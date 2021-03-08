Los temas que nos esperan para el 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CLASES DE ACTUALIDAD 2021
LOS TEMAS QUE MARCARÁN AL PAÍS EN
21 de marzo de 2020
MARCHA ¿8 DE MARZO DE 2021?
CRISIS DE MIGRACIÓN -EL CASO COLCHANE-
11 DE MARZO 2021 3er AÑO DE GOBIERNO DE SEBASTIÁN PIÑERA
?
GOBERNADOR REGIONAL ALCALDE CONCEJALES CONVENCIONAL CONSTITUYENTE
GOBERNADOR REGIONAL
PRESIDENTE DE LA REPÚBLICA SENADORES DIPUTADOS PRIMARIAS
PRESIDENTE DE LA REPÚBLICA SENADORES DIPUTADOS
PRESIDENTE DE LA REPÚBLICA
La crisis sanitaria, económica y política provocada por el coronavirus. Elecciones Protestas Conflictos
LA PANDEMIA
LA PRESIDENCIA DE JOE BIDEN
POLARIZACIÓN Y LA DESINFORMACIÓN
AMÉRICA LATINA VIVIRÁ UN 2021 DE CRISIS ECONÓMICA, PANDEMIA Y POLARIZACIÓN.
PROCESO CONSTITUYENTE EN CHILE
RUPTURA CONSTITUCIONAL EN VENEZUELA Y CRISIS PERMANENTE
-Elecciones en Perú, Ecuador y Nicaragua.
11 Abril 2021 (Mismo día que en Chile)
ALBERTO FERNÁNDEZ ARGENTINA
7 de Febrero 2021: Primera Vuelta 11 de abril de 2021: Segunda Vuelta
LAS PROTESTAS PUEDEN CONTINUAR EN COLOMBIA Y GUATEMALA. 
Su gestión de la pandemia pasa factura a los presidentes de Argentina, Brasil y México. El impacto económico del confinamiento cierra una segunda "década perdida" en la región.
ASIA-PACÍFICO EN 2021
Aung San Suu Kyi
  1. 1. CLASES DE ACTUALIDAD 2021
  2. 2. LOS TEMAS QUE MARCARÁN AL PAÍS EN
  3. 3. 21 de marzo de 2020
  4. 4. MARCHA ¿8 DE MARZO DE 2021?
  5. 5. CRISIS DE MIGRACIÓN -EL CASO COLCHANE-
  6. 6. 11 DE MARZO 2021 3er AÑO DE GOBIERNO DE SEBASTIÁN PIÑERA
  7. 7. ?
  8. 8. GOBERNADOR REGIONAL ALCALDE CONCEJALES CONVENCIONAL CONSTITUYENTE
  9. 9. GOBERNADOR REGIONAL
  10. 10. PRESIDENTE DE LA REPÚBLICA SENADORES DIPUTADOS PRIMARIAS
  11. 11. PRESIDENTE DE LA REPÚBLICA SENADORES DIPUTADOS
  12. 12. PRESIDENTE DE LA REPÚBLICA
  13. 13. La crisis sanitaria, económica y política provocada por el coronavirus. Elecciones Protestas Conflictos
  14. 14. LA PANDEMIA
  15. 15. LA PRESIDENCIA DE JOE BIDEN
  16. 16. POLARIZACIÓN Y LA DESINFORMACIÓN
  17. 17. AMÉRICA LATINA VIVIRÁ UN 2021 DE CRISIS ECONÓMICA, PANDEMIA Y POLARIZACIÓN.
  18. 18. PROCESO CONSTITUYENTE EN CHILE
  19. 19. RUPTURA CONSTITUCIONAL EN VENEZUELA Y CRISIS PERMANENTE
  20. 20. -Elecciones en Perú, Ecuador y Nicaragua.
  21. 21. 11 Abril 2021 (Mismo día que en Chile)
  22. 22. ALBERTO FERNÁNDEZ ARGENTINA
  23. 23. 7 de Febrero 2021: Primera Vuelta 11 de abril de 2021: Segunda Vuelta
  24. 24. LAS PROTESTAS PUEDEN CONTINUAR EN COLOMBIA Y GUATEMALA. 
  25. 25. Su gestión de la pandemia pasa factura a los presidentes de Argentina, Brasil y México. El impacto económico del confinamiento cierra una segunda “década perdida” en la región.
  26. 26. ASIA-PACÍFICO EN 2021
  27. 27. Aung San Suu Kyi

×