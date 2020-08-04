The human rights ombudsman in the central andes 100-129 1111111

Successfully reported this slideshow.
87 ensure his or her post; and iii. The office seeker with progressive ambitions—whose goal is to increase his or her publ...
88 The Office-Seeker with Static Ambitions The main priority for this ideal type of ombudsman head officer is to maintain ...
89 The Office-Seeker with Progressive Ambitions The main goal for this ideal head officer type is his or her personal care...
90 TABLE 3.4 OMBUDSMAN BEHAVIOR UNDER CONDITIONS OF INSTITUTIONAL INSTABILITY Type of Ombudsman Head Officer Type of Strat...
91 Based on these deductions, the following hypotheses can be outlined: 1. In his or her relations with the Executive, the...
92 Limited Information To assume that ombudsman head officers have complete information in a context of institutional inst...
93 an elected officer, he or she will most likely pay attention to the preferences of the median voter). Notwithstanding t...
94 As long as an ombudsman head officer faces uncertainty about the preferences of the median citizen and, in the case of ...
95 relatively confident of knowing the line of the candidate most likely to be elected. This kind of head officer will ten...
96 The institutional rules that govern sanctions against the ombudsman are quite important. When institutions are respecte...
97 Conclusion In this chapter I have shown that rather than the normative approach commonly used by legal scholars to refe...
98 depends on the choices they expect others to make and on the institutional environment in which they perform. Treating ...
99 CHAPTER 4: HUMAN RIGHTS OMBUDSMAN PERFORMANCE IN THE CENTRAL ANDES: EXPLAINING VARIANCE IN THE PERCEPTION OF OMBUDSMAN ...
100 formal institutions of autonomy and legal attributions to public funding, from the support of international cooperatio...
101 clear that a strong judiciary is not enough to promote the rule of law not all persons have access to the judiciary (R...
102 the ombudsman office is easy and free of cost and, unlike judicial procedures, ombudsman investigations do not demand ...
103 assess the effectiveness that the institution has had in the political arena, and its impact in defending the rule of ...
104 H1: Greater formal autonomy facilitates ombudsman effectiveness. According to the neo-institutionalist literature, for...
105 H2: Greater legal attributions facilitate ombudsman effectiveness. Legal attributions establish the range of authority...
106 have. Ombudsman behavioral independence of political parties is also important, because if the ombudsman is perceived ...
107 Measurement: I track the evolution the evolution of ombudsman public funding and the support of international donor ag...
108 Measurement: While it was very difficult to track the exact number of organizations from civil society that have maint...
109 of “experts” whom I surveyed during my visit to Ecuador (from October 19 trough November 7), Bolivia (from November 8 ...
110 TABLE 4.1 DISTRIBUTION OF SURVEY RESPONDENTS AND INTERVIEWEES PER CAREER BACKGROUND AND COUNTRY Survey Respondents Int...
111 Cases I have selected as cases for this study the terms served by head officers of the ombudsman agencies of Bolivia, ...
112 TABLE 4.2 HEAD OFFICERS’ STATUS, TERM OF SERVICE AND PRESIDENTS Head Officer Status Term President(s) Bolivia 1. Ana M...
113 In Ecuador, I do not consider Julio César Trujillo as a case for the study of ombudsman effectiveness because he was a...
114 very high effectiveness. Julio César Trujillo was not included in this question because he resigned his position befor...
115 In order to make sure my respondents were thinking of effectiveness in terms that were relevant to my study and were n...
116 TABLE 4.4 OMBUDSMAN HEAD OFFICERS’ ROLE IN THE DEFENSE OF THE RULE OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS Question No. 5: In a 0 to 4...
117 asegurar su puesto; y iii. El aspirante a un cargo con ambiciones progresistas, cuyo objetivo es aumentar sus perspect...
118 El oficialista con ambiciones progresistas El objetivo principal de este tipo de jefe ideal es el avance de su carrera...
  13. 13. 99 CHAPTER 4: HUMAN RIGHTS OMBUDSMAN PERFORMANCE IN THE CENTRAL ANDES: EXPLAINING VARIANCE IN THE PERCEPTION OF OMBUDSMAN EFFECTIVENESS IN BOLIVIA, ECUADOR AND PERU As shown in Chapter 3, most Latin American countries established human rights ombudsman agencies in the 1980s and 1990s. These ombudsman institutions are in place but their operation varies widely across the region. My study tries to contribute to our general understanding of why certain ombudsman head officers are perceived as significantly effective while others are seen as completely irrelevant for the defense of human rights and the rule of law in their countries and tend to be regarded with cynicism by the population. The main argument of the study is that the variation of ombudsman head officers’ effectiveness is better explained by the head officer’s demonstrated political independence vis à vis the government and the political forces of the country than by formal arrangements of autonomy, legal attributions or amount of funding available to the office. Secondly, the demonstrated political independence of the ombudsman head officer is both cause and effect of the support of the international donor community and of civil society in his/her country. The main premise of neo-institutionalist theories is that institutions play an autonomous role and that they shape outcomes by influencing beliefs and actions and structuring individuals’ preferences. Yet by analyzing a wide range of factors, from
  14. 14. 100 formal institutions of autonomy and legal attributions to public funding, from the support of international cooperation agencies to the relations between the ombudsman and civil society, this study shows the limits of focusing only on institutional arrangements to explain ombudsman effectiveness and highlights the crucial importance of actual ombudsman head officer’s political independence and the role of civil society and the international donor community in supporting human rights ombudsman agencies. The return to democracy in several Latin American countries has shown a very tense relationship between rule of law and political decisions of incumbents. Rule of law means that there are limits over the decisions that democratically elected leaders can make and that all laws are imposed in equal terms over all citizens, including those who are in government. O’Donnell (2004) has noted that while several new democracies in Latin American as well as elsewhere have been successful in guaranteeing voting rights, the enforcement of civil and social rights in those countries is still unsatisfactory with respect to the poor. Similarly, the little or no accountability of the government to the population and the absence of legislatures and judiciaries capable of restraining the executive power and the high degree of social authoritarianism (O’Donnell 2001:604) show the rather low quality of democracy in many of those countries. The social science literature on Latin America has paid substantial attention to the role of the judiciary as the primary check on the government and defender of the rule of law (Brinks 2007, Dodson and Jackson 2003, Magaloni 2003, Pásara 2000, Popkin 2000, Prillaman 2000, Méndez, O’Donnell and Pinheiro 1999, Hammergren 1998, among others). While it has become apparent that strengthening the judiciary is crucial, it is also
  15. 15. 101 clear that a strong judiciary is not enough to promote the rule of law not all persons have access to the judiciary (Rose-Ackerman 2007, Carothers 1999). Maybe because of the difficulty in assessing its effectiveness, our field has given almost no attention to the human rights ombudsman and its impact on the defense of the rule of law in Latin American countries. Yet, because of the ombudsman’s mandate to defend the fundamental rights of individuals, and to supervise the state administration and public services provided to the citizenry, several human rights organizations and ombudsman head officers62 have reported consistently that their efforts are aimed at reinforcing the rule of law in their countries.63 The Andean Commission of Jurists has consistently identified the ombudsman and the Constitutional courts as key institutions for the strengthening of the rule of law in the Andean countries.64 The Challenge of Measuring Ombudsman Effectiveness The human rights ombudsman is an agency that enjoys unique qualities that make it distinct from public prosecutors, accounting offices and the judiciary. Probably the most important of these are accessibility and freedom of action. To file a complaint at 62 Personalinterviews with Ana María Romero, first Ombudsman head officer of Bolivia (La Paz, November 15, 2007) and Jorge Santistevan,first ombudsman head officer of Peru (Lima, November 30. 2007). 63 See for example, Defensoría del Pueblo (1998:4); Defensoría del Pueblo (1999:12; 17; 124). In her most recent AnnualReport, Ombudsman Merino (Peru) has stated “(…) the celebration of the first ten years of our institution represent the commitment of the Ombudsman office for the strengthening of democracy (…)”. (Defensoría del Pueblo 2007: 12, my translation). 64 See for example, the written statement submitted by the Andean Commission of Jurists before the 55th Session of the UN Commission on Human Rights. E/CN.4/1999/NGO/28. 29 January 1999. Pp.1-4. http://www.unhchr.ch/Huridocda/Huridoca.nsf/TestFrame/ac3b3f5ecefa5b5480256739003826e7?Opendoc ument Retrieved Sept. 1, 2007.
  16. 16. 102 the ombudsman office is easy and free of cost and, unlike judicial procedures, ombudsman investigations do not demand active plaintiff’s participation. Currently, however, it is not possible to assess how effective this agency has been in handling individual complaints. If the Ombudsman office had a follow up system that recorded the results of its interventions at the individual complaint level, success would be relatively easy to measure. Unfortunately, while some ombudsman offices keep a relatively good statistical record of the individual complaints filed by the citizens, the Ombudsman does not have a systematic way to identify the specific results of its intervention in individual cases.65 The Ombudsman ignores how effective it is unless it receives a letter from the public servant who is handling the case saying what he or she is planning to do about the complaint. But even then, there are no guarantees of behavior change on the part of the bureaucrat that has received the ombudsman recommendation. Despite the claims of ombudsman officers about their own effectiveness, as Uggla has asserted, “In most cases, it is simply impossible to judge the impact of the ombudsman’s resolutions.” (2004: 441) Even if the ombudsman office had an appropriate follow up system for individual complaints, the data from this system would provide information concerning only what happens at the individual level. While this is undoubtedly a very important aspect that deserves attention, the dimension I am most interested in looking at cannot be caught by the study of ombudsman intervention in individual cases. My main interest has been to 65 This is true for all the human rights ombudsman offices in Latin America. I recently learned that Beatriz Merino, current ombudsman head officer ofPeru, has the plan ofsetting up a team that will be dedicated to devising a follow up systemfor individual complaints. (Personal interview with Eugenia Fernán-Zegarra, head of the Ombudsman Lima Office. Lima, November21, 2007).
  17. 17. 103 assess the effectiveness that the institution has had in the political arena, and its impact in defending the rule of law and strengthening democracy across different head officers’ terms, under different chief executives. Theoretical Framework The dependent variable in this study is ombudsman effectiveness. Effectiveness is understood as the ability to defend human rights and the rule of law by each ombudsman head officer in his/her country. For the purposes of this empirical study, and considering the difficulties inherent to the assessment of ombudsman resolutions, I use a subjective measurement of ombudsman effectiveness based on the arithmetic mean obtained by each head officer in an elite survey I carried out in Ecuador (Guayaquil and Quito); in Bolivia (La Paz, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, and Cochabamba); and Peru (Lima). In order to avoid response bias current workers of the ombudsman office in the countries under study did not answer the survey. I also carried out in-depth interviews (see Appendix, Table 1) which provided assessments that were very consistent with the opinions given by the participants in the survey, except in the case of Ecuador, which I explain later. The independent variables are ombudsman’s formal autonomy, legal attributions, political independence, financial autonomy, international cooperation support and civil society support. The hypotheses are the following:
  18. 18. 104 H1: Greater formal autonomy facilitates ombudsman effectiveness. According to the neo-institutionalist literature, formal institutional rules shape outcomes in the political arena (North 1990). When the Executive plays a formal role in the appointment or over decisions of administrative nature such as the determination of the ombudsman’s salary, hiring of staff, promotions, etc. the ombudsman lacks the autonomy to investigate abuses performed by the government or its allies and therefore, cannot exercise its function in an effective way. On the other hand, when the ombudsman head officer is not under the direction of another public authority but he or she enjoys de jure independence, he or she will be more effective in accomplishing the ombudsman mandate of defending the human rights and the rule of law.66 Measurement: Following studies on formal autonomy of judicial independence (Moreno et. Al 2003) and of electoral bodies (Schedler 2003), I have codified each formal regulation relevant for ombudsman autonomy, assigning different weights to specific rules according to their significance in promoting more or less ombudsman autonomy. Then I added up the points for each ombudsman office in order to compare them. 66 Schedler (2003) follows this logic in his study of electoral management bodies in Latin America.
  19. 19. 105 H2: Greater legal attributions facilitate ombudsman effectiveness. Legal attributions establish the range of authority the ombudsman has over the entities under its supervision. Therefore, ombudsman offices with greater legal attributions should be expected to have greater effectiveness. Measurement: I codified each legal attribution of the ombudsman in the countries under study, assigning different weights to specific attributions according to their significance in facilitating effectiveness. Then I added up the points for each ombudsman office in order to compare them. H3: Greater ombudsman head officer’s political independence facilitateseffectiveness In Latin America, even when ombudsman agencies may rank fairly well in terms of formal autonomy, they may do differently in terms of actual political independence while performing their functions and that is likely to affect their effectiveness. As Maxfield has argued, ‘‘De jure independence is a questionable proxy for behavioral independence.’’ (1999: 286) Consequently, the ombudsman head officer behavioral independence from the government and the political parties –and not mere formal institutions of autonomy—is a factor that deserves separate attention when analyzing ombudsman effectiveness. The logic here is that an ombudsman officer that behaves with independence vis à vis the government will intervene with more effectiveness than one that is loyal to the government, despite the legal attributions the head officers may
  20. 20. 106 have. Ombudsman behavioral independence of political parties is also important, because if the ombudsman is perceived as a biased institution against the government, it loses credibility among the public officers and the population. Measurement: Real independence is a rather evasive empirical phenomenon, as Schedler has argued, the true independence of public institutions is “a particularly difficult variable to measure.” (Schedler 2003: 9) I therefore had to rely on subjective perceptions of ombudsman independence, based on the surveys I carried on in Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru in 2007. While subjective, I think that my indicator is valid, following Pastor’s conclusion on institutions of electoral supervision, “the establishment of independent [election commissions] is not sufficient to assure successful elections. [They] must also be perceived as independent and competent.” (1999: 18) H4: Ombudsman’s greater control over funding facilitates ombudsmaneffectiveness. Control over the office funding is a key element for ombudsman autonomy. Where the funding for the ombudsman office is under the control of the Executive, a common way to threaten or actually sanction an ombudsman head officer that is too problematic to the government is to freeze or halt the office’s funding. Because of the government’ possibility of attempting to restrict the autonomy of the ombudsman through the budget process, I hypothesize that where the ombudsman head officer has greater control over funding, he or she will be more effective.
  21. 21. 107 Measurement: I track the evolution the evolution of ombudsman public funding and the support of international donor agencies and compare them both in terms of relative and absolute terms. I also identify all of the international sources of financial support to the ombudsman offices since their creation and observe the implications of different two types of donations: project-specific international cooperation and basket funding. Finally I calculate the per capita amount of international funding received by each ombudsman office and the number of cooperation agencies that have supported the ombudsman office under the leadership of each head officer. H5: Greater cooperation with civil society facilitates ombudsmaneffectiveness Peruzzotti and Smulovitz (2003, 2006) have stressed the importance of paying attention to the role of civil society organizations in exposing wrongdoings and activating horizontal mechanisms of accountability (2003:311-314). Organizations of civil society can represent a great source of information and other resources in cooperative efforts with the ombudsman office. Taking into consideration that ombudsman offices tend to have severe limitations of human and material resources, it is expected that an ombudsman office that enjoys good cooperation relations with civil society will tend to be more effective.
  22. 22. 108 Measurement: While it was very difficult to track the exact number of organizations from civil society that have maintained relations of collaboration, mainly because of the rather informal ways in which such cooperation takes place, during my interviews with human rights advocates and ombudsman officers it became clear which ombudsman offices maintained high levels cooperation with civil society and which one had very low ones. Methodology I have tried to obtain as much objective information as possible concerning the ombudsman office in the countries under study. Unfortunately, as I explained earlier, information concerning the effectiveness and the independence of ombudsman head officers beyond formal institutions was practically impossible to obtain. In the absence of reliable information to develop appropriate indicators of effectiveness and independence, the best method I found was to identify knowledgeable individuals who had had substantial contact with the ombudsman office in their respective country. Whose opinions are relevant to assess ombudsman effectiveness and political independence? This is a very important question I kept in mind throughout my research. In order to minimize the possibility of getting a biased sample, I decided to select my interviewees from a wide range of careers and political persuasions. Using contact information available at the Kellogg Institute, I initially contacted a group of 3 social scientists in each country, who in turn referred other informants. Through these personal and institutional references, I was able to identify a broad range
  23. 23. 109 of “experts” whom I surveyed during my visit to Ecuador (from October 19 trough November 7), Bolivia (from November 8 through 18), and Peru (from November 19 through December 2) in 1997. Besides those 50 semi-structured elite surveys of social scientists, human rights advocates, experts in Constitutional law, and politicians who were familiar with the accomplishments and struggles of the human rights office in their respective country, I conducted in-depth personal interviews with individuals who work in areas related to the rule of law and who know about the work of the ombudsman office. Table 4.1 presents the distribution of professions and backgrounds among respondents. A complete list of names, positions, backgrounds and date and place of the interviews of all participants in my study appear in Table 1 of the Appendix. I also carried out field research at the ombudsman headquarter offices in each country, which allowed me to read their documents, review their financial reports (where available) and interview ombudsman head officers and commissioners. In order to minimize bias in my sample, no current ombudsman workers answered the survey.
  24. 24. 110 TABLE 4.1 DISTRIBUTION OF SURVEY RESPONDENTS AND INTERVIEWEES PER CAREER BACKGROUND AND COUNTRY Survey Respondents Interviewees Career Background Bolivia Ecuador Peru Total Percentage Bolivia Ecuador Peru Total Percentage Social Scientists 3 2 2 7 14.29 3 3 3 9 11.11 Legal Scholars 1 4 1 6 12.24 1 6 3 10 12.35 International Cooperation Officers 4 1 2 7 14.29 4 1 2 7 8.64 Members of Civil Soc. Organizations 3 4 12 19 38.78 4 4 12 20 24.69 Former Members of Congress 2 2 0 4 8.16 2 2 0 4 4.94 Former Ministers 0 3 1 4 8.16 0 3 1 4 4.94 Ombudsman Head Officers 1 1 0 2 4.08 2 167 2 5 6.17 Other Ombudsman Officials 0 0 0 0 0.00 3 9 10 22 27.16 Total 14 17 18 49 100.00 19 29 33 81 100.00 67 Ombudsman Trujillo was not evaluated in the survey with respect to ombudsman effectiveness because he resigned his position b efore the establishment of the ombudsman office in his country. 110
  25. 25. 111 Cases I have selected as cases for this study the terms served by head officers of the ombudsman agencies of Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru because of the high institutional instability these countries have experienced in the last 15 years. This is an important criterion because—differently from well established democratic systems—in contexts of institutional instability, the rule of law is under constant challenge from those who hold power. These conditions make the human rights ombudsman role more relevant in the public arena and therefore particularly appropriate to test my hypotheses about ombudsman effectiveness. The 10 head officers’ terms included in this study constitute the total universe of ombudsman head officers in the countries of Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru. Table 2 provides the names, status, terms of office and presidents under whom the ombudsman head officers served. The first case is the term of Ana María Romero de Campero, who served from 1998 to 2003 at a time of high political instability and social turbulence in Bolivia. The second case is the term of Carmen Beatriz Ruiz. Even when Ruiz served twice as acting ombudsman of Bolivia in 2003, I considered her term as acting ombudsman as only one case because of the short periods in which she served (first for 6 months after Romero finished her term and then for 1.5 months after Zegada’s resignation) and especially because her interim status did not change. The very brief term in which Iván Zegada served as ombudsman head officer constitutes the third case in this study. The fourth case is the term of Waldo Albarracín, who currently serves as ombudsman of Bolivia.
  26. 26. 112 TABLE 4.2 HEAD OFFICERS’ STATUS, TERM OF SERVICE AND PRESIDENTS Head Officer Status Term President(s) Bolivia 1. Ana María Romero Formally appointed by Congress (99 votes of 145 legislators present) 04/01/1998 – 03/30/2003 Hugo Banzer (05/05/1997 – 08/06/2001) Jorge Quiroga (08/07/2001 – 08/06/2002) Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada (08/04/2002 – 10/16/2003) 2. Carmen Acting Ombudsman 04/01/2003 – Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada Beatriz Ruiz 10/03/2003 and 10/23/2003 – Carlos Mesa 12/10/2003 (10/17/2003 – 06/09/2005) 3. Iván Zegada Formally appointed by Congress (99 votes of 141 legislators present in the session) 10/4/2003 - 10/22/2003 Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada Carlos Mesa 4. Waldo Albarracín Formally appointed by Congress (76 votes of 91 legislators present) 12/11/2003 to date Carlos Mesa Evo Morales (01/21/2006 to date) Ecuador Julio César Trujillo Formally appointed by Congress 04/97-06/97 Fabián Alarcón (02/11/1997 – 08/10/1998) 5. Milton Alava Formally appointed by Congress 09/09/98 – 05/20/2000 Jamil Mahuad (08/10/1998 – 01/21/2000) Gustavo Noboa (01/22/2000 – 01/15/2003) 6. Claudio Mueckay Acting Ombudsman 05/21/2000 – 07/13/2005 Gustavo Noboa Lucio Gutiérrez (01/15/2003 – 04/20/2005) Alfredo Palacio (04/21/2005 – 01/15/2007) 7. Claudio Mueckay Formally appointed by Congress 07/14/2005 to date Alfredo Palacio Jorge Correa (01/15/2007 to date) Peru 8. Jorge Santistevan Formally appointed by Congress 04/10/1996 – 11/28/2000 Alberto Fujimori (07/28/1995 – 11/22/2000) 9. Walter Albán Acting Ombudsman 11/29/2000 – 11/15/2005 Valentín Paniagua (11/22/2000 – 07/28/2001) Alejandro Toledo (07/28/2001 – 07/28/2006) 10. Beatriz Merino Formally appointed by Congress 11/16/2005 to date Alejandro Toledo Alan García (07/28/2006 to date)
  27. 27. 113 In Ecuador, I do not consider Julio César Trujillo as a case for the study of ombudsman effectiveness because he was appointed but never assumed the position of ombudsman head officer, although his situation is useful to understand some things and I occasionally refer to him during this chapter and the next. Milton Alava’s term from his appointment in 1998 until his impeachment in 2000 is the fifth case. I consider Alava’s successor Claudio Mueckay’s terms as two separate cases because of the length of the assignments (he served five years as acting ombudsman and then was formally appointed head officer in July 2005 for another five year term), but especially because of the change in his status, in order to observe whether formal appointment had any effect on the perception of his effectiveness as ombudsman head officer. The eighth case in this study is the term of Jorge Santistevan de Noriega, first ombudsman of Peru. Acting ombudsman Walter Albán’s term is the ninth; and Beatriz Merino, current ombudsman head officer of Peru, is the tenth. Table 4.2 provides the head officers’ status, terms of service and presidents under whom they performed functions. Results on the Dependent Variable: Perceived Effectiveness of the Ombudsman Head Officer After explaining that by ombudsman effectiveness I was mostly interested in the ombudsman’s political impact in terms of his or her ability to defend human rights and the rule of law, I asked the participants in my survey to rate each ombudsman head officer according to a 0 to 4 scale. In this scale, 0 meant no effectiveness and 4 meant
  28. 28. 114 very high effectiveness. Julio César Trujillo was not included in this question because he resigned his position before the ombudsman office was established in Ecuador “because of the lack of support from the government and Congress.”68 Table 4.3 presents the results on the dependent variable. According to the results of my survey, the most effective ombudsman head officers in the study were: Jorge Santistevan (Peru); Ana María Romero (Bolivia); Walter Albán (Peru); Beatriz Merino (Peru); Waldo Albarracín (Bolivia); and Carmen Ruiz (Bolivia). TABLE 4.3 OMBUDSMAN HEAD OFFICERS’ EFFECTIVENESS Question No. 1: In a 0 to 4 scale, where 0 = no effectiveness and 4 = very high effectiveness, how do you assess the effectiveness of the following human rights ombudsman head officers? Country Head Officer Mean Respondents Peru Jorge Santistevan 3.61 18 Bolivia Ana María Romero 3.38 13 Peru Walter Albán 2.89 18 Peru Beatriz Merino 2.72 18 Bolivia Waldo Albarracín 2.08 14 Bolivia Carmen Ruiz 2.00 14 Ecuador Claudio Mueckay 1.39 18 Ecuador Claudio Mueckay (acting) 1.22 18 Ecuador Milton Alava 0.94 18 Bolivia Iván Zegada 0.36 14 68 Author’s personalinterview with Julio César Trujillo. Quito, November 6, 2007. For a discussion ofthe factors that motivated Trujillo’s designation, see Chapter 5.
  29. 29. 115 In order to make sure my respondents were thinking of effectiveness in terms that were relevant to my study and were not answering according to personal sympathy or other criteria, after discussing other things, I asked them to rate the ombudsman officers considering their contribution to the defense or strengthening of the rule of law; and their role in the defense of civil and political rights; and of economic, social and cultural rights. As Table 4.4 shows, the results for these three other questions were very consistent with the question that inquired expressly about their perceptions on ombudsman effectiveness. The scores obtained by Jorge Santistevan (Peru); Ana María Romero (Bolivia); Walter Albán (Peru); Beatriz Merino (Peru); Waldo Albarracín (Bolivia) and Carmen Ruiz (Bolivia) for their contributions to the defense of the rule of law were fairly consistent with their respective rates on the question of general effectiveness. These 6 head officers were perceived as having made substantial efforts to defend the rule of law in their country. A similar tendency is observed concerning the defense of civil and political rights, except in the case of acting head officer Carmen Ruiz (Bolivia) who received a score of 1.86 compared to scores of 2.00 and 2.43 on effectiveness and defense of rule of law respectively. This can be explained by the difficult situation that Ruiz had to face as acting head officer, after Romero decided to be a candidate for reelection.69 69 In Bolivia, according to the Ombudsman Law No. 1818, in order to be a candidate for reelection, the head officer must leave the position to his/herfirst deputy.
  30. 30. 116 TABLE 4.4 OMBUDSMAN HEAD OFFICERS’ ROLE IN THE DEFENSE OF THE RULE OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS Question No. 5: In a 0 to 4 scale, where 0 = no contribution and 4 = very important contributions, how do you assess the contribution of each human rights ombudsman head officers to the following: Country Head Officer Defense of the Rule of Law Defense of Civil and Political Rights Defense of Economic, Social and Cultural Rights Respondents Peru Jorge Santistevan 3.39 3.39 1.89 18 Bolivia Ana María Romero 3.36 2.79 2.07 13 Peru Walter Albán 2.94 2.94 2.00 18 Peru Beatriz Merino 2.61 2.44 2.50 18 Bolivia Carmen Ruiz 2.43 1.86 1.36 14 Bolivia Waldo Albarracín 2.36 2.00 1.57 14 Ecuador Claudio Mueckay (acting) 1.33 0.94 0.94 18 Ecuador Claudio Mueckay 1.28 0.83 0.89 18 Ecuador Milton Alava 0.78 0.39 0.44 18 Bolivia Iván Zegada 0.07 0.21 0.14 14 According to Guido Ibargüen, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights National Officer and former Ombudsman advisor, Romero decided to tempt reelection “at the insistence of many civil society organizations.” (Ibargüen)70 70 Author’s personal interview with Guido Ibargüen. La Paz, November 13, 2007.
  31. 31. 117 asegurar su puesto; y iii. El aspirante a un cargo con ambiciones progresistas, cuyo objetivo es aumentar sus perspectivas de carrera pública. El buscador de políticas - el ombudsman Hay dos tipos de situaciones posibles para el defensor del pueblo que busca políticas. La primera es cuando él o ella encuentra espacio para trabajar con el gobierno en áreas de política relevantes (a pesar de los desacuerdos en otras áreas). En un contexto de inestabilidad institucional, un funcionario jefe del ombudsman que esté impulsado exclusivamente por el deseo de influir en la política encontrará más incentivos para la cooperación estratégica cuando las preferencias políticas del gobierno que estén en conflicto con el funcionario jefe del ombudsman no sean una prioridad para él o ella. La lógica que subyace a esta elección estratégica es que la remoción del cargo de ombudsman excluye la posibilidad de influir en la política en el futuro. La situación cambia cuando el jefe de la oficina se da cuenta de que el grado de divergencia entre las preferencias políticas del gobierno y del ombudsman hace casi imposible que éste influya en las políticas del gobierno. En este caso, el ombudsman recurrirá a la resistencia estratégica: el ombudsman movilizará a la opinión pública y a la comunidad internacional sobre las cuestiones de política que le interesan, resistiendo al gobierno, incluso a riesgo de ser destituido de su cargo. En la medida en que este tipo de jefe se preocupa mucho por la legitimidad institucional del ombudsman - que es un elemento clave vinculado a la eficacia del ombudsman, como dije antes- la resistencia estratégica será una opción más probable cuando el gobierno adopte un comportamiento abusivo, y el ombudsman será percibido como un jefe independiente. El funcionario con ambiciones estáticas La prioridad principal de este tipo ideal de jefe de ombudsman es mantener su estatus personal. El funcionario jefe profesional con ambiciones estáticas es probablemente el más susceptible a la amenaza de destitución y, por lo tanto, el que menos probabilidades tiene de oponer una res istencia estratégica contra el gobierno. Al igual que ocurre en el caso de los jueces (Helmke 2005:33), en los países en los que la economía es muy volátil y en los que un puesto de alto nivel en el Estado como jefe de la oficina del ombudsman garantiza un sueldo considerable y unos requisitos atractivos, este tipo de persona que busca un puesto tendrá incentivos muy altos para seguir una lógica de alineación estratégica. Por lo tanto, el jefe de la oficina del ombudsman no hará declaraciones públicas ni realizará investigaciones que puedan poner al gobierno en una posición difícil, porque ello podría dar lugar a un riesgo de eliminación que no está dispuesto a asumir. Cuando el mandato del ombudsman no coincide con el del Ejecutivo, la situación puede cambiar sustancialmente hacia el final del mandato del Presidente. Si el jefe del ombudsman está relativamente seguro de que un nuevo gobierno tiene preferencias políticas diferentes y que su alineación con el gobierno actual no será apreciada por el siguiente, el jefe del ombudsman se enfrentará a una resistencia estratégica contra las presiones del gobierno actual. Por supuesto, esta lógica supone que el jefe de la oficina puede estar razonablemente seguro de que el titular o su partido no será reelegido, y que las preferencias de política del nuevo gobierno son sustancialmente diferentes de las del titular60. 60 Helmke (2005) ha desarrollado un modelo de "deserción estratégica" para explicar el comportamiento judicial en circunstancias similares.
  32. 32. 118 El oficialista con ambiciones progresistas El objetivo principal de este tipo de jefe ideal es el avance de su carrera personal. Para este tipo de oficial, los costos de la remoción dependen de las oportunidades de carrera que se le ofrezcan. Se puede suponer que cuando el Ejecutivo es popular, el jefe de la oficina del ombudsman seguirá la cooperación estratégica. Pero cuando el gobierno es débil, el jefe del ombudsman encontrará grandes incentivos para enfrentarse al Ejecutivo. ¿Bajo qué condiciones resistirá el ombudsman a las presiones del gobierno en un contexto de inestabilidad institucional? ¿Cuándo elegirá el ombudsman enfrentarse al gobierno cuando haya fuertes presiones del Ejecutivo e incluso la amenaza de destitución? En el cuadro 3.4 se indican los casos más probables en que un ombudsman puede participar en una subordinación estratégica, una cooperación estratégica o una resistencia estratégica, según el tipo de funcionario principal. Como se muestra en el cuadro 3.1, los tres tipos de ombudsman pueden en realidad tener razones estratégicas para enfrentarse al gobierno en diferentes momentos y en diferentes condiciones. Empíricamente, por supuesto, los funcionarios jefes de los ombudsman no son tipos ideales y considerarán muchos factores al mismo tiempo. Algunos de esos factores tendrán que ver con la fortaleza institucional de que gozan sus instituciones de ombudsman, como los elementos relacionados con la autonomía formal (especialmente una titularidad fija e inmunidades similares a las que gozan los miembros de la Corte Suprema); el grado de autonomía financiera institucional (en particular la participación de los organismos de cooperación internacional Traducción realizada con la versión gratuita del traductor www.DeepL.com/Translator

