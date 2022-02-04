The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), etc., is primarily driving the self-care medical devices market. Additionally, the growing consumer inclination towards various self-care devices, such as wearable and smart trackers, to self-monitor their physical well-being is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, self-care medical devices aid in reducing the patient burden in terms of hospital visits for minor medical conditions and enable the timely diagnosis of an ailment which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.