del mandato del Presidente. Si el jefe del ombudsman está relativamente seguro de que un nuevo gobierno tiene preferencias políticas diferentes y que su alineación con el gobierno actual no será apreciada por el siguiente, el jefe del ombudsman se comprometerá a una resistencia estratégica contra las presiones de la administración actual. Por supuesto, esta lógica supone que el jefe de la oficina puede estar razonablemente seguro de que el titular o su partido no será reelegido y que las preferencias políticas del nuevo gobierno son sustancialmente diferentes de las del titular. 60
  4. 4. 90 60 Helmke (2005) ha desarrollado un modelo de "deserción estratégica" para explicar el comportamiento judicial en circunstancias similares.
  5. 5. 91 El buscador de oficiales con ambiciones progresivas El objetivo principal de este tipo de jefe ideal es el avance de su carrera personal. Para este tipo de oficial, los costos de la remoción dependen de las oportunidades de carrera que se le ofrezcan. Se puede suponer que cuando el Ejecutivo es popular, el jefe de la oficina del ombudsman seguirá la cooperación estratégica. Pero cuando el gobierno es débil, el jefe del ombudsman encontrará grandes incentivos para enfrentarse al Ejecutivo. ¿En qué condiciones resistirá el Defensor del Pueblo a las presiones del gobierno en un contexto de inestabilidad institucional? ¿Cuándo elegirá un ombudsman enfrentarse al gobierno cuando haya fuertes presiones del Ejecutivo e incluso la amenaza de destitución? En el cuadro 3.4 se indican los casos más probables en que un ombudsman puede participar en una subordinación estratégica, una cooperación estratégica o una resistencia estratégica, según el tipo de funcionario principal. Como se muestra en el cuadro 3.1, los tres tipos de ombudsman pueden en realidad tener razones estratégicas para enfrentarse al gobierno en diferentes momentos y en diferentes condiciones. Empíricamente, por supuesto, los jefes de los ombudsman no son los tipos ideales y considerarán muchos factores al mismo tiempo. Algunos de esos factores tendrán que ver con la fortaleza institucional de que gozan sus instituciones de ombudsman, como los elementos relacionados con la autonomía formal (especialmente una titularidad fija e inmunidades similares a las de los miembros del Tribunal Supremo); el grado de autonomía financiera institucional (en particular la participación de organismos de cooperación internacional); la capacidad institucional (especialmente las oficinas en muchas ciudades diferentes); y una buena relación de
  6. 6. 92 apoyo mutuo con la sociedad civil, especialmente con las ONG de derechos humanos.
  7. 7. 93 TABLA 3.4 COMPORTAMIENTO DEL DEFENSOR DEL PUEBLO EN CONDICIONES DE INESTABILIDAD INSTITUCIONAL Tipo de Oficial Principal del Ombudsman Tipo de comportamiento estratégico Estratégico Subordinació n Estratégico Cooperación Estratégico Resistencia Basado en las principales motivaciones personales del oficial jefe: Permanece completamente marginal en la arena pública y/o sólo se presenta para defender al gobierno Trata de lograrel cambio a través de un enfoque conciliador, permaneciendo principalmente comoun socio críticopero cooperativo Enfrenta al gobierno en temas que el defensor del pueblo percibe como violaciones de los derechos humanos y/o violaciones de el estado de derecho Policy-Seeker Se puede mejorar en las áreas pertinentes si él o ella ignora algunas cuestiones políticamente controvertidas x Ve que la cooperación noes efectiva y/o implica un alineamientoconel gobierno(en políticas clavea las que se opone el ombudsman), comprometiendola credibilidaddel ombudsman y la legitimidadinstitucional x Buscador de oficinas con ambiciones estáticas Sufre la presión del gobierno y/ove el riesgo de ser removido x Ve que la cooperación con el gobierno actual puede debilitar suposición conel nuevo gobierno que se avecina x Buscador de oficiales con ambiciones progresistas Un gobierno fuerte y popular x Un gobierno débil e impopular x
  8. 8. 94 Sobre la base de estas deducciones, se pueden esbozar las siguientes hipótesis: 1. En sus relaciones con el Ejecutivo, el Defensor del Pueblo buscador de políticas a) Participar en la cooperación estratégica, sin tener en cuenta algunas cuestiones políticamente controvertidas, siempre y cuando vea que se puede efectuar un cambio en las cuestiones pertinentes. b) Participar en la resistencia estratégica, cuando se da cuenta de que la cooperación no es efectiva y/o implica un alineamiento con el gobierno, lo que compromete la credibilidad del ombudsman y la legitimidad institucional. 2. En sus relaciones con el Ejecutivo, el aspirante a Oficial con Ambiciones Estáticas a) Participar en la servidumbre estratégica, permaneciendo bastante irrelevante en la arena pública o incluso defendiendo al gobierno (en lugar de a los ciudadanos), cuando sufre presión del gobierno y/o ve el riesgo de ser removido de su posición. b) Participar en la resistencia estratégica sólo si cree que la cooperación con el titular puede debilitar su posición con el nuevo gobierno que se avecina. 3. En sus relaciones con el Ejecutivo, el aspirante a Oficial con Ambiciones Progresivas a) Participar en la cooperación estratégica el titular es fuerte, goza de una gran popularidad entre la población, y tenderá a evitar involucrarse en cuestiones políticas candentes que son divisorias. b) Participar en la resistencia estratégica cuando el gobierno es impopular y por lo tanto débil.
  9. 9. 95 Información limitada Asumir que los jefes de los ombudsman disponen de información completa en un contexto de inestabilidad institucional sería demasiado problemático, ya que en esas condiciones la incertidumbre es la norma, no la excepción. Por consiguiente, un modelo para explorar la dinámica de las relaciones entre el ombudsman y los ejecutivos debe presuponer necesariamente una información limitada. Si bien los tres tipos de funcionarios principales del ombudsman tienen que hacer frente al problema de la información imperfecta sobre diferentes cuestiones -por ejemplo, si el presidente estará dispuesto a destituirlos o el Congreso obtendrá suficientes votos para impugnarlos, o cómo reaccionará la sociedad civil y la opinión pública en general en relación con una declaración del ombudsman o un acto de confrontación pública contra el Ejecutivo o el Congreso, etc.-, es probable que el problema de la información limitada sea más importante para los solicitantes de cargos que para los solicitantes de políticas, porque los funcionarios principales del ombudsman del último tipo tienden a estar sustancialmente más preocupados por efectuar cambios de políticas. Si bien este problema puede llegar a ser particularmente complicado para los tres tipos de ombudsman en un contexto de alta polarización política, la alta polarización política podría situar al solicitante de la oficina con ambiciones progresistas en situaciones casi imposibles, es decir, cuando la elección de cooperar con el gobierno puede implicar la pérdida, por ejemplo, del apoyo de la comunidad de derechos humanos; mientras que la elección de enfrentarse al gobierno (resistencia estratégica) puede costarle al ombudsman el apoyo de funcionarios gubernamentales clave y, especialmente, de un sector considerable de la población. El dilema se resolverá en cada caso, pero las ambiciones
  10. 10. 96 específicas de este tipo de funcionario (por ejemplo, si está considerando un futuro como
  11. 11. 97 un funcionario electo, lo más probable es que preste atención a las preferencias del votante medio). A pesar de que se cuestiona la limitación de la información, en muchos casos los jefes de los ombudsman pueden tener la información justa para poder tomar decisiones estratégicas. En primer lugar, un ombudsman puede tener acceso a los resultados de las encuestas de opinión pública -algunas oficinas de ombudsman incluso contratan a agencias para que les hagan encuestas- que examinan constantemente. En segundo lugar, la existencia de manifestaciones masivas en las calles sobre cuestiones jurídicas y políticas se ha convertido en una práctica común en muchas ciudades de América Latina. En Perú, entre 1998 y 2000 (tengo que averiguar si sigue ocurriendo), la tercera cuadra de Jr. Ucayali -la calle donde se encuentra la sede de la Defensoría del Pueblo en Lima- se convirtió de hecho en un "punto de encuentro" o parada clave para diversos grupos de manifestantes en sus marchas hacia el Congreso o el Palacio de Gobierno. Los manifestantes lo hacían para expresar sus demandas ante el Defensor del Pueblo sobre temas que iban desde protestar contra la tercera campaña presidencial de Fujimori, hasta oponerse a las concesiones al capital extranjero, pasando por exigir el reposicionamiento en los puestos de trabajo de los que habían sido despedidos. Como ha sostenido Helmke en relación con los miembros del poder judicial, también podemos suponer que el hecho mismo de que los funcionarios jefes de los ombudsman se enfrenten a tanto en juego en esos contextos "puede llevarlos activamente a buscar información" (2005:35) sobre el posible apoyo que podrían encontrar en cuestiones particularmente controvertidas. Pueden encontrarse con que necesitan fomentar el apoyo de los principales agentes antes de enfrentarse abiertamente al gobierno, o educar a la población sobre esas cuestiones concretas mediante una
  12. 12. 98 campaña nacional, por ejemplo, antes de emitir una resolución que enfrente públicamente al gobierno.
  13. 13. 99 Mientras el jefe de un ombudsman se enfrente a la incertidumbre sobre las preferencias del ciudadano medio y, en el caso de los funcionarios que buscan un cargo en el gobierno entrante -especialmente en los períodos en que el poder del titular está empezando a declinar-, la cuestión sigue siendo si el jefe de un ombudsman puede seguir un camino más seguro evitando involucrarse en cuestiones políticas controvertidas, o si estará dispuesto a asumir un riesgo y enfrentarse al gobierno. La decisión de enfrentarse al Ejecutivo en cuestiones particularmente delicadas será más probable cuanto mayor sea la capacidad institucional del ombudsman. 61 En situaciones en que la capacidad institucional del ombudsman es baja y el ombudsman solicitante de la oficina se enfrenta a problemas de información por encima del conocimiento de las preferencias de los ciudadanos medios, el jefe de la oficina elegirá la cooperación estratégica en lugar de la resistencia. Y durante los últimos meses de un mandato presidencial, es muy probable que la estrategia seguida por todos los funcionarios del ombudsman sea la de "esperar y ver" hasta que el nuevo gobierno esté ya en funciones (es muy probable que el solicitante de la política prefiera esperar antes que arriesgar su puesto, dado que no habría oportunidad de influir en la política si fuera destituido del cargo por un ejecutivo hostil que está terminando el mandato). Este razonamiento teórico es paralelo a los argumentos de Helmke sobre el comportamiento de los miembros del poder judicial en la Argentina (2005: 36); y a las propuestas de Alt sobre el comportamiento del director del banco central en los Estados Unidos (1991: 65). Obviamente, el funcionario con ambiciones estáticas es el tipo que será más cauteloso de todos y evitará involucrarse en casos políticos de alto perfil, hasta que esté
  14. 14. 100 61 Utilizo la expresión "capacidad institucional" para referirme a una combinación de indicadores de autonomía formal y financiera, atribuciones legales, cooperación con la comunidad de derechos humanos, etc. de la oficina del ombudsman específica.
  15. 15. 101 relativamente confiado de conocer la línea del candidato con más probabilidades de ser elegido. Este tipo de jefe tenderá a ser irrelevante en el ámbito público cuando surjan situaciones de riesgo y, por lo tanto, se percibirá sobre todo como un defensor del pueblo políticamente no independiente. Instituciones y jugadores de veto Los arreglos institucionales pueden aumentar o limitar la capacidad de los funcionarios principales del ombudsman para participar en cuestiones políticas controvertidas. Aunque los jefes ejecutivos parecen ser todopoderosos frente a los jefes de los ombudsman, ello no significa que en todos los casos el gobierno sea un actor unitario capaz de destituir a un jefe de ombudsman "no cooperativo". Si bien el gobierno puede acosar al ombudsman de diferentes maneras, un El Congreso o un poder judicial que intente desempeñar un papel más significativo podría convertirse en un "actor de veto" (Tsebelis 2002), lo que reduciría al mínimo la capacidad del gobierno de amenazar con la destitución del funcionario principal del Defensor del Pueblo. Por consiguiente, en los países en que el Congreso es un actor político más fuerte, y/o el poder judicial es sustancialmente independiente de los demás poderes, tras las principales deducciones de los enfoques de separación de poderes, los funcionarios principales del ombudsman gozarán de una mayor libertad relativa para enfrentarse al gobierno. Según la propuesta central de la literatura sobre los actores del veto, cuanto mayor sea el número de actores, más difícil será cambiar el statu quo. Por lo tanto, podemos concluir con respecto al ombudsman que el aumento del número de actores políticos necesarios para sancionar al ombudsman aumenta potencialmente los incentivos
  16. 16. 102 del jefe del ombudsman para elegir la resistencia estratégica, al reducir las presiones que de otro modo le harían participar en la cooperación estratégica.
  17. 17. 103 Las normas institucionales que rigen las sanciones contra el ombudsman son bastante importantes. Cuando las instituciones se respetan, conforman las expectativas de los actores sobre el alcance y la fuerza de las limitaciones a las que se enfrentan. Se podría decir que cuanto mayor sea el número de votos necesarios para impugnar a un ombudsman, más incentivos tendrá el jefe de la institución para oponer una resistencia estratégica cuando el gobierno siga preferencias políticas que no comparte el ombudsman. Otro elemento importante para determinar si los jefes de los ombudsman están expuestos a sanciones formales es si el partido del presidente controla la legislatura o no. Evidentemente, el control del ejecutivo sobre el poder legislativo crea muchos más incentivos para que los jefes de los ombudsman que buscan un cargo cooperen estratégicamente con el gobierno. Aun cuando estas reflexiones incluyen principalmente a un solo actor (es decir, el jefe del ejecutivo) -que puede decidir castigar al jefe del ombudsman cuando decide enfrentar los abusos del ejecutivo-, en respuesta a los casos empíricos de hiperpresidencialismo y democracia delegativa en algunos países de América Latina, los supuestos que subyacen a la lógica de subordinación estratégica, cooperación o resistencia deben ajustarse de acuerdo con las condiciones empíricas de cada caso, a fin de incluir a otros actores de veto. En contextos en los que más de un actor decide las sanciones del jefe del ombudsman, es probable que las cuestiones en las que los jefes de los ombudsman se enfrentarán a los mayores incentivos para participar en la cooperación estratégica se reduzcan a aquellas en las que todos los actores pertinentes tienen preferencias opuestas a las del jefe del ombudsman.
  18. 18. 104 Conclusión En este capítulo he demostrado que, en lugar del enfoque normativo comúnmente utilizado por los juristas para referirse al comportamiento de los funcionarios jefes de los ombudsman, las decisiones que estos funcionarios toman pueden explicarse mejor aplicando un marco de elección racional. El modelo de elección racional que he presentado en este capítulo parte del supuesto de que los jefes de los ombudsman son personas que deciden lo que consideran que es su mejor curso de acción de acuerdo con preferencias estables (efectuar un cambio de política, mantener su condición personal o avanzar en su carrera personal) y las limitaciones a las que se enfrentan. Sobre la base de esas motivaciones personales, he presentado tres tipos ideales de jefes de ombudsman y he formulado una hipótesis sobre cómo responderán a las presiones del gobierno en un contexto de información limitada e inestabilidad institucional. También he explicado supuestos adicionales sobre la información limitada y el papel de los actores del veto. Aunque no pretendo que este modelo sea una descripción completa de la realidad y de las motivaciones internas de todos los jefes de ombudsman, creo que es una forma muy útil de analizar el comportamiento de los jefes de ombudsman en su relación con el gobierno, en condiciones de inestabilidad institucional, condiciones que lamentablemente prevalecen en el entorno político de varios países de América Latina. Los jefes de los ombudsman no son personas poco sofisticadas que toman decisiones basadas meramente en su ideología o en compromisos apolíticos con la defensa de los derechos humanos. Si bien varios de ellos pueden estar verdaderamente interesados en efectuar cambios en las políticas públicas para promover los derechos
  19. 19. 105 fundamentales de los ciudadanos, los jefes de los ombudsman son actores estratégicos que se dan cuenta de que su capacidad para alcanzar sus objetivos institucionales y/o personales
  20. 20. 106 depende de las elecciones que esperan que hagan los demás y del entorno institucional en el que se desempeñan. Tratando a los jefes de los ombudsman como actores estratégicos, he deducido un conjunto de supuestos sobre sus opciones en relación con los ejecutivos hostiles. Aplicando la teoría del veto, también he considerado la forma en que un entorno más institucionalizado puede afectar a las opciones del ombudsman de cooperar o resistir al gobierno, encontrando una relación directa entre el número de actores necesarios para la aplicación de sanciones formales contra el ombudsman y la gama de cuestiones en las que los jefes de los ombudsman encontrarán incentivos para enfrentarse al Ejecutivo, suponiendo que las preferencias del ombudsman sean diferentes de las del Ejecutivo.
  21. 21. 107 CAPÍTULO 4: DESEMPEÑO DEL OMBUDSMAN DE DERECHOS HUMANOS EN LOS ANDES CENTRALES: EXPLICANDO LA VARIACIÓN EN LA PERCEPCIÓN DE LA EFECTIVIDAD DEL OMBUDSMAN EN BOLIVIA, ECUADOR Y PERÚ Como se muestra en el capítulo 3, la mayoría de los países de América Latina establecieron organismos de defensa de los derechos humanos en los decenios de 1980 y 1990. Estas instituciones de ombudsman existen, pero su funcionamiento varía mucho en la región. Mi estudio trata de contribuir a nuestra comprensión general de por qué ciertos funcionarios jefes de ombudsman son percibidos como significativamente efectivos mientras que otros son vistos como completamente irrelevantes para la defensa de los derechos humanos y el estado de derecho en sus países y tienden a ser vistos con cinismo por la población. El principal argumento del estudio es que la variación de la eficacia de los jefes de los ombudsman se explica mejor por la independencia política demostrada por el jefe de la oficina frente al gobierno y las fuerzas políticas del país que por las disposiciones formales de autonomía, las atribuciones legales o la cantidad de fondos de que dispone la oficina. En segundo lugar, la independencia política demostrada del jefe de la oficina del ombudsman es tanto causa como efecto del apoyo de la comunidad internacional de donantes y de la sociedad civil de su país. La principal premisa de las teorías neoinstitucionalistas es que las instituciones desempeñan una función autónoma y que configuran los resultados influyendo en las creencias y acciones y estructurando las preferencias de los
  22. 22. 108 individuos. Sin embargo, al analizar una amplia gama de factores, desde
  23. 23. 109 instituciones formales de autonomía y atribuciones legales a la financiación pública, desde el apoyo de los organismos de cooperación internacional hasta las relaciones entre el ombudsman y la sociedad civil, el presente estudio muestra los límites de centrarse únicamente en los arreglos institucionales para explicar la eficacia del ombudsman y pone de relieve la importancia crucial de la independencia política del jefe del ombudsman real y el papel de la sociedad civil y la comunidad internacional de donantes en el apoyo a los organismos de ombudsman de los derechos humanos. El retorno a la democracia en varios países de América Latina ha mostrado una relación muy tensa entre el estado de derecho y las decisiones políticas de los titulares. El estado de derecho significa que hay límites a las decisiones que pueden tomar los dirigentes elegidos democráticamente y que todas las leyes se imponen en igualdad de condiciones a todos los ciudadanos, incluidos los que están en el gobierno. O'Donnell (2004) ha observado que, si bien varias nuevas democracias de América Latina, así como de otros lugares, han logrado garantizar el derecho de voto, la aplicación de los derechos civiles y sociales en esos países sigue siendo insatisfactoria con respecto a los pobres. Asimismo, la escasa o nula rendición de cuentas del gobierno a la población y la ausencia de poderes legislativos y judiciales capaces de restringir el poder ejecutivo y el alto grado de autoritarismo social (O'Donnell 2001:604) muestran la calidad más bien baja de la democracia en muchos de esos países. En la literatura de las ciencias sociales sobre América Latina se ha prestado una atención considerable al papel del poder judicial como principal control del gobierno y defensor del estado de derecho (Brinks 2007, Dodson y Jackson 2003, Magaloni 2003, Pásara 2000, Popkin 2000, Prillaman 2000, Méndez, O'Donnell y Pinheiro 1999,
  24. 24. 110 Hammergren 1998, entre otros). Si bien se ha hecho evidente que el fortalecimiento del poder judicial es crucial, también es
  25. 25. 111 Es evidente que un poder judicial fuerte no basta para promover el estado de derecho, no todas las personas tienen acceso al poder judicial (Rose-Ackerman 2007, Carothers 1999). Tal vez debido a la dificultad de evaluar su eficacia, nuestro campo no ha prestado casi ninguna atención al defensor de los derechos humanos y su impacto en la defensa del estado de derecho en los países de América Latina. Sin embargo, debido al mandato del ombudsman de defender los derechos fundamentales de las personas y de supervisar la administración estatal y los servicios públicos prestados a la ciudadanía, varias organizaciones de derechos humanos y los directores de los ombudsman62 han informado sistemáticamente de que sus esfuerzos están encaminados a reforzar el estado de derecho en sus países. 63 La Comisión Andina de Juristas ha identificado sistemáticamente al ombudsman y a los tribunales constitucionales como instituciones clave para el fortalecimiento del estado de derecho en los países andinos. 64 El reto de medir la eficacia del Ombudsman El defensor de los derechos humanos es un organismo que goza de cualidades únicas que lo distinguen de los fiscales, las oficinas de contabilidad y el poder judicial. Probablemente las más importantes de ellas son la accesibilidad y la libertad de acción. Para presentar una denuncia en 62 Entrevistas personales con Ana María Romero, primera jefa de la Defensoría del Pueblo de Bolivia (La Paz, 15 de noviembre de 2007) y Jorge Santistevan, primer jefe de la Defensoría del Pueblo del Perú (Lima, 30 de noviembre. 2007). 63 Véase, por ejemplo, Defensoría del Pueblo (1998:4); Defensoría del Pueblo (1999:12; 17; 124). En su más reciente Informe Anual, la Defensora del Pueblo Merino (Perú) ha declarado "(...) la celebración de los primeros diez años de nuestra institución representan el compromiso de la Defensoría del Pueblo para el fortalecimiento de la democracia (...)". (Defensoría del Pueblo 2007: 12, mi traducción).
  26. 26. 112 64 Véase, por ejemplo, la declaración escrita presentada porla Comisión Andina de Juristas ante el 55º período de sesiones de la Comisión de Derechos Humanos de las Naciones Unidas. E/CN.4/1999/NGO/28. 29 de enero de 1999. Pp.1-4. http://www.unhchr.ch/Huridocda/Huridoca.nsf/TestFrame/ac3b3f5ecefa5b5480256739003826e7?Opendoc ument Retrieved Sept. 1, 2007.
  27. 27. 113 la oficina del ombudsman es fácil y gratuita y, a diferencia de los procedimientos judiciales, las investigaciones del ombudsman no exigen la participación activa del demandante. Sin embargo, en la actualidad no es posible evaluar la eficacia de este organismo en la tramitación de las denuncias individuales. Si la oficina del Defensor del Pueblo tuviera un sistema de seguimiento que registrara los resultados de sus intervenciones a nivel de las denuncias individuales, el éxito sería relativamente fácil de medir. Lamentablemente, aunque algunas oficinas de ombudsman mantienen un registro estadístico relativamente bueno de las denuncias individuales presentadas por los ciudadanos, el Ombudsman no tiene una forma sistemática de identificar los resultados concretos de su intervención en los casos individuales. 65 El Defensor del Pueblo ignora cuán eficaz es, a menos que reciba una carta del funcionario público que se ocupa del caso en la que le diga lo que piensa hacer con respecto a la denuncia. Pero incluso entonces, no hay garantías de cambio de comportamiento por parte del burócrata que ha recibido la recomendación del ombudsman. A pesar de los reclamos de los funcionarios del ombudsman sobre su propia efectividad, como ha afirmado Uggla, "En la mayoría de los casos, es simplemente imposible juzgar el impacto de las resoluciones del ombudsman". (2004: 441) Incluso si la oficina del ombudsman tuviera un sistema de seguimiento adecuado para las denuncias individuales, los datos de este sistema sólo proporcionarían información relativa a lo que ocurre a nivel individual. Si bien este es sin duda un aspecto muy importante que merece atención, la dimensión que más me interesa examinar no puede ser captada por el estudio de la intervención del ombudsman en casos individuales. Mi principal interés ha sido
  28. 28. 114 65 Esto es cierto para todas las oficinas de defensores de los derechos humanos en América Latina. Recientemente me enteré de que Beatriz Merino, actual directora de la Defensoría del Pueblo de Perú, tiene el plan de crear un equipo que se dedicará a elaborar un sistema de seguimiento de las denuncias individuales. (Entrevista personalcon Eugenia Fernán-Zegarra, jefa de la Oficina del DefensordelPueblo de Lima. Lima, 21 de noviembre de 2007).
  29. 29. 115 evaluar la eficacia que la institución ha tenido en el ámbito político y su impacto en la defensa del estado de derecho y el fortalecimiento de la democracia a través de los diferentes términos de los jefes, bajo diferentes jefes ejecutivos. Marco teórico La variable dependiente en este estudio es la eficacia del defensor del pueblo. Por eficacia se entiende la capacidad de defender los derechos humanos y el imperio de la ley por parte de cada funcionario jefe del ombudsman en su país. A los efectos del presente estudio empírico, y teniendo en cuenta las dificultades inherentes a la evaluación de las resoluciones del ombudsman, utilizo una medición subjetiva de la eficacia del ombudsman basada en la media aritmética obtenida por cada funcionario jefe en una encuesta de élite que realicé en el Ecuador (Guayaquil y Quito); en Bolivia (La Paz, Santa Cruz de la Sierra y Cochabamba); y en el Perú (Lima). A fin de evitar el sesgo de respuesta, los actuales trabajadores de la oficina del ombudsman en los países estudiados no respondieron a la encuesta. También realicé entrevistas en profundidad (véase el apéndice, cuadro 1), que proporcionaron evaluaciones muy coherentes con las opiniones de los participantes en la encuesta, excepto en el caso del Ecuador, que explico más adelante. Las variables independientes son la autonomía formal del defensor del pueblo, las atribuciones legales, la independencia política, la autonomía financiera, el apoyo de la cooperación internacional y el apoyo de la sociedad civil. Las hipótesis son las siguientes:
  30. 30. 116 H1: Una mayor autonomía formal facilita la eficacia del defensor del pueblo. Según la literatura neoinstitucionalista, las reglas institucionales formales determinan los resultados en el ámbito político (North 1990). Cuando el Ejecutivo desempeña un papel formal en el nombramiento o sobre decisiones de naturaleza administrativa como la determinación del salario del ombudsman, la contratación de personal, los ascensos, etc., el ombudsman carece de autonomía para investigar los abusos cometidos por el gobierno o sus aliados y, por lo tanto, no puede ejercer su función de manera efectiva. Por otra parte, cuando el jefe del ombudsman no está bajo la dirección de otra autoridad pública pero goza de independencia de jure, será más eficaz en el cumplimiento del mandato del ombudsman de defender los derechos humanos y el estado de derecho. 66 Medición: Tras los estudios sobre la autonomía formal de la independencia judicial (Moreno et. Al 2003) y de los órganos electorales (Schedler 2003), he codificado cada norma formal pertinente para la autonomía del ombudsman, asignando diferentes pesos a las normas específicas según su importancia para promover una mayor o menor autonomía del ombudsman. Luego he sumado los puntos de cada oficina del ombudsman para poder compararlos.
  31. 31. 117 66 Schedler (2003) sigue esta lógica en su estudio de los organismos de gestión electoral en América Latina.
  32. 32. 118 H2: Las mayores atribuciones legales facilitan la eficacia del defensor del pueblo. Las atribuciones legales establecen el rango de autoridad que el ombudsman tiene sobre las entidades bajo su supervisión. Por consiguiente, cabe esperar que las oficinas del ombudsman con mayores atribuciones jurídicas tengan una mayor eficacia. Medición: Codifiqué cada atribución jurídica del ombudsman en los países estudiados, asignando diferentes pesos a atribuciones específicas según su importancia para facilitar la eficacia. Luego sumé los puntos de cada oficina de ombudsman para poder compararlos. H3: Una mayor independencia política del director del ombudsman facilita la eficacia En América Latina, incluso cuando los organismos de ombudsman pueden clasificarse bastante bien en términos de autonomía formal, pueden hacerlo de manera diferente en cuanto a la independencia política real en el desempeño de sus funciones, lo que probablemente afecte a su eficacia. Como Maxfield ha argumentado, "La independencia de jure es un indicador cuestionable de la independencia de comportamiento". (1999: 286) Por consiguiente, la independencia de comportamiento del jefe de la oficina del ombudsman respecto del gobierno y los partidos políticos -y no meras instituciones formales de autonomía- es un factor que merece una atención aparte al analizar la eficacia del ombudsman. La lógica aquí es que un funcionario del ombudsman que se comporta con independencia respecto del gobierno intervendrá con más eficacia que uno que es leal al gobierno, a pesar de las atribuciones legales que los
  33. 33. 119 funcionarios principales pueden
  34. 34. 120 tienen. La independencia de comportamiento del ombudsman de los partidos políticos también es importante, porque si el ombudsman es percibido como una institución sesgada en contra del gobierno, pierde credibilidad entre los funcionarios públicos y la población. Medición: La verdadera independencia es un fenómeno empírico bastante evasivo, ya que, como ha sostenido Schedler, la verdadera independencia de las instituciones públicas es "una variable particularmente difícil de medir". (Schedler 2003: 9) Por lo tanto, tuve que recurrir a percepciones subjetivas de la independencia del ombudsman, basadas en las encuestas que realicé en Bolivia, Ecuador y Perú en 2007. Aunque subjetivo, creo que mi indicador es válido, siguiendo la conclusión de Pastor sobre las instituciones de supervisión electoral, "el establecimiento de [comisiones electorales] independientes no es suficiente para asegurar el éxito de las elecciones. También deben ser percibidas como independientes y competentes". (1999: 18) H4: El mayor control del Ombudsman sobre la financiación facilita la eficacia del Ombudsman. El control de la financiación de la oficina es un elemento clave para la autonomía del Ombudsman. Cuando la financiación de la oficina del ombudsman está bajo el control del Ejecutivo, una forma común de amenazar o realmente sancionar a un jefe de la oficina del ombudsman que es demasiado problemático para el gobierno es congelar o detener la financiación de la oficina. Debido a la posibilidad de que el gobierno intente
  35. 35. 121 restringir la autonomía del ombudsman a través del proceso presupuestario, tengo la hipótesis de que cuando el jefe de la oficina del ombudsman tenga un mayor control sobre la financiación, será más eficaz.
  36. 36. 122 Medición: Hago un seguimiento de la evolución de la financiación pública de los ombudsman y del apoyo de los organismos donantes internacionales y los comparo tanto en términos relativos como absolutos. También identifico todas las fuentes internacionales de apoyo financiero a las oficinas del ombudsman desde su creación y observo las implicaciones de los diferentes dos tipos de donaciones: la cooperación internacional para proyectos específicos y la financiación común. Por último, calculo el monto per cápita de la financiación internacional recibida por cada oficina de ombudsman y el número de organismos de cooperación que han apoyado a la oficina de ombudsman bajo la dirección de cada jefe. H5: Una mayor cooperación con la sociedad civil facilita la eficacia del defensor del pueblo Peruzzotti y Smulovitz (2003, 2006) han subrayado la importancia de prestar atención al papel de las organizaciones de la sociedad civil en la denuncia de las infracciones y la activación de los mecanismos horizontales de rendición de cuentas (2003:311-314). Las organizaciones de la sociedad civil pueden representar una gran fuente de información y otros recursos en los esfuerzos de cooperación con la oficina del ombudsman. Teniendo en cuenta que las oficinas de ombudsman suelen tener graves limitaciones de recursos humanos y materiales, se espera que una oficina de ombudsman que goce de buenas relaciones de cooperación con la sociedad civil tienda a ser más eficaz.
  37. 37. 123 Medición: Si bien fue muy difícil hacer un seguimiento del número exacto de organizaciones de la sociedad civil que han mantenido relaciones de colaboración, principalmente debido a las formas más bien informales en que se lleva a cabo esa cooperación, durante mis entrevistas con defensores de los derechos humanos y funcionarios de ombudsman quedó claro qué oficinas de ombudsman mantenían una cooperación de alto nivel con la sociedad civil y cuáles tenían una cooperación muy baja. Metodología He tratado de obtener la mayor cantidad de información objetiva posible sobre la oficina del defensor del pueblo en los países estudiados. Lamentablemente, como expliqué anteriormente, la información relativa a la eficacia y la independencia de los funcionarios principales del ombudsman más allá de las instituciones oficiales era prácticamente imposible de obtener. A falta de información fiable para elaborar indicadores apropiados de la eficacia e independencia, el mejor método que encontré fue el de identificar a personas bien informadas que habían tenido un contacto sustancial con la oficina del ombudsman en su respectivo país. ¿De quiénes son las opiniones pertinentes para evaluar la eficacia y la independencia política del Ombudsman? Esta es una pregunta muy importante que he tenido en cuenta a lo largo de mi investigación. Para minimizar la posibilidad de obtener una muestra sesgada, decidí seleccionar a mis entrevistados de una amplia gama de carreras y persuasiones políticas.
  38. 38. 124 Utilizando la información de contacto disponible en el Instituto Kellogg, me puse en contacto inicialmente con un grupo de 3 científicos sociales en cada país, quienes a su vez remitieron a otros informantes. A través de estas referencias personales e institucionales, pude identificar una amplia gama
  39. 39. 125 de "expertos" a los que encuesté durante mi visita al Ecuador (del 19 de octubre al 7 de noviembre), Bolivia (del 8 al 18 de noviembre) y el Perú (del 19 de noviembre al 2 de diciembre) en 1997. Además de esas 50 encuestas semiestructuradas a científicos sociales, defensores de los derechos humanos, expertos en derecho constitucional y políticos que estaban familiarizados con los logros y las luchas de la oficina de derechos humanos en sus respectivos países, realicé entrevistas personales en profundidad con personas que trabajan en esferas relacionadas con el estado de derecho y que conocen la labor de la oficina del defensor del pueblo. En el cuadro 4.1 se presenta la distribución de las profesiones y los antecedentes entre los encuestados. En el cuadro 1 del apéndice figura una lista completa de los nombres, cargos, antecedentes y fecha y lugar de las entrevistas de todos los participantes en mi estudio. También realicé investigaciones de campo en las oficinas centrales del ombudsman de cada país, que me permitieron leer sus documentos, examinar sus informes financieros (cuando estaban disponibles) y entrevistar a los funcionarios centrales del ombudsman y a los comisionados. A fin de minimizar los sesgos en mi muestra, ningún trabajador del ombudsman actual respondió a la encuesta.
  40. 40. 110 TABLA 4.1 DISTRIBUCIÓN DE LOS ENCUESTADOS Y ENTREVISTADOS POR PROFESIÓN Y PAÍS Encuestados Entrevistado s Antecedentes de la carrera Bolivia Ecuador Perú Total Porcentaje Bolivia Ecuador Perú Total Porcentaje Los científicos sociales 3 2 2 7 14.29 3 3 3 9 11.11 Estudiosos del derecho 1 4 1 6 12.24 1 6 3 10 12.35 Oficiales de Cooperación Internacional 4 1 2 7 14.29 4 1 2 7 8.64 Miembros de organizaciones de la sociedad civil 3 4 12 19 38.78 4 4 12 20 24.69 Ex miembros del Congreso 2 2 0 4 8.16 2 2 0 4 4.94 Ex Ministros 0 3 1 4 8.16 0 3 1 4 4.94 Oficiales Jefes del Ombudsman 1 1 0 2 4.08 2 167 2 5 6.17 Otros funcionarios del Ombudsman 0 0 0 0 0.00 3 9 10 22 27.16 Total 14 17 18 49 100.00 19 29 33 81 100.00 67 El Defensor del Pueblo de Trujillo no fue evaluado en la encuesta con respecto a la eficacia de los ombudsman porque renunció a su cargo antes de que se estableciera la oficina del ombudsman en su país. 110
  41. 41. 111 Casos He seleccionado como casos para este estudio los períodos de servicio de los jefes de las agencias de ombudsman de Bolivia, Ecuador y Perú debido a la alta inestabilidad institucional que estos países han experimentado en los últimos 15 años. Este es un criterio importante porque -a diferencia de los sistemas democráticos bien establecidos- en contextos de inestabilidad institucional, el estado de derecho se encuentra bajo constante desafío por parte de quienes detentan el poder. Estas condiciones hacen que la función del ombudsman de derechos humanos sea más relevante en el ámbito público y, por lo tanto, particularmente apropiada para poner a prueba mis hipótesis sobre la eficacia del ombudsman. Los términos de los 10 jefes de familia que se incluyen en este estudio constituyen el universo total de los jefes de familia de los ombudsman en los países de Bolivia, Ecuador y Perú. En la tabla 2 se presentan los nombres, estatus, términos del mandato y presidentes bajo los cuales los jefes de la oficina del ombudsman prestaron sus servicios. El primer caso es el de Ana María Romero de Campero, que prestó servicios entre 1998 y 2003 en un momento de gran inestabilidad política y turbulencia social en Bolivia. El segundo caso es el de Carmen Beatriz Ruiz. Incluso cuando Ruiz se desempeñó dos veces como defensora del pueblo en funciones de Bolivia en 2003, consideré su mandato como defensora del pueblo en funciones como un solo caso debido a los cortos períodos en los que se desempeñó (primero durante 6 meses después de que Romero terminara su mandato y luego durante un mes y medio después de la renuncia de Zegada) y especialmente porque su condición de interina no cambió. El
  42. 42. 112 brevísimo período en el que Iván Zegada se desempeñó como jefe de la oficina del defensor del pueblo constituye el tercer caso de este estudio. El cuarto caso es el mandato de Waldo Albarracín, quien actualmente se desempeña como defensor del pueblo de Bolivia.
  43. 43. 113 TABLA 4.2 ESTADO DE LOS OFICIALES JEFES, DURACIÓN DEL SERVICIO Y PRESIDENTES Oficial Principal Estad o Términ o Presidente(s) Bolivia 1. Ana María Romero Nombrado formalmente por el Congreso (99 votos de 145 legisladores presentes) 04/01/1998 – 03/30/2003 Hugo Banzer (05/05/1997 – 08/06/2001) Jorge Quiroga (08/07/2001 - 08/06/2002) Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada (08/04/2002 - 10/16/2003) 2. Carmen Defensor del Pueblo en funciones 04/01/2003 – Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada Beatriz Ruiz 10/03/2003 y 10/23/2003 – Carlos Mesa 12/10/2003 (10/17/2003 – 06/09/2005) 3. Iván Zegada Nombrado formalmente por el Congreso (99 votos de 141 legisladores presentes en la sesión) 10/4/2003 - 10/22/2003 Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada Carlos Mesa 4. Waldo Albarracín Nombrado formalmente por el Congreso (76 votos de 91 legisladores presentes) 12/11/2003 hasta la fecha Carlos Mesa Evo Morales (01/21/2006 hasta la fecha) Ecuador Julio César Trujillo Nombrado formalmente por Congreso 04/97-06/97 Fabián Alarcón (02/11/1997 – 08/10/1998) 5. Milton Alava Nombrado formalmente por el Congreso 09/09/98 – 05/20/2000 Jamil Mahuad (08/10/1998 - 01/21/2000) Gustavo Noboa (22/01/2000 - 15/01/2003) 6. Claudio Mueckay Defensor del Pueblo en funciones 05/21/2000 – 07/13/2005 Gustavo Noboa Lucio Gutiérrez (01/15/2003 – 04/20/2005) Alfredo Palacio (21/04/2005 - 15/01/2007) 7. Claudio Mueckay Nombrado formalmente por el Congreso 07/14/2005 hasta la fecha Alfredo Palacio Jorge Correa (01/15/2007 hasta la fecha) Perú 8. Jorge Santistevan Nombrado formalmente por el Congreso 04/10/1996 – 11/28/2000 Alberto Fujimori (28/07/1995 - 22/11/2000)
  44. 44. 114 9. Walter Albán Defensor del Pueblo en funciones 11/29/2000 – 11/15/2005 Valentín Paniagua (22/11/2000 - 28/07/2001) Alejandro Toledo (28/07/2001 - 28/07/2006) 10. Beatriz Merino Nombrado formalmente por el Congreso 11/16/2005 hasta la fecha Alejandro Toledo Alan García (07/28/2006 hasta la fecha)
  45. 45. 115 En Ecuador no considero a Julio César Trujillo como un caso para el estudio de la efectividad del ombudsman porque fue nombrado pero nunca asumió el cargo de jefe del ombudsman, aunque su situación es útil para entender algunas cosas y me refiero a él ocasionalmente durante este capítulo y el siguiente. El mandato de Milton Álava desde su nombramiento en 1998 hasta su destitución en 2000 es el quinto caso. Considero que los mandatos del sucesor de Álava, Claudio Mueckay, son dos casos separados debido a la duración de las asignaciones (sirvió cinco años como ombudsman en funciones y luego fue nombrado oficialmente jefe de la oficina en julio de 2005 por otro período de cinco años), pero especialmente debido al cambio de su condición, a fin de observar si el nombramiento oficial tuvo algún efecto en la percepción de su eficacia como jefe de la oficina del ombudsman. El octavo caso de este estudio es el término de Jorge Santistevan de Noriega, primer defensor del pueblo del Perú. El mandato del defensor del pueblo en funciones, Walter Albán, es el noveno; y el de Beatriz Merino, actual directora de la Defensoría del Pueblo de Perú, es el décimo. En el cuadro 4.2 se presenta la situación de los titulares, sus mandatos y los presidentes bajo los cuales han desempeñado sus funciones. Resultados de la variable dependiente: Eficacia percibida del Jefe de la Oficina del Defensor del Pueblo Después de explicar que por la eficacia del ombudsman me interesaba sobre todo el impacto político del ombudsman en cuanto a su capacidad para defender los derechos humanos y el estado de derecho, pedí a los participantes en mi encuesta que calificaran a cada funcionario jefe del ombudsman según una escala de 0 a 4. En esta
  46. 46. 116 escala, 0 significaba ninguna eficacia y 4 significaba
  47. 47. 117 muy alta efectividad. Julio César Trujillo no fue incluido en esta pregunta porque renunció a su cargo antes de que se estableciera la Defensoría del Pueblo en Ecuador "por la falta de apoyo del gobierno y el Congreso".68 La tabla 4.3 presenta los resultados sobre la variable dependiente. De acuerdo con los resultados de mi estudio, los funcionarios más eficaces del estudio fueron: Jorge Santistevan (Perú); Ana María Romero (Bolivia); Walter Albán (Perú); Beatriz Merino (Perú); Waldo Albarracín (Bolivia); y Carmen Ruiz (Bolivia). TABLA 4.3 EFICACIA DE LOS JEFES DE LOS OMBUDSMAN Pregunta Nº 1: En una escala de 0 a 4, en la que 0 = ninguna eficacia y 4 = eficacia muy alta, ¿cómo evalúa la eficacia de los siguientes jefes de los defensores de los derechos humanos? País Oficial Principal Significa Respondedor es Perú Jorge Santistevan 3.61 18 Bolivia Ana María Romero 3.38 13 Perú Walter Albán 2.89 18 Perú Beatriz Merino 2.72 18 Bolivia Waldo Albarracín 2.08 14 Bolivia Carmen Ruiz 2.00 14 Ecuador Claudio Mueckay 1.39 18 Ecuador Claudio Mueckay (actuando) 1.22 18 Ecuador Milton Alava 0.94 18 Bolivia Iván Zegada 0.36 14 68 Entrevista personaldelautor con Julio César Trujillo. Quito, 6 de noviembre de 2007. Para una discusión de los factores que motivaron la designación de Trujillo, ver el capítulo 5.
  48. 48. 118 Para asegurarme de que mis encuestados pensaban en la eficacia en términos que fueran relevantes para mi estudio y no respondían de acuerdo con la simpatía personal u otros criterios, después de discutir otras cosas, les pedí que calificaran a los funcionarios del ombudsman teniendo en cuenta su contribución a la defensa o el fortalecimiento del estado de derecho; y su papel en la defensa de los derechos civiles y políticos; y de los derechos económicos, sociales y culturales. Como muestra el cuadro 4.4, los resultados de estas otras tres preguntas fueron muy coherentes con la pregunta que preguntaba expresamente sobre sus percepciones sobre la eficacia de los ombudsman. Las puntuaciones obtenidas por Jorge Santistevan (Perú); Ana María Romero (Bolivia); Walter Albán (Perú); Beatriz Merino (Perú); Waldo Albarracín (Bolivia) y Carmen Ruiz (Bolivia) por sus contribuciones a la defensa del estado de derecho fueron bastante coherentes con sus respectivas tasas en la cuestión de la eficacia general. Estos 6 Se consideraba que los jefes de las fuerzas armadas habían hecho esfuerzos sustanciales para defender el estado de derecho en su país. Se observa una tendencia similar en lo que respecta a la defensa de los derechos civiles y políticos, excepto en el caso del jefe en funciones, Carmen Ruiz (Bolivia), que recibió una puntuación de 1,86 en comparación con las puntuaciones de 2,00 y 2,43 sobre la eficacia y la defensa del estado de derecho, respectivamente. Esto se explica por la difícil situación que tuvo que enfrentar Ruiz como jefa interina, luego de que Romero decidiera ser candidato a la reelección. 69
  49. 49. 119 69 En Bolivia, según la Ley del Defensor del Pueblo Nº 1818, para ser candidato a la reelección, el jefe de la oficina debe dejar el cargo a su primer adjunto.
  50. 50. 120 TABLA 4.4 EL PAPEL DE LOS JEFES DE LOS DEFENSORES DEL PUEBLO EN LA DEFENSA DEL ESTADO DE DERECHO Y LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS Pregunta Nº 5: En una escala de 0 a 4, donde 0 = ninguna contribución y 4 = contribuciones muy importantes, ¿cómo evalúa la contribución de cada uno de los jefes de País Oficial Principal Defensa del Estado de Derecho Defensa de los derechos civiles y políticos La defensa de los intereses económic os, sociales y Derechos culturales Respondedor es Perú Jorge Santistevan 3.39 3.39 1.89 18 Bolivia Ana María Romero 3.36 2.79 2.07 13 Perú Walter Albán 2.94 2.94 2.00 18 Perú Beatriz Merino 2.61 2.44 2.50 18 Bolivia Carmen Ruiz 2.43 1.86 1.36 14 Bolivia Waldo Albarracín 2.36 2.00 1.57 14 Ecuador Claudio Mueckay (actuand o) 1.33 0.94 0.94 18 Ecuador Claudio Mueckay 1.28 0.83 0.89 18 Ecuador Milton Alava 0.78 0.39 0.44 18 Bolivia Iván Zegada 0.07 0.21 0.14 14 Según Guido Ibargüen, Oficial Nacional del Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos y ex asesor del Defensor del Pueblo,
  51. 51. 121 Romero decidió tentar la reelección "por insistencia de muchas organizaciones de la sociedad civil". (Ibargüen)70 70 Entrevista personal del autor con Guido Ibargüen. La Paz, 13 de noviembre de 2007. asegurar su puesto; y iii. El aspirante a un cargo con ambiciones progresistas, cuyo objetivo es aumentar sus perspectivas de carrera pública. El buscador de políticas - el ombudsman Hay dos tipos de situaciones posibles para el defensor del pueblo que busca políticas. La primera es cuando él o ella encuentra espacio para trabajar con el gobierno en áreas de política relevantes (a pesar de los desacuerdos en otras áreas). En un contexto de inestabilidad institucional, un funcionario jefe del ombudsman que esté impulsado exclusivamente por el deseo de influir en la política encontrará más incentivos para la cooperación estratégica cuando las preferencias políticas del gobierno que estén en conflicto con el funcionario jefe del ombudsman no sean una prioridad para él o ella. La lógica que subyace a esta elección estratégica es que la remoción del cargo de ombudsman excluye la posibilidad de influir en la política en el futuro. La situación cambia cuando el jefe de la oficina se da cuenta de que el grado de divergencia entre las preferencias políticas del gobierno y del ombudsman hace casi imposible que éste influya en las políticas del gobierno. En este caso, el ombudsman recurrirá a la resistencia estratégica: el ombudsman movilizará a la opinión pública y a la comunidad internacional sobre las cuestiones de política que le interesan, resistiendo al gobierno, incluso a riesgo de ser destituido de su cargo. En la medida en que este tipo de jefe se preocupa mucho por la legitimidad institucional del ombudsman - que es un elemento clave vinculado a la eficacia del ombudsman, como dije antes - la resistencia estratégica será una opción más probable cuando el gobierno adopte un comportamiento abusivo, y el ombudsman será percibido como un jefe independiente. El funcionario con ambiciones estáticas La prioridad principal de este tipo ideal de jefe de ombudsman es mantener su estatus personal. El funcionario jefe profesional con ambiciones estáticas es probablemente el más susceptible a la amenaza de destitución y, por lo tanto, el que menos probabilidades tiene de oponer una resistencia estratégica contra el gobierno. Al igual que ocurre en el caso de los jueces (Helmke 2005:33), en los países en los que la economía es muy volátil y en los que un puesto de alto nivel en el Estado como jefe de la oficina del ombudsman garantiza un sueldo considerable y unos requisitos atractivos, este tipo de persona que busca un puesto tendrá incentivos muy altos para seguir una lógica de alineación estratégica. Por lo tanto, el jefe de la oficina del ombudsman no hará declaraciones públicas ni realizará investigaciones que puedan poner al gobierno en una posición difícil, porque ello podría dar lugar a un riesgo de eliminación que no está dispuesto a asumir. Cuando el mandato del ombudsman no coincide con el del Ejecutivo, la situación puede cambiar sustancialmente hacia el final del mandato del Presidente. Si el jefe del ombudsman está relativamente seguro de que un nuevo gobierno tiene preferencias políticas diferentes y que su alineación con el gobierno actual no será apreciada por el siguiente, el jefe del ombudsman se enfrentará a una resistencia estratégica contra las presiones del gobierno actual. Por supuesto, esta
×